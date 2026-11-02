Transferring money to Spain to buy property

Choosing a provider, however, is not the only challenge if you’re transferring money to Spain to purchase a home from other EEA countries. It’s identifying each payment with the Spanish purchasing timeline, realizing what can hold up funds, and eliminating unneeded FX and banking expenses from your spending plan.

How the Spanish property payment timeline affects your transfer Try Wise Your transfer plan should be in line with the steps of the purchase journey rather than the overall amount. Knowing when you need money can help you determine what to send, when to send it, and where the delay will be most damaging. Spanish Property Payment Timeline Stage Payment Type Timing Purpose / What it covers 1. Reservation Reservation fee When making the offer Takes the property off the market. Requires a small upfront amount. 2. Arras Deposit contract (Contrato de Arras) 2 to 4 weeks after reservation Typically 10% of the property purchase price. Binding contract between buyer and seller. 3. Completion Final balance (Notary) Notary signing day Payment of the remaining property balance and handover of the keys. 4. Taxes Taxes and registration fees Up to 30 days after completion Payment of ITP (6%–10%) or IVA/AJD, notary fees, gestoría, and land registry fees. The amount of money paid for the reservation and arras deposits. A reservation fee is typically an up-front fee that helps to remove the property from the market. The contrato de arras is a more recent type of deposit contract that may be more binding and more valuable money-wise. Hence, it is not surprising that buyers will require cash even before the completion, but earlier than that. If the transfer is delayed, you may lose leverage, miss a contractual deadline, or in some cases risk deposit penalties. Before sending any money, check who the payee is, what the refund terms say, and whether your lawyer has verified the account details. The Spanish real estate buying guide gives the wider process around this stage. Insider Tip: Ask your lawyer whether the reservation money is going to the agent, lawyer, developer, or seller, because verification checks and refund terms can differ. Completion, taxes, and notary timing Completion is when the escritura, or notarial deed, is signed and the final balance is due. However, the price of the goods is not the only amount of money that you could need that week. There may also be the need to pay revenue tax, legal fees, notary fees, or land registry fees, which also differ among the autonomous communities. It is not advisable to send the money the day before the notary. One frequently asked question is whether the transfer has to be received prior to the appointment day? You also have to check what the receiving bank requires and what the bank’s cut-off is, and whether the seller/notary will require cleared funds first. In the case of CaixaBank, Banco Santander and BBVA, confirm in advance the receiving steps and any requirements in the branch. There is also official advice from Notariado on how to seek advice before signing or handing over money.

What the transfer really costs The headline transfer fee is not the sum total of the transfer fee. When sending EUR from within SEPA, the most common problems are often banking fee, limits, cut-off times, and whether there are any handling rules on the receiving side. When you are exchanging SEK, DKK, NOK, and other currencies into euros, the bigger problem may be the exchange-rate margin that may be included in the deal, as this may be considerably higher than the amount that you see. Keep in mind that the property budget can move even when the sale price does not. If you agree on a €300,000 home but your home currency weakens before completion, the same euro amount costs more. As of September 2026, Spain purchase taxes still vary by region, but resale property often involves ITP, Impuesto sobre Transmisiones Patrimoniales, which commonly falls within a 6% to 10% range, while many new builds involve 10% IVA plus regional AJD. If you need a neutral benchmark, the ECB reference rates update around 16:00 CET on working days. They are for information only, but they help you judge whether a provider’s rate is close to a public benchmark. For broader planning, see Expatica’s house prices in Spain and property taxes in Spain. Route Fee transparency FX markup visibility Timing and support Document checks EUR to EUR SEPA transfer Usually clearer No conversion if already in EUR Often straightforward, but bank cut-offs still matter Large payments can still trigger checks Major local bank cross-currency transfer Upfront fee may be visible Margin is not always easy to compare Branch support can help, but timing varies Common on high-value transfers Money transfer provider into EUR Often more itemized Usually easier to compare live total cost Tracking can be better, but route rules still vary Source-of-funds requests are common Before you send, compare the total landed cost in euros and the exchange rate used that day. If you are unsure which route is cheaper, focus on how many euros actually arrive rather than the advertised fee.

How to transfer a large sum to Spain safely Safety for big property payments is a matter of security from fraud and a guarantee that the money will reach its destination before the legal deadline. If your paperwork, your bank limits, or your beneficiaries are incorrect, it won’t help much if you’re going with a well-known provider. A straightforward step-by-step procedure Ensure that you have enough euros to cover the deposit, taxes, legal costs, and to allow for some region-to-region fluctuation. Select the right transfer path depending on the currency pair, timeframe, and needs. Check the details of the name of the recipient, IBAN, payment reference, and property-payment instructions with your lawyer or notary. Establish transfer arrangements early and make ID checks before the week of the deadline. Submit documents of source of funds if requested by provider, bank or lawyer. Include sufficient lead-time for bank cut-offs, additional review or a funding step at your bank branch. Confirm receipt before signing date, not en route to notary. When someone sends new bank information by email, it should not be taken as the sole source of information. Please contact a familiar telephone number and tell them about this change over the phone. A provider can either have a fixed fee and an exchange rate margin, or one all-in fee. Compare the result in euros.

The documents and checks you might require When it comes to big property transfers that can be slow, the money is always there, but the paperwork is not. This is not the same as normal banking, as the provider may require knowledge of both the source and the purpose of the money being sent. Source-of-funds documents Source of funds means a clear trail showing where the money originally came from, not just proof that it is sitting in your account today. Depending on the case, banks, lawyers, and providers may ask for: Bank statements: to show balances and the movement of funds

to show balances and the movement of funds Sale documents: such as a completion statement from a previous property sale

such as a completion statement from a previous property sale Inheritance records: if the money came from an estate

if the money came from an estate Salary or investment evidence: where savings built up over time

where savings built up over time Purchase paperwork: such as a signed contract linked to the Spain transaction Lawyers and receiving banks may also want the paperwork to tell a consistent story. A sudden large balance with no clear origin can trigger more questions. A Land Registry extract and a nota simple, meaning an informational land registry note, help confirm ownership and charges on the property. Insider Tip: Build one labeled PDF folder before you make an offer, showing how the money moved from savings, sale proceeds, or investments into the sending account. Last-minute requests can delay the use of funds even after they arrive in Spain. Bank details, account setup, and final checks Before sending, verify the recipient name, IBAN, bank name, payment reference, and stated reason for transfer. A Spanish bank account may not always be required by law, but in practice it is often the easiest route for completion, taxes, utilities, and ongoing ownership costs. If the cadastral reference or property description seems unclear during due diligence, you can cross-check it through the Sede Electrónica del Catastro. If you are also arranging borrowing, check Expatica’s mortgage rates in Spain and its NIE guide because both can affect timing. Ask your lawyer or notary whether the final payment must first land in a Spanish account in your name.

How Wise can help with large cross-currency property payments If you’re transferring funds between different currency units to make your purchase in Spain, Wise is among the practical money transfer providers. Wise provides support for large transfers, tracking transfers in-app and on the website, and has two-factor authentication. If the customer is sending a large quantity, they might be asked to provide more document information that traces the source, which is similar to the large transfer compliance checks. On supported routes, Wise discounts begin after you transfer away from the route for the total amount of €22,000 or more (one or more transfers) within one month. Send money with Wise Sending money to or from Spain? Cross-border payments don’t have to be complicated. With Wise, you can hold over 40 currencies in one account and send money to over 140 countries transparently at the mid-market exchange rate. Be smart. Get Wise. Go to website