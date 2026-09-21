Spanish citizenship by investment: is it still possible?

If you are a non-EU expat, investor, or globally mobile family researching a move, the key distinction is between residency and citizenship. Spain’s former visa de oro (Golden Visa), formally a visado de inversor (investor visa), was a residency route, not a direct passport route. Last checked against official Spanish government and consular sources on 15 September 2026, this guide is for general information only and not legal, immigration, or tax advice. Rules can vary by nationality, consulate, residence history, and personal circumstances. Start with the key takeaways below.

Key takeaways Spain doesn’t offer direct citizenship by investment in 2026.

New investor visa applications closed on 3 April 2025.

The old Spain investor visa/residence authorization, commonly known as a Golden Visa, was a residency route, not a passport route.

Some pending or existing investor cases may still have transition protections, but they need individual checking.

Today, Spanish citizenship usually comes through legal residence first, then nationality by residence.

The historical investor residency route means the closed Golden Visa system. The current route to citizenship by residence means building lawful residence in Spain over time.

Can you get Spain citizenship by investment in 2026? No. Spain has no direct citizenship-by-investment route in 2026, and the old investor visa route is closed to new applicants. Many search results still use the term loosely, but they’re often describing a past residency route, not a current path to citizenship. It helps to separate three ideas that regularly get mixed together. Direct citizenship by investment means nationality mainly because you invest.

Residency by investment means permission to live in a country because you invest.

Citizenship by residence means you first qualify for lawful residence, keep it, and only later apply for citizenship if you meet the rules.

What happened to Spain’s former investor-residence route? Spain launched its investor route in 2013 under Law 14/2013. It allowed certain non-EU nationals to apply for residence through qualifying investments, which is why the term “Spain Golden Visa” still appears so often in search results. The legal change came later through the Official State Gazette, and current Spanish consular investor visa guidance states that investor visas were abolished from 3 April 2025. Short timeline: 2013: Spain opened an investor residence route linked to qualifying capital investment.

2013 to early 2025: eligible applicants could use property, financial investments, or certain business projects to apply for residence.

3 April 2025: new investor visa applications closed. This never offered a direct route to a passport, despite common misconceptions. The route could lead to residence, but citizenship still depended on later legal residence and nationality rules. Older Spain Golden Visa guides can still help with historical context, but they don’t change the current legal position. Why Spain ended the program Spain tied the closure to housing pressure and concern about the effect of investment-linked property demand on local markets, especially in cities such as Madrid and Barcelona. Housing affordability had become a political issue in high-demand areas.

Policymakers also faced pressure to curb real estate speculation tied to migration incentives. Can existing or pending applicants still renew? This is now a legacy-case issue, not an open-program issue. Official consular wording indicates that some people who filed before the cut-off date, or who already held a valid investor visa or authorization, may still fall under earlier rules. You should check each case against current guidance, not assume all old rights continue unchanged. Reader type Likely position What to verify New applicant after 3 April 2025 Closed Don’t assume property or capital alone creates a new right to reside Applicant filed before the cut-off May be processed under earlier rules Confirm the filing date and the authority handling the case Existing holder seeking renewal May have transition protection Check whether the original investment is still maintained and whether renewal rules still apply Author Jason Loewenthal Insider Tip Make sure you keep dated filing records and official approval letters. Renewal rights often turn on when the original application was submitted and whether the original investment is still in place.

What routes can still lead to Spanish citizenship? In 2026, you need to work out which lawful residence route you can qualify for now, and whether it can build toward nacionalidad por residencia (citizenship by residence). In most cases, citizenship comes after years of legal residence, not because money was invested. Permanent residence is separate too. Some residents later move into residencia de larga duración (long-term residence), which is a stronger immigration status but still not citizenship. When moving countries, a Wise account can be practical for holding euros and over 40 other currencies. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website Standard 10-year residence route For many applicants, the baseline path is 10 years of legal, continuous residence immediately preceding the application before applying for citizenship. The Spanish citizenship guide can help you learn about how it all works, but legal residence history matters more than wealth or property ownership. So you should keep that in mind. In practice, legal and continuous means keeping a qualifying status, renewing it on time, and avoiding residence gaps that could break your record. If you later qualify for permanent residence in Spain, that might strengthen your long-term position, but citizenship is still a separate step. Reduced residence periods for eligible nationalities and family routes Spanish nationality law also has exceptions. Under the Civil Code, the standard 10-year rule can fall to five years for recognized refugees, two years for nationals of certain countries, and one year in some family or origin-based cases. Two years may apply to nationals of Ibero-American countries, Andorra, the Philippines, Equatorial Guinea, Portugal, and some Sephardic applicants.

One year may apply in certain cases, such as some spouses of Spanish citizens or people born in Spain.

These are nationality-law exceptions, not investment-program benefits.

Legal and continuous residence is still required unless a specific route says otherwise. Insider Tip: The shorter two-year timeline gets a lot of attention, but it only helps after you already have the right residence route. The visa choice still comes first.

What are the main alternatives to the old investor route? The main alternatives are not like-for-like replacements for the old low-presence investor route. Most live options now expect genuine residence, route-specific compliance, or both. That’s why fit matters more than labels. If you’re comparing options, focus on the life you actually plan to live in Spain: remote work, retirement, building a company, or joining family. Route Best for Can you work? Can it potentially lead to permanent residence and later citizenship? Main limitation Digital Nomad Visa Remote professionals with foreign income Yes, within route rules Usually yes Not designed for passive investors Non-Lucrative Visa Retirees and financially independent movers No Usually yes No local work, and remote work can be a problem Entrepreneur visa Founders with a credible innovative project Yes Usually yes Project quality and economic interest are central Work-based permits Employees with a qualifying job Yes Usually yes Depends on employer and permit type Family-based residence Family members of residents or citizens Often yes, depending on route Usually yes Depends on the main family relationship Digital Nomad Visa For many globally mobile professionals, this is the closest practical alternative to the old investor route. Spain’s digital nomad visa is aimed at people working remotely for non-Spanish companies, or in some cases doing limited work for Spanish clients within the route rules. It usually fits active remote earners better than passive investors. Immigration, tax, and social security don’t move together automatically, so a visa answer isn’t the same as a tax answer. You should check first whether your employer setup, client mix, and social security position fit the current rule set. Non-Lucrative Visa The Non-Lucrative Visa can suit retirees or financially self-sufficient movers who want to live in Spain without taking up local work. It often fits readers who thought they wanted an investor-style path but are really looking for residence based on savings or passive income. Could suit people who don’t need work rights in Spain.

The main limit is consular rules can be strict about what counts as non-working income. Entrepreneur visa The entrepreneur route is for people building an innovative or economically relevant project in Spain. It’s a business category, not a passive capital parking option. This route makes sense if you genuinely want to run a company with a strong plan, clear role, and demonstrable value for Spain. It’s usually the wrong fit if your main goal is simply to own property or relocate with minimal activity.