Selling property in Germany: Complete guide 2025

Legal requirements for selling property in Germany When selling property in Germany, it’s essential to follow the regulations. This involves preparing the necessary official documents and registering the sale. The sale must be overseen by a German notary. While the notary authorizes the transaction, it is usually the buyer’s responsibility to arrange and hire them. As the seller, you are responsible for settling any mortgages or outstanding debts tied to the property – unless the buyer has agreed to take them over. Properties in Germany are typically sold ‘as seen’. However, you must disclose any hidden defects you are aware of, such as water damage or unapproved structural changes. If defects are deliberately concealed, the buyer has the right to take legal action. To fully understand and comply with your legal obligations when marketing a property in Germany, you can consult a professional such as a solicitor or real estate agent. What are the documents needed to sell a property in Germany? You will need to provide several key documents when you sell your house in Germany. The exact list may vary depending on property type, location, and the buyer’s requirements. For houses and general properties, you may need to provide: Floor plan ( grundriss )

Land registry extract ( grundbuchauszug ) : proves ownership and selling rights; must be less than three months old (available from any notary)

: proves ownership and selling rights; must be less than three months old (available from any notary) Energy certificate ( energieausweis )

Fire insurance certificate ( brandversicherungsurkunde )

Construction specification ( baubeschreibung ) : describes building materials and standards (mainly for new builds)

: describes building materials and standards (mainly for new builds) Building permit ( baugenehmigung ) : required if you have made structural alterations

: required if you have made structural alterations Floor area calculation (wohnflächenberechnung): lists room sizes and total living area For apartments and condominiums, additional documents can include: Declaration of division ( teilungserklärung ) : explains how the building is divided

: explains how the building is divided Division plan ( aufteilungsplan ) : floor plan showing the location of your apartment

: floor plan showing the location of your apartment Current/future yearly budget ( wirtschaftsplan ) lists maintenance fees

lists maintenance fees Annual statement ( jahresabrechnung ) : details any surplus or deficit in fees

: details any surplus or deficit in fees Common fund ( erhaltungsrücklage ) : shows pooled reserves for building maintenance

: shows pooled reserves for building maintenance Minutes of past owners’ meetings (protokolle eigentümerversammlungen) You should receive most of these documents when you buy the property. If you are missing anything, you can usually request copies from your property management company, notary, or real estate agent.

How to sell your house in Germany: Step-by-step guide Selling property in Germany follows a similar process to many other countries, but there are some specific details worth understanding. This step-by-step guide will walk you through the essentials. Step 1 – Get professional help and start the market analysis The first step is to carry out market research and ensure your property is ‘market ready’. This may involve making repairs or renovations. While you are not legally required to fix damages, improvements can boost your property’s value and make it more attractive to buyers. Market research will help you identify the optimal selling price, which depends on factors such as: Location

Property type

Size

Age

Condition

Energy efficiency You can research this yourself by comparing similar listings on websites such as Homeday or ImmoScout24. For up-to-date statistics and real estate market trends, check Destasis (Germany’s Federal Statistical Office). Alternatively, you may choose to work with a real estate agent, who can provide a professional valuation based on these factors. Agents can also evaluate whether potential improvements are cost-effective and advise on the best time to put your property on the market. Be sure to work with an agent who is a member of a recognized professional body such as the IVD (Immobilienverband Deutschland). If you prefer an independent assessment, you can hire a certified surveyor through the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) to carry out an official property survey. Step 2 – Preparing documentation and advertising your property The next step is to gather all necessary documents for the sale. This may involve contacting relevant authorities to obtain any missing paperwork. If you need an up-to-date land registry extract, you can appoint a notary through the German Federal Chamber of Notaries. At the same time, you should begin advertising your home to attract potential buyers. The two main options are real estate agencies and online property portals. Popular listing sites in Germany include: ImmoScout24

Immowelt

Homeday

Ohne-Makler Most of these websites also offer tools to help you estimate your property’s value. Keep in mind that both estate agents and property websites typically charge fees. Another option is placing private ads in local newspapers, magazines, or online forums. For a professional listing, be sure to include the following along with the address and asking price: An engaging description highlighting your property’s features

High-quality photos

A floor plan

Basic information about the local area (e.g. transport, amenities) If you use an agent, they will usually prepare the listing on your behalf. Step 3 – Managing viewings, receiving and evaluating offers Once your listing is live, potential buyers will contact you to arrange viewings. If you have appointed an agent, they can handle these, although you may still wish to attend to meet buyers and answer questions. Interested parties will typically submit written offers, often through the agent. In Germany, offers are usually below the asking price, so you will need to decide whether to negotiate or accept. Your agent can guide you through the negotiation process. If you accept an offer, the buyer must provide proof of financing (such as a mortgage agreement) and pay the required deposit before the sale can proceed. Step 4 – Contract exchange and legal completion The buyer appoints a notary to draft up a purchase contract (kaufvertrag), which outlines the terms and conditions of the sale. Both parties can propose amendments up until the signing. You may also wish to appoint your own notary or a real estate lawyer to review the contract and carry out due diligence on the buyer’s financial position. Once finalized, both parties meet at the notary’s office to sign the contract on the agreed closing date (at least 14 days after the draft is issued). Step 5 – Settlement and fund transfer After signing, the following steps complete the sale: The notary registers the transfer of ownership in the land registry

The buyer transfers the outstanding funds to the seller’s account

The seller hands over the keys

Tax implications and responsibilities for property sellers When you sell a property in Germany, it’s essential to understand the potential tax implications. Tax on selling property in Germany can include capital gains tax (kapitalertragssteuer) and inheritance tax (erbschaftsteuer). You must pay any taxes owed by the relevant deadlines, although exemptions may apply. The table below outlines the situation for both residents and non-residents. Tax implications for residents in Germany Tax implications for non-residents in Germany A tax resident is someone who lives in Germany for at least half the calendar year (183 days). They pay German tax on their worldwide income.



Taxes on Germany property sales may include:

– Capital gains tax – payable on the profit from the sale (selling price minus purchase price, fees and expenses). Taxed at the progressive income tax rate between 0-45%.

– Inheritance tax – payable by beneficiaries if property inherited and later sold. Rates between 7-50%.



Germany has double taxation agreements with nearly 90 countries, including the UK and the US. These help to ensure that residents taxed on worldwide income do not pay tax twice on the same income. Non-resident taxpayers are individuals who live in Germany for fewer than 183 days per year. They pay tax only on income earned in Germany, including income from property sales.



Taxes on German property sales may include:

– Capital gains tax – same rules apply as for residents, but the progressive tax rate is between 14-45%, as non-residents do not benefit from the basic tax-free allowance (€12,096 in 2025).

– Inheritance tax – same rules apply as for residents. Special rules and exemptions You do not have to pay capital gains tax as a resident or non-resident if either of the following applies: You have owned the property for over 10 years

The property was your main residence for at least the last two years (even if owned for less than 10 years) For inheritance tax, rates vary depending on property value and the heir’s relationship to the deceased. Tax-free allowances range from €20,000 for non-relatives up to €500,000 for a surviving spouse or civil partner. Income tax declaration requirements If you are a German resident, you must submit a tax return if you have taxable income beyond regular employment income (where taxes are withheld at source). This includes taxable profits on property sales unless exempt. The German tax year runs from 1 January to 31 December. The deadline for filing is typically 31 July of the following year (extended by several months if you use a tax consultant). For example, if you sell a home in 2025 with a taxable profit, you must declare it on your 2025 tax return (due by 31 July 2026). You can file your tax return online via ELSTER or submit a paper form to your local tax office. You will need a German tax ID number. After reviewing, the tax office issues an assessment notice with a payment deadline. Be sure to pay on time as late payments can lead to penalties. German tax rules can be complex. Therefore, it’s a good idea to seek professional tax advice if you are concerned about your tax obligations or if your situation is complex. Is it necessary to declare a property sale on income tax as a non-resident in Germany? Non-residents have the same reporting obligations as residents if they own tax on German-source income, including property sales. If you are a non-resident, you must file a tax return with the German authorities if you are liable for capital gains tax. You can do this using the same ELSTER online portal (although some features are limited to residents). Before doing so, you will need to get a tax ID number from the Federal German Tax Office. As with residents with income tax obligations, non-residents should consider the benefits of professional tax advice to fully understand the situation in Germany. Additionally, non-residents also need to follow tax regulations in their own country, to ensure that they don’t avoid tax or end up making duplicate payments.

International considerations for cross-border property sales If you sell property in Germany and plan to transfer the proceeds abroad, it's important to understand the financial regulatory requirements in both Germany and your home country. You may have to provide official documentation proving the source of funds when moving large sums. Typically, this involves presenting personal ID (e.g. passport) and evidence of source of funds (e.g. bank statement or land registry extract). If you are a German resident, you must also report transfers above €50,000 to the Deutsche Bundesbank. International money transfer fees can add up quickly, as many providers charge hidden fees and apply unfavorable exchange rates. These can become especially expensive when transferring large amounts. To avoid unnecessary losses, it's worth comparing providers and seeking out options that offer transparent, low fees and mid-market exchange rates. Doing so can help you secure the best deal and maximize the value of your transfer.

Discounts on sending large sums overseas

The option of receiving your funds to your account in EUR and then converting at a time of your choosing

How much does it cost to sell a house in Germany? Cost breakdown When selling a home in Germany, there are several costs to consider beyond taxes. Common expenses include: Real estate agent commissions: if you work with an agent, fees usually range from 3-7% of the sale price. These are usually split evenly between seller and buyer.

if you work with an agent, fees usually range from 3-7% of the sale price. These are usually split evenly between seller and buyer. Legal and professional fees: while buyers normally cover notary costs, you will need to pay for any lawyers or professionals representing you or carrying out work during the sales process.

while buyers normally cover notary costs, you will need to pay for any lawyers or professionals representing you or carrying out work during the sales process. Marketing and advertising fees: if you hire an estate agent, these are usually included in their commission. Otherwise, you may need to cover extras such as professional photography or online listings. Advertising on property portals can cost up to around €50 per month.

if you hire an estate agent, these are usually included in their commission. Otherwise, you may need to cover extras such as professional photography or online listings. Advertising on property portals can cost up to around €50 per month. Mandatory certificates and inspections: an energy performance certificate usually costs between €150-600, depending on the property. You may also need other low-cost documents, such as an up-to-date land registry extract (around €20).

an energy performance certificate usually costs between €150-600, depending on the property. You may also need other low-cost documents, such as an up-to-date land registry extract (around €20). Pre-sale preparation costs: non-mandatory improvements – such as professional cleaning, gardening, or repairs – can help make the property more attractive. Costs vary depending on the work required.

How long does it take to sell a house in Germany? The time it takes to sell a home in Germany can vary widely. From preparing the property for market to final completion, the process may take anywhere from a few weeks to over a year. After securing a buyer, the legal formalities typically take 2-4 months before the handover of keys. Several factors affect how quickly a sale progresses. These include market conditions, pricing strategy, property type and condition, location, and how you market the property. During the final legal stage, the timeline can also be affected by contract amendments, financing arrangements, and administrative procedures.

Tips and best practices for successful property sales Here are a few practical tips to guide you through the property-selling process in Germany: Seek professional legal advice : Engage qualified advisors familiar with local regulations to ensure compliance and a smooth transaction.

: Engage qualified advisors familiar with local regulations to ensure compliance and a smooth transaction. Research the market before setting a price: Review local property listings and recent sales data, and consider getting a professional valuation to set a competitive asking price.

Review local property listings and recent sales data, and consider getting a professional valuation to set a competitive asking price. Create a professional listing: High-quality photographs and well-written descriptions of the property and its surroundings can attract more buyers and justify a higher sale price.

High-quality photographs and well-written descriptions of the property and its surroundings can attract more buyers and justify a higher sale price. Advertise the property widely: Having a broad marketing strategy and advertising on multiple platforms will help you reach a wider audience and increase your chances of a successful sale.

Having a broad marketing strategy and advertising on multiple platforms will help you reach a wider audience and increase your chances of a successful sale. Minimize transfer fees: If selling internationally, check for hidden exchange-rate costs. Currency specialists can help with timing, forward contracts, and limit orders to reduce risk from fluctuations during the sales process.

If selling internationally, check for hidden exchange-rate costs. Currency specialists can help with timing, forward contracts, and limit orders to reduce risk from fluctuations during the sales process. Track your expenses: Keep detailed financial records, as property-related expenses may be deductible if you are liable for capital gains tax.

Conclusion Selling property in Germany can feel complex, but with the right preparation you can manage the process successfully. Careful research and support from experienced local experts will help make each stage far smoother. Start by familiarizing yourself with local market conditions and property regulations. Later in the process, make sure you understand your financial obligations – including tax requirements both in Germany and in your home country. If you're unsure at any point, seek professional guidance to avoid mistakes. If you need to transfer money abroad, choose a reliable provider. For example, Wise offers fast, secure international transfers at the mid-market exchange rate, with no hidden fees. Discounts are also available on larger amounts, helping you reduce costs and retain more from your sale proceeds.