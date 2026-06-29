Radio tax in Germany: the expat’s complete guide (2026)

Key takeaways Topic What you need to know How much €18.36 per month per household What it funds ARD, ZDF, Deutschlandradio, ARTE, and online streaming via ARD and ZDF Mediathek Who must pay All residents over 18 with their own dwelling in Germany Payment Quarterly on 15 Feb, 15 May, 15 Aug, 15 Nov. Set up direct debit to avoid missed payments Exemptions BAföG students, Bürgergeld recipients, severely disabled persons, and others (must be applied for) Non-payment Late surcharges, enforcement, and a negative Schufa score Cancellation Online only via rundfunkbeitrag.de when leaving Germany

What is the radio tax in Germany (Rundfunkbeitrag)? The Rundfunkbeitrag is Germany’s mandatory public broadcasting fee. It funds the country’s public TV channels (ARD and its nine regional stations, ZDF, ARTE, Phoenix, 3sat, KiKA, and ONE), public radio stations under Deutschlandradio, and all associated online services. These broadcasters have a legal mandate to provide independent news, entertainment, and cultural programming free from government or commercial influence. The fee is not collected by the tax authorities (Finanzamt) but directly by the ARD ZDF Deutschlandradio Beitragsservice. Paying it on time is a legal obligation, not a subscription you can choose to cancel. Is it a tax or a contribution? Technically, the Rundfunkbeitrag is not a tax. The German Federal Constitutional Court ruled in 2018 that it is a “Beitrag” (contribution), because everyone who lives in Germany has access to the services it funds. The fee is owed regardless of whether you actually watch or listen to anything, and it is not linked to income. What does the fee fund? Your payment goes towards public TV channels including ARD (with nine regional channels), ZDF, ARTE, Phoenix, 3sat, KiKA, and ONE, as well as Deutschlandradio’s national radio stations. All content – including live news, sport, documentaries, and entertainment – is also available for free online via ARD Mediathek and ZDF Mediathek, both accessible without a subscription. This streaming access applies to all contributors. Similar systems exist in the UK (the BBC licence fee) and Switzerland, though the specific rules differ by country.

How much is the radio tax in Germany? The Rundfunkbeitrag is currently €18.36 per month per household. Payment is due quarterly. Here is what each payment interval looks like: Interval Amount Due dates Quarterly €55.08 15 Feb, 15 May, 15 Aug, 15 Nov Semi-annual €110.16 Every six months Annual €220.32 Once per year *Information correct at time of writing – 20th June 2026 There is no discount for paying in advance. The quarterly standard is the most common arrangement. When will the fee change? The amount is reviewed periodically by an independent commission (KEF), which makes recommendations to the federal state governments. The commission proposed an increase to €18.94, but Germany’s federal states voted in late 2024 to freeze the fee at €18.36 until at least 2027. Any future increase requires approval from the state parliaments. Taxes The tax system in Germany: updated for 2026 Read more

Who has to pay the radio tax in Germany? Every adult over 18 who lives in their own dwelling in Germany must pay the Rundfunkbeitrag, including German citizens, EU nationals, non-EU expats, and international students. Your nationality and visa status make no difference. When you register your address at the Bürgeramt – part of the standard moving-to-Germany process – the registration office passes your details to the Beitragsservice. This is why you typically receive a letter within a few weeks of arriving. You are legally required to register with the Beitragsservice yourself within one month of moving in, even if you have not yet received a letter. Radio tax rules for shared apartments (WG) Because the fee is charged per household rather than per person, only one person in a shared flat (Wohngemeinschaft, or WG) needs to register and pay. If you move into a WG where someone else is already paying, you do not owe anything, but you do need to let the Beitragsservice know. Here is how to handle it: Ask your housemate for their nine-digit Beitragsnummer (contribution number). Go to rundfunkbeitrag.de and use the online deregistration form to confirm that your address is already covered, quoting the paying person’s Beitragsnummer. Keep a record of this in case the Beitragsservice writes to you again. You might enjoy Renting in Germany Read more Receiving a letter does not automatically mean you owe money. The Beitragsservice often contacts every adult registered at an address. What matters is whether a contribution account already exists for your dwelling. One important exception: If some household members are exempt (for example, a student receiving BAföG) but others are not, the non-exempt members must still pay the full household fee. Only if everyone in the household qualifies for an exemption can the fee be waived entirely. Radio tax for students in Germany International students who are resident in Germany must pay the Rundfunkbeitrag in the same way as any other adult. Erasmus students, scholarship holders, and exchange participants are not exempt based on their status alone. However, from October 2025, students and apprentices who receive BAföG (Bundesausbildungsförderungsgesetz – Germany’s state financial aid for students) and do not live with their parents are exempt from the fee. This is a significant rule change that many older articles have not yet reflected. To claim the exemption, you must apply online via the Beitragsservice’s exemption form at rundfunkbeitrag.de – it is not applied automatically. Tarah Ren If you live in a student hall of residence (Studentenwohnheim), be aware of the corridor rule. Rooms accessible via a shared public corridor are treated as separate dwellings, meaning you must pay the fee yourself unless you qualify for a BAföG or social exemption.

How to register for the radio tax in Germany You can register in two ways. The first, and the quickest, is to complete the online “Neuanmeldung einer Wohnung” (Register a new flat) form at rundfunkbeitrag.de. The second is to print the form and post it to: ARD ZDF Deutschlandradio Beitragsservice, 50656 Köln. Registration by phone or email is not possible. Fees are owed from the first month of your registration in Germany, whether you register proactively or wait for the Beitragsservice to contact you after your Anmeldung. Registering early keeps things straightforward. What is a Beitragsnummer and where do I find it? Your Beitragsnummer is a unique nine-digit number that identifies your contribution account. You will need it for paying by bank transfer, deregistering, updating your details, or confirming coverage for a shared flat. You can find your Beitragsnummer on: The registration confirmation letter from the Beitragsservice

Any payment request or annual schedule letter

As the last nine digits of a SEPA payment reference (e.g., RF30X + nine-digit number) If you have lost your number, contact the Beitragsservice directly using the online contact form or by phone.

How to pay the radio tax in Germany Payment is due every quarter on the 15th of February, May, August, and November. You have four weeks from each due date to ensure the payment has cleared. Tarah Ren Since June 2025, the Beitragsservice no longer sends quarterly payment reminders, making it dangerously easy to miss deadlines. They now only send a single annual letter, so setting up a direct debit or standing order is more important than ever. Option 1 – Set up a SEPA direct debit (recommended) Setting up a direct debit is the simplest and most reliable payment method. Here is how to do it: Find your Beitragsnummer on any letter from the Beitragsservice. Go to rundfunkbeitrag.de and open the “Änderung zum Beitragskonto” (Account information) form. Enter your name, address, and Beitragsnummer. Under “Zahlungsweise” (payment method), select “Lastschrift” (direct debit). Enter your IBAN and submit the form. You can use an IBAN from a non-German account – including accounts from digital banks – as long as it is a SEPA-enabled IBAN. Once set up, the correct quarterly amount will be collected automatically on each due date. Option 2 – Pay by bank transfer or standing order If you prefer to pay manually, you can transfer to the Beitragsservice bank account using your IBAN and standard online banking in Germany. Use your Beitragsnummer as the payment reference. Payments are made to Rundfunk ARD, ZDF, DRadio, but the specific account number, IBAN and BIC depend on your federal state. If you set up a standing order, remember to update it manually if the fee amount ever changes. The Beitragsservice does not send reminders when fees change, and paying the wrong amount counts as underpayment. Cash payment is not possible. Payment frequency Amount Due dates Quarterly (standard) €55.08 15 Feb, 15 May, 15 Aug, 15 Nov Semi-annual €110.16 Every 6 months Annual €220.32 Once per year *Information correct at time of writing – 20th June 2026 There is no discount for paying in advance. Each payment has a four-week grace period from the due date.

Who is exempt from paying the radio tax? Most residents in Germany must pay the full fee. However, German law defines specific circumstances where you can apply for a full exemption or a reduced rate. Exemptions are not granted automatically and you must submit an application via the Beitragsservice website. Full exemptions (social reasons) You may qualify for a full exemption if you receive one of the following state benefits: Students and apprentices receiving BAföG or vocational training grants (as of October 2025)

Recipients of Bürgergeld (citizens’ income, formerly known as Arbeitslosengeld II)

Recipients of Grundsicherung (basic income security in old age or due to reduced earning capacity)

Asylum seekers living in collective accommodation

Residents of full-time inpatient nursing homes Important: Receiving ALG I (unemployment benefit I), Wohngeld (housing benefit), or Übergangsgeld (transitional allowance) does not qualify you for an exemption. The benefit type matters. If you and your spouse or registered partner are in a joint household and one of you qualifies for a full exemption, the household is fully exempt. To apply, use the “Befreiung oder Ermäßigung beantragen” (Apply for exemption or reduction) form on rundfunkbeitrag.de and attach the relevant supporting documents. Reduced rate (health reasons) People with a severe disability who hold a Schwerbehindertenausweis (disabled person’s pass) with the “RF” indicator pay a reduced fee of one-third of the standard rate, which is €6.12 per month (€73.44 per year). Deaf-blind people and those receiving blind assistance under SGB XII (Social Security Code XII) may qualify for a full exemption. Applications require a copy of your disability certificate and must be submitted to the Beitragsservice with supporting documentation. Secondary residences No Rundfunkbeitrag is owed on secondary residences or holiday homes if you already pay the fee for your primary residence. The exemption is not automatic, meaning you will need to apply using the “Befreiung Nebenwohnung” (Exempt a secondary residence) form on rundfunkbeitrag.de. Both the primary and secondary residence must be registered at the Einwohnermeldeamt (residents’ registration office). The exemption also applies to your spouse or registered partner.

What happens if you don’t pay the radio tax in Germany? Not paying is a costly mistake that can escalate quickly. Here is how it typically unfolds: No payment received by the due date plus four-week grace period. The Beitragsservice issues a Beitragsbescheid (assessment notice) for the outstanding amount, plus a late payment surcharge of 1% (minimum €8). You have one month to pay the assessment or formally object to it. If you do not pay or object, the Beitragsservice issues a final reminder and hands the case to the enforcement authority. The debt is then collected by bailiff, account seizure, or a debt collection agency. A negative entry is made to your Schufa credit score, which can affect your ability to rent an apartment or access financial products in Germany. In documented cases of deliberate, prolonged refusal, legal action and even a custodial sentence are possible under German law. If you have accumulated arrears, contact the Beitragsservice directly during the objection period to arrange an instalment payment plan. This is far better than waiting for enforcement.

How to cancel the radio tax in Germany (deregistration) There are two main situations where you need to deregister. Leaving Germany permanently: Submit the online “Abmelden” (Deregister) form on rundfunkbeitrag.de. You will need your Beitragsnummer and proof of departure, such as your Abmeldebescheinigung (deregistration certificate from the Bürgeramt). Cancellation by phone or email is not accepted – only online or by post to ARD ZDF Deutschlandradio Beitragsservice, 50656 Köln. Moving within Germany: If you were the paying person in a WG and are moving out, deregister your old address and register your new one. If your new home already has a registered payer, use the deregistration form and provide their Beitragsnummer. The Beitragsservice does not automatically receive your new address from the Bürgeramt, so you must update your details manually. All deregistration forms are available at rundfunkbeitrag.de.

Watch out for fake Rundfunkbeitrag letters Fraudsters send fake payment demands that closely mimic official Beitragsservice letters. Since June 2025, the genuine Beitragsservice now sends only one annual letter with payment dates, not regular quarterly invoices. Any additional invoice-style letters arriving outside this pattern should be treated with suspicion. Before paying anything, check the following: Your full name and Beitragsnummer are correct on the letter

The sender address is: ARD ZDF Deutschlandradio Beitragsservice, 50656 Köln

The Beitragsservice never requests immediate cash payment

Any link in the letter goes to rundfunkbeitrag.de and nowhere else If you are unsure whether a letter is genuine, do not pay via any details it provides. Instead, contact the official service number (01806 999 555 10) or use the contact form at rundfunkbeitrag.de to verify the request directly.

The Beitragsservice offers several ways to get in touch: Online forms at rundfunkbeitrag.de: available 24/7 for registration, deregistration, exemption applications, payment changes, and address updates

at rundfunkbeitrag.de: available 24/7 for registration, deregistration, exemption applications, payment changes, and address updates Phone: 01806 999 555 10 (20 cents per call from a German mobile or landline, Monday to Friday during business hours)

01806 999 555 10 (20 cents per call from a German mobile or landline, Monday to Friday during business hours) Post: ARD ZDF Deutschlandradio Beitragsservice, 50656 Köln There is no email address for the Beitragsservice, so do not look for one. The official website has an English-language information section at rundfunkbeitrag.de/welcome/english, which covers the basics and includes guidance for students and asylum seekers. However, all forms and most correspondence remain in German only. If you are not confident in reading German forms, using a free translation tool such as DeepL is a practical solution for most standard tasks.

Frequently asked questions about radio tax in Germany What is the GEZ and is it the same as the Beitragsservice? GEZ stands for Gebühreneinzugszentrale, the old name of the collection agency. It was renamed ARD ZDF Deutschlandradio Beitragsservice in 2013 when the fee system also changed. Many Germans and expats still refer to the fee informally as “the GEZ,” but the official name has been the Beitragsservice for over a decade. Can I pay the radio tax online in Germany? Yes. All payment setup is done via rundfunkbeitrag.de. You can either set up a SEPA direct debit (a one-time process) or make manual bank transfers using your online banking. To pay by bank transfer, always use your Beitragsnummer as the payment reference. Cash payment is not possible through any channel. Do I have to pay radio tax if I don’t own a TV or radio? Yes. The Rundfunkbeitrag applies to every household regardless of devices owned. Even residents without a TV, radio, or internet connection are required to pay. What is the radio tax for second homes in Germany? No Rundfunkbeitrag is owed on secondary residences or holiday homes, provided you already pay the fee at your primary residence. The exemption must be applied for using the Beitragsservice’s online form, with proof of registration for both properties at the Einwohnermeldeamt. The exemption also applies to spouses and registered partners. How do I change my address with the Beitragsservice? When you move within Germany, use the “Änderung zum Beitragskonto” (Account information) form on rundfunkbeitrag.de to update your address. The Beitragsservice does not automatically receive your new address from the Bürgeramt after your Anmeldung. If your new address already has a registered contributor, use the deregistration form instead and provide their Beitragsnummer. The English information page at rundfunkbeitrag.de/welcome/english provides a useful overview, but there is no English-language phone line or email address. All forms are in German. For help with the forms, DeepL is a reliable free tool for translating German government documents. Your employer, university international office, or local expat community groups can also help. Does the radio tax cover both TV and radio? Yes. The Rundfunkbeitrag is a single unified fee that covers all public TV channels, all public radio stations, and full online streaming access to all public broadcaster content through ARD Mediathek and ZDF Mediathek. There is no separate TV tax and radio tax – it is one fee for all three media types.