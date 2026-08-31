Tasa 790 052 in Spain: what it is and how to pay

Key takeaways Tasa 790 052 is an official Spain administrative fee used in certain residence and foreign-national procedures.

The exact use depends on your procedure, so you should always verify the fee line on the official source.

The amount is not something you should assume from a third-party blog or old screenshot.

You can usually pay through the official online route or with a printed form at an authorized bank, if that route applies to your case.

Keep the receipt or registered copy carefully. Payment proof matters.

Do not confuse 790-052 with 790-012. They are used for different steps.

What tasa 790 052 is and who usually needs it Tasa 790 052 is an official Spanish administrative fee connected to certain immigration and residence procedures. In practice, people often encounter it when they are handling paperwork with the Oficina de Extranjería or another public authority responsible for their immigration procedure. The exact use of the fee depends on the procedure named in your paperwork. That is why two people can both be told to use Modelo 790 Código 052 but need to select different options on the form. One person might be applying for an initial temporary residence authorization, while another might be renewing a permit, applying under arraigo, or dealing with long-term residence. For expats, the confusing part is often the terminology. Modelo 790 is the form family, Código 052 identifies this particular fee, and the form then contains different fee options for different immigration procedures. Before paying, check exactly which option applies to your application. If your lawyer, gestor, employer, or official instructions mention Modelo 790 Código 052, match the relevant line on the form to your specific procedure rather than simply paying the first 052 fee you see. Visas & Immigration Spanish visas: how to immigrate to Spain Read more Common reasons people see this fee This typically occurs during: Application for or processing of a residence authorization.

Renewal or extension of certain residence or stay authorizations.

Application for residence under arraigo or certain other exceptional circumstances.

Modification of an existing immigration status.

Application for long-term residence or another procedure specifically listed under Código 052. Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip If your instructions only say “Modelo 790 Código 052,” do not guess which option to select. Spanish government guidance identifies specific epígrafes for different procedures, so check your procedure against the official form before you pay.

When to pay it and what to prepare first When you need to pay depends on the immigration procedure you are completing and the instructions for that application. Do not assume that every Tasa 052 procedure follows exactly the same sequence. That is why the safest rule is simple: follow the official instructions for your exact case. Do not rely on a forum comment, an old PDF screenshot, or a friend’s experience from a different year. Before you start, gather the information you are likely to need: Your exact procedure or authorization type.

The province where you will present the fee.

Your NIE/NIF number and personal details.

Your expediente number, if you already have one or your instructions require it.

The specific Tasa 052 fee option that applies to your procedure.

Payment access details if you are making an electronic payment. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

How much tasa 790 052 costs and how to verify the current amount There is no single amount for Tasa 790 Código 052. The amount depends on the specific fee category (epígrafe) that applies to your procedure, so always check the current official form before you pay. Fee amounts can change, which means an old blog post, screenshot, or copied fee table may no longer be reliable. The safest approach is to identify your exact procedure and check the corresponding fee on the official Tasa 052 portal. What to check Why it matters Where to verify Fee category Different procedures can have different fees Official Tasa 052 form Current amount Fee amounts can change over time and some sources may show outdated pricing Official Tasa 052 form Province or office context Some forms are generated with local options Official Tasa 052 portal Payment method Online and in-person payment follow different steps Official payment instructions *Information correct on 27th August 2026 Before you pay, confirm that: The fee code matches your paperwork.

The amount matches the current official form.

You have selected the correct province.

You know what payment receipt or confirmation you need to keep. If anything looks unclear, check the current wording on the official portal before paying. This reduces the risk of selecting the wrong fee category or paying the wrong amount. Government & Law ID numbers in Spain Read more

How to download, fill out, and pay model 790 code 052 The official process has two main routes: you can pay and register Modelo 790 Código 052 online, or generate and print the form and pay it through a collaborating financial institution. Whichever route you use, select the correct province and fee line for your procedure, and keep the official proof of payment and registration. Pay online through the official portal You can pay Tasa 052 electronically through the official government portal using the following steps: Open the official fee 052 page. Select the province where you will present the fee. Complete the form and select the correct fee line for your procedure. Follow the official payment gateway or electronic processing steps. Save the final confirmation or registered receipt. You may need an accepted digital identification method such as Cl@ve or a digital certificate, depending on the current official requirements. If the portal asks for a specific login method, use that method rather than trying to work around it. Pay with a printed form at a collaborating bank You can also generate the Modelo 790 form and pay it through a collaborating financial institution. Open the official Tasa 052 form and select the relevant province. Print the required copies. Take the form to the authorized payment channel if that route is available for your case. Keep every stamped or registered copy you receive. Because participating institutions and payment arrangements can change, follow the current instructions on the official portal rather than relying on a particular bank name.

What receipt to keep and mistakes to avoid Once you pay the fee, do not assume the process is finished. For Spanish immigration procedures, proof that you paid the correct fee can be an important part of your application or appointment. Keep every document the process generates, including: The payment confirmation

The stamped or registered copy, if applicable

Any electronic proof of payment or PDF generated by the official system

Any reference number linked to the fee

A copy of the completed Modelo 790-052 Common mistakes include: Choosing the wrong fee line

Paying the right amount but not keeping sufficient proof

Assuming payment means the underlying application has been submitted or approved

Using an outdated fee amount

Using the wrong Modelo 790 code for the procedure Insider tip: Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Do not keep only a bank or card transaction record. Save the official proof of payment and the completed or validated form generated by the process, as you may need to present it with your immigration paperwork or at an appointment. Keep these documents until your procedure is complete.

Tasa 790 052 vs tasa 790 012 These two fees are often confused, but they are used for different steps in Spain’s immigration and foreign-national procedures. Fee code Typical use Why people confuse it 790-052 Residence authorization processing It appears in immigration paperwork 790-012 Police procedures involving the TIE and certain other foreign-national documents or certificates It often appears at a later documentation stage, such as a TIE fingerprint appointment *Information correct on 27th August 2026 The key point is simple: the codes are not interchangeable. If your paperwork says 790-052, use that code. If it says 790-012, follow that instruction instead. This distinction matters because obtaining or renewing a residence authorization and obtaining the physical TIE are different procedures. For example, the official Tasa 052 portal specifically states that applicants attending a TIE fingerprinting (toma de huellas) procedure must pay Código 012, not Código 052.

Managing your Spain move costs with Wise You must use an officially accepted payment method for Tasa 790-052, so do not assume that a particular bank account or card will work for the fee itself. Your chosen method may include holding euros, converting money, or receiving funds from abroad. Wise lets eligible customers hold and convert 40+ currencies, while the Wise card can be used for spending in 150+ countries and territories, subject to availability and applicable fees. Keep relocation funds in different currencies.

Convert funds when you need euros.

Receive transfers from abroad more easily. Go to Wise FAQ Frequently asked questions about tasa 790 052 Can I pay tasa 790 052 online? Yes, an electronic payment and submission route is available through the official Tasa 790-052 system, provided you meet the identification and payment requirements. You can also generate the form for payment through the applicable bank route. Follow the current instructions on the official Tasa 790-052 portal and keep the official proof of payment. How many days do I have to pay tasa 790 052? There is no single payment deadline that applies to every Tasa 790-052 procedure. Check the instructions and deadlines for the immigration application or administrative procedure connected to your fee, and make sure you have valid proof of payment when it is required. What happens if I choose the wrong fee line on form 790 052? Paying the wrong fee line can mean that you have not paid the fee required for your procedure. Check with the authority handling your application before proceeding; you may need to pay the correct fee and, where applicable, request a refund of an incorrectly paid amount.