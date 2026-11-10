SSN vs international health insurance for expats in Italy

The Servizio Sanitario Nazionale (SSN) is not automatic for expats in Italy. Whether public coverage works for you depends on your visa or residence status, when you arrived, your travel habits, and whether you need care before the paperwork is finished.
That decision shapes access, cost, and timing. A Global Health Insurance Card (GHIC), an S1 form, or a visa-compliant private policy can help at 1 stage, but they don’t all give you the same kind of coverage once you’re settled in Italy.
This guide shows where the SSN works well, when international coverage fills a gap, and what to check next.
Rules vary by region, local health authority (Azienda Sanitaria Locale – ASL), and personal status. This guide is for general information only, not medical, legal, tax, or insurance advice.
Key takeaways
- Eligibility: The SSN is available to eligible residents through mandatory or voluntary enrollment. International insurance depends on acceptance by the insurer and policy terms.
- Costs: Mandatory SSN enrollment is generally tax-funded, while voluntary enrollment may require an annual contribution. Private insurance has premiums, deductibles, and benefit limits.
- Coverage: The SSN handles GP care, hospitals, emergencies, and essential public services. International plans may offer private treatment and broader provider choice.
- Limitations: The SSN can involve waiting times, copayments, and limited routine dental or optical coverage. Private policies may have exclusions, waiting periods, and claim limits.
- Travel: SSN entitlement is mainly linked to your status in Italy. International policies may provide European or worldwide coverage, depending on the plan.
- Combining coverage: Some expats can rely on the SSN alone, while newcomers and frequent travelers may prefer international coverage or a combination of both.
Wise for paying healthcare costs in Italy
- Hold euros and other currencies: Keep money ready for premiums, tickets and bills
- Pay for everyday healthcare: Manage eligible international payments for care costs
- See the fees before you convert: Rate and fees shown ahead of confirmation
What is the difference between SSN and international health insurance in Italy?
Italy’s SSN, or Servizio Sanitario Nazionale, is the public health system for people who qualify through residency and status. International health insurance is a private policy that may cover care in Italy and, depending on the plan, in other countries too.
The main practical differences are straightforward:
- SSN access comes from your legal status and registration.
- International coverage comes from a policy contract and the terms attached to it.
- The SSN is designed around public healthcare in Italy.
- International policies are usually built around private access, portability, or both.
How the SSN works
The SSN sits inside the healthcare system in Italy and is managed locally through an ASL, or Azienda Sanitaria Locale. Once your registration is active, you can usually access a medico di base, which is your family doctor, along with public hospitals, emergency care, and other essential services.
Entitlement comes from a qualifying route into the system, so you need more than an Italian address. In practice, that means your status, documents, and ASL registration unlock access. You may still pay tickets, which are copayments, for some medicines, tests, or specialist care.
How international health insurance works
International health insurance is private coverage, often used by expats, mobile workers, retirees, and families who want private treatment or coverage that travels with them. Instead of relying on ASL registration, you buy a policy that spells out where you’re covered, what benefits are included, and what is excluded.
It’s also different from a simple local top-up plan. Many international policies work across borders, but the details matter, especially waiting periods, pre-existing condition rules, benefit limits, and whether you pay first and claim later or use direct billing.
Who can use the SSN in Italy?
A common question is whether the SSN in Italy is automatic for expats. It isn’t. Your route depends on whether you fall under mandatory enrollment, voluntary enrollment, or a category that still needs private coverage.
The following table compares the usual SSN enrollment routes for different resident profiles.
|Status
|Typical SSN route
|What to remember
|Employed or self-employed in Italy
|Often mandatory enrollment
|Work and contribution status usually drives access
|Students, self-funded residents, and some nonworking residents
|Often voluntary enrollment
|Annual contribution may apply
|Retirees or dependents with recognized rights
|Case by case, sometimes via S1 or family route
|Home-country entitlement can change the process
|Temporary visitors or people between statuses
|Often no full resident SSN access yet
|Private or temporary coverage may still be needed
British readers often mix up GHIC, S1, and resident coverage. GHIC is for medically necessary state care during a temporary stay, not a substitute for long-term resident healthcare. An S1 can be a route into public coverage for some pensioners and certain other qualifying people, but it depends on personal circumstances and should be checked before you move.
Some ASL offices accept a residence-permit application receipt for certain steps, but local document practices can vary, so always check your own ASL checklist before visiting. If your status is still changing, Expatica’s guide to visas and immigration in Italy can help you map the administrative side.
What does the SSN cover and what is usually left out?
The SSN usually handles the essentials well: GP care, hospital treatment, emergency care, maternity services, and much of the routine public pathway. It’s strongest when you want broad resident access at low point-of-use cost, especially after you’re fully registered and have your Tessera Sanitaria, or Italian health card.
The following table shows where the SSN typically provides coverage and where additional costs, delays, or limitations may apply.
|Covered well
|May involve extra cost or delay
|Usually not the main SSN strength
|Medico di base visits
|Specialist appointments
|Routine adult dental care
|Emergency and hospital care
|Some tests and prescriptions through tickets
|Convenience-based private access
|Maternity and essential public care
|Regional waiting times and administrative variation
|Broad international portability
|Core long-term resident access
|Finding English-speaking support in some areas
|Flexible global private networks
If you need a GP appointment, a hospital stay, or ongoing public prescriptions, the SSN can work well once your registration is active. If you want a same-week private specialist, easy English-speaking coordination, or treatment that follows you outside Italy, its limits show more quickly. Expatica’s guide to doctors and GPs in Italy explains how the public doctor system works in everyday life.
When does international health insurance make more sense?
International health insurance in Italy tends to make more sense when the SSN doesn’t solve your immediate problem. That could mean needing coverage from day 1, wanting private treatment, traveling often, waiting for residency paperwork to finish, or wanting more control over which providers you use.
The key test is practical, not ideological. If your biggest concern is speed, private access, portability, or support before full SSN access begins, international insurance may fit better than waiting for the public route to catch up.
This can matter just as much for families and retirees as for mobile workers. Someone who wants faster diagnostics, treatment outside Italy, or a policy that starts before local registration may find the private route easier to live with. One partner option you may come across is Cigna Global. Its Italy materials highlight large provider access, 24/7 support, telehealth, and optional outpatient, dental, and evacuation modules. Before buying, check the local network, waiting periods, pre-existing condition terms, and when direct billing actually applies.
Can you have both the SSN and international health insurance?
Many expats use both. The SSN and international coverage often solve different problems, so the choice isn’t always either-or.
A common setup is to use the SSN for core public care and hospital access, then use international coverage for faster private appointments, wider travel coverage, or services outside the public system. If you take this route, check how your policy handles reimbursement, which providers use direct billing, and whether any treatments you expect to use are excluded.
Which option suits your expat profile best?
If you’re unsure what to choose, start with your status rather than the marketing label on a policy.
- Employed resident: SSN access may be enough if you’re properly registered and comfortable using the public pathway. Private or international coverage can still help if you want faster specialist care or wider travel coverage.
- Student: Your route often depends on the length of your stay and whether you need simple local access or coverage that works before and beyond enrollment. If you’re studying in Italy, compare the public option with a policy that matches your visa and day-to-day needs.
- Retiree: People who qualify for an S1 may have a strong route into public healthcare. Regular private care, frequent travel, or extra non-public benefits can make dual coverage more attractive. Expatica’s guide to senior health and elderly care in Italy covers longer-term care questions in more detail.
- Newly arrived or self-funded expat: International coverage is often the cleaner day-1 solution while you sort out residency, ASL registration, and longer-term eligibility. Later, you can decide whether to switch, top up, or keep both.
- Frequent traveler or cross-border worker: Portability becomes the main test. If your healthcare life is spread across countries, an international plan may be easier to manage than relying only on Italy-based public access.
If you decide international coverage may be part of the answer, Expatica’s health insurance quotes in Italy page can help you compare features more systematically.
British retirees with an S1 may have a very different route into public healthcare than newly arrived self-funded residents. Don’t copy a friend’s setup without checking whether your status is actually the same.
How do you apply, and what mistakes should you avoid?
For the SSN route, the usual order is:
Confirm whether your status gives you mandatory enrollment, voluntary enrollment, or no full SSN access yet.
Gather core documents, usually including your codice fiscale, identity document, proof of address, and, where relevant, permesso di soggiorno or application receipt.
Register with your local ASL and choose your medico di base.
Check that your Tessera Sanitaria details are correct, because this links you to ongoing public access.
Before buying international coverage, verify:
- The area of coverage – Italy only, Europe-wide, or worldwide
- Waiting periods and exclusions
- Rules for pre-existing conditions
- Whether direct billing or reimbursement is the normal claims route
- Whether the policy is suitable for your visa, residency, or day-1 needs
Common mistakes include assuming GHIC is enough for long-term living, comparing only premiums and not exclusions, waiting too long after arrival to sort out coverage, and assuming every private policy works for visa or residence purposes. Administrative delays can leave you with a gap in coverage, so timing matters almost as much as eligibility.
ASL offices often ask for several documents in 1 visit, so keep originals, copies, and digital backups together. Also remember that SSN eligibility, voluntary contribution amounts, waiting times, and local procedures can change, so confirm the latest rules with your ASL, Ministry guidance, or provider documents before you register or buy.
The bottom line
The SSN can provide broad public healthcare access when you’re eligible and properly registered, while international health insurance can help with immediate coverage, private care, and cross-border needs. Your best next step is to confirm your enrollment status, check the timing of your coverage, and compare exclusions before choosing a policy. If you have expenses in different currencies while settling in Italy, Wise Account may also help you manage international payments, but it doesn’t replace healthcare insurance.
FAQ
SSN vs international health insurance in Italy
Is GHIC enough for living in Italy?
Usually not. GHIC is for medically necessary state healthcare during a temporary stay, so it shouldn’t be treated as a replacement for full resident coverage in Italy. Check current UK and EU guidance before relying on it.
How much does voluntary SSN enrollment cost in Italy?
As of October 2026, voluntary SSN enrollment generally costs at least €2,000 per year, with the amount depending on income and status. Lower minimum contributions may apply to eligible students (€700) and au pairs (€1,200), subject to conditions. Students or au pairs with dependent family members may be subject to the general minimum instead. Confirm your exact contribution with your local ASL before paying.
Can British retirees use an S1 form in Italy?
Some can. If you receive a qualifying UK state pension or fall into another eligible category, an S1 may let you register for public healthcare in Italy. Confirm your eligibility before moving or registering.
Can I use private hospitals if I'm enrolled in the SSN?
Yes. SSN enrollment doesn’t stop you from using private care. Check whether treatment is paid for by the SSN, you, or your insurer, and whether your separate policy uses direct billing or reimbursement.
Does international health insurance cover pre-existing conditions?
Sometimes, but not automatically. Coverage depends on underwriting, exclusions, waiting periods, and benefit limits, so check the policy terms before buying.
Sources
Expatica’s experts are all about providing the most up to date and accurate information. All guides are fact checked, and whenever we use external sources (like government websites or research papers) we’ll make a note of them here so you can check them out too.
- Healthcare rules and access for foreign citizens in Italy, Italian Ministry of Health – Healthcare for foreign citizens
- Voluntary SSN enrollment: eligibility, contributions, and exceptions, ASST Milano – Cittadini stranieri: accesso all’assistenza sanitaria
- Italian health card, tax code, and registration information for foreign citizens, Agenzia delle Entrate – Italian health insurance card and foreign citizens
- Healthcare entitlement when living abroad and S1 coordination rules, Your Europe – Health insurance cover when living abroad
- European Health Insurance Card coverage and limitations during temporary stays in Italy, European Commission – How to use the EHIC in Italy
- UK Global Health Insurance Card eligibility and temporary-stay healthcare guidance, GOV.UK – Global Health Insurance Card
- Insurance regulator and insurer authorization information, IVASS – Italian insurance supervisory authority
- International health insurance features and coverage information for Italy, Cigna Global – Italy
- Student registration process, coverage periods, and contribution information, YesMilano – National Health Service for students