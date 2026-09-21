Taxes in Spain for expats: residency, rates, and filing

You need to establish if you’re a Spanish tax resident first. If you are, then Spain will generally look at your worldwide income under its personal income-tax rules. If you aren’t, you may still have Spanish tax obligations on income or property connected to Spain. Your days in the country, where your economic interests are based, your family situation, and whether you have income or assets abroad can all affect what you need to declare.

Key takeaways Tax residency comes first: You may become a Spanish tax resident if you spend more than 183 days in Spain, keep your main economic interests there, or have close family who habitually live there.

You may become a Spanish tax resident if you spend more than 183 days in Spain, keep your main economic interests there, or have close family who habitually live there. Residents and non-residents are taxed differently: Residents are generally taxed on worldwide income, while non-residents are usually taxed only on Spanish-source income.

Residents are generally taxed on worldwide income, while non-residents are usually taxed only on Spanish-source income. Filing season is usually spring: The main resident filing season usually runs from April to June, but dates can change each year.

The main resident filing season usually runs from April to June, but dates can change each year. Forms matter: Modelo 100, Modelo 210, and Modelo 720 are three of the main forms expats should check.

Modelo 100, Modelo 210, and Modelo 720 are three of the main forms expats should check. The biggest trap is oversimplifying: Residency, foreign income, regional taxes, and reporting duties can overlap.

Who counts as a tax resident in Spain? For most readers, Spanish tax residency starts with the 183-day rule. If you’re in Spain for more than 183 days in a calendar year, including sporadic absences unless you prove residence elsewhere, Spain may treat you as resident for the full year. Spain can also look at your center of economic interests. In practice, that means the main base of your work, business, or income-producing activity sits in Spain. There’s also a family presumption. If your spouse who isn’t legally separated and your dependent minor children habitually live in Spain, the tax office may presume you’re resident unless you show otherwise. Status Tax base Next check Resident Worldwide income IRPF, Modelo 100, foreign income or asset duties Non-resident Spanish-source income IRNR, Modelo 210, source rules Example: a remote worker who spends seven months in Valencia and works there for an overseas employer would generally meet the 183-day test. Insider Tip: You should keep a travel log with tickets, rental contracts, and padrón records. This is important because Schengen travel may not leave clear passport stamps.

Which taxes in Spain do expats most often need to check? You don’t need to know about every single Spanish tax. Most expats only need to identify the taxes tied to their residency, income type, property, and larger asset positions. Tax or duty Who it affects Common trigger Timing What to check IRPF Residents Salary, freelance, pension, savings, rental income Annual Residency, allowances, regional rates IRNR Non-residents Spanish-source income or property Varies Source rules, form, deadline IBI and property taxes Owners Owning Spanish property Local or transaction-based Municipality, valor catastral, local rules Wealth tax Higher net worth readers Net wealth above the relevant threshold Annual Regional rules and allowances Inheritance and gift tax Heirs and recipients Receiving property or money When triggered Region and relationship Employment, self-employed, pension, and savings income For residents, most personal taxation sits inside IRPF, Impuesto sobre la Renta de las Personas Físicas, Spain’s personal income tax. Salary, freelance profits, pensions, and investment returns can all appear on the same return, but they’re not all taxed in the same bucket. General income and savings income use different rate structures. Non-residents usually fall under IRNR, Impuesto sobre la Renta de no Residentes, which follows different rules and usually offers fewer deductions. A salaried employee may mostly review withholding. A freelancer may need advance payments and expense records, while a retiree may need to check how a foreign pension is treated. Expatica’s salary tax calculator, freelancer tax guide, and social security pages help when income isn’t just salary. Property, wealth, and inheritance taxes Homeowners often first meet IBI, Impuesto sobre Bienes Inmuebles, a local property tax based on the valor catastral, or cadastral value, not market price. Selling property can also trigger capital gains tax and local land value tax. Wealth tax and inheritance or gift tax in Spain can change sharply by comunidad autónoma, or autonomous community. Madrid, Catalonia, and Andalusia may not land on the same result, so higher net worth readers and inheritors should check local rules and Expatica’s guide to inheritance tax in Spain.

How do expats file a tax return in Spain? Filing is easiest as a sequence. First confirm whether you’re a resident or non-resident, then gather records and login details, and finally submit and pay through the right route. Key forms, deadlines, and documents to check For most residents, the main annual filing season falls between April and June, but the Agencia Tributaria, Spain’s tax agency, or AEAT, confirms the exact calendar each year. The standard resident return is usually Modelo 100. Some non-residents use Modelo 210 for Spanish-source income or property. Modelo 720 Spain is different because it’s an information return that some residents may need if qualifying foreign assets exceed the threshold in one or more categories. Many readers file through Renta Web, AEAT’s online service, using Cl@ve, Spain’s digital identity system, a certificate, or another approved login. Make sure your NIE numbers in Spain are in order, and use Expatica’s guide on filing income tax in Spain in 2026 if you want the step-by-step process. To prepare, you should collect: Your NIE and tax address

Employment, pension, freelance, and savings statements

Foreign income records and evidence of tax paid abroad

Proof of deductible expenses or contributions

Bank account details for payment or refund Author Jason Loewenthal Insider Tip You shouldn’t assume the borrador contains every item you need to report. Make sure you review it against your own records, particularly for foreign income, investments and other information that may not be complete or may require additional reporting. How to pay, and when to get help When tax is due, payment is commonly made online through AEAT or through approved bank-based methods. Direct debit cut-offs can fall earlier than the final filing deadline, so you shouldn’t assume the last day to file is also the last day to set payment up. A simple return with one salary may be manageable alone. Once you have foreign income, self-employment, major capital gains, or treaty questions, a tax adviser or gestor who regularly handles Spanish tax filings usually makes more sense. Managing money from abroad If you need to move money in from abroad to cover a Spanish tax bill, a Wise account can help you hold euros alongside other currencies and see the conversion costs before you convert them. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website