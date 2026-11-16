How to Get a Tessera Sanitaria in Italy

Key takeaways You usually get a tessera sanitaria only after your Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN) registration has been accepted.

A valid codice fiscale, the Italian tax code, is a core requirement, even when the local health authority is working with a provisional or temporary code.

Your local Azienda Sanitaria Locale (ASL) handles enrollment, family doctor choice, and any temporary certificate while you wait for the physical card.

Mandatory SSN routes are usually free, while voluntary routes may involve an annual contribution and extra status checks.

If your residence paperwork is still in progress, ask the ASL what temporary proof they can issue and whether you need private coverage in the gap.

How to register with your local ASL step by step Your local ASL handles SSN enrollment and sends approved care data into the health card system. Agenzia delle Entrate handles the tax code, but the ASL turns that code into active healthcare access. Because health administration is regional, the practical method can vary. One ASL may use a booking portal, while another prefers email or a counter visit. How to verify: check your regional portal or ASL site for hours, booking rules, and required copies. 1 Find the correct ASL for your comune, or municipality, and the address recorded in the anagrafe, or residents’ registry. 2 Confirm which registration category matches your status before the appointment. 3 Take your ID, codice fiscale, address proof, and status documents. 4 Ask the clerk to confirm whether you are being registered under a mandatory, voluntary, provisional, or special route. 5 Choose your family doctor if your route allows it then. 6 Check that your tax domicile or recorded address is correct. 7 Ask whether you will receive a temporary certificate first and how to track the next step.

What the tessera sanitaria is and when expats need it The tessera sanitaria is the Italian health card linked to the Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN), Italy’s public healthcare system. If you need wider background, Expatica’s Italy healthcare hub and guide to the healthcare system in Italy explain how SSN access works beyond the card itself. It is your public healthcare card. It sits alongside residence paperwork and any private insurance. For most expats, it matters when they need public care, family doctor registration, subsidized prescriptions, or a recognized way to prove their codice fiscale. You will usually need it when you want to: Register with a family doctor or pediatrician

Collect certain prescriptions at a pharmacy

Book public specialist visits or tests

Identify yourself in an SSN or ASL process Wise for settling in Italy Manage euros: Hold and convert money while you settle in Italy

See transfer costs: Check fees upfront before you send money

Save on conversion: Mid-market rate with transparent, upfront fees Learn more about the Wise account What the card lets you do in practice Once registration is approved, the card turns eligibility into daily access. It helps staff find your file, confirms your SSN status, and gives you practical proof to use across public care. Choose or confirm your family doctor

Use your tax code easily at pharmacies

Access many public bookings and referrals

Show the Tessera Europea di Assicurazione Malattia (TEAM), or European Health Insurance Card function, on the reverse side if you are entitled to it

Who qualifies for SSN registration in Italy SSN registration comes first, and your status determines the route. Workers and many family members often have the clearest path. Students, retirees, and non-working residents may need voluntary registration, an S1 route, European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) or Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC) coverage, or private insurance first. Expatica also has a guide to health insurance in Italy if you need a wider comparison. The following table compares common applicant categories, their usual registration routes, and the information to verify with the local ASL. Reader type Usual route Likely type Verify locally Worker or self-employed Work route Mandatory Work proof Dependent family member Family link Often mandatory Family proof Student or au pair Long-stay status Voluntary Fee and timing Retiree with S1 or convention rights Transfer route Status-based Form accepted EU resident on a short stay EHIC or similar rights Not full SSN registration Duration and plans Non-EU resident without automatic coverage Permit over 3 months Voluntary or private first Permit and address proof Person in transition Pending permit or regularization Temporary or provisional route Receipt or local certificate For non-EU applicants, a residence permit valid for more than 3 months is a common condition for voluntary SSN registration. However, specific exceptions may apply to students and au pairs, so check your eligibility and the current contribution with your local ASL. Expatica’s guide to Healthcare in Italy Read more Mandatory registration routes for workers and family members Mandatory registration usually covers workers, some self-employed residents, eligible family members, and some protected categories. Match your documents to your status instead of relying on one universal list. Passport or other accepted ID

Codice fiscale

Proof of residence or effective domicile

Work, self-employment, or family-status evidence

Permit or permit receipt where relevant Voluntary registration, private coverage, and short-stay cases If registration is not automatic, you may need a voluntary SSN route, temporary EU rights, or private insurance first. EHIC, GHIC, S1, and private coverage solve different problems, so don’t treat them as the same thing. Students, retirees, au pairs, and some non-working residents often need local voluntary SSN checks.

EU or UK short-stay visitors may rely on EHIC, GHIC, or other home-country rights.

If you are between statuses or not yet eligible, Cigna International Healthcare Insurance is one private insurance option to consider, subject to the policy’s terms and eligibility conditions. It is not a substitute for a tessera sanitaria or SSN registration.

What you need before you apply Your first ASL visit can be delayed if your documents are incomplete or don’t match the registration route you’re applying under. Before booking, make sure your tax code, address, and status documents are consistent with your situation. A common order is: confirm or obtain your codice fiscale, sort out residence or permesso di soggiorno, identify the ASL, and prepare status-specific documents. If you are still finishing other arrival administration after moving to Italy, do that first so your healthcare file and address record match. Before you attend, verify current document and fee requirements with your local ASL or another official source. Passport or accepted photo ID

Codice fiscale certificate or card

Proof of residence, domicile, or registered address

Permit, permit receipt, or other status proof

Employment, study, family, or pension documents

Any payment receipt if you are using a voluntary route Codice fiscale, residence proof, and permit documents If you still need the tax number itself, start with Expatica’s guide to the codice fiscale. After that, the documents that matter most are proof of address, a permesso di soggiorno, or residence permit, where applicable, and the paper that proves your SSN route. Some expats also use a Wise Account to manage euro transfers while settling in Italy, but that is separate from healthcare eligibility. Codice fiscale

Passport or ID

Permesso di soggiorno, or permit, or permit renewal receipt

Address or effective domicile evidence

Work contract, VAT or social security proof, school enrollment, or family paperwork

Any provisional code or regularization receipt if your case is still in progress Expatica’s guide to The codice fiscale: ID numbers in Italy Read more How to choose your family doctor and use the card after approval After successful registration, many readers can choose a medico di base, or family doctor, through the same ASL process or a linked regional service. Expatica’s guide to doctors and GPs in Italy is useful once you reach that stage, but local choice lists can still vary. Ask whether family doctor choice happens on the spot or online

Keep any temporary certificate until the card arrives

Use the card or certificate for pharmacies and bookings

Check whether your region also links the card to online health services Expatica’s guide to Doctors in Italy Read more

What happens if your situation is more complicated Real life doesn’t always line up with the clean checklist above. In more complicated cases, separate ordinary administration delays from emergency or undocumented-care rules, because they lead to different kinds of access. If your case is messy, one refusal doesn’t always mean there is no route. It may mean the office needs a different category, a permit receipt, or a corrected address. Check the next step with the relevant office before returning. You have a codice fiscale but no card yet: Ask whether SSN registration is active and whether the ASL can issue a temporary certificate. Your address has changed: Update the relevant record quickly, because the card is usually sent to the tax domicile on file. Your household has mixed statuses: Each person may need a different route, especially where dependents, students, or older parents are involved. You need urgent care before registration is settled: Use the correct health service first, then sort the paperwork later. Expatica’s emergency numbers in Italy can help if the issue is medical, not bureaucratic. Waiting for a permit, using a provisional tax code, and STP cases Official sources do allow some provisional routes, but the result is often a temporary certificate rather than a standard card. Straniero Temporaneamente Presente (STP) access is for urgent or essential care outside ordinary stay rules, not the normal route to a full tessera sanitaria. A pending permit or regularization receipt from the Questura, the police headquarters, or the Sportello Unico per l’Immigrazione, the one-stop immigration desk, can support SSN registration in some cases.

A provisional or temporary tax code can sometimes be used by the ASL while your case is being regularized.

STP is for urgent or essential care and does not equal ordinary SSN registration.

How long it takes, what it costs, and how to renew or replace it The card is usually free when your SSN route is mandatory and the ASL has transmitted your care data correctly. Voluntary registration can involve a separate annual contribution, so cost depends more on status than on the card itself. There is no fixed national turnaround. Timing depends on missing papers, address mismatches, local workload, and whether your entitlement follows a residence permit or another route. Italian residents often receive a 6-year card

Foreign residents usually receive validity linked to their permit or entitlement

Delivery is usually by post to the recorded tax domicile

Renewal or replacement is needed after expiration, loss, theft, or damage When to use a temporary certificate or request a duplicate Use a temporary certificate when registration is active but the physical card hasn’t arrived. For a lost, stolen, or damaged card, or for a duplicate after issue, use Agenzia delle Entrate or Sistema Tessera Sanitaria where available.