How to get Italian citizenship by descent in Italy

Visas & Immigration
Italian citizenship by descent used to be relatively straightforward to navigate, but Italy’s 2025 reform changed the rules significantly, meaning many older iure sanguinis guides no longer reflect what consulates and comuni check today.
This guide focuses specifically on Italian citizenship by descent in Italy. It explains what to check when it comes to eligibility, documents, the application process, costs, and common mistakes. This is general information, not legal advice, so confirm the latest requirements with the relevant Italian consulate, embassy, comune (municipality), or a qualified professional before booking, paying, or filing.
Italian citizenship by descent still exists, but the 2025 reform significantly changed the rules for many people born abroad. Treat the criteria as a framework to check against your circumstances, rather than a guarantee that your application will be approved.
Italy continues to recognize citizenship through iure sanguinis (right of blood), but the 2025 reform introduced significant restrictions for many people born abroad who hold another citizenship.
Under the new framework, important checks include whether you have a parent or grandparent who held exclusively Italian citizenship (or did so at the time of death), or whether an Italian parent lived continuously in Italy for at least two years after acquiring Italian citizenship and before your birth or adoption.
Before you spend money, establish which rules apply to your case. Check:
Readers often ask how many generations back they can go to claim Italian citizenship. Older guides may reflect the pre-2025 framework, when claims could potentially extend much further back through an unbroken line of citizenship, whereas the new rules place much greater importance on closer family connections and specific exceptions.
Older success stories can therefore be misleading if a different set of rules applied to those applicants. Check when any guidance was published or updated, then compare it with current Italian law, instructions from the authority handling your application, and the facts shown in your own family records.
Start by identifying the Italian ancestor through whom you claim and how closely you are related. Under the post-2025 rules, the distinction between a parent or grandparent and a more distant ancestor can affect eligibility, rather than simply how easy the family line is to document.
If your claim runs through a parent or grandparent, establish that person’s citizenship history and status at the relevant dates. For many applicants born abroad who also hold another citizenship, the current rules place particular importance on whether a parent or grandparent held exclusively Italian citizenship (or did so at the time of death), or whether an Italian parent meets the relevant Italian residence requirement.
Check these points first:
Maternal lines require particular attention where an Italian woman had a child before 1 January 1948. These so-called “1948 cases” have generally been pursued through the Italian courts rather than through the standard administrative recognition process.
If your claim depends on a pre-1948 birth through a female Italian ancestor, check the current legal position and court procedure before paying to assemble a full file. Also establish whether the 2025 reforms and any transitional provisions affect your particular case.
Naturalization remains important, but its effect depends on the dates and circumstances involved. If an Italian ancestor voluntarily acquired another citizenship before the birth of the next person in the direct line, that may mean Italian citizenship was not transmitted to that person under the rules then in force.
Cases involving children who were minors when a parent naturalized or lost Italian citizenship can be more complicated, particularly under historical citizenship rules. Do not assume that naturalization automatically broke – or preserved – the line without checking the law that applied to the people and dates involved.
Official records matter more than family recollections. For example, if an ancestor naturalized in 1930 and the next person in the direct line was born in 1932, those dates could be critical when determining whether citizenship passed to the next generation.
Documentation is where many cases slow down. Build your file around the checklist issued by the consulate or comune handling your application, as requirements can vary depending on your eligibility route and circumstances.
Citizenship-by-descent applications generally require civil-status records establishing the relevant family relationship and citizenship history. Exactly which generations and documents you need will depend on the basis of your claim, so compare your records with the current checklist from the authority handling your application before paying for translations or legalization.
Naturalization evidence can be crucial to establishing the citizenship status of the relevant ancestor. Depending on your route, you may need evidence showing that an ancestor naturalized, that they never naturalized, or the exact date on which another citizenship was acquired.
Start with the country where the ancestor lived after leaving Italy, then identify the government department, archive, court, or other competent authority that holds the necessary citizenship or naturalization records. If the ancestor lived in several countries, evidence may be required from more than one jurisdiction.
Foreign records generally need to meet Italian requirements for legalization or apostille and translation into Italian, although the exact procedure depends on the country that issued the document and the authority handling your application.
Check those requirements before ordering or paying for services, and deal with significant discrepancies in names, dates, or civil status before submission where possible.
Document preparation can involve costs for certified copies, apostilles or legalization, translations, corrections, and international delivery. If you need to make payments in different currencies, a Wise account can be useful for holding euros and managing international payments, but always check the accepted payment method for official fees directly with the relevant authority.
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The competent authority generally depends on where you legally live and which citizenship rules apply to your case. Citizenship is also different from residence status and Italian visas, so do not assume that eligibility for one automatically gives you the other.
If you live abroad, you will usually need the Italian consulate or embassy responsible for your legal place of residence. Many offices use Prenot@Mi, Italy’s consular appointment system, but booking procedures, document checklists, payment methods, and other requirements can differ between offices.
Beware of anyone claiming they can sell you preferential access to an appointment. Italian consulates state that Prenot@Mi bookings are free, and applicants should follow the instructions published by their competent office rather than paying third parties for appointment slots.
If you genuinely establish legal residence in Italy, recognition of citizenship by descent can generally be handled by the comune where you are registered as resident. The municipality will check your residence and documentation and may need to obtain information from Italian consulates abroad as part of the process.
Do not treat residence in Italy as a universal shortcut. You must actually meet the applicable residence and eligibility requirements, so check the procedure with the relevant comune before moving or submitting an application.
Senior Writer
Gary Buswell
Check the competent office’s instructions before finalizing your documents. Requirements can differ between offices, and the consular application fee is generally non-refundable regardless of the outcome.
The cost of Italian citizenship by descent is rarely limited to one fee. Applicants may need to budget for official charges, document preparation, and other practical expenses, while the overall timeline can include both preparing the application and waiting for it to be processed.
Separate the official application charge from the rest of your budget. For adult applications submitted through an Italian embassy or consulate, the official fee is €600 per applicant and is generally non-refundable, regardless of the outcome; check the competent office for the amount payable in local currency and its accepted payment method.
Extra costs can include:
More complex cases may also involve genealogical research or professional and legal fees, particularly where court proceedings or difficult citizenship-history questions are involved. Total costs can therefore vary considerably by country, office, number of documents, and case complexity.
There is no single processing time that accurately predicts every citizenship-by-descent case. Your overall timeline can include finding and preparing records, securing an appointment where one is required, submitting the application, and waiting for the competent authority to complete its review.
For applications submitted through Italian diplomatic-consular offices, the statutory processing period is generally up to 24 months and can be extended to 36 months. This does not necessarily reflect the total time from starting your research to recognition, as document preparation and appointment waiting times can add considerably to the process.
Delays can arise when historical records are difficult to obtain, an ancestor’s citizenship or naturalization history needs further evidence, civil records contain discrepancies, or appointments are limited. After submission, the reviewing authority may also request additional documents or clarification before reaching a decision.
FAQ
Possibly, but having an Italian grandparent does not automatically qualify you. Under the post-2025 framework, one important exception for people affected by the new restrictions is having a parent or grandparent who held exclusively Italian citizenship, or did so at the time of death. Other factors, including parental residence in Italy, citizenship and naturalization history, and transitional rules, can also affect eligibility.
This became much harder to answer with one sentence after the 2025 reform. Older articles often assumed broader generational reach, but current guidance places much more emphasis on whether the claim fits the updated exceptions.
Italy generally allows dual citizenship, so recognition through descent does not usually require you to give up another passport under Italian law. But your other country may have its own rules, so read Expatica’s guide to dual citizenship in Italy before you act, and remember that an Italian passport only comes after your citizenship status is recognized and registered.
Not always. Many people apply from abroad through the Italian consulate responsible for their legal residence, while some people who are legally resident in Italy deal with a local comune or another relevant authority instead.
Small discrepancies can cause big delays, especially in descent cases with records from multiple countries and decades. Correct or clarify the mismatch before submission where possible.
(accessed 7th September 2026)
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