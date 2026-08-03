EU Blue Card in Spain: requirements and how to apply

Key takeaways Topic Quick answer Who it is for Skilled non-EU professionals with a qualified job in Spain Minimum contract rule You need a valid work contract or binding job offer for at least 6 months Salary threshold Spain’s published figure can change by year, and reduced-threshold cases may apply Who files the application In practice, the employer usually starts the process, not the worker alone Validity and next steps Spain’s standard Blue Card validity is 3 years, then you may need your visa, entry, TIE, padrón, and social security setup Always verify the latest salary thresholds and fees on official sources before applying. Looking for a more general overview? Take a look at Expatica’s Spain work visa guide.

What is the EU Blue Card in Spain? In Spain, the EU Blue Card is a residence and work permit for highly qualified non-EU nationals. It sits inside an EU-wide framework, but Spain also has a separate national route for highly qualified professionals, so the two should not be treated as the same permit. People often research this route before they accept a move to Spain for work. Its main appeal is not just Spanish residence, but also the family and later mobility benefits attached to the wider EU Blue Card system.

Who can apply for the EU Blue Card in Spain? Before you spend time on forms, check whether this route fits your profile. The biggest filters are your nationality, the job itself, the contract length, and whether your qualifications really match the role. Degree, experience, and job-offer rules Spain’s EU Blue Card is for non-EU citizens moving into highly qualified work. You need a valid work contract or a binding job offer for at least 6 months, and the role must line up with the level of qualification or experience you claim. A common question is whether a degree is mandatory. Not always. Some applicants can qualify through relevant professional experience, but regulated professions may still need formal recognition and employer sponsorship remains central. To verify your position, check Spain’s guidance on recognition of qualifications for regulated professions and, if you are unsure, ask your employer or adviser which authority handles your occupation. Salary threshold and reduced-threshold cases Salary is where many readers get tripped up. At the time of research (July 20 2026) the European Commission’s Spain page says Spain’s minimum salary threshold for 2024 was €38,844, but the same page also says the threshold is under review after Spain’s transposition of the newer directive. It has been widely reported in 2026 that the minimum income threshold has risen, to €39,269.92 per year, calculated as 1.4 times Spain’s average gross annual income. That is why pages often show different numbers. Usually, the gap comes from old figures, year-specific benchmarks, or reduced-threshold cases. Take professional legal advice about the live salary thresholds for the Spain Blue Card.

Check whether your role falls into a shortage or recent-qualification category.

Check if a reduced threshold applies.

Confirm the effective date before submitting anything. Editor’s note: Salary thresholds and fees were checked on 20 July 2026 against the European Commission and official Spanish portals, as well as digital resources from private companies. As materials are not necessarily updated immediately after policy changes, recheck them before you apply.

How to apply for an EU Blue Card in Spain Once you have a job offer that looks like a fit, the process usually moves in stages. One thing worth knowing is that approval on paper is only part of the journey, because visa steps, travel, and local registration still follow. Labor Law Minimum wage (SMI) and average salary in Spain 2026 Read more Employer filing and initial approval In Spain, the employer usually starts the Blue Card process, so do not assume it works like a self-filed visa. The filing channel can vary in practice, but you will usually see references to the immigration portal, the Oficina de Extranjería (Immigration Office) or an employer-led submission handled with immigration support. Initial approval means the Spanish side has accepted the permit in principle. If you need a visa to enter Spain, the consular step still follows. Documents, translations, and fees The exact checklist can vary by authority and consulate, but most applicants should expect to gather the same core set of papers. Delays usually happen because one document is missing, expired, not translated, or not legalized correctly. It’s common to be asked to provide the following: Passport

Job contract or binding offer

Qualification evidence including degree, diploma, or experience records

CV and application forms

Criminal-record or health documents if your authority or consulate asks for them

Passport photos and fee receipts Visa, arrival, and TIE collection After approval, most non-EU applicants still need to complete the visa stage through their Spanish consulate before travel. Use the Spanish consulates and embassies directory to confirm local appointment rules and document handling. Once you enter Spain, the clock does not stop. Immigration consultant Naomi Botero told Expatica that legal decision windows do not always match real-life waiting times, so leave room for consulate availability, translations, and follow-up appointments. Apply for the entry visa if your nationality requires one. Travel during the visa validity period and keep your approval documents handy. Within 1 month of arrival, apply for your TIE at the relevant foreigner office or police station. The European Commission says Spain’s national maximum processing time for issuing the Blue Card is 20 days, but your full timeline may be longer once the visa appointment and post-arrival admin are added.

EU Blue Card vs Spain’s highly qualified professional permit This is different from Spain’s national highly qualified professional permit, which is why readers often get mixed answers when they compare routes. The best option depends on the employer, the job profile, and whether EU mobility matters to you later. Route Best for Qualification route Mobility Practical note EU Blue Card Professionals who want the EU-level route Degree or qualifying experience Later movement within the EU may be easier New country applications are still usually needed Spain’s national highly qualified permit Skilled hires using Spain’s domestic route Spain-specific national rules No EU-wide mobility framework Ask the employer which route they are filing If you are not sure which route your employer is using, ask before any forms are filed. In practice, the key difference is whether you need the EU Blue Card’s wider mobility angle or a Spain-only solution that your employer already knows well.

What to do after you arrive in Spain Getting the permit approved is a huge step, but settling in Spain is where most admin friction begins. The risk here is missing a deadline or assuming two similar terms mean the same thing. Registering your life in Spain: TIE, NIE, padrón, and social security Use this checklist to turn the acronyms into actions. TIE: your physical foreigner ID card. Apply within 1 month of entry if Spain requires it for your stay. NIE: your NIE may already exist, and it is often printed on the TIE. Padrón: your local town hall registration. This helps with everyday services and later paperwork. Social security: register with the Tesorería General de la Seguridad Social (TGSS), or check that your employer has done it, so you can work and access public coverage. Health setup: once social security is active, register for health insurance in Spain and your local health card. One thing worth knowing is that the TIE and NIE are not the same. Missed appointments, slow document delivery, and city-specific booking systems are common problems, so book early and keep copies of everything. Relocation The essential checklist for moving to Spain Read more Managing money across currencies with a Wise account Your first money tasks in Spain may include moving savings, paying a deposit, covering setup costs, or receiving salary while you still manage another currency at home. That is when people often compare local options from BBVA, Santander, and CaixaBank with multi-currency tools that help them hold or convert money without opening several accounts at once. If you want a flexible option before or after you open a Spanish bank account, you might want to take a look at the Wise account. Wise is a financial service provider, not a bank, and can be useful for managing money across currencies during a move. Go to Wise

Family rights, renewals, and moving within the EU Family questions matter early, not just after approval. The Spain family visa guide is useful for the wider Spanish rules, but Blue Card cases can have more favorable timing and work access than some standard family routes, depending on the current rules. The European Commission says Spain’s Blue Card validity is 3 years and renewals are generally for 2 more years. It also says family reunification and spouse work access can be more favorable under the scheme, but the details still depend on your case and the authority handling it. Spouse work rights: may be available, but confirm the current rule before relying on it.

may be available, but confirm the current rule before relying on it. Renewals: recheck salary, contract, and document rules before the card expires.

recheck salary, contract, and document rules before the card expires. Later EU mobility: after legal residence on a Spanish Blue Card, moving to another participating EU country may be possible, but a new application is usually needed there. If long-term settlement is part of your plan, read Expatica’s guide to permanent residence in Spain well before your first renewal window.