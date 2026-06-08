Buying property in Spain as a UK citizen – is it hard?

Can UK citizens buy property in Spain? Yes. UK citizens can buy property in Spain with no specific restrictions based on nationality. This guide walks through how to buy a property in Spain from the UK, including a look at Wise as a great way to pay for your new home with low transfer fees and mid-market exchange rates from GBP to EUR.

How difficult is the process? Buying a home in Spain isn’t the same as buying a place in the UK. The process can work differently, and you’ll need to navigate the language barrier too. Choose an independent lawyer who specialises in Spanish land law (urbanismo), and take some time to find a notary public who you work well with. As the buyer you can choose your notary, who will prepare the contract of sale and issue the public deeds, and you’ll have time before signing the final contract to ask them questions about the legal side of the agreement. You may also like to check out the Guide to Buying Property in Spain from the Spanish Land Registry which has invaluable advice on the process. To get you started, here are a few of the key documents you’ll need to buy a property in Spain: NIE (Número de Identidad de Extranjero) You’ll need to have a NIE (Número de Identidad de Extranjero) which is a tax identifier used for registering your property and dealing with the government on things like tax payments. You can get this in Spain in person, using a representative, or through an embassy closer to your own home if you need to. Land registry extract (nota simple) Get the land registry extract from the Colegio de Registradores and check the seller is listed as the owner, and there are no outstanding debts associated with the property. Your lawyer will be able to support this step, and you can get English translations of the documents for a fee if you need to. Other property paperwork You’ll also need to check paperwork including the following: Previous owner’s annual property tax (IBI) showing nothing is owed

The cadastral certificate which shows the boundaries of the land

Licence of first occupancy or habitation certificate – needed to get utilities set up

Valid energy efficiency certificate Other documents may also be needed – check with your notary to make sure you have seen everything required to allow the purchase to go through smoothly. Typical timelines The timeline for buying a home in Spain can vary depending on the property type and the seller’s needs. As with buying a place in the UK, you may find that the end to end process can take several months – so plan ahead and be as flexible as possible with your timings. Transferring money to Spain for the purchase When you’re planning your property purchase you’ll need to decide how to move your money from GBP to EUR. Choosing a provider like Wise can help you cut costs. Wise uses the mid-market exchange rate for conversion and transfers, and has low fees with automatic discount when sending 20,000 GBP or more over the course of a month. You can use Wise to pay the seller directly when you close on the purchase, or if you’ve already set up a Spanish bank account, use Wise to move money between your UK and Spanish bank accounts, to get a mid-market exchange rate with low fees and a fast payment ready for closing. Go to Wise Sara chose Wise to send money to buy a house abroad “Wise was instrumental in helping us move money when we bought our house in France. Wise has been helpful with our visits back to the UK and their transfer rates are good. It is great having a secure app on our phones where we can transfer and move money with ease. The app makes it very clear how much has been spent in euros as well as pounds. (…)” *In this example, the customer name was changed for privacy. The customer wasn’t paid to share their review. Review collected from Trustpilot in October 2025. Send money with Wise!

What are the tax implications? Buying a property in Spain – much like buying a new place in the UK – is likely to mean paying some taxes. There are one off costs when you buy a home, but there may also be costs which apply on an ongoing basis. This guide is for information only. Get professional tax advice to navigate the tax implications of your new Spanish home both in Spain and in the UK. In Spain When you buy a place in Spain there are several one off costs, which are largely determined by the value of the home and where it is: Property Transfer Tax ( Impuesto sobre Transmisiones Patrimoniales – ITP) for resale properties, or Value Added Tax (VAT) for new build properties.

– ITP) for resale properties, or Value Added Tax (VAT) for new build properties. Stamp duty – Actos Jurídicos Documentados (AJD)

(AJD) Variable Notary, Land Registry and Legal Fees ITP for resale properties is set regionally, so you’ll need to check the details based on the location you want to buy in. IVA for new build properties in Spain is 10% Stamp duty usually only applies on new build properties, and again is set regionally. It’s helpful to note that the Spanish authorities have previously discussed adding taxes of up to 100% for non-resident buyers to cool the property market. While this has not happened at the time of research (April 2026) it’s worth watching out for in case the idea resurfaces in future. Get advice about the tax you need to pay on purchase, from the notary or solicitor you chose. They may also be able to advise you about ongoing costs which can include Impuesto sobre Bienes Inmuebles or IBI. This is set by local municipalities using your home’s cadastral value. You’ll need to check the cadastral reference number using online resources to see the value your home has been assigned for tax purposes. In the UK Bear in mind that there may also be tax to pay in the UK depending on your situation and how you use your Spanish property. For example, if you rent out your Spanish place you may need to complete a self assessment for HMRC and pay UK tax on foreign rental income if you’re a UK resident for tax purposes. There may also be capital gains tax when selling property overseas. UK tax when you sell a foreign property depends on your tax residency. You’ll normally have to pay some UK capital gains tax on a foreign property if you’re a UK tax resident, and in some cases if you sell your overseas home and then move back to the UK in the next five years. However, there may be tax reliefs available based on double taxation treaties in some cases. As tax can be complicated, particularly when dealing with the authorities in more than one country, getting professional advice is essential to make sure you fulfil your duties in the UK and in Spain.

Local laws and regional variations While there are no blanket rules which prevent foreigners buying specific property types or locations in Spain, there are some restrictions around sensitive sites such as military bases and the coastline. Check the property location and ensure it has proper planning permissions before you buy – your lawyer can help. Relocation The essential checklist for moving to Spain Read more

What buying property gets you Buying a property in Spain might be a great idea if you need a home to live in or as a holiday place for you and your family. Or you may be more interested in treating it as an investment, to rent out or sell in future. Another common reason UK citizens used to buy Spanish property was as part of an application for the Spain Golden Visa – a residency visa which used to be offered in some cases on the basis of investing in an appropriate property in Spain. In 2025 this visa was abolished, and as such getting a property in Spain can no longer be used as a route to residency.

What buying property does not get you Spain is in the Schengen area, which means UK citizens can only visit it alongside other Schengen countries for a total of 90 days in any 180 day period without any other visa in place. It’s important to note that buying a home in Spain does not automatically confer a visa or residency rights – you’ll still need to apply for the right visa if you want to stay for longer than this, fulfil all the other requirements, and pay the application fees. For retirees, the Non-lucrative residence visa (NLV) has proved a popular replacement to the Golden Visa. You can’t work under this visa, but can apply for family members to travel together and stay long term in Spain. Apply for this visa through BLS which has an office in Manchester. If this isn’t the right visa for you there are also options for long stay visas if you’ll be in Spain to work or study. Check out the options through the Spanish Embassy and apply for the one which best fits your needs. Taxes Property taxes in Spain: is it expensive to buy property? Read more

Renting out your property: is it allowed? Renting a property in Spain may be possible, but a lot depends on the details. You’ll need to get professional advice to check if it’s possible to rent your Spanish property. There are laws covering long term lets, and there are also local level restrictions – and in some cases bans – on letting a property for the short term. This may prevent you from renting your place as a holiday let. If you do make rental income in Spain you’ll need to pay Spanish income tax. There are different rates of income tax depending on whether you’re a resident or non-resident from a tax perspective. Spanish residents pay tax on a sliding scale based on their income from 19% – 30% with some variations based on where you live. Non-residents are likely to pay 24% as a flat rate, assuming you’re not from another EU country.

Buying land in Spain UK citizens can buy land in Spain with no specific restrictions. The process works very similarly to buying a property.

Getting a mortgage: should I get one in Spain or the UK? If you’re planning to finance your property in Spain using a mortgage you’ll be able to look at both UK banks and banks in Spain. As there are a lot of expat home owners in Spain, banks can often provide mortgage services for non-residents, although the deposit needed as a non-resident buyer may be higher than for a resident. Both options can be attractive, so comparing the offers available based on the value loan needed is important. Remember also that there may be some currency risk involved – for example if you take out a EUR mortgage but earn in GBP, you’ll need to work around currency conversion from GBP – EUR to pay your monthly bills. Having a low cost currency service like Wise can help you minimize the fees you pay for international transfers, and bring down your bills in the end.

The verdict: should you buy a house in Spain as a UK citizen? Buying a place in Spain is very attractive as an option for many UK citizens looking for a new place to live, work, study or retire. Even without the option of using a real estate investment to get a Golden Visa, many Brits still buy Spanish places thanks to the great climate, friendly people and relatively affordable prices. If you’re thinking about investing in a new place abroad, use Wise to send money from GBP to EUR with low costs and secure, fast payments whenever you need them. Pros Cons ✅Great place to live and work



✅Large and established expat communities in many areas



✅Well connected to the UK with frequent cheap flights



✅Relatively low housing costs



✅Many English speaking agents and legal advisors available to support ❌Property prices may go down as well as up



❌Curency rate fluctuation can mean your mortgage costs more than you expected



❌Taxes on rental income can be relatively high as a non resident