Foreign property tax in Spain for expats and non-residents

In this guide, we’ll explain the key Spanish property taxes foreign owners may face, including resident and non-resident treatment, common forms such as Modelo 210, and where to verify the latest rules with Agencia Tributaria, Catastro, your local ayuntamiento, or a qualified professional.

What foreign property tax means in Spain In simple terms, “foreign property tax in Spain” usually means the Spanish taxes that foreign owners, expats, or non-residents may have to pay because they own Spanish real estate. That can include one-off taxes when you buy, recurring taxes while you own the property, and taxes when you sell it. The exact rules depend on several factors: whether you are a Spanish tax resident, whether the property is rented, whether it is empty or owner-used, and whether you bought a resale home or a new-build. Because Spanish taxes can also vary by autonomous community and municipality, always verify the latest rules before you act. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website Resident vs non-resident status and why it matters Spain generally treats tax residents and non-residents differently. In broad terms, tax residence may depend on how long you spend in Spain, where your main economic interests are, and other legal variables. Property ownership alone does not automatically make you a tax resident. That distinction matters because the same home can create very different tax obligations for different people. A non-resident who owns an empty apartment may face a different filing duty from a resident who lives there full time or rents it out. If you want a deeper explanation of the broader tax framework, Expatica’s guides to tax residency in Spain and non-resident tax in Spain are useful next reads. Taxes Tax residency in Spain: rules for expats Read more Current rules versus headline proposals News coverage can make Spanish property taxes sound more alarming than they are. That is why it helps to separate current law from proposed measures. Check whether a tax change is actually in force.

Do not rely on forum posts or old headlines.

Verify anything time-sensitive with AEAT or a qualified tax adviser. For example, talk of a 100% tax on some non-EU buyers has circulated widely, but readers should treat it as a policy proposal unless verified as enacted on the publication date.

Taxes when you buy property in Spain The taxes you pay at purchase usually depend on whether you are buying a resale property or a new build. This is one of the most important distinctions in Spanish property tax. If you are still in the buying stage, Expatica’s guide to buying property in Spain is a helpful companion page. Resale property: transfer tax and regional variation Buying a second-hand home usually means paying Impuesto sobre Transmisiones Patrimoniales (ITP), or transfer tax. The rate is not the same everywhere in Spain, because autonomous communities can set their own rules. That means you should not assume the same rate applies nationwide. Instead, check the region where the property is located, whether any reduced rate applies, and what deadline you must meet after completion. Useful checks include: The current regional ITP rate

Any reduced-rate reliefs or exemptions

The filing deadline

The payment channel accepted by the regional authority New builds: VAT and stamp duty New-build homes are usually taxed differently from resale homes. Instead of ITP, buyers often pay IVA, the Spanish equivalent of VAT, plus Actos Jurídicos Documentados (AJD), or stamp duty. These costs can also vary by region, so it is worth checking the local rules before signing. It is also important to separate tax costs from legal fees, notary fees, and registration costs, since those are not the same thing. Buying & Selling Spanish real estate: buying a house in Spain Read more

Taxes while you own the property Once you own property in Spain, the tax picture does not stop at purchase. Ongoing taxes are where many foreign owners get caught out, especially if the property sits empty for part of the year. IBI and local property charges Impuesto sobre Bienes Inmuebles (IBI) is the local property tax paid to the ayuntamiento, or town hall. It is usually based on the property’s valor catastral, not its market value. Because IBI is local, payment methods and deadlines can differ by municipality. Some councils send bills directly, while others use local collection systems or direct debit arrangements. What to check: The current IBI bill or municipal notice

The property’s valor catastral

The payment deadline

Whether you need to register for direct debit

Whether any local surcharges or fees apply Non-resident income tax on empty or owner-used homes If you are a non-resident, you may still owe Impuesto sobre la Renta de no Residentes (IRNR) even if you do not rent out the property. In some cases, Spain applies a deemed or imputed income rule to empty or owner-used homes. The calculation can depend on the cadastral value and on current AEAT rules. The filing process also matters, because the form and deadline may differ depending on whether the property is rented, empty, or used by the owner. If you need the official filing route, start with AEAT’s guidance on Form 210 and the instructions for Modelo 210. You can also use Catastro to check property reference data via the Sede Electrónica del Catastro. Expatica Content Editor Connor Glaze Insider Tip If your property is empty for part of the year, keep a simple calendar of use. That makes it easier to separate owner-use periods from rental periods when you need to file. Wealth tax and high-value cases Some higher-value properties may also bring wealth tax considerations. These rules can depend on thresholds, regional treatment, and the owner’s overall tax profile. Because wealth tax rules are not uniform across Spain, it is best not to assume anything from one region applies to another. If your property is high value or part of a broader asset portfolio, verify the current position with a tax professional or official source.

What changes if you rent out the property? Renting out Spanish property changes the tax picture again. The main issue becomes whether you are taxed on actual rental income, and what expenses or deductions may apply under your status. For non-residents, the filing route often involves AEAT and, in many cases, Modelo 210. For residents, the process may sit under the broader Spanish income tax system instead. In either case, keep clear records of rent received, agent fees, repairs, utilities, and dates of occupation. Things to confirm before filing: Whether you are resident or non-resident

Which tax return form applies

How often you must file

Which expenses are deductible

Whether the property is rented all year or only part of the year

The current filing deadline If you rent only part of the year, separate rented days from private-use days. That distinction can affect how your Spanish tax obligation is worked out.

Taxes when you sell, gift, or inherit property Selling Spanish property can trigger several different taxes. The most common are capital gains tax and plusvalía municipal, which is a local tax linked to the increase in land value. If you are a non-resident seller, you may also need to pay attention to withholding and reporting rules. In some cases, the buyer withholds part of the price and uses official forms to report the transaction. That is one reason it is wise to check current AEAT guidance before completion. Gifts and inheritances are different again. They can create separate tax issues, and the result may depend on family relationship, region, and the type of transfer. If your situation is complex, treat this section as a starting point only. If you want more detail on this part of the process, Expatica also has useful guides to selling property in Spain and selling property in Spain as a non-resident. A few practical reminders: Check whether the transfer is a sale, gift, or inheritance.

Confirm who is responsible for each tax.

Verify national and local deadlines separately.

Keep copies of completion papers, receipts, and filings. Buying & Selling Selling property in Spain: Complete guide Read more

How to file, pay, and keep records Spanish property tax is easier to handle when you use a clear process. Start with the tax category, then confirm the authority, then check the exact filing route. Confirm whether you are a resident or non-resident. Identify the tax type: purchase, ownership, rental, or sale. Check whether AEAT, your autonomous community, or the ayuntamiento is responsible. Find the correct form, portal, or payment channel. Gather your NIE, property details, and supporting documents. File on time and keep proof of payment or submission. For non-resident property matters, Modelo 210 is often central. For local taxes such as IBI, the town hall or municipal collection body is usually the right place to check. For purchase taxes, the regional authority often matters most.