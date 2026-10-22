Best virtual debit cards in Spain (2026)

Here, tarjeta de débito simply means a card that spends from your own balance, not borrowed money. This guide compares four realistic options for expats, from Spain-first everyday cards to cross-border spending tools.
Top 4 virtual debit cards in Spain
|Provider
|Monthly or account fee
|Virtual card setup
|Wallet support
|Cross-border fit
|Openbank
|Virtual card issue and renewal €0, eligible account required
|Instant virtual debit card in app
|Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay
|Limited
|Wise
|Account opening €0, digital card free, physical card 7 EUR
|Digital card in app, current Spain flow should be checked
|Apple Pay and Google Pay
|Strong
|Revolut
|Plan-based
|Multi-use and disposable virtual cards
|Apple Pay and Google Pay
|Good, but plan rules matter
|imagin
|Card issue and maintenance €0
|Better seen as a debit card with wallet activation than a pure standalone virtual card
|Apple Pay via Apple Wallet, Google Wallet on compatible devices
|Moderate
Table features last checked on 29 September 2026.
Methodology: we compared fees, local usability, wallet support, cross-border value, and in-app security controls. Disclaimer: This guide provides general information, not legal, tax, immigration, or personalized financial advice.
1. Openbank virtual debit card
Openbank is the clearest Spain-first option in this comparison. Its virtual debit card is built for local everyday use, with instant setup in the app and a strong link to the wider Santander ATM ecosystem.
If you want a Spain-based banking feel instead of a travel-first tool, Openbank is easy to understand. That matters if your main goal is paying online, tapping in stores, and keeping your money inside a familiar local setup.
Fees, wallets, and local fit
Openbank says its virtual debit card has no issue or renewal fee. It also says you can add it to Apple Pay, Google Pay, Samsung Pay, Fitbit Pay, or Garmin Pay, and start using it right away from your phone or smartwatch.
For Spain use, the bigger advantage is local cash access. Openbank says you can withdraw and deposit cash with your mobile at contactless Banco Santander ATMs in Spain, which makes this feel more practical as an everyday Spain card than as a multi-currency specialist.
Openbank also mentions travel and public-transport accident cover. Check the current pre-contractual PDF before treating that as a deciding factor, because insurance wording and limits can change.
Best for and limitations
This option suits readers who want a local-bank feel with low friction for daily spending. It makes more sense for life in Spain than for someone whose main problem is moving money between currencies.
A virtual debit card is also not the same as one of the best credit cards in Spain. Hotels, car-rental desks, and some offline merchants may still prefer a physical card or a credit line for deposits.
Before choosing Openbank, verify your account eligibility, how Bizum is activated, and whether you still want a physical backup card for travel, deposit holds, or older terminals.
2. Wise virtual card
Wise comes into its own when your salary, savings, or spending move between currencies. It makes the most sense for expats who earn abroad, hold more than one currency, or want one card setup that travels better than a Spain-first local card.
Wise makes less sense if your main pain point is local convenience. It makes more sense if the real issue is cross-border spending and conversion friction.
How Wise virtual card works for Spain residents
Wise describes its virtual card as a digital card linked to the Wise account. Its virtual card page says the card has different details from the physical card, can be frozen or unfrozen in the app, and can be used online, in stores, and abroad through Apple Pay, Google Pay, or another supported wallet.
Spain residents are in an eligible EEA market for the Wise card, and Wise’s live Spain pricing page currently lists the digital card as free. Keep in mind that Wise’s virtual card page also says digital-card access comes once you have ordered the physical card, so check the current Spain setup before relying on instant availability.
Best for foreign-currency spending and where it is not a full local substitute
Wise is strongest when you want to hold and spend in multiple currencies, not when you need the tightest fit with Spain’s local bank routines. If that is your use case, it sits closer to the tools in Expatica’s guide to best multicurrency accounts in Spain than to a local virtual card built around Bizum first.
Unlike Openbank, or imagin, Wise is not a full local substitute if your daily life depends on Bizum, a Spanish IBAN for local admin, or the kind of in-country familiarity some major local banks provide. For a fuller setup walkthrough, see Expatica’s guide to how to use Wise in Spain.
Insider Tip: If you earn in USD or GBP but spend in EUR in Spain, compare the total conversion cost and card usability together, not just the monthly fee, because that is where multi-currency cards often make or lose value.
If cross-border use is your main priority, check Wise’s current virtual card availability, pricing, and Spain eligibility before you apply.
Wise card
Are you visiting or thinking of moving to Spain? Managing your money across borders shouldn’t be complicated. With the Wise debit card, you can spend in Spain and in 150 other countries, while holding over 40 currencies. Whether you need to spend, receive or send money abroad, Wise can help make international money management simpler.
3. Revolut virtual card
If your main worry is card security, Revolut deserves a look. It stands out for readers who buy from unfamiliar websites often, want fast card controls in the app, or like the idea of separating recurring payments from one-off purchases.
What sets it apart is the way it separates multi-use virtual cards from disposable ones. That makes the product easier to match to the risk of the purchase.
Security features and online-shopping fit
A multi-use virtual card keeps the same details, so it works better for subscriptions, recurring software bills, and mobile-wallet payments in stores. A disposable virtual card refreshes its details after use, which is more useful when you’re testing a new marketplace or paying a merchant you do not fully trust yet.
That split can be useful from day one. You might keep one multi-use card for recurring design software and streaming bills, then use a disposable card for a one-off order from a site you have never used before.
Revolut also says you can freeze cards in the app and link multi-use cards to Apple Pay or Google Pay for contactless payments in stores.
Exchange rules, plan limits, and Spain use
Revolut can look cheap at first glance, but the value depends on your plan and when you exchange. The provider’s own pages warn that exchange fees, plan limits, and weekend pricing rules may apply, so this is not a card to judge by the word “virtual” alone.
Bizum is available at provider level through the official Bizum bank list, but you should still check your exact account setup before relying on it for daily Spain use.
Insider Tip: If you convert money for travel or overseas shopping, compare weekday versus weekend exchange rules before assuming the cheapest-looking option is really the cheapest.
4. imagin debit card
imagin is useful here as the major local bank-group benchmark. For some expats, broad ATM familiarity, app-based card controls, and a strong day-to-day fit inside Spain matter more than advanced multi-currency features.
It also fills an important gap in this comparison. Many readers searching for the best virtual card in Spain are really choosing between true virtual cards and local debit cards that work smoothly through a wallet.
How the virtual or wallet setup works
This is where definitions matter. imagin’s cards page focuses on its debit card and mobile-payment activation, and its FAQ says you add the card through the app and then see your virtual card in Apple Wallet or Google Wallet.
In practice, it behaves more like a debit card with wallet activation than a standalone virtual card with its own separate number flow. If your main goal is phone payments in Spain, that may still be enough. If you want separate virtual card details for online spending, it is something to verify first.
Local advantages and trade-offs
The local strengths are easy to see. imagin says you can use CaixaBank ATMs, manage card blocking in the app, and pay by phone, watch, or card, which fits well if you live mostly in Spain.
The trade-off is that imagin is not built as a specialist cross-border tool. It can work for travel spending, but readers who want multiple currencies, more advanced virtual-card management, or a cleaner online-shopping setup may find better fits elsewhere. ATM operators outside Spain may also charge their own fees.
Content and Performance Editor
Connor Glaze
Insider Tip
If you want the smoothest cash access inside Spain, a local-bank-linked card can still beat a cheaper-looking app if you rely on ATM withdrawals or branch-linked support.
FAQ
Frequently asked questions about virtual debit cards in Spain
What is the difference between a virtual card and a digital wallet card in Spain?
A virtual card usually has its own card number, expiry date, and security code inside the app. A digital wallet card can simply be a tokenized version of a physical card added to Apple Pay or Google Pay, which is why the difference matters when you compare online-shopping features, subscriptions, or whether you can create separate card details at all.
Can you use a virtual debit card in Spanish stores?
Yes, if the provider supports Apple Pay, Google Pay, or another compatible wallet for in-store contactless payments. Most urban merchants in Spain accept contactless, but it is still smart to carry a backup because older terminals, hotel desks, or some physical-card-only situations can still catch you out.
Can you withdraw cash or pay hotel deposits with a virtual card in Spain?
Sometimes, but it depends on the provider, the wallet setup, and the ATM or merchant. Cash access can work through mobile wallets in some cases, but hotel deposits, car rentals, offline terminals, and some merchant verification flows still work more reliably with a physical card, and sometimes with a credit card instead. ATM operators can also add their own charges.
What fees should you check before choosing a virtual card in Spain?
Start with the account or plan fee, then check card-creation limits, physical-card delivery costs, ATM charges, foreign-exchange markups, weekend conversion rules, and any funding fees. It is also worth checking the public pricing page against the provider’s pre-contractual document, because that is where hidden trade-offs often show up.
Resources
- Banco de España, tarjetas prepago, for practical limits around subscriptions, travel use, and merchant acceptance.
- Banco de España, mobile-payment safety, for device locks, two-factor protection, and NFC safety tips.
- Banco de España, electronic payments, for Spain’s local context on contactless, wallets, and bank-app payments.
- Bizum official site, for how Bizum works and which providers participate.
- Apple Support, participating banks in Apple Pay in Spain, for current Apple Pay compatibility.
- Openbank virtual debit card page, for live card features, wallets, and current documentation links.
- N26 Spain account page, for current Standard account terms and virtual-card details.
- Revolut virtual card page, for virtual-card types and in-app controls.
- Wise virtual card page, plus Wise Spain pricing and eligibility pages, for card setup wording and current checks before applying.