Key takeaways Shares, funds, dividends, interest: Often fall under Abgeltungsteuer (25% flat tax plus solidarity surcharge and possible church tax). Check whether German tax was already withheld and if your Sparer-Pauschbetrag applies.

Often fall under Abgeltungsteuer (25% flat tax plus solidarity surcharge and possible church tax). Check whether German tax was already withheld and if your Sparer-Pauschbetrag applies. Foreign broker or foreign shares: German tax residence brings worldwide gains into scope. Keep statements, foreign tax vouchers, and check if Anlage KAP is needed.

German tax residence brings worldwide gains into scope. Keep statements, foreign tax vouchers, and check if Anlage KAP is needed. Property sale: Taxed under private sale rules rather than the flat investment regime. Check the 10-year holding rule and home-use exemption.

Taxed under private sale rules rather than the flat investment regime. Check the 10-year holding rule and home-use exemption. Move year or two-country cases: Reporting may be required in Germany even if taxed abroad first. Verify residence timing, treaty rules, and proof of tax paid.

Who pays capital gains tax in Germany? How Germany taxes your capital gains comes down to your tax residence status and the specific asset you sold. The Finanzamt doesn’t have an “expat” category. They simply look at whether you hold unlimited tax liability as a resident or limited liability as a non-resident. As a full-time German resident, your worldwide investment profits are subject to local tax. Non-residents, on the other hand, generally only owe tax on earnings generated within Germany. Spending 183 days in the country is just one part of determining your status. Details like maintaining a primary home, your municipal registration (Anmeldung), double-taxation treaties, and the exact date of your move all play a role in how your gains are assessed. Your final liability is shaped by four key factors: Your residence position in the tax year the asset was sold

The geographic source of the asset or investment payout

Foreign tax already paid on the same gain

Whether the sale occurred during a transition year between countries Taxes The tax system in Germany: updated for 2026 Read more How tax residence changes the answer The same gain can land in different places depending on when you moved. If you became a German tax resident and then sold foreign shares, Germany may still look at that gain even though the broker and company are abroad. To verify timing, keep your move date, Meldebescheinigung, first German payslip, latest tax assessment, and the relevant treaty page together, as these documents are often the first things a Finanzamt or adviser will want to see.

How Germany taxes shares, funds, dividends, and foreign brokers For listed investments, Germany usually applies a flat capital income regime called Abgeltungsteuer. Under EStG §32d, capital income is generally taxed at 25%, with solidarity surcharge on top and church tax if it applies. The Sparer-Pauschbetrag lets many taxpayers shelter up to €1,000 a year, or €2,000 for jointly assessed spouses or partners, before tax is due. If your bank or broker is in Germany, withholding often happens automatically. Foreign tax withheld, broker fees, or missing German withholding can still change the filing path even when the German rate itself looks simple. Item Treatment Withholding What to check Shares and funds Flat-rate capital income treatment is common Often automatic with a German bank Unused allowance, losses, foreign tax Dividends and interest Usually the same capital income bucket Often automatic with a German bank Foreign withholding vouchers Foreign broker account Same German rules may still apply Often no German withholding Annual statements and filing route What changes with foreign shares and foreign brokers? A foreign platform does not by itself turn the income into non-German income if you are a German tax resident. The issue is usually whether any German tax was withheld and how you document the figures. For foreign broker reporting, keep: Annual broker statements

Dividend vouchers

Sale confirmations

Proof of foreign tax withheld

Cash and FX movement records

Any local tax certificate If no German tax was withheld, Anlage KAP is often the place to start, but verify the current ELSTER instructions for your tax year. Manage foreign proceeds with Wise Convert non-euro proceeds easily

Transparent exchange rates and fees

Maintain clear transfer records for taxes Open a Wise account

How property sale tax works in Germany Property profits don’t sit inside the same flat-rate regime used for stocks and funds. Instead, real estate sales by private individuals fall under private disposal transaction rules (private Veräußerungsgeschäfte). People often call this result Spekulationssteuer, but it isn’t a standalone tax. It simply means adding the capital profit to your regular annual income tax return. Buying & Selling Property taxes in Germany: is it expensive to buy property? Read more When selling German real estate, your main question is whether the gain is taxable at all. That outcome depends primarily on how long you owned the property, whether you lived in it yourself, and whether it was used as an investment or rental. Key distinctions to keep in mind when comparing asset classes include: Shares and funds usually use the capital income regime.

Property sales usually use private sale rules.

Buyer-side taxes like transfer tax are a separate issue. For related ownership costs and sale admin, see our guides below: Buying & Selling Selling property in Germany: Complete guide 2026 Read more When the 10-year and home-use exemptions apply 10-year holding period: For many private property sales, the gain is generally not taxable if more than 10 years passed between purchase and sale. Owner-occupation route: A sale can also be exempt if the property was used for your own residential purposes throughout the period, or in the year of sale and the two preceding calendar years. For example, moving in during December 2024 and selling in January 2026 can still fit the “year of sale plus two previous years” wording. Registration records, utility bills, and occupancy history can matter as much as the purchase and sale dates.

Foreign assets, moving in or out, and double-tax questions Foreign property, foreign funds, and pre-move holdings often create the most confusion. A gain can still matter in Germany even if the asset is abroad. Another country may tax first because it is the source state, while Germany may still require reporting because you were resident when the gain arose. That is not always the same as being taxed twice. In many cases, the income is reported in both places, then relief is worked out through domestic rules or the relevant treaty. The treaty result depends on the asset type and the treaty article, so one cross-border rule does not fit every gain. Before filing, verify your residence position for the year of the gain, where the asset is located or sourced, whether foreign tax was withheld or paid, which treaty article may apply, and whether Germany still needs disclosure even if relief is available. What to check if another country also taxes the gain Gather the foreign tax notice, withholding certificate, and sale paperwork first, then check the relevant treaty page from the German finance ministry. Treaty relief is not automatic, and ELSTER filing may still be part of the process. A common example is a German resident selling foreign property or receiving foreign-taxed dividends. If you are a US citizen, dual resident, or dealing with a large disposal, it is usually worth speaking to a specialist before you file.

How to report capital gains in Germany Sometimes the withholding done by a German bank is enough to settle much of the capital income position. In other cases, especially with foreign brokers, foreign tax credits, or unused allowances, you may need to report the gain in your annual return through ELSTER. Taxes How to file your income tax in Germany in 2026 Read more Property gains and other private sales can follow a different route from listed investments. If a foreign broker was involved, foreign tax was withheld, or you did not receive a German tax certificate, review the current ELSTER form guidance before filing. Before you submit: Confirm whether a German bank already withheld tax

Decide whether Anlage KAP is needed

Separate property sales from share or fund sales

Gather proof of foreign tax paid

Review the current ELSTER instructions for the tax year If your case spans multiple countries, involves a move year, or covers a large disposal, speak to accountants and tax advisors in Germany. Records, exchange rates, and where to verify figures Well organised paperwork is curcual. Keep: Purchase confirmations and cost basis records

Sale confirmations and settlement statements

Bank or broker tax statements

Proof of foreign tax withheld or paid

Records of fees that affect the gain

FX records used for tax calculations

Your filed return and tax assessment Exchange-rate conversion for tax reporting is a separate question from how you later move or convert the money. If your gain or proceeds were in a foreign currency, verify the reporting method with official guidance or a qualified adviser before you file.