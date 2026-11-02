Tax on rental income in Spain for non-residents

If you’re a non-resident landlord, the headline rate is not the only problem. Additionally, you should be aware whether Spain is taxing gross or net rent, whether the form is Modelo 210, whether each co-owner is filing separately, and whether part-year private use will result in imputed income (renta imputada) for the period not rented out.

Who pays tax on rental income in Spain as a non-resident? A scenic view of Ronda’s iconic white buildings perched dramatically on the cliffs of the El Tajo canyon in Andalusia, Spain. Spain will typically tax IRNR (Spanish-source income) if you are not a Spanish tax resident, and you receive rent from Spanish property. This guide is intended for the owner of real estate who doesn’t have a permanent establishment in Spain. The filing generally follows your ownership percentage of the income if you are an owner of a part of the property. This article isn’t addressed to Spanish tax residents, or to larger business and corporate entities that make their business a full one in Spain. When a rental earns rent, it may result in a filing duty for long-term lets, short-term lets, and part-year rentals. It is the rental income from the Spanish source, not the tenancy label. How Spain decides whether you are a non-resident AEAT looks at tax facts, not just paperwork. Spain usually treats you as a tax resident if one of these points applies: You spend more than 183 days in Spain in the calendar year. Your main economic interests are in Spain. Your spouse and dependent minor children usually live in Spain, which can create a presumption of residence. A visa, residence permit, or home ownership on its own does not settle this question. AEAT’s tax residence criteria are the best place to check the rule. Which rental situations create a filing obligation A question typically arises after you have received rent from your Spanish property: “Am I required to file it?” This can be a normal residential rental, a lease for a short holiday let, or a part-time rental home. The question of filing is related to the period in which Spanish-source rent was earned, rather than whether or not the property was marketed during the entire year. Private use and idle times count independently. If you rent for 6 months for €12 000 (without taking the rent item into account), the rental period will typically be included in the rental-income return. If you used the property for your own personal use or you did not occupy the property during the other six months, it may need to be treated separately under the non-resident rules.

How non-resident rental income is taxed in Spain The confusion many readers will have is between tax rate and tax base. The rate is the ratio or percentage that is applied; the tax base is the dollar amount that that ratio or percentage is applied to. Thus, two taxpayers with comparable rent can find themselves with entirely different tax bills. Generally, the main separation is EU (or EEA) treatment and non-EU treatment, as well as the current stance on deductible expenses. AEAT’s own rental-income example still shows the 24/19 split, and in general, EU or EEA expense deductions will typically mandate that you provide evidence of tax residence for the year of the expenses. EU/EEA vs non-EU rates and deductions Here, net income means rent left after eligible expenses. Gross income means rent before those expenses are taken off. Reader type Usual rate Usual tax base What to verify EU resident 19% Usually net rental income Whether each expense is directly linked and supported by records EEA resident with qualifying information exchange, such as Norway, Iceland, or Liechtenstein 19% Usually net rental income Current eligibility and evidence of tax residence UK resident Usually 24% Often shown as gross rental income in older guidance Current expense-deduction treatment after recent case law US and many other non-EU residents Usually 24% Often shown as gross rental income in older guidance Current expense-deduction treatment, residence evidence, and AEAT practice Check current AEAT guidance and current case law before you rely on a deduction position, especially if you are outside the EU or EEA. What the recent court rulings may change Older guides often give a black-and-white answer that non-EU owners cannot deduct rental expenses. This is the area with the most legal uncertainty right now. Recent court rulings suggest some non-EU non-residents may be able to deduct certain expenses, though the rule is not settled for every case or every year. Until AEAT guidance and case law line up more clearly, the safest approach is to confirm the current position before relying on deductions or expected refunds.

How to calculate taxable rental income The calculation can be done in three steps as follows: Total the total gross rent received for the rental period. Research the deductibility of expenses and documentation of those expenses. Use the tax rate applicable to your residence status and current tax base definition. If the property generates rent income of €12,000 and you have €2,000 of expenses, which may be deductible, your tax will be calculated on €12,000 or €10,000, depending on the tax rule to which you are subject. Due to that gross/Net split, readers shouldn’t copy another owner’s result. Which expenses may be deductible Generally, the expenses that are mentioned in the sense of “the costs” are the following: mortgage, repairs, expenses of the agent or of the administration, insurance, utilities paid by the owner, Tax on Property Assets (IBI), depreciation. IBI is the property tax levied by the local government and is in addition to the IRNR. In some instances, expenses may have to be apportioned based upon the rental duration, if the property was rented only part of the year. It’s not the same as claiming full year cost on automatic basis. There are some differences in tax treatment for repairs and improvements. Rehabilitation is the process of restoring the property to the state needed to keep it functioning and useful; improvement is the process of making the property more useful or valuable, or extending its useful life. As important as the category is, good records and an expense that cannot be attributed to the Spanish rental activity are less defensible. How to handle vacant periods and imputed income The period when the home is not rented out can also lead to renta imputada (imputed income) if only a portion of the year was used for rent. This is a different non-resident tax concept and should not be combined with an individual’s rental income. A landlord who rents out a property during the months April to September but uses it personally for the remaining months of the year might require a different treatment in respect of each of these separate periods. In the non-rented period, the valor catastral, or cadastral value, of the property is used as the basis, and not the actual rent received.

How to file Modelo 210 and meet the deadline Modelo 210 is the form many non-resident owners use to declare Spanish-source property income without a permanent establishment. It is commonly used for rental income and, separately, for imputed income. Most filings follow the same basic route: identify the income type, gather the tax data, check the current filing window, then submit and pay through the permitted route. Expatica’s guide to How to file income tax in Spain in 2026 gives wider context on Spain’s filing system, but the official Modelo 210 rules sit on the AEAT site. What documents and details you need before filing Most readers will need a short filing checklist: NIE or NIF tax identification

Property address and ownership share

Rental records showing dates and amounts received

Latest IBI receipt

Valor catastral and cadastral reference, which you can cross-check on the Sede Electrónica del Catastro

Proof of tax residence where relevant

Invoices and payment records for any expenses claimed Insider Tip: Keep your latest IBI bill handy because it often shows the cadastral reference and valor catastral you may need before filing. If you claim EU or EEA deductions, keep the residence certificate for the relevant year, not an old one. When to file, how to pay, and when each co-owner files Under current AEAT rules, rental income accrued in 2026 and later can usually be grouped annually and filed from April 1 to April 20 of the following year. Older years used a January window, and some separate-declaration rules changed around late 2026, so use the official AEAT deadline page before filing. Payment can be made through AEAT’s online routes, through collaborating banks in Spain, or by approved transfer and direct-debit methods, depending on how you file. AEAT also allows some direct-debit arrangements from SEPA accounts outside Spain when the conditions are met. If you use major local banks such as Santander, BBVA, or CaixaBank, still check cut-off times and setup rules. Co-owners generally file separately for their own share, unless a narrow exception applies in another type of property transaction.

What changes for tourist rentals and regional rules? The national rental-income tax framework is only part of the picture. Tourist or short-term rentals can also trigger separate regional or municipal rules on registration, licensing, reporting, or property use. This is different from a standard long-term residential lease under Spain’s Ley de Arrendamientos Urbanos or LAU, the main urban rental law. The BOE text of the LAU also makes clear that some tourist-use rentals fall outside the normal housing-rental framework when they are subject to specific tourism rules. Operationally, tourist rentals can involve more than tax. Common extra checks include community restrictions, platform reporting, local registration, and rules on services provided to guests. A long-term lease and a tourist rental can both sit inside the broad IRNR framework, but the day-to-day compliance burden is often very different. Insider Tip: A property that looks rentable online may still be blocked by community rules or local tourism restrictions, so check the exact address-level rules before relying on projected rental income. This is one reason rental tax should not be your only planning input when comparing buy-to-let in Spain.

Double taxation, penalties, and when to get professional help Paying Spanish tax on the rent does not automatically end your reporting obligations at home. Spain’s tax treaties usually deal with double taxation through credits or other relief, rather than by erasing the Spanish filing itself. It also does not automatically change the Spanish rate or filing form. Expatica’s guide to Non-resident tax in Spain: rules, rates, and deadlines explains the wider IRNR framework. Late filing can lead to surcharges, interest, or penalties, especially if AEAT contacts you before you correct the problem. If you are not sure whether your case is simple, the real question is whether the facts could change the result. Get professional help if any of these apply: You moved in or out of Spain during the year.

You have co-owners with different residence status.

You want to claim deductions as a non-EU owner.

You mix private use, long-term rent, and tourist rent.

The amounts are large, or you are correcting old returns. Common mistakes and how to verify the current rule Common mistakes include: Confusing IBI with IRNR

Assuming an empty property creates no filing duty

Relying on old quarterly deadlines

Treating a visa as proof of tax residence

Assuming co-owners can file one rental return together To check the current rule, start with AEAT’s non-residents hub, the Modelo 210 page, and the deadline page. If your issue turns on deductions, treaty position, or mixed use, add current professional advice before you file.