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Spanish citizenship by investment: is it still possible?

Spain doesn’t currently offer citizenship by investment, and new investor visa applications closed on 3 April 2025. This guide explains what changed, what happens to legacy cases, and which lawful routes can still lead to Spanish citizenship over time.

Jason Loewenthal
Written by
Last updated

If you are a non-EU expat, investor, or globally mobile family researching a move, the key distinction is between residency and citizenship. Spain’s former visa de oro (Golden Visa), formally a visado de inversor (investor visa), was a residency route, not a direct passport route.

Last checked against official Spanish government and consular sources on 15 September 2026, this guide is for general information only and not legal, immigration, or tax advice. Rules can vary by nationality, consulate, residence history, and personal circumstances. Start with the key takeaways below.

Key takeaways

  • Spain doesn’t offer direct citizenship by investment in 2026.
  • New investor visa applications closed on 3 April 2025.
  • The old Spain investor visa/residence authorization, commonly known as a Golden Visa, was a residency route, not a passport route.
  • Some pending or existing investor cases may still have transition protections, but they need individual checking.
  • Today, Spanish citizenship usually comes through legal residence first, then nationality by residence.
  • The historical investor residency route means the closed Golden Visa system. The current route to citizenship by residence means building lawful residence in Spain over time.

Can you get Spain citizenship by investment in 2026?

No. Spain has no direct citizenship-by-investment route in 2026, and the old investor visa route is closed to new applicants. Many search results still use the term loosely, but they’re often describing a past residency route, not a current path to citizenship.

It helps to separate three ideas that regularly get mixed together. 

  • Direct citizenship by investment means nationality mainly because you invest.
  • Residency by investment means permission to live in a country because you invest.
  • Citizenship by residence means you first qualify for lawful residence, keep it, and only later apply for citizenship if you meet the rules.

What happened to Spain’s former investor-residence route?

Spain launched its investor route in 2013 under Law 14/2013. It allowed certain non-EU nationals to apply for residence through qualifying investments, which is why the term “Spain Golden Visa” still appears so often in search results. The legal change came later through the Official State Gazette, and current Spanish consular investor visa guidance states that investor visas were abolished from 3 April 2025.

Short timeline:

  • 2013: Spain opened an investor residence route linked to qualifying capital investment.
  • 2013 to early 2025: eligible applicants could use property, financial investments, or certain business projects to apply for residence.
  • 3 April 2025: new investor visa applications closed.

This never offered a direct route to a passport, despite common misconceptions. The route could lead to residence, but citizenship still depended on later legal residence and nationality rules. Older Spain Golden Visa guides can still help with historical context, but they don’t change the current legal position.

Why Spain ended the program

Spain tied the closure to housing pressure and concern about the effect of investment-linked property demand on local markets, especially in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona.

  • Housing affordability had become a political issue in high-demand areas.
  • Policymakers also faced pressure to curb real estate speculation tied to migration incentives.

Can existing or pending applicants still renew?

This is now a legacy-case issue, not an open-program issue. Official consular wording indicates that some people who filed before the cut-off date, or who already held a valid investor visa or authorization, may still fall under earlier rules. You should check each case against current guidance, not assume all old rights continue unchanged.

Reader typeLikely positionWhat to verify
New applicant after 3 April 2025ClosedDon’t assume property or capital alone creates a new right to reside
Applicant filed before the cut-offMay be processed under earlier rulesConfirm the filing date and the authority handling the case
Existing holder seeking renewalMay have transition protectionCheck whether the original investment is still maintained and whether renewal rules still apply
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Author

Jason Loewenthal

Insider Tip

Make sure you keep dated filing records and official approval letters. Renewal rights often turn on when the original application was submitted and whether the original investment is still in place.

What routes can still lead to Spanish citizenship?

In 2026, you need to work out which lawful residence route you can qualify for now, and whether it can build toward nacionalidad por residencia (citizenship by residence). In most cases, citizenship comes after years of legal residence, not because money was invested.

Permanent residence is separate too. Some residents later move into residencia de larga duración (long-term residence), which is a stronger immigration status but still not citizenship. 

When moving countries, a Wise account can be practical for holding euros and over 40 other currencies. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.

Wise account

Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler.

Standard 10-year residence route

For many applicants, the baseline path is 10 years of legal, continuous residence immediately preceding the application before applying for citizenship. The Spanish citizenship guide can help you learn about how it all works, but legal residence history matters more than wealth or property ownership. So you should keep that in mind.

In practice, legal and continuous means keeping a qualifying status, renewing it on time, and avoiding residence gaps that could break your record. If you later qualify for permanent residence in Spain, that might strengthen your long-term position, but citizenship is still a separate step.

Reduced residence periods for eligible nationalities and family routes

Spanish nationality law also has exceptions. Under the Civil Code, the standard 10-year rule can fall to five years for recognized refugees, two years for nationals of certain countries, and one year in some family or origin-based cases.

  • Two years may apply to nationals of Ibero-American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, Portugal, and some Sephardic applicants.
  • One year may apply in certain cases, such as some spouses of Spanish citizens or people born in Spain.
  • These are nationality-law exceptions, not investment-program benefits.
  • Legal and continuous residence is still required unless a specific route says otherwise.

Insider Tip: The shorter two-year timeline gets a lot of attention, but it only helps after you already have the right residence route. The visa choice still comes first.

What are the main alternatives to the old investor route?

The main alternatives are not like-for-like replacements for the old low-presence investor route. Most live options now expect genuine residence, route-specific compliance, or both. That’s why fit matters more than labels.

If you’re comparing options, focus on the life you actually plan to live in Spain: remote work, retirement, building a company, or joining family.

RouteBest forCan you work?Can it potentially lead to permanent residence and later citizenship?Main limitation
Digital Nomad VisaRemote professionals with foreign incomeYes, within route rulesUsually yesNot designed for passive investors
Non-Lucrative VisaRetirees and financially independent moversNoUsually yesNo local work, and remote work can be a problem
Entrepreneur visaFounders with a credible innovative projectYesUsually yesProject quality and economic interest are central
Work-based permitsEmployees with a qualifying jobYesUsually yesDepends on employer and permit type
Family-based residenceFamily members of residents or citizensOften yes, depending on routeUsually yesDepends on the main family relationship

Digital Nomad Visa

For many globally mobile professionals, this is the closest practical alternative to the old investor route. Spain’s digital nomad visa is aimed at people working remotely for non-Spanish companies, or in some cases doing limited work for Spanish clients within the route rules.

It usually fits active remote earners better than passive investors. Immigration, tax, and social security don’t move together automatically, so a visa answer isn’t the same as a tax answer.

You should check first whether your employer setup, client mix, and social security position fit the current rule set.

Non-Lucrative Visa

The Non-Lucrative Visa can suit retirees or financially self-sufficient movers who want to live in Spain without taking up local work. It often fits readers who thought they wanted an investor-style path but are really looking for residence based on savings or passive income.

  • Could suit people who don’t need work rights in Spain.
  • The main limit is consular rules can be strict about what counts as non-working income.

Entrepreneur visa

The entrepreneur route is for people building an innovative or economically relevant project in Spain. It’s a business category, not a passive capital parking option.

This route makes sense if you genuinely want to run a company with a strong plan, clear role, and demonstrable value for Spain. It’s usually the wrong fit if your main goal is simply to own property or relocate with minimal activity.

Each residence path has its own rules, but most applicants run into the same pressure points: identity documents, background checks, health coverage, route-specific evidence, and getting foreign paperwork accepted in Spain.

Across most routes, you should expect to gather:

  • A valid passport and matching copies
  • Criminal record certificates from the required countries and time period
  • Proof of legal residence status or route eligibility
  • Proof of funds, salary, savings, or business evidence where relevant
  • Health insurance for Spanish visas if your route requires private cover
  • Your NIE, or Número de Identidad de Extranjero, and later admin items such as a TIE, or foreigner identity card
  • Local address evidence where relevant, including a padrón, which is municipal registration

Insider Tip: Start getting your documents in order early on, especially with police certificates and civil records, which can take time. Apostilles and sworn translations from abroad often take longer than the visa appointment itself, and some documents expire faster than readers expect.

Official wording matters here. A consulate may ask for an apostille, which is the formal certification used to validate foreign public documents, and a sworn translation, meaning a translation done by an officially recognized translator. Small wording differences can decide whether a document is accepted the first time.

Tax residence and dual nationality checks to make early

Citizenship planning and tax planning are different things. A move that helps you build residence history for nationality may also affect when Spain treats you as a tax resident, often linked to the 183-day rule and your center of economic interests.

Dual nationality is a separate question again. Spain’s approach depends on your nationality and legal route, so check the rules carefully if keeping your original passport matters to you. Expatica’s guide to dual citizenship in Spain is a good starting point before you make long-term plans.

Managing money for a move to Spain

Even when your route is based on work, family, or self-sufficiency rather than investment, relocation still creates money tasks in two systems at once. You may need to cover legal fees, rent deposits, school costs, document charges, and day-to-day spending in euros before life in Spain is fully set up.

Once you’re settled, local banks can handle many domestic needs. For cross-border money management, some expats use a Wise account that can let you hold more than 40 currencies, including euros. With Wise you can review conversion costs before sending or converting money. Some landlords, utilities, or employers may still prefer a local account, so it also helps to know how to open a Spanish bank account.

A practical money check before you move:

  • Decide which payments must be made from abroad and which can wait
  • Keep a euro buffer for first-month costs
  • Compare conversion costs before sending larger sums
  • Check whether a local Spanish account will be needed for salary, rent, or direct debits
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FAQ

Frequently asked questions about Spain citizenship by investment

Can I get residency in Spain by buying property?

Not as a new standalone route. Buying property in Spain doesn’t currently create a new residency right by itself, so property ownership and immigration status should now be treated as separate questions.

How many years do I need to live in Spain before applying for citizenship?

For many applicants, the general rule is 10 years of legal and continuous residence. Some nationality groups and legal categories may qualify sooner, but the shorter timeline still depends on having a qualifying residence route first.

Does Spain allow dual citizenship?

It depends on your nationality and route. Check both Spanish law and your home country’s rules before assuming you can keep both passports.

Useful resources

Last checked on 15 September 2026

Jason Loewenthal

About the author

Jason is an author at Expatica. He grew up between South London and Northern NSW and has lived in four continents, so he has first-hand experience of navigating different countries. He’s previously written for sites such as Finder.

More articles by Jason Loewenthal
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