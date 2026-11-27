What is exit tax in Germany? German exit tax (Wegzugsbesteuerung) is designed to stop investors from moving abroad to cash out of companies tax-free. If you hold a significant stake in a business and give up your German tax residency, the Finanzamt treats your move as a “deemed sale”. They calculate how much your shares increased in value while you lived in Germany and tax those unrealized paper gains as if you had sold the company on the day you left.

Who may be affected by the German exit tax? The focus is on your ownership and tax history, not on the fact that you are emigrating. Shareholders and founders: when private shareholdings trigger the rule This regulation primarily impacts founders, family business owners, startup partners, and key employees holding substantial equity. Under German tax law, the key threshold is holding a direct or indirect stake of at least 1% in a company at any point during the preceding five years. Even if your equity percentage recently dropped below 1%, the five-year lookback window still brings the transaction into scope. Why not every emigrant owes exit tax If you are leaving Germany with standard salary income, personal savings, and no qualifying company shares, your departure simply involves ordinary administrative tasks like municipal deregistration (Abmeldung) and filing a final tax return. While separate exit taxes exist at the corporate level, they operate under a completely different framework than the individual shareholder rules. Recognizing this distinction helps prevent unnecessary anxiety for relocating expats, whose actual tasks are usually limited to standard departure filings.

What assets or situations can fall under the rules? Start with the assets that are most clearly in scope, then check whether your move changes Germany’s right to tax a later sale. Private company shares and comparable holdings The equity rules under § 17 EStG apply broad coverage across corporate shareholdings, including GmbH interests, private equity, AG shares, and comparable participation rights. Crucially, the company does not need to be registered in Germany. The rule applies to any qualifying corporate holding held as a private asset whenever Germany’s authority to tax a future sale is being limited or removed. Other relevant cross-border circumstances to check Tax departure date: The exact tax event is triggered the moment your unlimited German tax liability ends or when a double-taxation treaty restricts Germany’s taxing rights.

The exact tax event is triggered the moment your unlimited German tax liability ends or when a double-taxation treaty restricts Germany’s taxing rights. Holding structure: Direct and indirect ownership, historical equity gifts, and planned transfers to non-resident entities directly alter how the Finanzamt calculates your position.

Direct and indirect ownership, historical equity gifts, and planned transfers to non-resident entities directly alter how the Finanzamt calculates your position. Residency history: The underlying exit tax framework under § 6 AStG applies once you have been subject to unlimited German tax liability for at least seven of the preceding twelve years. Moving money out of Germany? Save on international transfer fees with Wise Mid-market exchange rate: Get the real rate with no hidden markups when converting your Eu

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Exit tax vs. ordinary leaving-Germany tax filing Do not confuse exit tax with ordinary leaving Germany tax obligations. Many expats only need to deal with deregistration, a final German return, payroll or withholding cleanup, and communication with the tax office. Deregistration and a final return are separate from the share rules above. If you need a tax refresher on general filing rules, or just generally need a moving checklist to help you keep track of deadlines and documents, take a lot are our guides below. Taxes The tax system in Germany: updated for 2026 Read more

How exit tax is generally calculated at a high level Germany’s exit tax on capital gains works by pretending that certain shares were sold at fair market value when the trigger event happens. The gain is broadly the difference between that value and your tax basis or acquisition cost, applying the usual share tax rules rather than a separate departure charge. The exact bill can depend on valuation, acquisition history, and whether later relief applies. Why ‘dry income’ comes up Dry income means a paper gain with no sale proceeds in hand. German law allows, on application, payment in seven equal annual installments, usually against security. In some temporary absence cases, the claim can also fall away if the statutory return conditions are met.

What to do before you leave Germany If you think the rules on German exit tax for shareholders could affect you, do the preparation before you give up German residence. Gather documents and ownership records Collect the documents a tax adviser will usually ask for: Share register extracts or cap table records

Shareholder agreements

Purchase, subscription, or transfer documents showing acquisition dates and costs

Any valuation material, such as funding round documents or appraisal reports

Records of direct and indirect ownership

Draft move dates, destination country details, and recent German tax assessments Confirm the tax treatment with a qualified adviser Ask a Steuerberater to test whether § 6 AStG applies, the 1% and residence tests are met, and installment relief or the return rule could be relevant. If you only need routine filing help, your local Finanzamt can confirm administrative next steps, but complex shareholder cases usually need professional review. Tax treatment depends on your facts, timing, and destination country, so confirm the details before you leave. Relocation Leaving Germany checklist: a complete guide for expats Read more