How to get Italian citizenship by descent in Italy

This guide focuses specifically on Italian citizenship by descent in Italy. It explains what to check when it comes to eligibility, documents, the application process, costs, and common mistakes. This is general information, not legal advice, so confirm the latest requirements with the relevant Italian consulate, embassy, comune (municipality), or a qualified professional before booking, paying, or filing.

Key takeaways The 2025 reform changed who may still qualify for Italian citizenship by ancestry.

Older unlimited-generations advice can now be outdated.

Eligibility can depend on factors such as whether a parent or grandparent held exclusively Italian citizenship, a parent’s period of residence in Italy, and whether transitional rules apply to an earlier application.

Costs usually go well beyond the official application fee, with additional fees including ordering the necessary documents, apostilles, and translations, and postage/delivery fees. Amounts can vary by country, office handling the case, and the complexity of your family history.

What changed in 2025 and who may still qualify? Italian citizenship by descent still exists, but the 2025 reform significantly changed the rules for many people born abroad. Treat the criteria as a framework to check against your circumstances, rather than a guarantee that your application will be approved. Current legal basis and the main eligibility checks Italy continues to recognize citizenship through iure sanguinis (right of blood), but the 2025 reform introduced significant restrictions for many people born abroad who hold another citizenship. Under the new framework, important checks include whether you have a parent or grandparent who held exclusively Italian citizenship (or did so at the time of death), or whether an Italian parent lived continuously in Italy for at least two years after acquiring Italian citizenship and before your birth or adoption. Before you spend money, establish which rules apply to your case. Check: Which ancestor you are relying on

When people in the family line were born

Their citizenship history

Whether you fall within one of the transitional provisions for applications, court proceedings, or qualifying appointments connected to the March 27, 2025 deadline. Why older advice about “how far back” can mislead readers now Readers often ask how many generations back they can go to claim Italian citizenship. Older guides may reflect the pre-2025 framework, when claims could potentially extend much further back through an unbroken line of citizenship, whereas the new rules place much greater importance on closer family connections and specific exceptions. Older success stories can therefore be misleading if a different set of rules applied to those applicants. Check when any guidance was published or updated, then compare it with current Italian law, instructions from the authority handling your application, and the facts shown in your own family records.

Can you claim Italian citizenship through a parent, grandparent, or earlier ancestor? Start by identifying the Italian ancestor through whom you claim and how closely you are related. Under the post-2025 rules, the distinction between a parent or grandparent and a more distant ancestor can affect eligibility, rather than simply how easy the family line is to document. Parent and grandparent routes If your claim runs through a parent or grandparent, establish that person’s citizenship history and status at the relevant dates. For many applicants born abroad who also hold another citizenship, the current rules place particular importance on whether a parent or grandparent held exclusively Italian citizenship (or did so at the time of death), or whether an Italian parent meets the relevant Italian residence requirement. Check these points first: Which parent or grandparent is the qualifying Italian ancestor.

Whether that person held only Italian citizenship, or when any other citizenship was acquired.

Whether an Italian parent lived continuously in Italy for at least two years after acquiring Italian citizenship and before your birth or adoption, where that exception is relevant.

If citizenship was transmitted through each generation under the rules that applied at the relevant time.

Whether naturalization, loss of citizenship, or another event affected the family line. Maternal-line and pre-1948 issues Maternal lines require particular attention where an Italian woman had a child before 1 January 1948. These so-called “1948 cases” have generally been pursued through the Italian courts rather than through the standard administrative recognition process. If your claim depends on a pre-1948 birth through a female Italian ancestor, check the current legal position and court procedure before paying to assemble a full file. Also establish whether the 2025 reforms and any transitional provisions affect your particular case. When naturalization or another citizenship can break the line Naturalization remains important, but its effect depends on the dates and circumstances involved. If an Italian ancestor voluntarily acquired another citizenship before the birth of the next person in the direct line, that may mean Italian citizenship was not transmitted to that person under the rules then in force. Cases involving children who were minors when a parent naturalized or lost Italian citizenship can be more complicated, particularly under historical citizenship rules. Do not assume that naturalization automatically broke – or preserved – the line without checking the law that applied to the people and dates involved. Official records matter more than family recollections. For example, if an ancestor naturalized in 1930 and the next person in the direct line was born in 1932, those dates could be critical when determining whether citizenship passed to the next generation.

What documents do you need for an Italian citizenship by descent claim? Documentation is where many cases slow down. Build your file around the checklist issued by the consulate or comune handling your application, as requirements can vary depending on your eligibility route and circumstances. Civil records and proof of lineage Citizenship-by-descent applications generally require civil-status records establishing the relevant family relationship and citizenship history. Exactly which generations and documents you need will depend on the basis of your claim, so compare your records with the current checklist from the authority handling your application before paying for translations or legalization. Italian ancestor’s birth record from the relevant Italian comune

Birth certificates for each direct descendant

Marriage certificates where relevant

Divorce records or court orders, if a name or family status changed

Death certificates if the authority asks for them or they help explain the line

Naturalization and non-naturalization records Naturalization evidence can be crucial to establishing the citizenship status of the relevant ancestor. Depending on your route, you may need evidence showing that an ancestor naturalized, that they never naturalized, or the exact date on which another citizenship was acquired. Start with the country where the ancestor lived after leaving Italy, then identify the government department, archive, court, or other competent authority that holds the necessary citizenship or naturalization records. If the ancestor lived in several countries, evidence may be required from more than one jurisdiction. Apostilles, translations, and name corrections Foreign records generally need to meet Italian requirements for legalization or apostille and translation into Italian, although the exact procedure depends on the country that issued the document and the authority handling your application. Check those requirements before ordering or paying for services, and deal with significant discrepancies in names, dates, or civil status before submission where possible. Document preparation can involve costs for certified copies, apostilles or legalization, translations, corrections, and international delivery. If you need to make payments in different currencies, a Wise account can be useful for holding euros and managing international payments, but always check the accepted payment method for official fees directly with the relevant authority. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Italy? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website