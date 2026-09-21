Spanish citizenship by investment: is it still possible?

Visas & Immigration
Spain doesn’t currently offer citizenship by investment, and new investor visa applications closed on 3 April 2025. This guide explains what changed, what happens to legacy cases, and which lawful routes can still lead to Spanish citizenship over time.
If you are a non-EU expat, investor, or globally mobile family researching a move, the key distinction is between residency and citizenship. Spain’s former visa de oro (Golden Visa), formally a visado de inversor (investor visa), was a residency route, not a direct passport route.
Last checked against official Spanish government and consular sources on 15 September 2026, this guide is for general information only and not legal, immigration, or tax advice. Rules can vary by nationality, consulate, residence history, and personal circumstances. Start with the key takeaways below.
No. Spain has no direct citizenship-by-investment route in 2026, and the old investor visa route is closed to new applicants. Many search results still use the term loosely, but they’re often describing a past residency route, not a current path to citizenship.
It helps to separate three ideas that regularly get mixed together.
Spain launched its investor route in 2013 under Law 14/2013. It allowed certain non-EU nationals to apply for residence through qualifying investments, which is why the term “Spain Golden Visa” still appears so often in search results. The legal change came later through the Official State Gazette, and current Spanish consular investor visa guidance states that investor visas were abolished from 3 April 2025.
Short timeline:
This never offered a direct route to a passport, despite common misconceptions. The route could lead to residence, but citizenship still depended on later legal residence and nationality rules. Older Spain Golden Visa guides can still help with historical context, but they don’t change the current legal position.
Spain tied the closure to housing pressure and concern about the effect of investment-linked property demand on local markets, especially in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona.
This is now a legacy-case issue, not an open-program issue. Official consular wording indicates that some people who filed before the cut-off date, or who already held a valid investor visa or authorization, may still fall under earlier rules. You should check each case against current guidance, not assume all old rights continue unchanged.
|Reader type
|Likely position
|What to verify
|New applicant after 3 April 2025
|Closed
|Don’t assume property or capital alone creates a new right to reside
|Applicant filed before the cut-off
|May be processed under earlier rules
|Confirm the filing date and the authority handling the case
|Existing holder seeking renewal
|May have transition protection
|Check whether the original investment is still maintained and whether renewal rules still apply
Author
Jason Loewenthal
Make sure you keep dated filing records and official approval letters. Renewal rights often turn on when the original application was submitted and whether the original investment is still in place.
In 2026, you need to work out which lawful residence route you can qualify for now, and whether it can build toward nacionalidad por residencia (citizenship by residence). In most cases, citizenship comes after years of legal residence, not because money was invested.
Permanent residence is separate too. Some residents later move into residencia de larga duración (long-term residence), which is a stronger immigration status but still not citizenship.
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For many applicants, the baseline path is 10 years of legal, continuous residence immediately preceding the application before applying for citizenship. The Spanish citizenship guide can help you learn about how it all works, but legal residence history matters more than wealth or property ownership. So you should keep that in mind.
In practice, legal and continuous means keeping a qualifying status, renewing it on time, and avoiding residence gaps that could break your record. If you later qualify for permanent residence in Spain, that might strengthen your long-term position, but citizenship is still a separate step.
Spanish nationality law also has exceptions. Under the Civil Code, the standard 10-year rule can fall to five years for recognized refugees, two years for nationals of certain countries, and one year in some family or origin-based cases.
Insider Tip: The shorter two-year timeline gets a lot of attention, but it only helps after you already have the right residence route. The visa choice still comes first.
The main alternatives are not like-for-like replacements for the old low-presence investor route. Most live options now expect genuine residence, route-specific compliance, or both. That’s why fit matters more than labels.
If you’re comparing options, focus on the life you actually plan to live in Spain: remote work, retirement, building a company, or joining family.
|Route
|Best for
|Can you work?
|Can it potentially lead to permanent residence and later citizenship?
|Main limitation
|Digital Nomad Visa
|Remote professionals with foreign income
|Yes, within route rules
|Usually yes
|Not designed for passive investors
|Non-Lucrative Visa
|Retirees and financially independent movers
|No
|Usually yes
|No local work, and remote work can be a problem
|Entrepreneur visa
|Founders with a credible innovative project
|Yes
|Usually yes
|Project quality and economic interest are central
|Work-based permits
|Employees with a qualifying job
|Yes
|Usually yes
|Depends on employer and permit type
|Family-based residence
|Family members of residents or citizens
|Often yes, depending on route
|Usually yes
|Depends on the main family relationship
For many globally mobile professionals, this is the closest practical alternative to the old investor route. Spain’s digital nomad visa is aimed at people working remotely for non-Spanish companies, or in some cases doing limited work for Spanish clients within the route rules.
It usually fits active remote earners better than passive investors. Immigration, tax, and social security don’t move together automatically, so a visa answer isn’t the same as a tax answer.
You should check first whether your employer setup, client mix, and social security position fit the current rule set.
The Non-Lucrative Visa can suit retirees or financially self-sufficient movers who want to live in Spain without taking up local work. It often fits readers who thought they wanted an investor-style path but are really looking for residence based on savings or passive income.
The entrepreneur route is for people building an innovative or economically relevant project in Spain. It’s a business category, not a passive capital parking option.
This route makes sense if you genuinely want to run a company with a strong plan, clear role, and demonstrable value for Spain. It’s usually the wrong fit if your main goal is simply to own property or relocate with minimal activity.
Each residence path has its own rules, but most applicants run into the same pressure points: identity documents, background checks, health coverage, route-specific evidence, and getting foreign paperwork accepted in Spain.
Across most routes, you should expect to gather:
Insider Tip: Start getting your documents in order early on, especially with police certificates and civil records, which can take time. Apostilles and sworn translations from abroad often take longer than the visa appointment itself, and some documents expire faster than readers expect.
Official wording matters here. A consulate may ask for an apostille, which is the formal certification used to validate foreign public documents, and a sworn translation, meaning a translation done by an officially recognized translator. Small wording differences can decide whether a document is accepted the first time.
Citizenship planning and tax planning are different things. A move that helps you build residence history for nationality may also affect when Spain treats you as a tax resident, often linked to the 183-day rule and your center of economic interests.
Dual nationality is a separate question again. Spain’s approach depends on your nationality and legal route, so check the rules carefully if keeping your original passport matters to you. Expatica’s guide to dual citizenship in Spain is a good starting point before you make long-term plans.
Even when your route is based on work, family, or self-sufficiency rather than investment, relocation still creates money tasks in two systems at once. You may need to cover legal fees, rent deposits, school costs, document charges, and day-to-day spending in euros before life in Spain is fully set up.
Once you’re settled, local banks can handle many domestic needs. For cross-border money management, some expats use a Wise account that can let you hold more than 40 currencies, including euros. With Wise you can review conversion costs before sending or converting money. Some landlords, utilities, or employers may still prefer a local account, so it also helps to know how to open a Spanish bank account.
A practical money check before you move:
FAQ
Not as a new standalone route. Buying property in Spain doesn’t currently create a new residency right by itself, so property ownership and immigration status should now be treated as separate questions.
For many applicants, the general rule is 10 years of legal and continuous residence. Some nationality groups and legal categories may qualify sooner, but the shorter timeline still depends on having a qualifying residence route first.
It depends on your nationality and route. Check both Spanish law and your home country’s rules before assuming you can keep both passports.
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