Moving to Spain from the US: a practical guide for Americans

Making the transition work long-term comes down to getting your paperwork, visa route, and financial setup aligned before you land. Here is your practical roadmap for navigating a US-to-Spain relocation without the administrative headaches.

Key takeaways Visa route: Secure your visa before booking travel, as it dictates your legal work rights, required health coverage, and local residence card (TIE) process.

Secure your visa before booking travel, as it dictates your legal work rights, required health coverage, and local residence card (TIE) process. Proof of funds: Verify financial requirements on the official consulate portal prior to your appointment, as minimum income thresholds can change.

Verify financial requirements on the official consulate portal prior to your appointment, as minimum income thresholds can change. Healthcare: Lock in compliant health insurance ahead of time. Most visas require comprehensive private coverage before you arrive, while public access comes later based on employment or registration.

Lock in compliant health insurance ahead of time. Most visas require comprehensive private coverage before you arrive, while public access comes later based on employment or registration. Taxes: Plan your tax obligations early in your first year, keeping in mind that Americans living in Spain must manage dual tax reporting across both the IRS and the Agencia Tributaria.

Plan your tax obligations early in your first year, keeping in mind that Americans living in Spain must manage dual tax reporting across both the IRS and the Agencia Tributaria. First month admin: Execute your setup sequence immediately upon arrival: secure housing, register on the town hall roll (padrón), open a local bank account, and finalise your TIE appointment. You might enjoy Spain moving guide Read more

Choose your visa route and timeline first Your choice of Spanish visa shapes your entire relocation process, from proof of funds to health insurance and tax questions. If you are not sure which path fits, pause here first and avoid booking non-refundable flights until the route is clear. Which visa route makes sense for most Americans? Non-lucrative visa Spain: Ideal for retirees or individuals living on savings, pensions, or investments. The key constraint is a strict prohibition on active work, including remote US employment.

Ideal for retirees or individuals living on savings, pensions, or investments. The key constraint is a strict prohibition on active work, including remote US employment. Spain digital nomad visa: Designed for remote employees and some contractors. It may offer more flexibility, but income rules and Social Security setup can be more involved.

Designed for remote employees and some contractors. It may offer more flexibility, but income rules and Social Security setup can be more involved. Work visa: Intended for expats who have secured a formal job offer from a Spanish company. The hiring employer must initiate the sponsorship process in Spain before you can submit your visa file.

Intended for expats who have secured a formal job offer from a Spanish company. The hiring employer must initiate the sponsorship process in Spain before you can submit your visa file. Student or family route: Tailored for individuals enrolled in accredited academic programmes or those joining a close family member who holds legal Spanish residence. Specific requirements depend on your host institution or primary sponsor. Check the Spanish consular services page and Expatica’s Spain visa guide for the current forms and appointments. What paperwork should you start before you book flights? Most Americans start with the same core stack of documents: Passport valid for the visa period, plus spare blank pages. Proof of funds and, if needed, private health insurance. FBI background check, Hague apostille, and sworn Spanish translation. Medical certificate and any extra consulate forms or appointment confirmations.

Plan your budget and money setup The move itself will typically cost more than monthly rent alone. You may need visa fees, translations, flights, deposits, insurance, and a cash buffer before your Spain budget settles into a normal routine. How much does moving to Spain from the US cost? Think in three buckets: pre-move costs, arrival costs, and ongoing costs. Pre-move spending may include visa fees, apostilles, translations, flights, insurance, and pet travel, while arrival costs often include a deposit, first rent, temporary housing, and setup spending. For day to day expectations, Expatica’s cost of living in Spain guide is a useful benchmark. City Rent level Day-to-day cost Who it suits One caution Madrid High Medium to high Job seekers, families needing big city services Competition for rentals and appointments can be intense Valencia Medium Medium Remote workers, couples, and value-focused movers Some central areas now move fast Málaga Medium to high Medium Sun seekers, retirees, and hybrid workers Seasonal pressure can push up housing costs How should you handle banking, transfers, and everyday spending? You may need a Spanish bank account for salary, rent, utilities, or direct debits, although some newcomers manage the first weeks with US cards and an international account. Rules on opening a Spanish bank account vary by bank, and Santander, BBVA, and CaixaBank are the names you will see most. A Wise account can hold 40 + currencies and lets you convert, send, and receive money across USD and EUR, which can help with deposits or bridging the gap before local banking is sorted. Some readers also compare international money transfers before moving larger sums. The Wise card can be used in 150+ countries, including Spain, which may help with day to day spending while you wait for local onboarding. Verify current fees, limits, features, and availability directly before you rely on it.

Choose the right city and housing plan Madrid, Spain (Photo: Tim D/Unsplash) The best city depends less on Instagram appeal and more on budget, language comfort, schools, and how much bureaucracy you can handle. Your choice can affect everything from rent and job options, and even how fast you get everyday admin done. Which parts of Spain suit different expat lifestyles? Spain offers distinctly different living experiences depending on where you land, making it easy to match your location to your personal priorities. If big-city energy and international schooling are top of mind, Madrid is the natural choice, provided your budget can stretch to match the higher prices. Moving toward the coast, Barcelona appeals to creative and tech-focused expats, though high rent and bustling tourism mean it isn’t for everyone. Those wanting a more balanced rhythm often gravitate toward Valencia, where a thriving remote-worker community enjoys easy beach access alongside lower day-to-day costs. Down south, Málaga’s booming tech scene and year-round warmth attract retirees and remote professionals alike, though a competitive property market requires fast action. Finally, for movers prioritising affordability and a stress-free transition, smaller regional hubs like Alicante deliver great value without sacrificing coastal charm. How does renting work when you’re arriving from the US? The Spanish rental market moves surprisingly fast, but navigating the administrative side as a newcomer takes time. Without a Spanish credit history or employment contract, securing a long-term lease right off the plane can be challenging. Most expats hit their stride by landing in short-term furnished housing first. Taking that temporary buffer lets you test out neighbourhoods, tour properties in person, and collect your local ID documents before committing to a multi-year contract. Expect a deposit, first rent, and proof of income or savings.

Watch for scams, especially listings that push payment before a viewing.

Keep school areas and address timing in mind if children are moving with you.

Expatica’s Spain renting guide explains typical paperwork and tenant protections in more detail.

Get healthcare, tax, and residency admin straight Photo: Maskot/Getty Images This is where expensive mistakes happen. While healthcare eligibility, tax residence, and residency paperwork can overlap, but they do not mean the same thing. How does healthcare work for Americans in Spain? For many visas, private insurance is part of the application itself, while access to public healthcare usually depends on your residency and contribution status once you are in Spain. If you work or register as autónomo, meaning self-employed, you may later enter the public system through Social Security. If you are on a non-lucrative visa, or otherwise not covered, you can rely on private insurance longer than expected, and some residents later look at a health insurance in Spain guide or the healthcare in Spain guide for next steps. Remember, Medicare is not part of the U.S.-Spain Social Security agreement, so do not assume it will cover routine care in Spain. In some cases, a paid public healthcare agreement called a convenio especial may be available after a qualifying period, depending on your status and region. Cigna Global Enjoy peace of mind while living in Spain with Cigna Global’s long-term international health insurance plans (12+ months). Get tailored coverage, direct billing with many providers, complex case management, and global care on demand, with access to a global network of 2.4 million hospitals and healthcare professionals. Go to website What do US citizens need to know about taxes and reporting? ✅ You may become a Spanish tax resident. Spain generally treats you as a resident if you spend more than 183 days in the year there, or if your main economic interests are in Spain.

Spain generally treats you as a resident if you spend more than 183 days in the year there, or if your main economic interests are in Spain. ✅ You still usually file in the US. The IRS says US citizens abroad generally keep filing on worldwide income, and FBAR reporting can apply if foreign account balances pass the threshold.

The IRS says US citizens abroad generally keep filing on worldwide income, and FBAR reporting can apply if foreign account balances pass the threshold. ✅ Double taxation is not the goal, but it is not automatic either. The US Spain treaty, foreign tax credits, and the foreign earned income exclusion can matter, but outcomes depend on income type and your facts.

The US Spain treaty, foreign tax credits, and the foreign earned income exclusion can matter, but outcomes depend on income type and your facts. ✅ State tax and Social Security questions can vary. A final US state return, self-employment status, or the U.S.-Spain totalisation agreement may change what you need to check. Use the Agencia Tributaria page on Spanish tax residence and the IRS page for US citizens abroad as starting points, then get personal advice if your case is complex.

Follow a first-week and first-month checklist Once you land, sequence matters more than speed. Start with the tasks that unlock later steps, then finish the admin that depends on your local address and appointments. What should you do in your first week in Spain? Confirm your temporary address and keep copies of your booking and passport. Get a SIM or eSIM and learn the local transport app or travel card. Book the appointments you already know you will need, since slots can disappear fast. If cash flow is still in transition, some readers use a Wise account and the Wise card for early expenses while waiting for local bank onboarding or direct debits. What should you finish in your first month? Aim to finish empadronamiento, meaning your registration on the local town hall census, because it often supports later admin. Follow up your NIE, the foreigner identification number used for tax and legal processes, and your TIE, the foreigner identity card tied to your residency, if your route requires one. This is also the point to decide whether a local bank account is worth it, register for healthcare if you are eligible, and sort work or school paperwork that needs an address. Expatica’s first week in Spain guide and moving to Spain checklist can help once your US-specific tasks are done.