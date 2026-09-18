Spain citizenship by marriage: rules, steps, and timeline

Visas & Immigration
Marriage to a Spanish citizen can shorten the route to Spanish nationality, but it doesn’t give you automatic citizenship. In most cases, you still need legal residence in Spain, the right documents, and a properly filed nationality application.
That difference matters because this is nacionalidad por residencia, or nationality by residence, not a wedding benefit, and it’s a specific process towards Spanish citizenship. Rules can also vary between a Registro Civil, the Ministry of Justice, and consular authorities, so this guide is general information, not legal advice.
Below, you’ll find the residence rule, the documents and exams that may apply, and where the process usually happens. You’ll also learn how nationality and payment decisions can have an impact on timing, eligibility and document preparation.
This route is aimed at the spouse of a Spanish citizen who wants to become Spanish through residence. The legal shortcut comes from the reduced residence period in the Civil Code, not from the marriage certificate by itself.
In practice, that usually means you’re already living legally in Spain and can prove it. Simply being married abroad, or planning to move later, isn’t the same as meeting the nationality route, and it’s separate from Spanish family visas.
No. Marriage doesn’t automatically make you Spanish, and it doesn’t erase the usual checks around legal residence, good civic conduct, and integration. So a marriage certificate can open a shorter route, but it doesn’t replace the rest of the file.
A pareja de hecho, a registered partnership, may help with residence or family rights, but you shouldn’t assume it works the same way as marriage for nationality by residence. Spain treats partnership and marriage differently in several systems, so verify your case with the Ministry of Justice or the relevant Registro Civil before relying on the one-year rule.
For this route, the key clock is usually one year of legal and continuous residence in Spain immediately before you apply, not one year of marriage in any country.
Official wording matters here. Article 22 of Spain’s Civil Code says the one-year period can apply to someone who has been married to a Spanish citizen for a year and isn’t legally or de facto separated, and the residence must be legal, continuous, and immediately prior to the application.
Legal residence usually means residence that fits the Spanish immigration framework and can be shown through official records, such as your TIE, your status with the Oficina de Extranjería, and a current certificado de empadronamiento, or padrón registration. Continuous residence doesn’t mean every day looks identical, but it should be documented consistently enough that the authorities can see you were genuinely resident in Spain.
Short trips don’t automatically break the route, but unexplained absences or gaps in your records can create problems, so keep travel, address, and permit evidence together. If you’re widowed, Article 22 also contains a specific one-year residence provision where the Spanish spouse’s death occurred without legal or de facto separation. If you’re separated or no longer living as a couple, verify the effect on your case before filing, because the Civil Code and local practice can treat those facts differently depending on timing.
Document prep is often the slowest part of the process. Make sure your documents are recent enough, properly legalized, correctly translated, and accepted by the office handling your file.
Author
Jason Loewenthal
If you got married outside Spain, you should check the Spanish Civil Registry early. The nationality application documentation for spouses of Spanish citizens calls for a literal marriage certificate issued by the Spanish Civil Registry, so an overseas marriage may need to be registered in Spain before you can assemble the nationality file. You can save yourself time and stress by being organized.
Foreign civil and criminal documents often need legalization or an apostilla de La Haya, plus a Spanish translation by a traductor jurado, or sworn translator. Don’t order documents too early, because some offices expect recent issue dates. Check the current rules with Spanish consular guidance for family members of Spanish citizens or the Ministry of Justice before you pay for certification.
Today, many applicants start with the Ministry of Justice’s Sede Electrónica nationality process, where you can see the current filing route, access case follow-up tools, and review the online procedure. You may need a digital certificate or Cl@ve for parts of the process, and the paperwork can still feel local because documents often come from a Registro Civil, town hall, or other office even when handling is centralized.
After approval: The grant is followed by the required jura/promesa and registration of the acquisition of Spanish nationality. Once the nationality registration is completed, you can obtain the Spanish documentation such as your DNI and passport.
Costs aren’t just the Ministry fee. You may also be paying for exam bookings, official copies, apostilles, sworn translations, travel for appointments, and repeat documents if something expires before you file.
Last verified on 14 September 2026, the Ministry of Justice listed the nationality by residence fee at €104.05, but it says the amount can be reviewed under current budget laws, so always recheck before payment. Timelines are harder to pin down, because backlogs, missing papers, local appointment systems, and post-approval registry steps can all add months.
Spain often requires a declaration about your previous nationality when nationality is granted, but the real effect can depend on what nationality you already have when you apply, Spanish law, and the law of the other country.
What this means for you is simple. If keeping another passport matters, check the latest official rules before you apply, and compare citizenship with permanent residence in Spain if you may prefer long-term stability without changing nationality. Don’t rely on forum answers or a friend’s experience from a different country.
Citizenship paperwork often comes with cross-border admin. You may need to receive money from abroad while living in Spain, keep euros ready for translations and certificates, or pay for travel and daily setup costs before your local arrangements feel settled.
That is where a Wise account can be useful as a practical money tool, but it isn’t immigration help. Some expats use it alongside major local banks such as Santander, BBVA, or CaixaBank to hold euros and other currencies, receive transfers from home, and manage Spain-related expenses while the wider move is still in progress.
FAQ
Not usually. Marriage can shorten the residence requirement, but the route still depends on nationality by residence rules and an approved application.
For most applicants, yes. The reduced route generally means one year of legal and continuous residence in Spain immediately before the application, but unusual facts should still be checked officially.
Generally you can’t, but there are some countries and circumstances that might allow you to keep yours. You should check the latest guidance that’s relevant to your own situation.
Last checked on 14 September 2026
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