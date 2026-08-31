Buy-to-let in Spain for expats: costs and rules

Key takeaways Long-term rentals and short-term holiday lets have different rules, costs, management needs, and income patterns.

Allow for purchase taxes, legal and registration fees, setup costs, ongoing expenses, and a cash buffer for repairs or vacant periods.

Your tax residence and ownership structure can affect how rental income is taxed and what you ultimately keep.

Non-residents can get Spanish mortgages, but lenders typically assess income, existing debts, deposit size, and overall affordability.

Licensing, zoning, regional or municipal restrictions, and building or community rules can determine whether your intended rental model is permitted.

Is buy-to-let in Spain worth it for expats? Buy-to-let suits buyers who want to buy property in Spain for long-term investment and rental income in euros. It may be less suitable if you want highly passive returns, a quick exit, or a simple investment to manage from abroad. Headline rental yields in Spain can be misleading. Net returns depend on the purchase price, occupancy, taxes, community fees, maintenance and management costs, financing, and whether the rental model is allowed at that address. This may suit you if you: Can budget for vacancies, repairs, and exchange-rate swings.

Are comfortable using Spanish legal and tax advisers.

Are comfortable holding the property for the longer term rather than relying on a quick resale.

Understand that returns and rental rules can vary significantly by location. Buying & Selling Spanish real estate: buying a house in Spain Read more

Choose your rental model In practice, buy-to-let in Spain usually means choosing between a long-term residential rental and a short-term holiday let, although seasonal and temporary rentals form another distinct category. The better model is the one that still works once you factor in regulation, vacancies, management workload, and tax. Model Best for Main trade-off Long-term rental Steadier occupancy and income Stronger tenant protections Holiday let Higher peak-season income Heavier regulation and management Long-term rentals in Spain A long-term rental can mean steadier occupancy and lower tenant turnover for an overseas owner. However, residential landlords operate within Spain’s Ley de Arrendamientos Urbanos (LAU), the main urban rental law, which gives tenants significant protections and can limit a landlord’s flexibility. Holiday lets in Spain Holiday lets can offer higher income during busy periods, but they also involve more guest management, greater seasonal variation, and potentially more empty nights. Holiday rental rules in Spain operate at several levels. National registration requirements can apply, while permission to operate a tourist rental may also depend on the autonomous community, municipality, zoning rules, and the building’s owners’ community (comunidad de propietarios). Before buying, check the requirements for the exact property and intended rental use, rather than assuming that a general Spanish tourist-rental licence is sufficient.

Count the full costs and taxes before you buy The asking price is only the start. Expats should separate one-time acquisition costs from annual landlord expenses before deciding whether the investment works. One-time buying costs The taxes you pay generally differ between resale and new-build properties. Resale homes are usually subject to Impuesto sobre Transmisiones Patrimoniales (ITP), with rates set by the autonomous communities, while new homes bought from a developer are generally subject to IVA (Spanish VAT) and Actos Jurídicos Documentados (AJD). Additional costs can include: Notary costs

Land registry costs

Legal costs

Valuation costs Mortgage borrowers should check which costs they are responsible for, as Spanish law requires lenders to bear several of the costs associated with formalising a residential mortgage. The Guide to Buying a Property in Spain from Registradores de España is a useful starting point, but get an estimate for the exact region, property and transaction. Cost type Usually applies to Spain-wide example Why it matters ITP Resale home Regional rate Cash entry cost IVA Many new builds National plus regional rates Completion tax AJD Certain documented transactions, including many new-build purchases Regional rate Often overlooked Notary and registry Most purchases Variable fee Ownership formalities Legal, valuation, mortgage setup Financing or advice Variable fee Due diligence and mortgage costs *Information checked 26th August 2026 Using placeholder figures only, a €250,000 resale with 10% in acquisition costs needs roughly €275,000 before furniture, repairs, or reserves. Ongoing taxes and landlord expenses After completion, a common mistake is treating gross rent as profit. Taxes, vacancies, maintenance and management can significantly reduce the amount you actually keep, particularly when managing a property from abroad. Non-resident owners should understand I__mpuesto sobre la Renta de no Residentes (IRNR) and their other Spanish tax obligations. The Agencia Tributaria non-residents portal is a useful starting point, but tax residence, property use and ownership structure can affect the calculation. Fees can include: IBI, local property tax based on cadastral values

Community fees for shared building costs

Insurance, maintenance, utilities, and management

Vacancy and repair costs

Tax filing and record-keeping costs One-time costs Ongoing annual costs Purchase taxes, legal, and setup IBI, community fees, insurance, maintenance, utilities For a deeper overview, see property taxes in Spain: is it expensive to buy property?, before building your investment projections. Send money with Wise Sending money to or from Spain? Cross-border payments don’t have to be complicated. With Wise, you can hold over 40 currencies in one account and send money to over 140 countries transparently at the mid-market exchange rate. Be smart. Get Wise. Go to website

Can non-residents get a buy-to-let mortgage in Spain? Yes, non-residents can potentially finance a rental property with a Spanish mortgage, but the market does not work exactly like UK buy-to-let. Spanish lenders commonly assess your income, existing debts, deposit and overall affordability rather than relying primarily on projected rental income. Non-residents often face lower loan-to-value limits than residents. Compare banks that lend to eligible non-residents, such as CaixaBank, Banco Santander and BBVA, as well as specialist mortgage brokers, and check whether the lender permits your intended use of the property. What documents and buffers do lenders expect? Lender requirements vary, but you may be asked for: Proof of income and recent bank statements.

Tax returns and other evidence of earnings.

Details of existing loans and monthly commitments.

Evidence of the source of your deposit.

Identification and information about the property. Separately, keep a cash buffer for vacancies, repairs and unexpected costs, and allow for exchange-rate movements if you earn in a currency other than euros. Buying & Selling Getting a mortgage in Spain Read more

Check the legal and regional rules before paying a deposit For rental buyers, due diligence should happen before you become committed to the purchase. You need to establish not only that the property can be transferred with clear title, but also that it can legally be used for your intended rental model. Verify the property paperwork You will usually need an NIE, the foreigner identification number used for tax and legal transactions, before completion. Your lawyer should check the Land Registry, including an up-to-date nota simple, to verify the registered owner, property description, mortgages and other registered charges or restrictions. Understand the terms of any deposit agreement (contrato de arras) before paying a deposit, because the consequences of withdrawing can depend on the type and wording of the agreement. At completion, the title deed (escritura pública) is normally signed before a notary. Check cadastral details through the Sede Electrónica del Catastro, review the property’s energy-efficiency certificate where required, and obtain evidence that relevant local taxes and community charges are up to date. Your lawyer should also investigate discrepancies between the Land Registry, Catastro and the property as it actually exists. The Consejo General del Notariado explains the role of Spanish notaries, but the notary does not replace independent legal due diligence on your behalf. Check licensing, building rules, and local restrictions Short-term rental permissions can operate at several levels at once. Depending on the property and rental model, you may need to consider national registration requirements, autonomous-community tourism rules, municipal planning or zoning restrictions, and rules or decisions of the building’s comunidad de propietarios. For new tourist rental activity in many buildings subject to Spain’s Horizontal Property Law, prior approval from the owners’ community is now particularly important. Coastal, protected or rural properties can require additional planning and land-use checks. Before committing to the purchase: ✅ Verify the regional registration, licence or authorisation required for your intended rental activity. ✅ Check whether national short-term rental registration requirements apply. ✅ Ask for the community statutes and recent meeting minutes, and confirm whether the owners’ community permits the intended activity. ✅ Check municipal zoning, planning and land-use restrictions. ✅ Investigate any unregistered building works, planning infringements or outstanding sanctions. ✅ Confirm that the property’s registered and cadastral details match its actual configuration. Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Spain’s official Boletín Oficial del Estado (BOE) confirms that community statutes can expressly restrict or prohibit tourist rentals and, under the rules in force since April 2025, new tourist-rental activity generally requires prior approval from the community of owners. Ask your lawyer to check the statutes and recent community agreements before you pay a reservation deposit.

Protect your rental returns after completion Once you own the property, operational risks become more important. Decide early whether you will self-manage or use a local property manager, because delays dealing with guests, repairs, keys, or contractors can quickly eat into returns. A local manager can be useful for holiday lets, owners who visit infrequently, or those who are not confident managing problems in Spanish. If you self-manage, establish your inventory, contractor contacts, record-keeping system, and repair reserve before the first tenant or guest arrives. Choose your management model before you start renting.

Document the property’s condition with a signed inventory and photos.

Hold a maintenance reserve for urgent repairs.

Set a filing calendar for rent records and tax deadlines.

Review home insurance in Spain and setting up utilities in Spain before marketing. For more context on the long-term rental market and tenant arrangements, check the landscape for renting a home in Spain. Insurance Home contents insurance in Spain Read more

Manage cross-border property money with Wise Owning a rental property in Spain from abroad can mean regularly moving money between currencies for purchase costs, mortgage payments, maintenance, utilities, and other expenses. Keeping these transactions organised can make it easier to track the true cost of your investment. Wise can help with the currency side of property ownership. You can hold and convert multiple currencies, send euros to Spanish bank accounts, and use the Wise card for eligible spending while in Spain. Check current fees and availability for your country before using the service for large property-related transfers. For the property purchase itself, keep clear records of where your funds came from, as banks, lawyers, or other parties may request source-of-funds evidence. Always confirm mortgage requirements, taxes, and rental permissions with qualified Spanish professionals before committing to a purchase. Go to Wise FAQ Frequently asked questions about buy-to-let in Spain Can foreigners buy buy-to-let property in Spain? Yes, foreign buyers can usually purchase Spanish property, including when they are buying property in Spain to rent out later. But purchase rights do not remove the need for due diligence, tax registration, local rental checks, or professional advice before you commit. Do I need a tourist rental license in Spain? Potentially, but there is no single tourist rental licence that applies uniformly across Spain. Regional and municipal rules can determine the registration, licence or authorisation you need, while the property’s location, type and comunidad de propietarios can also affect whether tourist letting is permitted. Qualifying short-term rentals marketed through online platforms can also be subject to Spain’s national short-term rental registration requirements. Check both national requirements and the rules applying to the exact property before buying. Is long-term or holiday letting better in Spain? Neither model is universally better. Long-term letting often offers more stability, while holiday letting can offer more upside, but the real decision turns on occupancy, regulation, workload, licensing, and how comfortable you are with tenant or guest management. What is a nota simple in Spain? A nota simple is a land-registry extract that helps you check ownership, charges, and key legal details attached to a property. It matters because you want those facts confirmed before you pay a deposit, not after the deal becomes expensive to unwind.