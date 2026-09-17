Italian citizenship by residency in Italy: requirements, timeline, and steps

Visas & Immigration
If you have built a life in Italy, Italian citizenship by residency can feel like the natural next step. However, time spent in the country alone is not enough: your legal residence history, documents, and eligibility must all meet the requirements.
This route is for people applying through residence rather than descent or marriage. Our guide covers eligibility, residence requirements, documents, costs, the online application process, and the practical steps involved in applying.
For most non-EU nationals, Italian citizenship by residency usually requires 10 years of legal and continuous residence (residenza legale) in Italy. When you apply, you must support your eligibility with evidence covering your residence history, qualifying income, Italian-language ability, criminal-record checks, and the other official documents required for your application.
It’s important to remember that, although permanent residence and citizenship are easy to mix up, they are not the same status.
Shorter residence periods can apply to EU citizens and certain other categories, including refugees, stateless people, adult adoptees, people born in Italy, and some people with Italian parents or grandparents.
Citizenship law changed in 2025, particularly for people with Italian ancestry, so use the table below as a starting point and check the current rules for your exact category before applying.
|Applicant category
|Usual residence period
|Key extra requirement
|What to double-check
|Most non-EU nationals
|10 years
|Continuous lawful residence
|Residence permit and anagrafe history
|EU citizens
|4 years
|Legal residence in Italy
|The correct start date of legal residence
|Refugees and stateless people
|5 years
|Recognized status
|Status and required supporting documents
|Adult adopted by an Italian citizen
|5 years after adoption
|Adoption recognized in Italy
|When the qualifying period begins
|Born in Italy
|3 years under the residency route (Article 9)
|Birth in Italy and legal residence
|Whether the separate age-18 route applies
|Italian parent or grandparent by birth
|Generally 3 years under Article 9(1)(a); other rules may apply
|Qualifying Italian ancestry
|Which current citizenship provision applies to your circumstances
For citizenship, simply counting the years you have spent in Italy is not enough. Your qualifying period generally needs to be supported by continuous legal residence, including your residenza anagrafica (registration in the local population register) and, where applicable, your immigration and residence-permit records.
If you need a permesso di soggiorno (residence permit), keep your immigration documents consistent with your comune (municipality) records and other official documents. Gaps or cancellations in anagrafe registration, including periods recorded as irreperibile (untraceable), can affect the continuity of your residence and should be checked carefully before you apply.
Here are a few ways of keeping proof of uninterrupted residence:
Senior Writer
Gary Buswell
Before applying, consider requesting a historical residence certificate (certificato storico di residenza) or checking your anagrafe history with your comune. This can help you spot gaps or discrepancies before they become an issue in your citizenship application.
Start with a self-audit before you open the portal. Italian citizenship requirements are not just about years of residence: your application can also depend on language ability, qualifying income, criminal-record checks, and complete and consistent documentation.
To judge whether you are ready, check your tax records for the previous three years, your language evidence, and the validity of any foreign certificates you need.
You generally need to demonstrate Italian-language ability at B1 level or above. This can be done through an accepted educational qualification or an approved language certification, such as CILS, CELI, PLIDA, or CERT.IT, with other recognized certification options also available. Some applicants are exempt from submitting separate B1 certification, so check whether an exemption applies to you.
Income and background checks matter too. For citizenship by residency, authorities generally assess declared taxable income from the three years preceding your application, while foreign criminal-record certificates are normally required from your country of origin and, where applicable, other countries where you have lived.
If you receive money from abroad, a Wise account can help you manage euro balances, transfers, and statements. However, bank balances and savings do not by themselves satisfy the citizenship income requirement, so check which income and tax documents the authorities will accept for your application.
Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Italy? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
Document preparation matters too. Depending on your circumstances, foreign documents may need translation and legalization or an apostille, and names, dates, and other personal details should be consistent across your records.
Documents to prepare include:
Check validity periods carefully before applying. Foreign criminal-record certificates are generally valid for six months from issue, and discrepancies between documents can lead to requests for additional or corrected evidence.
Applying for your Italian citizenship involves following a certain process. You submit your form electronically, but your file is then assessed through the Ministry of the Interior and the competent prefettura (prefecture), with your comune (municipality) becoming important again if your application is approved and you need to take the citizenship oath.
Your eligibility also depends on your legal residence history, which could be important if you arrived on an Italian visa.
After submission, your application is transmitted electronically to the competent prefettura, which begins the administrative checks. The authorities may request additional or updated documents or clarification, and you can use the citizenship portal to follow the progress of your application.
If your application is approved, the citizenship decree is notified through the official digital notification system. You must then arrange to take the giuramento (oath) at your comune within six months of notification of the decree.
During the application process, report relevant changes, such as a change of address, and provide updated documentation when requested. Continue to maintain the residence and other requirements relevant to your application while your case is being processed.
As checked on 8 September 2026, the statutory processing period for citizenship applications is up to 24 months and can be extended to a maximum of 36 months. Your individual timeline may be shorter, but you should be prepared to keep your residence details and supporting records up to date while the application is being processed.
The application contribution for citizenship by residency is €250, and applications submitted in Italy also require a €16 marca da bollo (revenue stamp). Other costs can include translations, apostilles or legalizations, language testing or certification where required, foreign criminal-record certificates, and replacement or supporting documents.
Before applying, check the latest fees and instructions on the Ministry of the Interior citizenship portal and any relevant guidance from your prefettura.
While the application is pending, you can still change jobs, move house, renew permits, travel, and deal with everyday family or administrative matters. However, you should continue to maintain the residence, income, and other requirements relevant to your application and promptly update official records when your circumstances change.
Pay particular attention to your anagrafe registration and, if you are a non-EU national, your residence status and permit renewals. Temporary travel abroad does not necessarily break continuous residence, but longer absences or changes that affect your legal residence in Italy should be checked carefully.
Keep organized copies of important financial and administrative records linked to your codice fiscale, address, income, and taxes in Italy. If you receive income from abroad or move money between countries, retain relevant statements and tax records, while remembering that bank balances or transfers do not themselves prove qualifying income or continuous legal residence for citizenship purposes.
Many expats use a Wise account alongside an Italian bank account for day-to-day spending and cross-border transfers. Whether you also need a local account can depend on practical needs such as rent, utilities, salary payments, and other Italian payments rather than the citizenship application itself.
FAQ
For most non-EU nationals, the standard route is 10 years of legal residence. Shorter periods can apply to EU citizens and some special categories, so check the current rule for the route you actually qualify for.
Not necessarily. Permanent or long-term residence and citizenship are different legal statuses, and holding permanent residence is not a general requirement for citizenship by residency. However, your residence status can affect other requirements, including how you demonstrate Italian-language ability.
The required documents generally include identity documents, a birth certificate, required foreign criminal-record certificates, income evidence, and proof of Italian-language ability unless an exemption applies. You will also need evidence of the required payment and, for applications made in Italy, details of the electronic revenue stamp, while additional documents may be required depending on your circumstances.
You may be able to, but protect your continuous residence trail carefully. Keep registrations updated and save records from every address before assuming a move or trip is harmless.
You generally need to demonstrate Italian-language ability at B1 level or above, but you do not always need a separate B1 certificate. Certain recognized educational qualifications can satisfy the requirement, and exemptions apply in specific circumstances, including for some EU long-term residence-permit holders and people with qualifying limitations on language learning.
(accessed 8th September 2026)
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