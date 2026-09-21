Master’s degree in Spain: costs, visas and entry rules

This guide helps you compare programs and avoid common application and budgeting mistakes. If you need the bigger picture first, you can read more about studying in Spain. This article is for general information only, not legal, immigration, or academic recognition advice. Fees, deadlines, admissions, and visa rules shift often, so confirm the latest details before you apply.

Key takeaways An official master’s degree in Spain, called a máster universitario or máster oficial, is usually the safer route for PhD access, regulated careers, and broader recognition.

A título propio is a university-specific qualification that can work well for professional specialization, but it doesn’t have the same status for every purpose.

Most master’s programs are 60 to 120 ECTS, which usually means one to two academic years of study.

Classes may be in Spanish, English, or both, but internships, thesis work, and admin may still involve Spanish or a regional language.

Non-EU students generally need authorization for a study stay lasting more than 90 days, while EU and EFTA students usually follow a lighter residence path.

How master’s degrees work in Spain Spain has more than one master’s path, and that first distinction shapes recognition, cost, and your next steps. Official master’s or título propio? A máster universitario, also called a máster oficial, is the state-recognized master’s route. These programs go through formal quality processes, and you can check recognized degrees and institutions in QEDU and RUCT, the official Spanish government’s sources. A título propio is a university-specific qualification created by the institution. It can be practical and well regarded, but isn’t the same as an official master’s for every purpose. If you may need doctoral access, public sector eligibility, or easier recognition later, the official route is usually lower-risk. Some university-specific programs may qualify for a study stay, but immigration eligibility should be confirmed for the specific program with the university and Spanish immigration authorities. Check before you apply: Is the program clearly labeled as a máster universitario or official master’s?

Can you confirm it in QEDU or on the university admissions page?

Do you need it for PhD entry, a regulated profession, or public sector hiring?

How will it be used in your home country or target job market? ECTS, length, and teaching language ECTS stands for the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System, a workload system used across European higher education. In Spain, most master’s programs carry 60 to 120 ECTS, which usually means one to two academic years and a tight study schedule. Classes may be in English, Spanish, or both, but the thesis, internship, and admin language may differ. In some parts of Spain, some daily admin may also involve a regional language. Check the program page for teaching, thesis, and internship language before you apply.

How to choose the right program and university Fit matters more than reputation. Compare degree status, city, language, format, and the outcome you want. How to compare universities, cities, and study formats Look at the program before the brand. Check whether the institution is public or private, whether the curriculum matches your goal, and whether on-campus, hybrid, or online study fits your routine. City trade-offs matter too. Madrid and Barcelona may offer more English-taught options, while Valencia or Granada can be easier on your budget. You may accept lower tuition and rent in Granada, or pay more in Barcelona for a wider English-language choice. Check the degree type and the career outcome it supports.

Compare total cost, not just headline tuition.

Look at teaching language, internship language, and city language realities.

Make sure the study format works with your housing and work plans. Should you pick an English-taught or Spanish-taught master’s? An English-taught master’s can make sense if your field has strong options, you want a faster entry into study, or you expect to work internationally afterwards. A Spanish-taught program usually gives you a wider course pool and can make internships, networking, and daily life easier. Many applicants assume a master’s in Spain in English means every part of the experience will be in English. Some universities publish dedicated English-program lists, such as UAB’s English-taught master’s and graduate programs, but you still need the handbook. If your Spanish needs work, learning Spanish in Spain or before you move can help. Author Jason Loewenthal Insider Tip Some programs still expect Spanish for internships, local bureaucracy, or supervisor meetings, so check before paying an application fee.

Entry requirements and how to apply Master’s admissions in Spain are usually run by each university rather than one central portal. Use this section as a planning framework, then verify the exact documents and deadlines on every program page. Documents, eligibility, and language scores Most universities will ask for a bachelor’s degree, transcripts, passport, and evidence that you meet the program’s academic level. Depending on the course, you may also need a CV, statement of purpose, references, and proof of language ability. Some universities can assess your degree directly for admission, while full formal recognition may matter more for regulated professions or later equivalency questions. If that issue applies to you, see how to get your qualifications recognized in Spain and ENIC-NARIC Spain. Bachelor’s diploma or provisional graduation proof

Academic transcripts

Passport or national ID copy

CV or résumé

Statement of purpose, references, and language proof if required Deadlines and a realistic application timeline Shortlist programs eight to 12 months before your start date and confirm whether they’re official master’s degrees or título propio programs. Gather transcripts, translations, references, and language scores. Submit applications early. Deadlines vary by institution and program. Once admitted, non-EU students should start visa prep and housing research straight away. Plan for post-arrival admin such as health insurance, TIE appointments, and local registration. Next step: check each shortlisted university’s admissions page and your Spanish consulate’s current document list before you pay an application fee.

Tuition fees, scholarships, and living costs Cost is one of the hardest parts to generalize in Spain. The number you pay can shift with the autonomous community, the institution type, and whether you’re an EU/EEA or Swiss national, a resident, or a non-EU applicant. Public vs private university costs Public university tuition is often lower, but don’t assume it will be cheap in every case. Spanish universities frequently price master’s study by credit, which means your total cost depends on both the program length and your fee category. Private institutions and some university-specific programs may cost much more. Build the full program budget, not just the first credit price you see. You should always check the official fee page for your course and student category. Funding options and student budgeting Scholarships exist, but eligibility can be narrow and deadlines early. Start with the Spanish Ministry’s master’s scholarships and aid page, then check university funding. Tuition and admin fees

Housing deposit and first rent

Health insurance, if required

Translations, apostilles, and document copies

Transport, books, and an emergency buffer Practical note: In Madrid and Barcelona, housing can move faster than university admin. Read up about renting a home in Spain and the cost of living in Spain to help you budget.