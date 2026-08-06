Healthcare in Italy for U.S. citizens

Italy offers public and private care, but access depends on residency and legal status. This guide helps you compare private alternatives like Cigna healthcare and Allianz healthcare while you work out public Servizio Sanitario Nazionale, or SSN eligibility, insurance choices, costs, paperwork, and how to pay bills in euros.
Table of contents
- How healthcare in Italy works for US citizens
- When US citizens can use the SSN
- What healthcare costs and coverage look like in practice
- How to choose private insurance in Italy
- US-specific issues Americans should plan for
- Frequently asked questions about healthcare in Italy for US citizens
- Useful resources
How healthcare in Italy works for US citizens
Italy has a public health system called the Servizio Sanitario Nazionale, or SSN, and a large private sector. For a broader picture, see Expatica’s Italy healthcare hub and its guide to the healthcare system in Italy.
A common question is whether access to that public system is automatic for Americans. It is not. Your access depends on whether you are just visiting, waiting on residency paperwork, or fully registered as a resident.
|Option
|Who it suits
|Best for
|Main limits
|SSN – public care
|Eligible residents
|GP care, hospitals, lower costs
|Registration and regional wait times
|Private insurance
|New arrivals and people wanting more choice
|Faster access, broader provider choice
|Premiums, exclusions, waiting periods
|Self-pay private care
|Short stays and one-off needs
|Direct booking and quick appointments
|Full out-of-pocket cost
Public care, private care, and regional differences
The SSN is Italy’s national health service, but regions organize delivery through local health authorities called ASL, short for Azienda Sanitaria Locale. That is why a move to Milan can feel different from a move to Sicily, even when the national rules are the same.
Public care usually covers family doctors, hospital treatment, preventive care, and many prescriptions, often with low ticket copays, which are patient contributions for certain visits or tests. Many expats still use private clinics for shorter waits, more choice, or easier access to doctors and GPs in Italy.
Short stays, first arrivals, and long-term residents
If you are in Italy for a short stay, you will normally rely on private insurance, travel coverage, or self-pay care. If you have just arrived on a long-stay route, there is often a gap between landing in Italy and completing your SSN steps.
One thing worth knowing is that residency, permit processing, and ASL enrollment do not always move at the same speed. Until your status is clear, getting health insurance in Italy for Americans usually means choosing a private solution first.
Cigna Global
Enjoy peace of mind while living in Italy with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals.
When US citizens can use the SSN
If you’re considering using SSN Italy for foreigners, rules vary, and nationality alone does not unlock public healthcare. Your work status, residence status, permit type, and local paperwork decide whether you can enroll, pay voluntarily, or need private cover.
Who can enroll automatically and who pays voluntarily
For US citizens, employees of Italian companies and many self-employed residents usually have a clearer path to mandatory SSN registration. Students, retirees, dependents, and people living in Italy without Italian employment may instead face voluntary enrollment rules, a waiting period, or a need for private cover.
Typical routes look like this:
- Employees or freelancers with qualifying status: often mandatory enrollment.
- Students and retirees: often voluntary enrollment or private insurance first.
- Dependents: may join through the main eligible family member.
- First-time arrivals without finalized status: usually private cover until registration is possible.
What documents you need to register with the ASL
ASL registration Italy is usually a five-step process:
- Secure the right status, which may be a residence permit, work basis, or other qualifying route.
- Get your codice fiscale, the tax number used across the Italian system.
- Gather proof of address, identity, and any work, study, or family documents.
- Go to the local ASL office and ask about enrollment and your choice of medico di base, or family doctor.
- Receive your tessera sanitaria, the health card used for SSN care and many pharmacy transactions.
A common slowdown is missing proof of address or unclear permit paperwork, so call ahead if your local office allows it. Requirements can vary by region, and some offices may ask for copies as well as originals.
What healthcare costs and coverage look like in practice
Once you are enrolled, the cost of healthcare in Italy is often lower than many Americans expect, but it is not all free. GP visits are usually included, while some tests, specialist appointments, and prescriptions can trigger ticket copays or region-specific charges.
Out-of-pocket costs also show up when you choose a private specialist, book without a referral, or need services the SSN does not fully include. That is why some residents keep both SSN access and private insurance instead of treating it as an either-or choice.
In practice, expect to pay extra for:
- Private specialist visits without SSN routing
- Routine adult dental care
- Most glasses, contact lenses, and non-urgent vision needs
- Comfort upgrades such as private rooms or faster private appointments
Allianz Care
Allianz Care is a world leader in providing international health insurance. Their various premiums provide professionally designed solutions for a variety of expat lifestyles. So, wherever your life takes you, make sure you have the right health protection for you and your family with Allianz Care.
Tickets, prescriptions, emergency care, and wait times
Tickets are copays for certain specialist visits, tests, and some medicines, and the amount can change by region and exemption status. Prescriptions usually run through a farmacia, or pharmacy, and many minor health questions can be handled there before you book a doctor.
For emergency medical care Italy uses 112 for general emergencies and 118 for medical response, and you can also go to the pronto soccorso, or emergency room. For non-life-threatening issues after hours, guardia medica, also called continuità assistenziale, can be the practical middle option between home and the hospital.
What the SSN usually does not cover fully
The SSN usually does not fully cover routine adult dental care, most vision costs, private rooms, or the convenience of faster private specialists.
This is why many expats access Italy healthcare with public coverage for essentials and private insurance for speed, comfort, or broader outpatient care.
How to choose private insurance in Italy
If you need private cover, compare policies as tools for a specific problem, looking at the details, exclusions and inclusions carefully. Expatica’s guide to health insurance in Italy is a useful starting point, and it helps to list what matters most before you ask for quotes.
Comparing Cigna healthcare and Allianz healthcare for Italy
Cigna healthcare and Allianz healthcare for Italy are both options for Americans who want international-style private cover. The key question is which plan terms match your move, budget, and treatment needs.
|Provider
|Likely fit
|Coverage focus
|Practical strengths
|What to verify
|Cigna healthcare
|People who want modular international cover
|Tiered global plans plus add-ons
|Flexible plan design, optional outpatient and evacuation cover
|Pre-existing condition rules, cost shares, and direct billing terms
|Allianz healthcare for Italy
|People who want tiered core plans with optional extras
|Core inpatient cover with optional outpatient and dental
|Multiple areas of cover, 24/7 support, optional dental and outpatient
|Waiting periods, exclusions, and the exact area of cover
Before you choose, look closely at inpatient versus outpatient cover, claims rules, provider choice, maternity if relevant, and whether treatment inside and outside Italy is included.
When private cover still makes sense after SSN enrollment
Private cover can still make sense after SSN enrollment if you care most about speed, provider choice, or access outside your region. For example, a retired American in Tuscany may use the SSN for routine care but keep private insurance for faster cardiology visits in Florence or Milan.
Before you buy, check:
- Exclusions for pre-existing conditions
- Whether outpatient care, scans, and prescriptions are included
- How claims work, including reimbursement versus direct settlement
- Any waiting periods for maternity, specialist care, or major treatment
The risk here is buying a plan that looks broad in a sales summary but feels narrow when you actually need it. Ask for the benefit guide and read the exclusions before you commit.
US-specific issues Americans should plan for
This is where generic Italy guides often miss the real friction for Americans. A US citizen on a long-stay visa may need private insurance first, then move to ASL registration once residency paperwork is in place.
Medicare, US prescriptions, and medical records
Do not assume Medicare in Italy will work the way it does at home. Original Medicare usually does not cover routine care outside the United States, except in limited cases, so most Americans need another plan for everyday treatment in Italy.
US prescriptions may not transfer directly, and brand names can differ even when the medicine itself is available.
Emergency numbers, pharmacies, and useful Italian terms
Keep these basics handy when you first arrive:
- 112: general emergency number
- 118: medical emergency response
- pronto soccorso: emergency room
- medico di base: family doctor or GP
- ricetta: prescription
- farmacia: pharmacy
If you need non-emergency care at night or on weekends, ask about guardia medica, which many areas now call continuità assistenziale. Pharmacies can also be surprisingly helpful for minor problems, but they cannot replace a proper diagnosis when symptoms are serious.
Frequently asked questions about healthcare in Italy for US citizens
Do US citizens get free healthcare in Italy?
Not automatically. Access to the public health system, called the SSN, depends on status, registration, and region.
Do Americans need private health insurance in Italy?
Often, yes, before residency. Some keep private cover after SSN enrollment to access care faster with more provider choices.
Can Medicare be used in Italy?
Usually not for routine care. Check official Medicare rules before you move.
How do I register for the SSN in Italy?
To register for the SSN in Italy you’ll need to take your codice fiscale, along with a passport and permit, any other required documents, then register with your local ASL (health care service).
Can I fill a US prescription in Italy?
Usually you can not fill a US prescription in Italy directly. Bring records, generic names, and transition medication.
Useful resources
Checked 20th July 2026
- Medicare travel Medical Coverage
- Italian Ministry of Health: urgent and necessary treatment in Italy
- Italian Ministry of Health: travelling internationally with medicines containing controlled substances
Source note: rules, copays, and SSN fees can vary by region and visa status. Verify local details with your Azienda Sanitaria Locale (ASL), or local health authority.