This guide explains the main trigger points, how the deemed gain works, and what to gather before speaking to a Steuerberater or your tax office.
Disclaimer: This article is for general information only, not tax or legal advice.
What is exit tax in Germany?
German exit tax (Wegzugsbesteuerung) is designed to stop investors from moving abroad to cash out of companies tax-free. If you hold a significant stake in a business and give up your German tax residency, the Finanzamt treats your move as a “deemed sale”. They calculate how much your shares increased in value while you lived in Germany and tax those unrealized paper gains as if you had sold the company on the day you left.
Who may be affected by the German exit tax?
The focus is on your ownership and tax history, not on the fact that you are emigrating.
Shareholders and founders: when private shareholdings trigger the rule
This regulation primarily impacts founders, family business owners, startup partners, and key employees holding substantial equity. Under German tax law, the key threshold is holding a direct or indirect stake of at least 1% in a company at any point during the preceding five years. Even if your equity percentage recently dropped below 1%, the five-year lookback window still brings the transaction into scope.
Why not every emigrant owes exit tax
If you are leaving Germany with standard salary income, personal savings, and no qualifying company shares, your departure simply involves ordinary administrative tasks like municipal deregistration (Abmeldung) and filing a final tax return.
While separate exit taxes exist at the corporate level, they operate under a completely different framework than the individual shareholder rules. Recognizing this distinction helps prevent unnecessary anxiety for relocating expats, whose actual tasks are usually limited to standard departure filings.
What assets or situations can fall under the rules?
Start with the assets that are most clearly in scope, then check whether your move changes Germany’s right to tax a later sale.
Private company shares and comparable holdings
The equity rules under § 17 EStG apply broad coverage across corporate shareholdings, including GmbH interests, private equity, AG shares, and comparable participation rights. Crucially, the company does not need to be registered in Germany. The rule applies to any qualifying corporate holding held as a private asset whenever Germany’s authority to tax a future sale is being limited or removed.
Other relevant cross-border circumstances to check
- Tax departure date: The exact tax event is triggered the moment your unlimited German tax liability ends or when a double-taxation treaty restricts Germany’s taxing rights.
- Holding structure: Direct and indirect ownership, historical equity gifts, and planned transfers to non-resident entities directly alter how the Finanzamt calculates your position.
- Residency history: The underlying exit tax framework under § 6 AStG applies once you have been subject to unlimited German tax liability for at least seven of the preceding twelve years.
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Exit tax vs. ordinary leaving-Germany tax filing
Do not confuse exit tax with ordinary leaving Germany tax obligations. Many expats only need to deal with deregistration, a final German return, payroll or withholding cleanup, and communication with the tax office. Deregistration and a final return are separate from the share rules above.
If you need a tax refresher on general filing rules, or just generally need a moving checklist to help you keep track of deadlines and documents, take a lot are our guides below.
How exit tax is generally calculated at a high level
Germany’s exit tax on capital gains works by pretending that certain shares were sold at fair market value when the trigger event happens. The gain is broadly the difference between that value and your tax basis or acquisition cost, applying the usual share tax rules rather than a separate departure charge. The exact bill can depend on valuation, acquisition history, and whether later relief applies.
Why ‘dry income’ comes up
Dry income means a paper gain with no sale proceeds in hand. German law allows, on application, payment in seven equal annual installments, usually against security. In some temporary absence cases, the claim can also fall away if the statutory return conditions are met.
What to do before you leave Germany
If you think the rules on German exit tax for shareholders could affect you, do the preparation before you give up German residence.
Gather documents and ownership records
Collect the documents a tax adviser will usually ask for:
- Share register extracts or cap table records
- Shareholder agreements
- Purchase, subscription, or transfer documents showing acquisition dates and costs
- Any valuation material, such as funding round documents or appraisal reports
- Records of direct and indirect ownership
- Draft move dates, destination country details, and recent German tax assessments
Confirm the tax treatment with a qualified adviser
Ask a Steuerberater to test whether § 6 AStG applies, the 1% and residence tests are met, and installment relief or the return rule could be relevant. If you only need routine filing help, your local Finanzamt can confirm administrative next steps, but complex shareholder cases usually need professional review. Tax treatment depends on your facts, timing, and destination country, so confirm the details before you leave.
Where Wise can help with cross-border money movement
If you expect dividends, salary, or sale proceeds in a foreign currency after leaving Germany, the transfer method can still affect what you lose on fees and exchange rates. Compare what your bank, for example Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank, or Sparkasse, and Wise would charge before converting a large amount, and pick the option that gives you records you can keep with your tax file.
Before you move money, confirm the tax treatment first. After that, choose the transfer option that fits your currency needs and documentation requirements.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions
Does everyone leaving Germany pay exit tax?
No. The rule discussed here mainly matters when the legal tests on shareholdings and prior German tax residence are met. Many people leaving Germany only deal with ordinary departure filing and admin.
What is Wegzugsbesteuerung?
Wegzugsbesteuerung is the German term for exit tax. In this context, it usually means Germany can treat certain shares as if they were sold when German taxing rights end, even if no real sale happened.
Do I need to pay exit tax if I only have a regular salary?
Usually not for the shareholder exit tax discussed here. You may still have normal leaving Germany tax obligations, such as a final return or other reporting.
Is exit tax the same as corporate exit tax?
No. Individual shareholder exit tax and corporate cross border tax rules are different issues, even though people often mix them together. If a company is moving assets, functions, or its place of management, separate rules can apply.
Can a bank transfer or Wise account change my tax situation?
No. Moving money, opening a Wise account, or choosing another transfer provider can change costs and record keeping, but not the tax rule itself. Those tools can help you move funds across currencies, but they do not replace tax advice.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- § 6 AStG, Gesetze im Internet
- § 17 EStG, Gesetze im Internet
- Grundsätze zur Anwendung des Außensteuergesetzes, Bundesministerium der Finanzen
- Finanzamtsuche, Bundeszentralamt für Steuern