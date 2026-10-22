Inheritance tax in Spain for non-residents

If you have already read a general overview of inheritance tax in Spain, this guide narrows the focus to non-resident cases. It covers the points that usually matter most when the heir, the deceased, or both lived outside Spain. This guide is for general information only, not legal or tax advice. It explains liability, deadlines, paperwork, and next steps, but the result still depends on the deceased’s situation, your relationship to them, the assets involved, and the relevant autonomous community rules.

Key takeaways Who usually pays: In Spain, the beneficiary normally pays inheritance tax, not the estate as a single pooled taxpayer.

In Spain, the beneficiary normally pays inheritance tax, not the estate as a single pooled taxpayer. What is usually taxed: Non-residents can still face Spanish inheritance tax if they inherit Spanish assets, especially property or Spanish bank balances.

Non-residents can still face Spanish inheritance tax if they inherit Spanish assets, especially property or Spanish bank balances. Main deadline: The standard deadline is six months from the date of death, although extensions may be available.

The standard deadline is six months from the date of death, although extensions may be available. Why region matters: The filing may be handled centrally, but autonomous community rules can still change the final result.

The filing may be handled centrally, but autonomous community rules can still change the final result. Main paperwork: Form 650 is the main inheritance tax return, and heirs often need an NIE, Spain’s foreigner ID number, or another Spanish tax ID.

What non-residents need to know first Spain’s inheritance and gift tax, Impuesto sobre Sucesiones y Donaciones or ISD, can still apply even if you live abroad. A common question is whether moving abroad removes the Spanish tax issue. Short answer: it doesn’t, at least not by itself. ISD is usually paid by the person receiving the inheritance, not by the estate. This matters because each heir’s relationship to the deceased and share of the assets can change the result. Before you estimate anything, identify four facts first: where the deceased was habitually resident

which assets are in Spain

your relationship to the deceased

which autonomous community may set the usable reductions Habitual residence is about daily life, not just a holiday home. These facts shape the filing route and help separate succession law from inheritance tax.

When Spanish inheritance tax applies to non-residents Non-residents commonly face Spanish inheritance tax when they inherit assets located in Spain. That can include Spanish real estate, cash in a Spanish bank account, or other rights tied to Spain. Residence still matters, but the key questions are where the deceased lived and where the assets sit. Those facts help decide whether Spain taxes the inheritance and which regional rules may matter. Typical Spanish assets in scope can include: A house, apartment, or land in Spain Balances in Spanish bank accounts Business interests or other rights tied to Spain For example, if you live in the United States and inherit your mother’s holiday apartment in Málaga, the property is still a Spanish asset. Spain can therefore be part of the tax picture even though you do not live there. This does not mean Spain automatically taxes every asset the deceased owned worldwide. Check the wider estate before you make assumptions about non-Spanish assets.

How Spanish inheritance tax is calculated Start with the value of the assets Spain treats as relevant, subtract allowed debts or costs, apply the available reductions, and then apply the tax scale. For Spanish property, the key value is usually the one used at the date of death. Documented debts or estate costs can matter, but only if they fit the rules. A spouse or child may face a very different outcome from a sibling or unrelated heir, and the same inheritance can land differently in Andalucía than in Catalonia. Example: a daughter living in the United States inherits a Spanish apartment worth €300,000 and a Spanish bank account with €20,000. Her starting Spanish inheritance value is €320,000, but the final taxable amount still depends on deductions, kinship group, and regional rules. Once the tax bill is known, an heir living abroad, like the daughter in this example, may need to pay it in euros from a non-Spanish account. They may also need to move inherited funds back home. Wise can help with both. You can send and receive money internationally at the mid-market exchange rate, with transparent fees shown upfront. A Wise account can also hold and convert euros and other currencies, so you don’t have to rely on a bank’s often higher exchange rate markups. Go to Wise State rates and family groups Under the national baseline, ISD is progressive, and common summaries of the state scale run from single digits to the mid-30% range before regional reductions. Kinship group matters just as much, because closer relatives usually start with better state reductions. Check current figures before you rely on them. Group Typical heirs Usual state treatment Why it matters Group I Children under 21 Largest state reductions Minor children often start from the most favorable baseline Group II Spouses, children 21+, parents, grandparents Closer-family treatment This is the group many non-resident heirs fall into Group III Siblings, nieces, nephews, in-laws Smaller state reductions The bill can rise quickly without strong regional relief Group IV Cousins, distant relatives, unrelated heirs Least favorable treatment State reductions are most limited here Which regional rules apply to non-residents? Regional rules often decide the final bill for non-residents. A case can be filed through the national office while still using regional reductions. According to Spain’s tax agency, the Agencia Tributaria, if the deceased was resident in Spain and the heir is not, the relevant autonomous community is usually where the deceased lived. If both were non-resident, it is usually where the highest-value Spanish assets are located. That can make a big difference in Andalucía, Madrid, the Valencian Community, Catalonia, and the Balearic Islands, among others. Content and Performance Editor Connor Glaze Insider Tip Many heirs look at national rates first, but the regional reduction may matter more. Check the right community rule before building even a rough estimate.

How to file and pay inheritance tax in Spain step by step Once Spain is part of the case, follow the filing steps in order. Assets are often hard to access until the tax return and supporting documents are in place. 1 Confirm who files and which rules likely apply. Each beneficiary usually files their own Form 650 position, and non-resident cases often sit with the Agencia Tributaria. 2 Gather the estate papers and asset values. You need evidence of who died, who inherits, what the Spanish assets were worth, and which debts may be deductible. 3 Sort out your tax ID. Heirs often need an NIE number in Spain or another Spanish tax ID, and an existing NIE usually serves that purpose. 4 Complete Modelo 650. It can be filed on paper, as a pre-declaration, or electronically. Electronic filing usually needs a digital certificate, electronic ID, or Cl@ve login. 5 Pay and keep the proof. Banks, notaries, and registries may ask for evidence before releasing funds or registering property changes. If cash is tied up in Spanish accounts, ask early whether payment from inheritance assets is possible. Documents, NIE, and translations Requirements can vary by case, but non-residents often need a document pack like this: Death certificate

Will or declaration of heirs

Certificate from the General Registry of Last Will Acts

Passport and NIE or NIF details for each heir

Bank certificates, property deeds, or registry evidence showing Spanish assets and values

Proof of deductible debts or costs, if claimed

Sworn translations and a Hague Apostille for foreign public documents, where required Some EU public documents can travel with multilingual standard forms instead of full sworn translations. Outside that route, foreign paperwork often needs translation and legalization before it works in Spain. If you already have an NIE, that usually serves as your Spanish tax ID in the file. Practical tip: request multiple original certificates early, because different offices may ask for separate copies. Extensions, late filing, and fiscal representation Standard deadline: You generally have six months from the date of death to file the inheritance tax return. Possible extension: A single six-month extension may be available if you request it within the first five months after death. It buys time, not a free pause. Late filing: Late filing can bring interest, surcharges, and delays. If an extension was granted, interest still runs after the first six-month period. Representation: Depending on where you live, you may also need a Spain-based representative. This can matter especially for non-residents outside the EU or certain EEA states, so check the current rule before you file.

Cross-border issues that can change the outcome The most common mix-up is confusing who inherits with how Spain taxes what they receive. Check whether another country, another legal system, or a local property charge is also in play. Double taxation, home-country rules, and plusvalía municipal Spain may not be the only country with an interest in the inheritance. Your home country may have its own rules, and treaty coverage for inheritance tax is limited rather than automatic. An income-tax treaty may not solve the inheritance side. Inherited urban property can also trigger plusvalía municipal, a local tax on urban land value, and that is separate from ISD. Get home-country advice before you act, especially if a later sale or reporting duty is likely. Wills, forced heirship, and choice of law Who inherits and how the inheritance is taxed are not the same question. A Spanish will, or the lack of one, can change how the estate is processed, alongside issues covered in wills and estate planning in Spain. EU choice-of-law rules deal with civil succession, not tax. Choosing the law of your nationality can help decide who inherits, but it does not settle the Spanish tax bill.