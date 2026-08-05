Healthcare in Italy for tourists: what to do and what it costs

This guide shows where to go, what to bring, what you may need to pay, and how to avoid common mistakes, like going straight to Pronto Soccorso (Emergency Department) for a minor problem or leaving an appointment without receipts needed for a claim.

How healthcare in Italy works for tourists Italy’s public health system is the Servizio Sanitario Nazionale, or SSN. It is mainly built for residents, but tourists can still access emergency and medically necessary care through public or SSN affiliated providers. The main difference is how access is paid for. EU visitors with an EHIC, and UK visitors with the GHIC, may get medically necessary public treatment under local rules. Non-EU tourists can still get care, but they are more likely to pay upfront and then claim through travel insurance later. A common question is whether tourists can use public healthcare in Italy at all. The basic answer is yes, especially for urgent and emergency care, but access, co-payments, and reimbursement rules vary by region, provider, and your documents. Private care works differently. It is often faster, easier to book, and more likely to offer an English-speaking doctor in Italy, but you will usually pay more at the point of treatment. Public care: Best for medically necessary treatment within the public system, but regional rules and waiting times vary

Best for medically necessary treatment within the public system, but regional rules and waiting times vary Private care: Often simpler for short-stay visitors, especially if you want faster appointments

Often simpler for short-stay visitors, especially if you want faster appointments Emergency care: Open to tourists, with Pronto Soccorso handling serious and time-sensitive problems For a broader system overview, see the healthcare system in Italy and Expatica’s Guide to getting health insurance in Italy in 2026.

Where to go for medical help in Italy When you are sick on a trip, the hard part is not only finding care. It is choosing the right door quickly. In most cases, the safest path is simple: pharmacy first, tourist doctor or private clinic next, and Pronto Soccorso or emergency services for urgent and life-threatening problems. Pharmacies and farmacia di turno Pharmacies, or farmacie, are marked with a green cross and are often the fastest option for minor illness, first advice, and over-the-counter products. They are also useful when you are not yet sure whether you need a doctor. A farmacia di turno is the on-duty pharmacy open at night, on Sundays, or on holidays. Check the sign outside any pharmacy, ask your hotel, or verify the local listing before traveling across town. Guardia medica turistica, private clinics, and Pronto Soccorso Use this order if a pharmacy is not enough: Use guardia medica turistica for non-emergency problems during a short stay, especially in high-tourism areas. Availability is seasonal or local, so do not assume every town has it. Use a private clinic if you need faster care, clearer language support, or an appointment for something that cannot wait but is not an emergency. The trade-off is cost, because private visits are usually paid upfront. Use Pronto Soccorso for serious injuries, severe allergic reactions, trouble breathing, chest pain, major bleeding, or anything getting worse quickly. Triage means the sickest patients are seen first. Bring your passport, EHIC or GHIC if you have one, insurance details, and a medication list. Common mistakes include going to the emergency room for a minor issue, assuming English will always be available, and forgetting that some tourist services charge everyone, including EHIC holders. For more detail, see Expatica’s Guide to doctors and GPs in Italy and Hospitals in Italy.

What tourists pay and what insurance covers The cost of care in Italy depends on urgency, provider type, nationality, and whether you use public or private care. That is why two travelers with similar symptoms can end up paying very different amounts. Public care can involve a local co-payment, called a ticket sanitario. Private care is usually billed in full. Even when costs may be reimbursable, tourists often need to pay first, keep the paperwork, and contact the insurer quickly if more treatment is needed. Care type Who usually pays upfront What may be covered What to verify Public emergency care Tourist, unless direct public coverage applies Medically necessary public treatment, depending on status Whether a co-payment applies Tourist doctor or GP visit Tourist Possible reimbursement later Whether the visit is eligible outpatient care Private clinic Tourist Depends on your travel policy Excess, limits, exclusions, direct billing Medicines and tests Tourist Sometimes partly reimbursable Whether you need an Italian prescription If a clinic suggests admission, scans, or a large deposit, call your insurer straight away. That can save time, paperwork, and claim problems later. EHIC or GHIC vs private travel insurance EHIC Italy healthcare access, and the UK GHIC equivalent, can help with medically necessary public treatment during a temporary stay. They do not replace travel insurance, and they do not cover private clinics, repatriation, or every non-urgent cost. So, is an EHIC or GHIC enough? Usually not if you want private options, stronger English-language support, or cover for larger travel disruptions. If you are comparing Italian travel health insurance before departure, Cigna healthcare and Allianz healthcare for Italy are two private options to compare, but the right fit depends on your trip length, age, destination, and policy terms. Before departure, check both the official public rules and the policy terms side by side. The risk here is assuming a public access card covers everything, then learning it does not cover the clinic you actually used. Cultural Integration 10 things to do during your first week in Italy Read more

Prescriptions, medicines, and paperwork Pharmacy in Rome, Italy (Photo: Dallas Stribley/Getty Images) Medication problems are one of the fastest ways to derail a trip. Italy pharmacy prescription rules can also surprise tourists, because what works at home may not work the same way in Italy. Pack medicines carefully. Keep them in original packaging and carry a copy of the prescription. Start with a pharmacy if you lose medication. Pharmacists can advise on the next step, but they cannot ignore prescription rules. Do not assume a foreign prescription will be accepted. Some cross-border prescriptions work more easily than others, but many tourists still need an Italian doctor to issue a local prescription. Check controlled medicines before you travel. Italy requires specific paperwork for medicines containing internationally controlled substances, and you should have that documentation available if authorities ask. Keep every document for reimbursement. That includes the doctor’s note, prescription copy, pharmacy receipt, invoice, and proof of payment. One thing worth knowing is that the pharmacist is often the best first checkpoint, not the final answer. If a medicine is prescription-only in Italy, the real issue is getting the right prescription format. If you have a chronic condition, bring enough medication for the full trip, within legal limits. If you are visiting Rome, Florence, or Venice, private clinics may be easier to find quickly. In smaller towns, islands, and resort areas, the pharmacy and out-of-hours services may matter more. Use official Ministry guidance to verify controlled-medicine paperwork before departure, and ask the pharmacist or doctor what your next step should be instead of guessing.

What to do in the first 30 minutes of a medical problem The first half hour matters because it affects both your care and your costs. A calm, ordered response usually gets you help faster than rushing straight to the hospital. Check severity first. If there is trouble breathing, severe bleeding, chest pain, major trauma, or a serious allergic reaction, call 112 at once, or 118 for an ambulance where used locally. Choose the right route. For lost medication, mild stomach trouble, rash, or fever, start with a pharmacy or doctor. For severe pain, worsening abdominal symptoms, or a serious fall, move up to urgent care quickly. Get documents together. Have your passport, EHIC or GHIC if relevant, insurance details, and medication list ready. Call the insurer early if needed. Do this as soon as a clinic suggests tests, admission, or a larger payment. Keep every receipt. Reimbursement often fails because travelers lose the small pieces of paperwork. Example: if you wake up in Florence with severe stomach pain that is getting worse, do not just search for the cheapest clinic and hope for the best. Check the severity, gather your ID and insurance details, and escalate quickly if the pain is severe or worsening. For more emergency help and local numbers, see Emergency numbers in Italy.