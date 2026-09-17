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Italian citizenship by residency in Italy: requirements, timeline, and steps

If you have built a life in Italy, Italian citizenship by residency can feel like the natural next step. However, time spent in the country alone is not enough: your legal residence history, documents, and eligibility must all meet the requirements.

Gary Buswell
Written by
Last updated
Colorful houses in an old town part of Burano, Venice

This route is for people applying through residence rather than descent or marriage. Our guide covers eligibility, residence requirements, documents, costs, the online application process, and the practical steps involved in applying.

Key takeaways

  • Most non-EU nationals need 10 years of legal residence in Italy before they can apply.
  • Shorter periods may apply to EU citizens and some special categories, but those routes need careful category checks.
  • This article covers citizenship by residency, not citizenship by descent or marriage.
  • Applications are generally submitted online through the Ministry of the Interior’s citizenship portal, with residents in Italy accessing it using SPID or CIE.
  • Approval is not the last step. You still need to take a giuramento, an oath, at your comune.

Who can apply for Italian citizenship by residency?

For most non-EU nationals, Italian citizenship by residency usually requires 10 years of legal and continuous residence (residenza legale) in Italy. When you apply, you must support your eligibility with evidence covering your residence history, qualifying income, Italian-language ability, criminal-record checks, and the other official documents required for your application.

It’s important to remember that, although permanent residence and citizenship are easy to mix up, they are not the same status.

Shorter residence periods can apply to EU citizens and certain other categories, including refugees, stateless people, adult adoptees, people born in Italy, and some people with Italian parents or grandparents. 

Citizenship law changed in 2025, particularly for people with Italian ancestry, so use the table below as a starting point and check the current rules for your exact category before applying.

Applicant categoryUsual residence periodKey extra requirementWhat to double-check
Most non-EU nationals10 yearsContinuous lawful residenceResidence permit and anagrafe history
EU citizens4 yearsLegal residence in ItalyThe correct start date of legal residence
Refugees and stateless people5 yearsRecognized statusStatus and required supporting documents
Adult adopted by an Italian citizen5 years after adoptionAdoption recognized in ItalyWhen the qualifying period begins
Born in Italy3 years under the residency route (Article 9)Birth in Italy and legal residenceWhether the separate age-18 route applies
Italian parent or grandparent by birthGenerally 3 years under Article 9(1)(a); other rules may applyQualifying Italian ancestryWhich current citizenship provision applies to your circumstances

For citizenship, simply counting the years you have spent in Italy is not enough. Your qualifying period generally needs to be supported by continuous legal residence, including your residenza anagrafica (registration in the local population register) and, where applicable, your immigration and residence-permit records.

If you need a permesso di soggiorno (residence permit), keep your immigration documents consistent with your comune (municipality) records and other official documents. Gaps or cancellations in anagrafe registration, including periods recorded as irreperibile (untraceable), can affect the continuity of your residence and should be checked carefully before you apply.

Here are a few ways of keeping proof of uninterrupted residence: 

  • Keep your a_nagrafe_ registration accurate and update it whenever you change address.
  • Renew your residence permit on time, and retain renewal receipts and previous permits.
  • Keep historical residence certificates and other records that help document your address history.
  • File Italian tax returns when required and retain the income records you may need for your citizenship application.
  • Check that key personal details, such as your name and date of birth, are consistent across official records.
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Senior Writer

Gary Buswell

Insider Tip

Before applying, consider requesting a historical residence certificate (certificato storico di residenza) or checking your anagrafe history with your comune. This can help you spot gaps or discrepancies before they become an issue in your citizenship application.

What requirements do you need to meet before you apply?

Start with a self-audit before you open the portal. Italian citizenship requirements are not just about years of residence: your application can also depend on language ability, qualifying income, criminal-record checks, and complete and consistent documentation.

To judge whether you are ready, check your tax records for the previous three years, your language evidence, and the validity of any foreign certificates you need.

Language, income, and criminal record checks

You generally need to demonstrate Italian-language ability at B1 level or above. This can be done through an accepted educational qualification or an approved language certification, such as CILS, CELI, PLIDA, or CERT.IT, with other recognized certification options also available. Some applicants are exempt from submitting separate B1 certification, so check whether an exemption applies to you.

Income and background checks matter too. For citizenship by residency, authorities generally assess declared taxable income from the three years preceding your application, while foreign criminal-record certificates are normally required from your country of origin and, where applicable, other countries where you have lived.

If you receive money from abroad, a Wise account can help you manage euro balances, transfers, and statements. However, bank balances and savings do not by themselves satisfy the citizenship income requirement, so check which income and tax documents the authorities will accept for your application.

Wise account

Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Italy? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.

Documents to collect before you start

Document preparation matters too. Depending on your circumstances, foreign documents may need translation and legalization or an apostille, and names, dates, and other personal details should be consistent across your records.

Documents to prepare include: 

  • Valid passport or national ID
  • Full birth certificate
  • Foreign criminal record certificates and any required Italian record documents
  • Proof of income, usually Italian tax returns or equivalent official tax documents
  • B1 Italian language certificate or other accepted language proof
  • Valid residence documentation, where applicable
  • Proof of payment of the citizenship application contribution
  • Supporting documents to resolve discrepancies in names or other personal details, where required

Check validity periods carefully before applying. Foreign criminal-record certificates are generally valid for six months from issue, and discrepancies between documents can lead to requests for additional or corrected evidence.

How do you apply for Italian citizenship by residency?

Applying for your Italian citizenship involves following a certain process. You submit your form electronically, but your file is then assessed through the Ministry of the Interior and the competent prefettura (prefecture), with your comune (municipality) becoming important again if your application is approved and you need to take the citizenship oath.

Your eligibility also depends on your legal residence history, which could be important if you arrived on an Italian visa

Using SPID and the Ministry portal

  1. Access the Ministry of the Interior’s citizenship portal using SPID or your CIE (Electronic Identity Card).
  2. Complete the online application for citizenship by residence and enter the required information carefully.
  3. Upload clear scans of the required documents, making sure names and dates match exactly.
  4. Pay the required fees and provide the required details for the electronic marca da bollo (revenue stamp), following the current portal instructions.
  5. Keep your submission records and application code, and regularly check the portal and your registered contact channels for communications.

What happens after submission

After submission, your application is transmitted electronically to the competent prefettura, which begins the administrative checks. The authorities may request additional or updated documents or clarification, and you can use the citizenship portal to follow the progress of your application.

If your application is approved, the citizenship decree is notified through the official digital notification system. You must then arrange to take the giuramento (oath) at your comune within six months of notification of the decree.

During the application process, report relevant changes, such as a change of address, and provide updated documentation when requested. Continue to maintain the residence and other requirements relevant to your application while your case is being processed.

How long does the process take and what does it cost?

As checked on 8 September 2026, the statutory processing period for citizenship applications is up to 24 months and can be extended to a maximum of 36 months. Your individual timeline may be shorter, but you should be prepared to keep your residence details and supporting records up to date while the application is being processed.

The application contribution for citizenship by residency is €250, and applications submitted in Italy also require a €16 marca da bollo (revenue stamp). Other costs can include translations, apostilles or legalizations, language testing or certification where required, foreign criminal-record certificates, and replacement or supporting documents.

Before applying, check the latest fees and instructions on the Ministry of the Interior citizenship portal and any relevant guidance from your prefettura.

  • State contribution: €250
  • Revenue stamp: €16 for applications submitted in Italy
  • Variable extras: translations, legalization or apostille, language certificate, record certificates, courier or admin costs

Managing life in Italy while you wait for a decision

While the application is pending, you can still change jobs, move house, renew permits, travel, and deal with everyday family or administrative matters. However, you should continue to maintain the residence, income, and other requirements relevant to your application and promptly update official records when your circumstances change.

Pay particular attention to your anagrafe registration and, if you are a non-EU national, your residence status and permit renewals. Temporary travel abroad does not necessarily break continuous residence, but longer absences or changes that affect your legal residence in Italy should be checked carefully.

Banking, records, and cross-border money

Keep organized copies of important financial and administrative records linked to your codice fiscale, address, income, and taxes in Italy. If you receive income from abroad or move money between countries, retain relevant statements and tax records, while remembering that bank balances or transfers do not themselves prove qualifying income or continuous legal residence for citizenship purposes.

Many expats use a Wise account alongside an Italian bank account for day-to-day spending and cross-border transfers. Whether you also need a local account can depend on practical needs such as rent, utilities, salary payments, and other Italian payments rather than the citizenship application itself.

Open Your Wise Account

FAQ

Frequently asked questions about Italian citizenship by residency

How many years do you need to live in Italy to get citizenship by residency?

For most non-EU nationals, the standard route is 10 years of legal residence. Shorter periods can apply to EU citizens and some special categories, so check the current rule for the route you actually qualify for.

Do you need permanent residence before applying for Italian citizenship?

Not necessarily. Permanent or long-term residence and citizenship are different legal statuses, and holding permanent residence is not a general requirement for citizenship by residency. However, your residence status can affect other requirements, including how you demonstrate Italian-language ability.

What documents do you need for Italian citizenship by residency in Italy?

The required documents generally include identity documents, a birth certificate, required foreign criminal-record certificates, income evidence, and proof of Italian-language ability unless an exemption applies. You will also need evidence of the required payment and, for applications made in Italy, details of the electronic revenue stamp, while additional documents may be required depending on your circumstances.

Can you leave Italy or move house while your application is pending?

You may be able to, but protect your continuous residence trail carefully. Keep registrations updated and save records from every address before assuming a move or trip is harmless.

Do you need a B1 Italian certificate for citizenship by residency?

You generally need to demonstrate Italian-language ability at B1 level or above, but you do not always need a separate B1 certificate. Certain recognized educational qualifications can satisfy the requirement, and exemptions apply in specific circumstances, including for some EU long-term residence-permit holders and people with qualifying limitations on language learning.

Useful resources

(accessed 8th September 2026)

Gary Buswell

About the author

Based in London, Gary has been freelancing for Expatica since 2016. An expert writer with experience in social research and community development, he focuses on topics such as politics and current affairs, healthcare, recruitment, human rights and migration.

More articles by Gary Buswell
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