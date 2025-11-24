Best credit cards in Spain: complete guide 2025

What makes a credit card “best” for expats? For expats living or spending time in Spain, not all credit cards are created equal. The best card for you will combine cost savings, convenience, and benefits tailored to an international lifestyle. Here are the key features to look for: No foreign transaction fees: Many Spanish credit cards charge an extra 3-4% for transactions made outside the eurozone . A card that waives this fee can save when booking flights, shopping online from abroad, or spending in your home country.

Many Spanish credit cards charge an extra 3-4% for transactions made outside the eurozone . A card that waives this fee can save when booking flights, shopping online from abroad, or spending in your home country. Competitive exchange rates: Some providers add hidden markups when converting between currencies. Cards that use exchange rates closer to the mid-market rate make sure more of your money goes where you want it.

Some providers add hidden markups when converting between currencies. Cards that use exchange rates closer to the mid-market rate make sure more of your money goes where you want it. Global acceptance: Choosing a card on the Visa or Mastercard networks means you can rely on it almost anywhere in the world, from everyday purchases to withdrawing cash from an ATM.

Choosing a card on the Visa or Mastercard networks means you can rely on it almost anywhere in the world, from everyday purchases to withdrawing cash from an ATM. Travel benefits and protections: Extras like travel insurance, purchase protection, extended warranties, or airport lounge access can make a big difference if you’re often on the move.

Extras like travel insurance, purchase protection, extended warranties, or airport lounge access can make a big difference if you’re often on the move. Reward programs that fit an international lifestyle: Cashback, frequent flyer points, or flexible rewards that can be used globally are useful if you split your time between countries.

Cashback, frequent flyer points, or flexible rewards that can be used globally are useful if you split your time between countries. Easy account management and support: Having a card you can manage online or through an app is essential when you’re travelling. Look for 24/7 customer support and quick ways to freeze or replace your card if something goes wrong.

Understanding credit card fees for international spending When spending or withdrawing money abroad, credit cards can carry several fees that add up quickly. Being aware of these costs helps you manage your finances more efficiently and avoid unpleasant surprises. Foreign transaction fees: Many Spanish credit cards add a charge of around 3-4% for transactions made outside the eurozone. For example, a 1,000 EUR hotel bill overseas could end up costing 1,030 EUR or more once the fee is added. ATM withdrawal fees abroad: Taking out cash with a credit card usually comes with an extra fee, which is charged on top of any foreign transaction costs. In many cases, interest starts to accrue right away, so withdrawing cash this way is one of the most expensive options. Hidden costs in exchange rate markups: On top of visible fees, some banks and providers use exchange rates that include their own margin. Instead of the fair mid-market rate, you may end up paying several EUR more for every transaction. Dynamic currency conversion traps: You might be offered the choice to pay in EUR instead of the local currency when paying abroad. It feels convenient, but usually results in a poor exchange rate and extra charges. Choosing the local currency almost always works out cheaper. Annual fees vs. benefits: Some credit cards charge an annual fee in exchange for perks like travel insurance, purchase protection, or rewards. For expats and frequent travellers, the benefits can be worth it, but if you rarely use them you may be better off with a low- or no-fee card.

Top 5 credit cards for expats in Spain Are you looking for a simple, no‑frills credit card or one packed with premium travel perks? Choosing the card that fits your lifestyle is key to saving money, avoiding unnecessary fees, and getting the most out of every purchase. Below is a comparison of some of the best credit cards in Spain for expats. The table highlights key details such as foreign transaction fees, annual charges, and rewards, with more information on each card provided afterwards. Card name Foreign transaction fees (outside the eurozone) Annual fee Key benefits Best for Openbank Open Credit 0% 0 EUR – Interest-free purchases over 30 EUR for 1 month;

– Discounts on brands like Iberia, Zwilling, and Samsonite (may change);

– Optional accident and travel insurance for 2.99 EUR/month for the months you need. Those who want a no‑fee, flexible credit card for both everyday spending and travel Wizink Now 3.5% 0 EUR No need to change banks or open a new account;Free travel and medical assistance abroad. Those who want travel and medical cover without switching banks or paying an annual fee BBVA Aqua Más 3% 43 EUR (0 EUR 1st year; possible 0 EUR next year if criteria met) – Defer purchases over 50 EUR for 3 months with no interest;

– Optional Travel Pack for 2.99 EUR/month to waive foreign transaction fees during trips. Those who travel occasionally and want a mid-tier credit card with some perks BBVA Aqua Máxima 0% 65 EUR (waivable under conditions) – 10% cashback on subscriptions, including Netflix, Disney Plus, and Spotify (up to 100 EUR/year);

– Up to 3 virtual prepaid cards with no fee, shareable with family or friends Those who travel often and want a fee-free card abroad, even with a fixed annual cost ABANCA Visa Oro 3% 75 EUR – 5% discount at Galp gas stations in Spain (up to 600 EUR/month) and 2% at other gas stations;

– Comprehensive travel insurance included;

– Discounts on 130+ brands, including Adidas, IKEA, Decathlon, and MediaMarkt. Those who want a premium card with strong travel insurance and security benefits *Information checked on 23rd November 2025 As illustrated, there are several cards to choose from, depending on how you spend and what matters most to you. Check out the details for each provider below. Finance How to open a Spanish bank account in 2025 Read more Openbank Open Credit The Openbank Open Credit card is perfect for expats and travelers on a budget who want a straightforward, fee-free card. With no foreign transaction fees and flexible features, it works well for everyday purchases and occasional trips abroad. While it doesn’t include premium coverage, it performs excellently for managing spending without unexpected charges and includes one month without any credit card interest rate. Key features Details Annual fee 0 EUR Foreign transaction fees (outside the eurozone) 0% Perks Pay for purchases over 30 EUR interest-free for one month;Discounts on brands like Iberia, Zwilling, and Samsonite (may change);Optional accident and travel insurance for 2.99 EUR/month for the months you need. Best for Budget-conscious travelers who want a free card with no foreign transaction fees and flexible payment options Pros of Openbank Open Credit Cons of Openbank Open Credit ✅ No annual fee;

✅ No foreign transaction fees, which is relatively rare for a free credit card;

✅ Fully digital banking, which makes it possible to manage everything online. ❌ No included insurance;

❌ Fewer premium perks compared to higher-tier cards;

❌ No physical branches, which may be inconvenient if you prefer in-person support. Wizink Now The Wizink Now card is ideal for expats who want a simple credit card with basic travel and medical assistance abroad, without paying an annual fee or changing banks. It’s convenient for occasional trips and provides essential protection for peace of mind while traveling. For purchases up to 2 000 EUR you can expect a credit card interest rate of 9,92%. Key features Details Annual fee 0 EUR Foreign transaction fees (outside the eurozone) 3.5% Perks Free travel and medical assistance when abroad;Can be linked to your existing bank account, with no need to open a new one or switch banks. Best for Those who want basic travel coverage and flexibility without changing their banking arrangements Pros of Wizink Now Cons of Wizink Now ✅ No annual fee;

✅ Includes free travel and medical protection abroad;

✅ Easy to manage alongside existing accounts;

✅ Fully digital banking, allowing you to manage everything online. ❌ High foreign transaction fees (3.5%);

❌ No rewards or cashback programme;

❌ The bank operates entirely online, which may not suit users who rely on branch visits. BBVA Aqua Más The BBVA Aqua Más card is designed for those who travel occasionally and want a mid-tier card with flexible payment options. Its optional Travel Pack can temporarily waive foreign transaction fees, and larger purchases can be split into interest-free installments, making it practical for short-term trips abroad. Key features Details Annual fee 43 EUR (0 EUR 1st year; possible 0 EUR next year if criteria met) Foreign transaction fees (outside the eurozone) 3% Perks Activate the Travel Pack for 2.99 EUR/month to remove foreign transaction fees temporarily;Split purchases over 50 EUR into 3 interest-free payments. Best for Travellers who want a flexible, mid-range card that can adapt to occasional trips abroad without paying for permanent premium features Pros of BBVA Aqua Más Cons of BBVA Aqua Más ✅ Annual fee can be waived if conditions are met;

✅ Option to activate the Travel Pack only when needed, avoiding unnecessary ongoing fees;

✅ Ability to split purchases over 50 EUR into 3 interest-free instalments. ❌ The standard foreign transaction fee is relatively high (3%) unless the Travel Pack is activated;

❌ The Travel Pack comes at an extra cost, which may add up if used frequently;

❌ No cashback or rewards programme. BBVA Aqua Máxima The BBVA Aqua Máxima card suits frequent travelers who want a card with no foreign transaction fees and virtual cards for better budgeting. It also offers cashback on subscriptions, making it a reliable mid-to-premium option for managing regular travel expenses and secure payments at home and abroad. It allows you to finance your payments over 3 months without any credit card interest rate. Key features Details Annual fee 65 EUR (waivable under conditions) Foreign transaction fees (outside the eurozone) 0% Perks 10% cashback on subscriptions like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Spotify (up to 100 EUR/year);Up to 3 virtual prepaid cards to share or manage spending;Fee-free payments abroad. Best for Frequent travelers who want a card with no foreign transaction fees and flexible virtual card options Pros of BBVA Aqua Máxima Cons of BBVA Aqua Máxima ✅ No foreign transaction fees;

✅ Virtual cards for secure, shareable spending;

✅ Cashback on subscriptions. ❌ Annual fee applies unless waived;

❌ Limited rewards, as cashback only applies to subscription services and not to general purchases.

❌ Limited value for those who don’t travel often. ABANCA Visa Oro ABANCA Visa Oro is a premium card for expats who travel often and want extensive travel insurance, shopping discounts, and extra support services. It’s a great choice for those willing to pay a bit more for extra protection, convenience, and perks both at home and abroad. Key features Details Annual fee 75 EUR Foreign transaction fees (outside the eurozone) 3% Perks Discounts at gas stations;Comprehensive travel and accident insurance included;Discounts at over 130 brands, including Adidas, IKEA, Decathlon, and MediaMarkt. Best for Those who travel frequently and want strong insurance coverage plus shopping benefits Pros of ABANCA Visa Oro Cons of ABANCA Visa Oro ✅ Excellent travel protection;

✅ Access to the EURO 6000 Plus programme, offering discounts and cashback at many brands;

✅ Savings on gas. ❌ Annual fee is relatively high compared to mid-range cards;

❌ Relatively high foreign transaction fees (3%);

❌ Benefits may be less useful for those who don’t plan ahead to take advantage of discounts or who rarely travel.

Alternative for credit cards: Why some people may prefer Wise For many expats living in Spain, managing money both at home and abroad can be tricky. Credit cards may seem convenient, but foreign transaction fees, unfavourable exchange rates, and interest on overseas cash withdrawals can make everyday spending more expensive than it appears. The Wise debit card offers a different approach. It isn’t a credit card, but for expats it can be a useful financial companion, giving you the freedom to spend and withdraw in multiple currencies without the hidden extras. Linked to your Wise multi-currency account, it uses the mid-market exchange rate with low, transparent fees, so you always know what you’re paying. Whether you’re settling into life in Spain or travelling further afield, Wise helps you stay in control of your money. Wise debit card benefits Mid-market exchange rates with no hidden markups, unlike most banks and credit cards;

Low, transparent fees starting from 0.47%, compared to the 3-4% many Spanish credit cards charge on international spending.

Global reach with one card that works in 150+ countries, without foreign transaction fees.

Multi-currency support that lets you hold and manage 40+ currencies at once.

Real-time control, with instant spending notifications, the ability to freeze or unfreeze your card, and budgeting tools in the Wise app;

Wise isn’t a credit card, but it’s a smart, flexible alternative for expats looking to manage money effortlessly at home and abroad. Go to Wise Cost comparison: Wise vs. credit cards When you’re spending overseas, the way your card handles fees and exchange rates can make a big difference. Let’s look at a simple example of spending overseas with a typical Spanish credit card versus using the Wise debit card. Example: Spending 1 000 EUR while on holiday in the United States Spend abroad Wise debit card Typical Spanish credit card* Transaction value 1 000 EUR equivalent in USD 1 000 EUR equivalent in USD Exchange rate Mid-market rate with no markup Visa/Mastercard rate with markup Foreign transaction fee None Around 3% = 30 EUR Total cost 1 000 EUR + small Wise conversion fee (often under 1%) 1 030 EUR + exchange rate and markup *Figures based on average credit card fees in Spain. Exact costs vary depending on the provider. With Wise, you pay at the mid-market rate and only a small, upfront conversion fee. With many Spanish credit cards, foreign transaction fees and exchange rate markups can eat into your finances, meaning the same holiday purchase could cost you at least 30 EUR more. When Wise makes more sense than credit cards Credit cards still have their place, but in many everyday situations the Wise debit card can be the smarter choice: For regular international money transfers: Credit cards aren’t designed for sending money abroad, and doing so often triggers cash advance fees. Wise lets you transfer to 140+ countries directly at the mid-market rate.

Credit cards aren’t designed for sending money abroad, and doing so often triggers cash advance fees. Wise lets you transfer to 140+ countries directly at the mid-market rate. When you want to avoid debt: A debit card means you can only spend what you already have, helping you stay on budget and avoid interest charges.

A debit card means you can only spend what you already have, helping you stay on budget and avoid interest charges. For better exchange rates: Credit cards often build hidden margins into the rate. Wise converts at the mid-market rate, so you get more value for your money.

Credit cards often build hidden margins into the rate. Wise converts at the mid-market rate, so you get more value for your money. For transparent pricing: Wise shows you all fees upfront in the app before you confirm the payment. With credit cards, fees are often bundled into interest or less favourable exchange rates. Open a Wise account

How to choose the right credit card as an expat Assess your spending patterns: Think about where most of your money goes. If you travel frequently, a card with no foreign transaction fees and travel perks may save the most. If you shop locally, a rewards program that matches your day-to-day spending might be better value. Calculate potential fees and savings: Add up the likely costs, including annual fees, foreign transaction charges and ATM fees. Balance these against the benefits, such as cashback or points, to see if the card really pays for itself. Consider your credit history status: If you’re new to Spain, you probably don’t have a local credit history yet. Some premium cards may be harder to qualify for until you’ve built up your record, so check eligibility before applying. Evaluate additional benefits needed: Extras like travel insurance, purchase protection, or airport lounge access can be very useful, but only if you’ll actually use them. Make sure the perks align with your lifestyle. Check eligibility requirements: Many providers have income thresholds or residency rules. Confirm what’s required so you don’t waste time applying for a card you’re unlikely to be approved for. Finance Banking in Spain: the best Spanish banks for expats in 2025 Read more Questions to ask before applying for a credit card What are the total costs of international spending, including fees and exchange rates?

Do I qualify to apply for a credit card based on my current income and credit history?

What additional benefits will I realistically use, and which are just “nice to have”?

How does this card compare to alternatives like Wise, which let you manage multiple currencies without the risk of building up credit card debt? Application tips for expats Applying for a credit card as an expat can be straightforward with the right preparation and understanding of the requirements. Here are some tips to help you improve your chances of approval and navigate common documentation needs. Building Spanish credit history: If you’ve just arrived, your overseas credit record usually won’t transfer to Spain. Start small by opening a basic credit card or using other forms of credit responsibly, such as a small personal loan or an authorised overdraft, to begin building your local history.

If you’ve just arrived, your overseas credit record usually won’t transfer to Spain. Start small by opening a basic credit card or using other forms of credit responsibly, such as a small personal loan or an authorised overdraft, to begin building your local history. Required documentation: Expect to provide a valid ID, such as a passport, along with your NIE (Foreign’s Identification Number).

Expect to provide a valid ID, such as a passport, along with your NIE (Foreign’s Identification Number). Income verification for expats: Lenders often need evidence of steady income, which may include recent payslips, an employment contract, or bank statements. Some banks are more flexible for newcomers, but being able to show stable earnings helps significantly.

Lenders often need evidence of steady income, which may include recent payslips, an employment contract, or bank statements. Some banks are more flexible for newcomers, but being able to show stable earnings helps significantly. Address history requirements: Most banks ask for your residency permit and a proof of your current Spanish address. If you’ve recently moved from abroad, you may also need to provide your previous address for identification purposes. Common rejection reasons Insufficient Spanish credit history: Without a track record of borrowing and repayment in Spain, some applications may be declined. Starting with a more accessible product can help.

Without a track record of borrowing and repayment in Spain, some applications may be declined. Starting with a more accessible product can help. Income verification issues: If your documents don’t clearly show reliable earnings, the bank may hesitate to approve your application.

If your documents don’t clearly show reliable earnings, the bank may hesitate to approve your application. Address verification problems: Missing or incomplete proof of address is a common hurdle. Double-check your paperwork before applying.

Missing or incomplete proof of address is a common hurdle. Double-check your paperwork before applying. Too many recent applications: Submitting multiple credit card applications in a short time can hurt your chances, as it signals financial instability to lenders. About Spain The cost of living in Spain in 2025 Read more

Building credit history as an expat Building a strong credit history in Spain is important for accessing credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, and other financial products. All your active credit with Spanish banks is recorded in the Central Credit Register managed by Banco de España, and lenders use this record to assess your reliability. Even if you have an excellent credit history from another country, it usually doesn’t transfer to Spain. While this can be frustrating at first, with a few simple steps, you can build a solid credit profile that supports future applications for financial services. Using a credit card responsibly is one of the easiest ways to start building your local credit history. Making small purchases and paying off your balance in full and on time demonstrates sound financial management. If you’re new to Spain, alternative options like a small personal loan or an authorised overdraft facility can also help establish your credit record. However, building good credit takes time. You can start creating a record almost immediately, but lenders usually prefer to see 6-12 months of consistent, on-time repayments before offering higher credit limits or loans. Over the long term, maintaining responsible credit use will make it easier to access a wider range of financial products with better terms.

Managing your credit card abroad Having a credit card can make life much easier when you’re travelling, but it’s also important to know how to use it wisely. A few small habits can save you money and prevent unwanted surprises while you’re away. Best practices for international spending Pay in the local currency: Choosing to be charged in the currency of the country you’re in usually gives you the fairest exchange rate and avoids hidden conversion costs.

Choosing to be charged in the currency of the country you’re in usually gives you the fairest exchange rate and avoids hidden conversion costs. Tell your bank before you travel: A quick note to your card provider about your trip can help stop your card from being declined due to suspected fraud.

A quick note to your card provider about your trip can help stop your card from being declined due to suspected fraud. Check your spending often: Use your bank’s app or online banking to keep an eye on your transactions and quickly flag anything unusual.

Use your bank’s app or online banking to keep an eye on your transactions and quickly flag anything unusual. Keep emergency contact numbers handy: Store your bank’s emergency contact details somewhere safe so you can act quickly if your card goes missing. Avoiding common pitfalls Dynamic currency conversion traps: Merchants or ATMs may ask if you’d like to be charged in EUR, but this usually comes with a poor rate. Always choose the local currency instead.

Merchants or ATMs may ask if you’d like to be charged in EUR, but this usually comes with a poor rate. Always choose the local currency instead. ATM fee accumulation: Frequent small withdrawals abroad can add up in fees from both your card provider and the local ATM operator.

Frequent small withdrawals abroad can add up in fees from both your card provider and the local ATM operator. Overspending due to currency confusion: It’s easy to overspend if you’re not familiar with exchange rates. Keeping a rough conversion in mind helps stay on budget.

It’s easy to overspend if you’re not familiar with exchange rates. Keeping a rough conversion in mind helps stay on budget. Missing payment due dates while travelling: Missing a due date can impact your credit score in Spain, so consider setting up an automatic payment for at least the minimum amount due.

Frequently asked questions Credit card eligibility and applications Can I get a Spanish credit card as a new expat? Yes, new expats in Spain can get a credit card, but you’ll usually need a Spanish address, a valid NIE (Foreign’s Identification Number), and proof of income. Since foreign credit history generally doesn’t transfer, starting with a basic credit card, a small personal loan, or an authorised overdraft is a good way to begin building your local credit record. What documents do I need to apply? To apply for a credit card in Spain, you’ll typically need a valid ID, such as a passport, along with your Foreign’s Identification Number (NIE). Banks will also usually ask for your residence permit, proof of address, and proof of income, which can include payslips or an employment contract. In some cases, recent bank statements may be requested to help the bank assess your financial situation. How long does approval take? Credit card approval in Spain usually takes 1-5 business days for basic cards – if all your documents are in order and you already have an account with the bank. Premium cards or applications that require more verification can take 1-3 weeks, especially for new expats without a Spanish credit history. Providing all required documents upfront, including a Spanish address, a valid NIE (Foreign’s Identification Number), and proof of income, can help speed up the process. What if I’m rejected? If your application is declined, ask the bank for the reason and whether you can reapply later. Sometimes it’s simply a matter of not yet having enough Spanish credit history, in which case starting with a low-limit card or exploring alternatives like Wise can help you manage your finances while you build a local record. Using credit cards abroad Are there limits on international spending? Most credit cards come with daily or monthly limits, and your provider may also flag unusual overseas spending as suspicious. It’s a good idea to check your card’s terms in advance and let your bank know your travel plans. What happens if my card is stolen abroad? If your card is lost or stolen, contact your bank immediately using their emergency helpline. They can block the card to stop further charges and arrange a replacement, sometimes even sending one to you while you’re overseas. How do I dispute foreign transactions? If you notice a suspicious or incorrect foreign transaction on your Spanish credit card, contact your bank immediately with the transaction details. You may need to submit a formal dispute and provide supporting documents, such as receipts or emails. The bank will investigate the claim, and if the dispute is valid, your account may be refunded. Acting quickly helps ensure the best chance of a successful resolution. Should I carry multiple cards when traveling? Yes, having a backup is a smart safety net. Keep one card with you and another in a secure place, so you’re not left stranded if your main card is lost or stolen. What is the best travel credit card? The Openbank Open Credit card is certainly among the best credit cards for travel, especially for budget-conscious travelers. It has no annual fee and charges no foreign transaction fees, which is rare for a free card, making it ideal for spending abroad without extra costs. While it doesn’t include premium travel insurance, it offers optional short-term accident and travel coverage for just 2.99 EUR/month. Fees and charges What exactly is a foreign transaction fee? A foreign transaction fee is an extra charge added by your bank when you make a purchase in a different currency or country. Within the eurozone, Spanish credit cards don’t charge this fee. However, purchases in currencies other than EUR typically incur a fee of 3-4% of the transaction. How are exchange rates determined? Exchange rates are usually set by the card network (Visa or Mastercard), but banks often add a margin on top, so you rarely get the true mid-market rate you’d see on Google. What other fees should I watch out for? Aside from foreign transaction fees, common costs include annual fees, ATM withdrawal charges and interest on cash advances. Some cards also penalise late payments heavily, so it’s important to keep track of due dates. How can I minimise costs when spending abroad? Look for cards with no foreign transaction fees, always choose to pay in the local currency and avoid frequent ATM withdrawals with a credit card. A multi-currency account like Wise can also be an alternative for keeping conversion costs low.