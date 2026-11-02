Where to exchange money in Spain: Best options

Getting money exchanged in Spain isn’t hard, but the place advertising the “best exchange rate in Spain” is not always the one that leaves you with the most euros. A city-center oficina de cambio, a bank ATM, and a hotel desk may all allow you to change money, but fees and markups can change the final result fast. Rates, ATM charges, and card acceptance vary by provider and location, so make sure you check the final cost before you confirm. This guide provides general information, not legal, tax, or financial advice, and it covers banks, exchange bureaus, ATMs, cards, online transfers, and key Spain rules.

What are the best places to exchange money in Spain? In short, official bank ATMs and card payments are usually the simplest ways to get euros. Banks and licensed exchange bureaus can still work well when you need cash and have time to compare. The right option for you depends on your exact needs. A small ATM withdrawal may be best for arrival cash, while a transfer or card setup can make more sense if you spend mostly digitally or move money regularly. Option Convenience Typical cost pattern Best for Main watchout Major local bank branch Medium Rate and service fee vary by branch Planned cash exchange Do not assume the branch beats a licensed bureau Licensed exchange bureau Medium to high Can be competitive, but it’s important to compare fee plus rate City-center cash exchange Tourist-area bureaus may still be expensive Airport, hotel, or tourist-center counter High Often weak rate or added commission Small emergency exchange only Easy, but usually poor overall value Official bank ATM High ATM operator fee plus your own card costs may apply Fast access to euros DCC and repeated small withdrawals can raise the total cost Online transfer or multi-currency option Medium Digital fee model, no note exchange needed Expats, remote workers, regular transfers Less useful if you need cash right away Banks and exchange bureaus Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, Sabadell, and Bankinter are safe starting points, but not automatic bargains. Compare the quoted rate, service fee, and any minimum commission, and stick to licensed providers. Banco de España consumer guidance says authorized providers must tell you the exchange rate and any fee before you exchange. Its currency converter gives an indicative baseline, and the branch differences behind local accounts are covered in Banking in Spain: the best Spanish banks for expats. Correos and Global Exchange are more relevant when you need foreign notes for a trip out of Spain, and orders require DNI/NIE identification. Airports, hotels, and tourist centers Airport kiosks, hotel desks, and tourist-center counters are easy to find and usually poor value. Use them only for a small emergency amount, then switch to a better option in town.

Are ATMs the best option for getting euros? ATM withdrawals are often the easiest way to get euros in Spain, especially outside bank hours. The total cost can come from your own bank and the Spanish ATM operator. If you are looking for the best ATMs in Spain for tourists, start with machines attached to Santander, BBVA, CaixaBank, or Bankinter branches rather than standalone tourist machines. They may not always be cheapest, but they usually offer clearer screens and fewer surprises. Branch machines are usually the clearest place to start.

The on-screen operator fee matters just as much as your own card charges.

Repeated small withdrawals can cost more than one larger withdrawal.

Keep the receipt if the amount is high. How to avoid DCC and extra ATM fees Can you use cards instead of cash in Spain? In most Spanish cities, you can pay by card in Spain for everyday purchases. Spain.info says card payments are widespread, especially with Visa and Mastercard, though some businesses set minimum spends and some situations still call for cash. Spain is not fully cash-free. Small bars, local markets, beach kiosks, rural businesses, and some taxis may still prefer cash, so many visitors may only need a small euro backup rather than a full wallet of notes. Supermarkets, chain restaurants, transit hubs, and many taxis are usually fine for card use.

Small independent businesses and rural stops are where cash is still most useful.

If a Spanish terminal offers DCC, choose euros.

If your main goal is spending rather than borrowing, the tradeoffs are similar to comparing credit cards in Spain with travel-friendly debit options.

Online transfers and multi-currency accounts If you live in Spain, get paid from abroad, or move money across borders often, physical cash exchange gets expensive fast. Repeated ATM withdrawals stack fees, and note exchange gives you little control over timing. A regular online money transfer to Spain works differently. You can send money to a Spanish account, hold funds until you need euros, or spend directly by card. Within Europe, SEPA, or the Single Euro Payments Area, can simplify euro transfers, and incoming bank payments usually need your IBAN, or International Bank Account Number. If you need more detail on incoming payments, Expatica’s guide to best ways to receive money from abroad in Spain breaks down the options. Situation Often better fit Why it can work Main watchout One-off move into a Spanish bank account Bank or specialist transfer Useful for rent deposits or large planned payments Banks may add markup and transfer fees Regular salary or pension from abroad Multi-currency account Lets you receive, hold, and convert on your timing Features and fees vary by provider Spending in Spain while keeping foreign funds Card linked to a multi-currency balance Reduces the need for repeated cash exchange You still need some cash in some places Short vacation cash needs Card plus one ATM withdrawal Simple for day-to-day travel spending Not the best setup for long-term cross-border life When a multi-currency account may make sense A multi-currency account can make sense if you earn in one currency and spend in another, or if you split time between Spain and another country. Instead of exchanging notes once, you can hold balances, convert later, transfer digitally, and spend by card. If you mainly need local euros, compare that setup with EUR accounts in Spain for foreigners. Wise is one option to compare here for transparent conversion, transfers, and card spending across countries. A new resident paid in USD but covering rent and groceries in EUR may find that useful.

How to choose the best option for your situation Choose based on your aim, not the sign in the window. Airport exchange, ATM cash, card spending, and digital transfers all solve different problems. Short trip: start with card spending and one official bank ATM withdrawal for backup cash. Repeated small withdrawals and money exchange at Spain airports are the common cost traps.

start with card spending and one official bank ATM withdrawal for backup cash. Repeated small withdrawals and money exchange at Spain airports are the common cost traps. New arrival: think about rent, setup costs, and recurring bills first. A planned transfer or digital route is usually easier than carrying notes, especially if you are bringing money from abroad to Spain for a move.

think about rent, setup costs, and recurring bills first. A planned transfer or digital route is usually easier than carrying notes, especially if you are bringing money from abroad to Spain for a move. Regular cross-border use: compare your bank, your card, and one multi-currency option side by side. Over time, a weak exchange rate can cost more than a visible fee. If you move money between currencies regularly, compare multi-currency options such as a free-to-open Wise account against your bank and card setup before you settle into a routine. Wise account Are you an expat or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With a Wise account, you can hold over 40 currencies and pay with a Wise debit card in more than 150 countries. Whether you need to spend abroad, receive or send money home, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website Get Started With Wise Travelers, new residents, and regular transfers Landing late in Barcelona, you may care more about a safe bank ATM than the last cent on the rate. Someone moving to Valencia may instead prioritize a transparent transfer for rent and setup costs. Monthly earners in GBP or USD usually care most about repeat costs and timing.

Spain rules, limits, and safety checks Local currency: Spain uses the euro, and everyday payments are normally made in euros. US dollars are not generally accepted for daily spending.

Spain uses the euro, and everyday payments are normally made in euros. US dollars are not generally accepted for daily spending. Cash declarations: If you enter or leave Spain with €10,000 or more in cash or equivalent payment instruments, you generally need to file a declaration in advance with Agencia Tributaria.

If you enter or leave Spain with €10,000 or more in cash or equivalent payment instruments, you generally need to file a declaration in advance with Agencia Tributaria. Cash payment limits: As of September 2026, business-related cash payments are generally limited to €1,000, or €10,000 for certain non-resident private payers, according to Agencia Tributaria’s guidance. Check the current threshold before a large in-person purchase.

As of September 2026, business-related cash payments are generally limited to €1,000, or €10,000 for certain non-resident private payers, according to Agencia Tributaria’s guidance. Check the current threshold before a large in-person purchase. Receipts and safety: Use licensed providers, keep receipts, and avoid street exchange offers. If you carry a high-value amount, keep exchange receipts and bank withdrawal records together.