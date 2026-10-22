How to get a tarjeta sanitaria individual in Spain

If you have just arrived, the confusing part is rarely the card itself or the wider healthcare system in Spain. It’s knowing whether you already qualify, which office handles each step, and what you can use while the card is pending. This guide is for general information only and does not replace medical, legal, immigration, or insurance advice. Eligibility, documents, and registration steps can vary by nationality, residency status, entitlement route, and autonomous community. With this in mind, it’s crucial to confirm the latest rules with INSS, Seguridad Social, your regional health service, or the relevant consulate before making healthcare or residency decisions.

Key takeaways Employee or autónomo : Route through social security; proof is active registration or entitlement; next step is the local centro de salud.

Route through social security; proof is active registration or entitlement; next step is the local centro de salud. Dependent: Route through the insured relative; proof usually includes relationship and residence documents; next step is recognition of that link.

Route through the insured relative; proof usually includes relationship and residence documents; next step is recognition of that link. S1 user: Route through S1 recognition; proof is the valid form and ID; next step is Spanish registration before the card request.

Route through S1 recognition; proof is the valid form and ID; next step is Spanish registration before the card request. Student or special case: Route depends on status; proof is route-specific; next step is checking whether public entitlement already exists.

Route depends on status; proof is route-specific; next step is checking whether public entitlement already exists. Waiting on paperwork: Route is not ready yet; proof is still missing; next step is finishing entitlement before the card appointment.

Route is not ready yet; proof is still missing; next step is finishing entitlement before the card appointment. No other route: The Convenio Especial may be relevant; proof is residence and municipal registration; next step is checking official conditions.

Who can get a tarjeta sanitaria individual in Spain? The TSI is not a standalone benefit. It usually follows recognition of your right to public healthcare through work, self-employment, dependent status, an S1 route, or another accepted path. Having an NIE or residence card alone is not enough. You normally need recognized entitlement, proof of that entitlement, and then a regional or local registration step. Each family member needs their own card. Some students and other residents may also qualify through specific rules. If you are weighing public and private routes at the same time, Expatica’s guide to health insurance in Spain gives broader context. Workers, freelancers, dependents, and S1 users Employees usually enter the system through Seguridad Social after employer registration and contributions. Autónomos usually register themselves and use that status to move into the healthcare process. Dependents often need relationship documents and legal-residence proof as well as the main holder’s status. S1 users usually need the S1 recognized in Spain before the local health center can process the TSI. If you are new to Spain or not yet entitled EHIC and GHIC are mainly for medically necessary care during temporary stays. They do not typically replace a resident route after a long-term move. If you are newly arrived, between jobs, or still organizing documents, you may need to complete those steps before you can apply for the TSI. Others later qualify through work, family status, or another public route, while some residents may need to check the Convenio Especial. Content and Performance Editor Connor Glaze Insider Tip Many expats assume their EHIC or GHIC still works after they move, but Spanish offices will usually look for a residence-based entitlement route instead.

What documents do you need before you apply? Many health card appointments fail because documents weren’t thoroughly prepared. Prepare the basics first, then add the route-specific documents your case needs. Core documents almost everyone should prepare Valid passport or national ID

NIE or TIE, where relevant

Recent proof of address or empadronamiento on the padrón

Proof of public-healthcare entitlement

Appointment confirmation or local form, if required

Originals and copies How to verify: check whether your local health center wants recent padrón proof, printed downloads, or original documents. Extra documents by route Dependents: relationship documents and, in some cases, translated or legalized records

relationship documents and, in some cases, translated or legalized records S1 holders: the S1 plus any Spanish recognition or registration proof

the S1 plus any Spanish recognition or registration proof Workers and freelancers: social security details or proof that the route is active

social security details or proof that the route is active Students or other special cases: residence or study documents that show why you qualify

residence or study documents that show why you qualify Residents checking the Convenio Especial: extra residence and municipal-registration proof Practical tip: Even if one office says your details are already in the system, bring every document again because local data sharing is not always reliable.

How to apply for a tarjeta sanitaria individual step by step Carrying out your application in the correct order matters. Many applicants lose time by starting at the health center before they have proof of entitlement. 1 Register your address and confirm your route In many cases, your empadronamiento links you to the right local service area. It can also be used later to assign your local health center. Padrón registration does not prove public-healthcare entitlement by itself. Workers, S1 users, dependents, and other residents may still need a separate recognition step first. 2 Get proof of entitlement to public healthcare For many people, this is the gatekeeping step. Through social security in Spain, INSS, or a route-specific path, you may need official proof that you are entitled to Spanish public healthcare before the regional service will issue the TSI. That proof can matter before the actual card arrives. Some offices can use a certificate or downloaded record while the card is still being processed. 3 Apply through your regional health service or local health center The card is issued regionally, even though the wider system is national. Depending on where you live, the final request may happen at a centro de salud, a CAP in Catalonia, or another regional channel. 4 What happens while you wait for the card? Many regions send the physical card by post after the request is accepted, but timing varies by autonomous community and by case. Ask whether provisional paperwork or an entitlement certificate can be used in the meantime.

What if you are not eligible for a TSI yet? If you are only visiting Spain temporarily, EHIC or GHIC may help with medically necessary public care during that stay. That is different from being set up as a resident in the public system. If you plan to live in Spain but your public route is not active yet, the real question is whether you are in a transition period or whether you need another long-term route. Some people later qualify through work, dependent status, or an S1. Others may need to explore the Convenio Especial. If you want broader context on the main routes, Expatica’s guide to free healthcare for expats in Spain can help. Keep in mind that the Convenio Especial is not automatic, and official rules and fees should be checked before you rely on it. When Cigna health insurance and April health insurance may be relevant If public entitlement is not active yet, some residents compare Cigna health insurance and April health insurance for interim, international, visa-linked, or supplementary cover. What matters is whether the policy fits your situation. Compare territorial coverage, direct billing, waiting periods, exclusions, English-language support, and policy wording rather than making a choice based on brand alone.

What the tarjeta sanitaria lets you do and what it does not cover Once you have the card, it becomes your practical identifier in Spain’s public system. The Ministry of Health describes the TSI as the official document used to identify each person for access to National Health System services, and a card issued by one competent health authority is valid across the system. What the TSI helps with What that means in practice What it does not change Primary care appointments You can register locally and use routine doctor services You still need the right local registration Referrals and specialist access Your local doctor can refer you into the public system Referral rules still apply Hospital and public-service identification The card helps identify you within the national system Administrative steps remain regional Prescriptions Pharmacies can use it with public prescriptions Copayments may still apply That does not mean every service is free or unlimited. Prescription rules, some regional admin steps, and coverage limits still apply. For example, a lot of adult dental care sits outside standard public coverage, so many residents still pay privately or add supplementary insurance. For broader context on using your local doctor after registration, see Expatica’s guide to doctors in Spain.