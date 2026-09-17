Italian citizenship by marriage in Italy

This guide explains who can apply for citizenship by marriage in Italy, what documents you usually need, how the application process works, and where to check the latest official rules before you apply.

What Italian citizenship by marriage means in Italy Italian citizenship by marriage is a route that allows a foreign spouse or recognized civil partner of an Italian citizen to apply for citizenship, if they meet the legal conditions. It is separate from citizenship by descent and citizenship by residence. In other words, the marriage itself does not grant citizenship automatically. Instead, it provides a route to apply, with requirements and procedures that differ depending on whether you live in Italy or abroad. Citizenship by marriage or civil union is primarily governed by Articles 5–8 of Law No. 91/1992, as subsequently amended. Applicants should always check the latest official requirements and procedures before applying.

Who can apply and when? You usually need to wait a set period after the marriage or civil union before you can apply. In general, you can apply after: Two years of legal residence in Italy

Three years if you live abroad These periods are usually reduced by half if the couple has minor children or adopted children. If your spouse became an Italian citizen after you married, the waiting period generally runs from the date they acquired Italian citizenship. The marriage or civil union must also remain valid through the relevant stage of the process. In particular, there must generally be no dissolution, annulment, termination of the civil effects of the marriage, or separation when the citizenship decree is adopted. Senior Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Before you spend money on records, check that your marriage or civil union has been correctly registered with the relevant Italian comune. Applicants sometimes discover late in the process that their marriage is recorded abroad but has not yet been transcribed in the Italian civil registry. If you live in Italy or abroad If you live in Italy, your application is based on your legal residence in the country and is handled through the relevant Italian authorities. If you live abroad, you apply through the Ministry of the Interior’s online system, with the Italian diplomatic or consular mission responsible for your place of residence involved in the process. For applicants abroad, the Italian spouse or civil partner generally needs to have their AIRE registration correctly recorded in the relevant consular district. Requirements concerning residence and documentation can therefore differ depending on where you apply. Before you start, confirm: which authority and consular office are responsible for your application

whether your marriage is correctly recorded in Italy

whether your spouse’s Italian civil-status and AIRE details are up to date Children, civil unions, and marriage validity Children born or adopted by the couple halve the standard waiting periods, potentially reducing them to one year for applicants legally resident in Italy and 18 months for applicants living abroad. Qualifying civil unions with an Italian citizen can follow the same general citizenship route as marriage. However, changes such as separation, annulment, or divorce can affect eligibility while an application is being processed. If your family circumstances are unusual or have changed during the application, check the latest official guidance or seek qualified legal advice before proceeding.

What documents and checks matter most? Most applicants need to prepare a core set of civil-status, identity, and supporting documents, although the exact requirements can depend on where the documents were issued and your personal circumstances. Common requirements include: passport or ID

birth certificate

marriage certificate or registered civil-union record

criminal records checks from relevant countries

proof of Italian language knowledge

translations and apostilles, if required

proof of payment of the citizenship application fee One common mistake is ordering documents before checking the precise format required. Foreign certificates may need translation into Italian and legalization or an apostille, depending on the issuing country and applicable international agreements. Document validity also matters. In particular, criminal-record certificates used for citizenship applications generally need to have been issued no more than six months before the application, so collecting time-sensitive documents too early can create extra work. If you need to pay for documents, translations, or other application-related costs across borders, a Wise account may help to hold euros or manage cross-border payments, subject to fees, limits, and availability. This is separate from the citizenship application itself. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Italy? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website Language certificate and exemptions Applicants generally need to demonstrate Italian-language knowledge at Common European Framework of Reference (CEFR) B1 level or higher, unless an exemption applies. You may be able to demonstrate this through an accepted language certificate or a qualifying educational credential issued by a recognized Italian institution. Simply speaking Italian at home does not by itself satisfy the formal evidence requirement. Exemptions apply in specific circumstances, including to certain holders of an EU long-term residence permit and people with serious limitations in language learning resulting from age, illness, or disability who have the required medical certification. Check the latest official guidance carefully before assuming that you qualify for an exemption. If you need to take a language exam, start early enough to allow time for preparation, booking the test, and receiving your certificate before you apply.

How the application process works The overall process follows a national framework, although some of the checks and follow-up steps differ depending on whether you live in Italy or abroad. Check whether you meet the waiting-period, marriage or civil-union, residence, and language requirements. Confirm which Italian authority is responsible for your application. Collect the required civil-status, identity, criminal-record, and language documents. Get translations, apostilles, or legalization if needed. Submit your application and supporting documents through the Ministry of the Interior’s online citizenship portal. Follow instructions from the competent authority and provide any additional documents or corrections requested. Wait for the decision. If approved, complete the oath stage within the required deadline. Senior Writer Gary Buswell Insider Tip Compare every surname, middle name, date and place of birth across your records before arranging translations. Even small discrepancies may need to be explained or corrected during the application process. The initial application follows the national online process, but subsequent checks and administration differ depending on whether you live in Italy or abroad. Applying in Italy If you are legally resident in Italy, the competent Prefettura is generally involved in processing your application. Your residence and Italian civil-status records are also important, so make sure your details are correctly registered before applying. Check both national guidance and any relevant instructions from your local Prefettura rather than relying on another applicant’s experience. Applying from abroad If you live abroad, you still submit your application through the Ministry of the Interior’s online citizenship portal. The Italian embassy or consulate with jurisdiction over your place of residence is then involved in the relevant checks and subsequent stages of the process. Your Italian spouse or civil partner’s AIRE and civil-status records should be up to date. The competent consulate may also provide specific instructions about document verification and any subsequent steps.

Fees, processing times, and common delays The standard application fee is currently €250, but that is unlikely to be your only expense. You may also pay for: birth and marriage records

criminal record certificates

translations

apostilles or legalization

applicable stamp duty

postage, appointments, or travel

any professional help you choose to use For current applications, the official processing period is 24 months and can be extended to a maximum of 36 months. That does not mean every case will take that long, but it is a realistic planning baseline. Document validity can also affect your timeline. In particular, foreign criminal-record certificates generally expire six months after they are issued, so obtaining time-sensitive documents too early can mean having to replace them before you apply. Other documents may have different validity rules, so check the requirements before ordering them. If you split your life between Italy and another country, a Wise account can also help with practical cross-border spending, especially when you are managing euros for translations, appointments, or admin costs.