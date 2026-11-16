How to Get a Tessera Sanitaria in Italy

For most adult applicants, getting a tessera sanitaria starts with registration in Italy’s public healthcare system through the local health authority. That usually means sorting out your tax code and status documents first. The card then becomes your practical proof for family doctor registration, prescriptions, and many public healthcare bookings.
Most expats don’t need to solve the whole Italian healthcare system at once. They need to know whether they can register now, which office handles the case, and which missing document will block it. This guide explains eligibility, required documents, application steps, costs, timing, renewals, and troubleshooting.
This guide is for general information only, not legal, immigration, tax, or medical advice. Because rules vary by status, region, and local health authorities, verify current requirements with the relevant office before applying.
Key takeaways
- You usually get a tessera sanitaria only after your Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN) registration has been accepted.
- A valid codice fiscale, the Italian tax code, is a core requirement, even when the local health authority is working with a provisional or temporary code.
- Your local Azienda Sanitaria Locale (ASL) handles enrollment, family doctor choice, and any temporary certificate while you wait for the physical card.
- Mandatory SSN routes are usually free, while voluntary routes may involve an annual contribution and extra status checks.
- If your residence paperwork is still in progress, ask the ASL what temporary proof they can issue and whether you need private coverage in the gap.
How to register with your local ASL step by step
Your local ASL handles SSN enrollment and sends approved care data into the health card system. Agenzia delle Entrate handles the tax code, but the ASL turns that code into active healthcare access.
Because health administration is regional, the practical method can vary. One ASL may use a booking portal, while another prefers email or a counter visit.
How to verify: check your regional portal or ASL site for hours, booking rules, and required copies.
Find the correct ASL for your comune, or municipality, and the address recorded in the anagrafe, or residents’ registry.
Confirm which registration category matches your status before the appointment.
Take your ID, codice fiscale, address proof, and status documents.
Ask the clerk to confirm whether you are being registered under a mandatory, voluntary, provisional, or special route.
Choose your family doctor if your route allows it then.
Check that your tax domicile or recorded address is correct.
Ask whether you will receive a temporary certificate first and how to track the next step.
What the tessera sanitaria is and when expats need it
The tessera sanitaria is the Italian health card linked to the Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN), Italy’s public healthcare system. If you need wider background, Expatica’s Italy healthcare hub and guide to the healthcare system in Italy explain how SSN access works beyond the card itself.
It is your public healthcare card. It sits alongside residence paperwork and any private insurance. For most expats, it matters when they need public care, family doctor registration, subsidized prescriptions, or a recognized way to prove their codice fiscale.
You will usually need it when you want to:
- Register with a family doctor or pediatrician
- Collect certain prescriptions at a pharmacy
- Book public specialist visits or tests
- Identify yourself in an SSN or ASL process
Wise for settling in Italy
- Manage euros: Hold and convert money while you settle in Italy
- See transfer costs: Check fees upfront before you send money
- Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees
What the card lets you do in practice
Once registration is approved, the card turns eligibility into daily access. It helps staff find your file, confirms your SSN status, and gives you practical proof to use across public care.
- Choose or confirm your family doctor
- Use your tax code easily at pharmacies
- Access many public bookings and referrals
- Show the Tessera Europea di Assicurazione Malattia (TEAM), or European Health Insurance Card function, on the reverse side if you are entitled to it
Who qualifies for SSN registration in Italy
SSN registration comes first, and your status determines the route.
Workers and many family members often have the clearest path. Students, retirees, and non-working residents may need voluntary registration, an S1 route, European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) or Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) coverage, or private insurance first. Expatica also has a guide to health insurance in Italy if you need a wider comparison.
The following table compares common applicant categories, their usual registration routes, and the information to verify with the local ASL.
|Reader type
|Usual route
|Likely type
|Verify locally
|Worker or self-employed
|Work route
|Mandatory
|Work proof
|Dependent family member
|Family link
|Often mandatory
|Family proof
|Student or au pair
|Long-stay status
|Voluntary
|Fee and timing
|Retiree with S1 or convention rights
|Transfer route
|Status-based
|Form accepted
|EU resident on a short stay
|EHIC or similar rights
|Not full SSN registration
|Duration and plans
|Non-EU resident without automatic coverage
|Permit over 3 months
|Voluntary or private first
|Permit and address proof
|Person in transition
|Pending permit or regularization
|Temporary or provisional route
|Receipt or local certificate
For non-EU applicants, a residence permit valid for more than 3 months is a common condition for voluntary SSN registration. However, specific exceptions may apply to students and au pairs, so check your eligibility and the current contribution with your local ASL.
Mandatory registration routes for workers and family members
Mandatory registration usually covers workers, some self-employed residents, eligible family members, and some protected categories. Match your documents to your status instead of relying on one universal list.
- Passport or other accepted ID
- Codice fiscale
- Proof of residence or effective domicile
- Work, self-employment, or family-status evidence
- Permit or permit receipt where relevant
Voluntary registration, private coverage, and short-stay cases
If registration is not automatic, you may need a voluntary SSN route, temporary EU rights, or private insurance first. EHIC, GHIC, S1, and private coverage solve different problems, so don’t treat them as the same thing.
- Students, retirees, au pairs, and some non-working residents often need local voluntary SSN checks.
- EU or UK short-stay visitors may rely on EHIC, GHIC, or other home-country rights.
- If you are between statuses or not yet eligible, Cigna International Healthcare Insurance is one private insurance option to consider, subject to the policy’s terms and eligibility conditions. It is not a substitute for a tessera sanitaria or SSN registration.
What you need before you apply
Your first ASL visit can be delayed if your documents are incomplete or don’t match the registration route you’re applying under. Before booking, make sure your tax code, address, and status documents are consistent with your situation.
A common order is: confirm or obtain your codice fiscale, sort out residence or permesso di soggiorno, identify the ASL, and prepare status-specific documents. If you are still finishing other arrival administration after moving to Italy, do that first so your healthcare file and address record match. Before you attend, verify current document and fee requirements with your local ASL or another official source.
- Passport or accepted photo ID
- Codice fiscale certificate or card
- Proof of residence, domicile, or registered address
- Permit, permit receipt, or other status proof
- Employment, study, family, or pension documents
- Any payment receipt if you are using a voluntary route
Codice fiscale, residence proof, and permit documents
If you still need the tax number itself, start with Expatica’s guide to the codice fiscale. After that, the documents that matter most are proof of address, a permesso di soggiorno, or residence permit, where applicable, and the paper that proves your SSN route. Some expats also use a Wise Account to manage euro transfers while settling in Italy, but that is separate from healthcare eligibility.
- Codice fiscale
- Passport or ID
- Permesso di soggiorno, or permit, or permit renewal receipt
- Address or effective domicile evidence
- Work contract, VAT or social security proof, school enrollment, or family paperwork
- Any provisional code or regularization receipt if your case is still in progress
How to choose your family doctor and use the card after approval
After successful registration, many readers can choose a medico di base, or family doctor, through the same ASL process or a linked regional service. Expatica’s guide to doctors and GPs in Italy is useful once you reach that stage, but local choice lists can still vary.
- Ask whether family doctor choice happens on the spot or online
- Keep any temporary certificate until the card arrives
- Use the card or certificate for pharmacies and bookings
- Check whether your region also links the card to online health services
What happens if your situation is more complicated
Real life doesn’t always line up with the clean checklist above. In more complicated cases, separate ordinary administration delays from emergency or undocumented-care rules, because they lead to different kinds of access.
If your case is messy, one refusal doesn’t always mean there is no route. It may mean the office needs a different category, a permit receipt, or a corrected address. Check the next step with the relevant office before returning.
You have a codice fiscale but no card yet: Ask whether SSN registration is active and whether the ASL can issue a temporary certificate.
Your address has changed: Update the relevant record quickly, because the card is usually sent to the tax domicile on file.
Your household has mixed statuses: Each person may need a different route, especially where dependents, students, or older parents are involved.
You need urgent care before registration is settled: Use the correct health service first, then sort the paperwork later. Expatica’s emergency numbers in Italy can help if the issue is medical, not bureaucratic.
Waiting for a permit, using a provisional tax code, and STP cases
Official sources do allow some provisional routes, but the result is often a temporary certificate rather than a standard card. Straniero Temporaneamente Presente (STP) access is for urgent or essential care outside ordinary stay rules, not the normal route to a full tessera sanitaria.
- A pending permit or regularization receipt from the Questura, the police headquarters, or the Sportello Unico per l’Immigrazione, the one-stop immigration desk, can support SSN registration in some cases.
- A provisional or temporary tax code can sometimes be used by the ASL while your case is being regularized.
- STP is for urgent or essential care and does not equal ordinary SSN registration.
How long it takes, what it costs, and how to renew or replace it
The card is usually free when your SSN route is mandatory and the ASL has transmitted your care data correctly. Voluntary registration can involve a separate annual contribution, so cost depends more on status than on the card itself.
There is no fixed national turnaround. Timing depends on missing papers, address mismatches, local workload, and whether your entitlement follows a residence permit or another route.
- Italian residents often receive a 6-year card
- Foreign residents usually receive validity linked to their permit or entitlement
- Delivery is usually by post to the recorded tax domicile
- Renewal or replacement is needed after expiration, loss, theft, or damage
When to use a temporary certificate or request a duplicate
Use a temporary certificate when registration is active but the physical card hasn’t arrived. For a lost, stolen, or damaged card, or for a duplicate after issue, use Agenzia delle Entrate or Sistema Tessera Sanitaria where available.
Next steps for getting your tessera sanitaria
Start by checking which SSN registration route applies to your status, then prepare your codice fiscale, residence evidence, and supporting documents before contacting the ASL. If your application is still being processed, ask about temporary proof and confirm that your recorded address is correct. Once registered, check how to choose your family doctor and use your healthcare entitlement. A Wise Account can also help you manage eligible euro transfers while settling in Italy, but it is separate from your healthcare registration and coverage.
FAQ
How to Get a Tessera Sanitaria in Italy
Can I get a tessera sanitaria without a permesso di soggiorno?
Sometimes, depending on your route. A permit receipt, regularization receipt, or provisional code can work in some cases, but many readers still need the final permit or another route first.
Do EU citizens need a tessera sanitaria in Italy?
Not always. Short stays often rely on EHIC-style rights, while longer residence may require local SSN registration.
How long does it take to get a tessera sanitaria in Italy?
There is no single national timeline. Delays usually come from missing documents, address problems, or unresolved status issues.
Can I apply for or replace a tessera sanitaria online?
Usually not for a first card. Online services are more useful later for duplicates, paper copies, or status checks where available.
What is the difference between the tessera sanitaria and TEAM?
The tessera sanitaria is the Italian health card. TEAM is the European healthcare function on the reverse side for eligible users.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Health insurance card for foreign citizens – Eligibility, provisional codes, and STP, Agenzia delle Entrate
- Tessera sanitaria guide – Card issuance, validity, and duplicates, Agenzia delle Entrate
- Healthcare for non-EU citizens in Italy – SSN registration routes, Italian Ministry of Health
- Directory of local health authorities and healthcare facilities – Finding your ASL, Italian Ministry of Health
- European Health Insurance Card (TEAM) – Eligibility and validity, Italian Ministry of Health
- SSN registration for foreign citizens – Eligibility and voluntary enrollment, Italian Ministry of Health
- Healthcare for non-EU residents – Documents and voluntary SSN contributions, Italian Ministry of Health
- European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) – Temporary healthcare and S1 registration, European Commission
- Healthcare for UK nationals living in Italy – GHIC, EHIC, and S1, GOV.UK