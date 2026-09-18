Spain citizenship by marriage: rules, steps, and timeline

That difference matters because this is nacionalidad por residencia, or nationality by residence, not a wedding benefit, and it’s a specific process towards Spanish citizenship. Rules can also vary between a Registro Civil, the Ministry of Justice, and consular authorities, so this guide is general information, not legal advice. Below, you’ll find the residence rule, the documents and exams that may apply, and where the process usually happens. You’ll also learn how nationality and payment decisions can have an impact on timing, eligibility and document preparation.

Key takeaways Marriage alone isn’t enough: Spain usually treats this as nationality by residence, so you still have to qualify and apply.

Spain usually treats this as nationality by residence, so you still have to qualify and apply. The fast-track is about residence: Under Article 22 of Spain’s Civil Code, a spouse of a Spanish citizen may apply after one year of legal, continuous residence immediately before the application, and they’ve been married to a Spanish citizen for at least one year.

Under Article 22 of Spain’s Civil Code, a spouse of a Spanish citizen may apply after one year of legal, continuous residence immediately before the application, and they’ve been married to a Spanish citizen for at least one year. Foreign paperwork can slow everything down: Marriage, birth, and criminal record documents from abroad may need an apostille and a sworn Spanish translation.

Marriage, birth, and criminal record documents from abroad may need an apostille and a sworn Spanish translation. CCSE and DELE may apply: Many applicants follow the same exam rules as other nationality by residence cases, but exemptions or dispensations can exist and should be checked officially.

Many applicants follow the same exam rules as other nationality by residence cases, but exemptions or dispensations can exist and should be checked officially. Dual nationality isn’t the same for everyone: If keeping another passport matters to you, verify the latest official rules before applying.

Who can apply through marriage? This route is aimed at the spouse of a Spanish citizen who wants to become Spanish through residence. The legal shortcut comes from the reduced residence period in the Civil Code, not from the marriage certificate by itself. In practice, that usually means you’re already living legally in Spain and can prove it. Simply being married abroad, or planning to move later, isn’t the same as meeting the nationality route, and it’s separate from Spanish family visas. Does marriage automatically make you a Spanish citizen? No. Marriage doesn’t automatically make you Spanish, and it doesn’t erase the usual checks around legal residence, good civic conduct, and integration. So a marriage certificate can open a shorter route, but it doesn’t replace the rest of the file. Does pareja de hecho count? A pareja de hecho, a registered partnership, may help with residence or family rights, but you shouldn’t assume it works the same way as marriage for nationality by residence. Spain treats partnership and marriage differently in several systems, so verify your case with the Ministry of Justice or the relevant Registro Civil before relying on the one-year rule.

The one-year residence rule explained For this route, the key clock is usually one year of legal and continuous residence in Spain immediately before you apply, not one year of marriage in any country. Official wording matters here. Article 22 of Spain’s Civil Code says the one-year period can apply to someone who has been married to a Spanish citizen for a year and isn’t legally or de facto separated, and the residence must be legal, continuous, and immediately prior to the application. What counts as legal and continuous residence? Legal residence usually means residence that fits the Spanish immigration framework and can be shown through official records, such as your TIE, your status with the Oficina de Extranjería, and a current certificado de empadronamiento, or padrón registration. Continuous residence doesn’t mean every day looks identical, but it should be documented consistently enough that the authorities can see you were genuinely resident in Spain. What if you have been abroad, widowed, or separated? Short trips don’t automatically break the route, but unexplained absences or gaps in your records can create problems, so keep travel, address, and permit evidence together. If you’re widowed, Article 22 also contains a specific one-year residence provision where the Spanish spouse’s death occurred without legal or de facto separation. If you’re separated or no longer living as a couple, verify the effect on your case before filing, because the Civil Code and local practice can treat those facts differently depending on timing.

Documents, exams, and proof you may need Document prep is often the slowest part of the process. Make sure your documents are recent enough, properly legalized, correctly translated, and accepted by the office handling your file. Identity documents: Your passport, current residence documentation, and any records tied to your NIE or other Spanish ID numbers help show who you are and how you have been living in Spain.

Your passport, current residence documentation, and any records tied to your NIE or other Spanish ID numbers help show who you are and how you have been living in Spain. Marriage proof: You’ll usually need a marriage certificate, and if the marriage was celebrated abroad, check early whether it must first be registered in Spain’s Registro Civil, as explained in Expatica’s guide to getting married in Spain.

You’ll usually need a marriage certificate, and if the marriage was celebrated abroad, check early whether it must first be registered in Spain’s Registro Civil, as explained in Expatica’s guide to getting married in Spain. Residence proof: Expect to show evidence of legal residence and presence, such as your TIE, municipal registration, and other official records.

Expect to show evidence of legal residence and presence, such as your TIE, municipal registration, and other official records. Background checks: Spain may ask for criminal record certificates, especially where foreign residence in recent years is relevant.

Spain may ask for criminal record certificates, especially where foreign residence in recent years is relevant. Exams or exemption proof: Many applicants need the CCSE civics exam and DELE A2 language proof, if required, or formal exemption evidence.

Many applicants need the CCSE civics exam and DELE A2 language proof, if required, or formal exemption evidence. Fee payment: Keep proof that you paid the Ministry of Justice fee, usually through form 790 code 026, and recheck the current amount before you pay. Author Jason Loewenthal Insider Tip If you got married outside Spain, you should check the Spanish Civil Registry early. The nationality application documentation for spouses of Spanish citizens calls for a literal marriage certificate issued by the Spanish Civil Registry, so an overseas marriage may need to be registered in Spain before you can assemble the nationality file. You can save yourself time and stress by being organized. Which documents need an apostille or a sworn translation? Foreign civil and criminal documents often need legalization or an apostilla de La Haya, plus a Spanish translation by a traductor jurado, or sworn translator. Don’t order documents too early, because some offices expect recent issue dates. Check the current rules with Spanish consular guidance for family members of Spanish citizens or the Ministry of Justice before you pay for certification.

How to apply step by step Confirm you’re using the marriage route under nationality by residence, not a spouse visa route, and check that your marriage is still valid for nationality purposes. Prepare for the CCSE and, if relevant, DELE A2, or confirm whether you may request an exemption or dispensation. Gather your core documents, check expiry windows, and sort out apostilles, translations, and any Civil Registry registration issues before filing day. Pay the administrative fee and keep the receipt with the rest of your file. File the application through the current Ministry of Justice channel, which many applicants handle online, and make sure every upload is complete and readable. Track the expediente, or case file, and respond quickly if the authorities request more documents. If the decision is positive, complete the oath or promise and final registration steps before applying for a Spanish passport or DNI. Where do you apply and how do you track the file? Today, many applicants start with the Ministry of Justice’s Sede Electrónica nationality process, where you can see the current filing route, access case follow-up tools, and review the online procedure. You may need a digital certificate or Cl@ve for parts of the process, and the paperwork can still feel local because documents often come from a Registro Civil, town hall, or other office even when handling is centralized. What happens after approval? After approval: The grant is followed by the required jura/promesa and registration of the acquisition of Spanish nationality. Once the nationality registration is completed, you can obtain the Spanish documentation such as your DNI and passport.

Costs, timelines, and common delays Costs aren’t just the Ministry fee. You may also be paying for exam bookings, official copies, apostilles, sworn translations, travel for appointments, and repeat documents if something expires before you file. Last verified on 14 September 2026, the Ministry of Justice listed the nationality by residence fee at €104.05, but it says the amount can be reviewed under current budget laws, so always recheck before payment. Timelines are harder to pin down, because backlogs, missing papers, local appointment systems, and post-approval registry steps can all add months. Official fee: Verify the current form 790 amount on the Ministry page before paying.

Verify the current form 790 amount on the Ministry page before paying. Exam costs: CCSE and DELE fees are separate and may change by session or location.

CCSE and DELE fees are separate and may change by session or location. Document costs: Apostilles, sworn translations, and replacement certificates often cost more than readers expect.

Apostilles, sworn translations, and replacement certificates often cost more than readers expect. Common delays: Marriage registration, expired records, unreadable uploads, and requests for extra documents are common reasons a file slows down.