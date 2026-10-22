Best virtual debit cards in Spain (2026)

Here, tarjeta de débito simply means a card that spends from your own balance, not borrowed money. This guide compares four realistic options for expats, from Spain-first everyday cards to cross-border spending tools.

Top 4 virtual debit cards in Spain Provider Monthly or account fee Virtual card setup Wallet support Cross-border fit Openbank Virtual card issue and renewal €0, eligible account required Instant virtual debit card in app Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay Limited Wise Account opening €0, digital card free, physical card 7 EUR Digital card in app, current Spain flow should be checked Apple Pay and Google Pay Strong Revolut Plan-based Multi-use and disposable virtual cards Apple Pay and Google Pay Good, but plan rules matter imagin Card issue and maintenance €0 Better seen as a debit card with wallet activation than a pure standalone virtual card Apple Pay via Apple Wallet, Google Wallet on compatible devices Moderate Table features last checked on 29 September 2026. Methodology: we compared fees, local usability, wallet support, cross-border value, and in-app security controls. Disclaimer: This guide provides general information, not legal, tax, immigration, or personalized financial advice.

1. Openbank virtual debit card Openbank is the clearest Spain-first option in this comparison. Its virtual debit card is built for local everyday use, with instant setup in the app and a strong link to the wider Santander ATM ecosystem. If you want a Spain-based banking feel instead of a travel-first tool, Openbank is easy to understand. That matters if your main goal is paying online, tapping in stores, and keeping your money inside a familiar local setup. Fees, wallets, and local fit Openbank says its virtual debit card has no issue or renewal fee. It also says you can add it to Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, or Garmin Pay, and start using it right away from your phone or smartwatch. For Spain use, the bigger advantage is local cash access. Openbank says you can withdraw and deposit cash with your mobile at contactless Banco Santander ATMs in Spain, which makes this feel more practical as an everyday Spain card than as a multi-currency specialist. Openbank also mentions travel and public-transport accident cover. Check the current pre-contractual PDF before treating that as a deciding factor, because insurance wording and limits can change. Best for and limitations This option suits readers who want a local-bank feel with low friction for daily spending. It makes more sense for life in Spain than for someone whose main problem is moving money between currencies. A virtual debit card is also not the same as one of the best credit cards in Spain. Hotels, car-rental desks, and some offline merchants may still prefer a physical card or a credit line for deposits. Before choosing Openbank, verify your account eligibility, how Bizum is activated, and whether you still want a physical backup card for travel, deposit holds, or older terminals.

2. Wise virtual card Wise comes into its own when your salary, savings, or spending move between currencies. It makes the most sense for expats who earn abroad, hold more than one currency, or want one card setup that travels better than a Spain-first local card. Wise makes less sense if your main pain point is local convenience. It makes more sense if the real issue is cross-border spending and conversion friction. Go to Wise How Wise virtual card works for Spain residents Wise describes its virtual card as a digital card linked to the Wise account. Its virtual card page says the card has different details from the physical card, can be frozen or unfrozen in the app, and can be used online, in stores, and abroad through Apple Pay, Google Pay, or another supported wallet. Spain residents are in an eligible EEA market for the Wise card, and Wise’s live Spain pricing page currently lists the digital card as free. Keep in mind that Wise’s virtual card page also says digital-card access comes once you have ordered the physical card, so check the current Spain setup before relying on instant availability. Best for foreign-currency spending and where it is not a full local substitute Wise is strongest when you want to hold and spend in multiple currencies, not when you need the tightest fit with Spain’s local bank routines. If that is your use case, it sits closer to the tools in Expatica’s guide to best multicurrency accounts in Spain than to a local virtual card built around Bizum first. Unlike Openbank, or imagin, Wise is not a full local substitute if your daily life depends on Bizum, a Spanish IBAN for local admin, or the kind of in-country familiarity some major local banks provide. For a fuller setup walkthrough, see Expatica’s guide to how to use Wise in Spain. Insider Tip: If you earn in USD or GBP but spend in EUR in Spain, compare the total conversion cost and card usability together, not just the monthly fee, because that is where multi-currency cards often make or lose value. If cross-border use is your main priority, check Wise’s current virtual card availability, pricing, and Spain eligibility before you apply. Wise card Are you visiting or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With the Wise debit card, you can spend in Spain and in 150 other countries, while holding over 40 currencies. Whether you need to spend, receive or send money abroad, Wise can help make international money management simpler. Go to website

3. Revolut virtual card If your main worry is card security, Revolut deserves a look. It stands out for readers who buy from unfamiliar websites often, want fast card controls in the app, or like the idea of separating recurring payments from one-off purchases. What sets it apart is the way it separates multi-use virtual cards from disposable ones. That makes the product easier to match to the risk of the purchase. Security features and online-shopping fit A multi-use virtual card keeps the same details, so it works better for subscriptions, recurring software bills, and mobile-wallet payments in stores. A disposable virtual card refreshes its details after use, which is more useful when you’re testing a new marketplace or paying a merchant you do not fully trust yet. That split can be useful from day one. You might keep one multi-use card for recurring design software and streaming bills, then use a disposable card for a one-off order from a site you have never used before. Revolut also says you can freeze cards in the app and link multi-use cards to Apple Pay or Google Pay for contactless payments in stores. Exchange rules, plan limits, and Spain use Revolut can look cheap at first glance, but the value depends on your plan and when you exchange. The provider’s own pages warn that exchange fees, plan limits, and weekend pricing rules may apply, so this is not a card to judge by the word “virtual” alone. Bizum is available at provider level through the official Bizum bank list, but you should still check your exact account setup before relying on it for daily Spain use. Insider Tip: If you convert money for travel or overseas shopping, compare weekday versus weekend exchange rules before assuming the cheapest-looking option is really the cheapest.