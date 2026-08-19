Germany-India double taxation agreement explained

Key takeaways Treaty function: The treaty shares taxing rights between Germany and India and provides pathways for double tax relief, which depends on your residence status and income type.

The treaty shares taxing rights between Germany and India and provides pathways for double tax relief, which depends on your residence status and income type. Filing obligations: Using the treaty does not automatically remove your duty to file taxes, so you must verify the specific filing rules in both Germany and India.

Using the treaty does not automatically remove your duty to file taxes, so you must verify the specific filing rules in both Germany and India. Reporting requirements: German residents often still need to report Indian income, making it essential to determine if Germany taxes you on worldwide income.

German residents often still need to report Indian income, making it essential to determine if Germany taxes you on worldwide income. Essential documentation: Common forms include the Ansässigkeitsbescheinigung, Form 10F, Form 67, and various tax certificates, which vary depending on where you are claiming relief.

Common forms include the Ansässigkeitsbescheinigung, Form 10F, Form 67, and various tax certificates, which vary depending on where you are claiming relief. Relief reliance: Tax relief relies primarily on domestic laws and proper documentation rather than the treaty alone, so always verify your situation against current official guidance.

How the Germany-India treaty works A double taxation agreement is a rulebook between two countries that helps decide which one may tax a specific kind of income. The Germany and India treaty covers taxes on income and capital and can give either one country an exclusive taxing right, or let both tax with relief later. One thing worth knowing is that the treaty allocates taxing rights, but it does not wipe out reporting by itself. Germany may still expect a resident to disclose worldwide income, and India may still withhold or assess tax on Indian-source income before any credit, exemption, or refund route is used. Identify the income type first.

Confirm where you are tax resident under domestic law.

Check whether Germany, India, or both have a taxing right under the treaty.

See whether relief is by exemption, foreign tax credit, or refund.

Verify the current filing rules with official German and Indian guidance. What income the treaty covers and how relief usually works Income type Source-country right Residence-country treatment What to verify Salary Usually where the work is physically done, subject to treaty conditions Residence country may still require reporting Days worked, employer location, local presence Freelance or business income Often where there is a fixed base or Permanent Establishment Residence country may still tax and give relief where available Contracts, place of work, fixed base or Permanent Establishment (PE) risk Dividends, interest, royalties Source country may withhold, sometimes up to treaty limits Residence country may tax and allow relief Beneficial ownership, tax certificate, current treaty wording Capital gains Treatment depends on the asset sold Residence country still reviews the gain under domestic law Asset type, tax paid, supporting records

Who is a tax resident, and where do you pay tax? Tax residency is usually the first real decision point. In Germany, residents are generally taxed on worldwide income, so Indian income can still appear in a German return even if India also has a tax claim. India has its own domestic residence rules, so both countries can sometimes be involved. Residence comes down to more than the 183-day rule. It can also depend on where you have a permanent home, where your personal and economic ties are stronger, and where your habitual abode is. 1 Check German domestic residence rules first. 2 Check Indian domestic residence rules separately. 3 If both countries could treat you as resident, apply the treaty tie-breaker in order: permanent home, centre of vital interests, habitual abode, then nationality. 4 Match the income to the relevant treaty article. 5 Only then decide whether Germany, India, or both may still be involved. Expatica Tip If an Indian bank, broker, or payer asks for proof of German residence, request your Ansässigkeitsbescheinigung from the local Finanzamt tax office in Germany early, because payers may keep default withholding in place until they have it. Salary, freelance work and the 183-day rule For employment income, the treaty usually looks at where the work is physically done, not just where salary is paid. The 183 day rule for Germany and India is a common reference point for employees, but it doesn’t give the answers you need for every case. For freelance work, the treaty can also look at fixed base or permanent establishment risk, and some independent personal services rules use a separate day test. The important questions to answer, along with your tax advisor, include: Where was the work actually done?

Was the payer an employer or a client?

Is there a local presence, fixed base, or permanent establishment?

How many work days were spent in each country?

Do your contract, invoices, and travel records support the tax position? Dividends, royalties and capital gains from India These are the income types many readers keep on receiving after moving. Indian-source investment or licensing income may still face withholding in India, and Germany may still want it reported, so the real question is how the relief and record-keeping line up. Dividends or interest: India may withhold at source, while Germany may still tax the income and then consider relief.

India may withhold at source, while Germany may still tax the income and then consider relief. Royalties or technical service fees: may be taxed in both countries – treaty wording, beneficial ownership, and payer documents matter.

may be taxed in both countries – treaty wording, beneficial ownership, and payer documents matter. Capital gains: the result depends on what you sold. Selling Indian shares after moving to Berlin, for example, can still create Indian tax paperwork and German reporting.

How to claim relief and avoid paying twice Once you know the income type and likely residence position, the next step is building a clean paper trail. 1 Classify the income and year. Confirm whether the payment is salary, freelance income, dividend, royalty, technical service fee, or capital gain. 2 Collect proof early. Keep contracts, payslips, broker statements, sale records, Indian tax deductions, bank advice, and exchange-rate records together. 3 Check whether relief is claimed at source or after withholding.Sometimes a payer can apply treaty treatment earlier, but in other cases tax is withheld first and relief comes later. 4 File where reporting is still required. Germany may still need the income declared even when Indian tax was already paid, and India may still need forms or attachments where relief is claimed there. 5 Verify the live instructions. Use the BZSt, the German Federal Ministry of Finance, and the Indian Income Tax Department for current forms, routes, and timing. Expatica Tip Keep the Indian withholding certificate, payment advice, and the exchange-rate record used for your German return together from day one, because rebuilding that file later is one of the most common cross-border tax headaches. If your case involves mixed residence years, employer mobility, or large asset sales, a cross-border adviser from Expatica’s directory of accountants and tax advisers in Germany can help you check the filing route before you submit. Germany: foreign tax credit and records to keep On the German side, the key distinction is between income that is still reportable in Germany and income on which double tax relief may reduce the final German burden. If you are unsure how foreign income fits into your German filing, Expatica’s guide to income tax in Germany covers the domestic filing framework. Taxes How to file your income tax in Germany in 2026 Read more Key foreign tax credit and records to keep include: Indian tax certificates or broker statements showing tax withheld or paid

Proof of payment dates and amounts

Clear income classification

The exchange-rate record used for your German return

Any authority or adviser correspondence on unusual treatment India: TRC, Form 10F and Form 67 Key documents and tax records to keep include: Tax Residency Certificate, or TRC: proof of tax residence, often needed when treaty benefits are claimed in India.

proof of tax residence, often needed when treaty benefits are claimed in India. Form 10F: treaty-related supporting details that may be requested alongside a TRC. Portal naming can differ by tax-year workflow, so check the live instructions before filing.

treaty-related supporting details that may be requested alongside a TRC. Portal naming can differ by tax-year workflow, so check the live instructions before filing. Form 67: the online form used by eligible Indian resident taxpayers to claim foreign tax credit, with proof of foreign tax paid. Not every Germany-based reader will need each document. The exact mix depends on whether relief is being claimed in Germany or India, your residence status, and the income involved.