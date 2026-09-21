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Higher Education

Master’s degree in Spain: costs, visas and entry rules

Planning a master’s degree in Spain means you decide whether you want to study a máster universitario (state-recognized master’s programs) or a título propio (a university-specific course). You also need to look at the tuition model, admission rules, visa timing and what language you plan to study in.

Jason Loewenthal
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This guide helps you compare programs and avoid common application and budgeting mistakes. If you need the bigger picture first, you can read more about studying in Spain

This article is for general information only, not legal, immigration, or academic recognition advice. Fees, deadlines, admissions, and visa rules shift often, so confirm the latest details before you apply.

Key takeaways

  • An official master’s degree in Spain, called a máster universitario or máster oficial, is usually the safer route for PhD access, regulated careers, and broader recognition.
  • A título propio is a university-specific qualification that can work well for professional specialization, but it doesn’t have the same status for every purpose.
  • Most master’s programs are 60 to 120 ECTS, which usually means one to two academic years of study.
  • Classes may be in Spanish, English, or both, but internships, thesis work, and admin may still involve Spanish or a regional language.
  • Non-EU students generally need authorization for a study stay lasting more than 90 days, while EU and EFTA students usually follow a lighter residence path.

How master’s degrees work in Spain

Spain has more than one master’s path, and that first distinction shapes recognition, cost, and your next steps.

Official master’s or título propio?

A máster universitario, also called a máster oficial, is the state-recognized master’s route. These programs go through formal quality processes, and you can check recognized degrees and institutions in QEDU and RUCT, the official Spanish government’s sources.

A título propio is a university-specific qualification created by the institution. It can be practical and well regarded, but isn’t the same as an official master’s for every purpose. If you may need doctoral access, public sector eligibility, or easier recognition later, the official route is usually lower-risk.

Some university-specific programs may qualify for a study stay, but immigration eligibility should be confirmed for the specific program with the university and Spanish immigration authorities.

Check before you apply:

  • Is the program clearly labeled as a máster universitario or official master’s?
  • Can you confirm it in QEDU or on the university admissions page?
  • Do you need it for PhD entry, a regulated profession, or public sector hiring?
  • How will it be used in your home country or target job market?

ECTS, length, and teaching language

ECTS stands for the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System, a workload system used across European higher education. In Spain, most master’s programs carry 60 to 120 ECTS, which usually means one to two academic years and a tight study schedule.

Classes may be in English, Spanish, or both, but the thesis, internship, and admin language may differ. In some parts of Spain, some daily admin may also involve a regional language. Check the program page for teaching, thesis, and internship language before you apply.

How to choose the right program and university

Fit matters more than reputation. Compare degree status, city, language, format, and the outcome you want.

How to compare universities, cities, and study formats

Look at the program before the brand. Check whether the institution is public or private, whether the curriculum matches your goal, and whether on-campus, hybrid, or online study fits your routine.

City trade-offs matter too. Madrid and Barcelona may offer more English-taught options, while Valencia or Granada can be easier on your budget. You may accept lower tuition and rent in Granada, or pay more in Barcelona for a wider English-language choice.

  • Check the degree type and the career outcome it supports.
  • Compare total cost, not just headline tuition.
  • Look at teaching language, internship language, and city language realities.
  • Make sure the study format works with your housing and work plans.

Should you pick an English-taught or Spanish-taught master’s?

An English-taught master’s can make sense if your field has strong options, you want a faster entry into study, or you expect to work internationally afterwards. A Spanish-taught program usually gives you a wider course pool and can make internships, networking, and daily life easier.

Many applicants assume a master’s in Spain in English means every part of the experience will be in English. Some universities publish dedicated English-program lists, such as UAB’s English-taught master’s and graduate programs, but you still need the handbook. If your Spanish needs work, learning Spanish in Spain or before you move can help.

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Author

Jason Loewenthal

Insider Tip

Some programs still expect Spanish for internships, local bureaucracy, or supervisor meetings, so check before paying an application fee.

Entry requirements and how to apply

Master’s admissions in Spain are usually run by each university rather than one central portal. Use this section as a planning framework, then verify the exact documents and deadlines on every program page.

Documents, eligibility, and language scores

Most universities will ask for a bachelor’s degree, transcripts, passport, and evidence that you meet the program’s academic level. Depending on the course, you may also need a CV, statement of purpose, references, and proof of language ability.

Some universities can assess your degree directly for admission, while full formal recognition may matter more for regulated professions or later equivalency questions. If that issue applies to you, see how to get your qualifications recognized in Spain and ENIC-NARIC Spain.

  • Bachelor’s diploma or provisional graduation proof
  • Academic transcripts
  • Passport or national ID copy
  • CV or résumé
  • Statement of purpose, references, and language proof if required

Deadlines and a realistic application timeline

  1. Shortlist programs eight to 12 months before your start date and confirm whether they’re official master’s degrees or título propio programs.
  2. Gather transcripts, translations, references, and language scores.
  3. Submit applications early. Deadlines vary by institution and program.
  4. Once admitted, non-EU students should start visa prep and housing research straight away.
  5. Plan for post-arrival admin such as health insurance, TIE appointments, and local registration.

Next step: check each shortlisted university’s admissions page and your Spanish consulate’s current document list before you pay an application fee.

Tuition fees, scholarships, and living costs

Cost is one of the hardest parts to generalize in Spain. The number you pay can shift with the autonomous community, the institution type, and whether you’re an EU/EEA or Swiss national, a resident, or a non-EU applicant.

Public vs private university costs

Public university tuition is often lower, but don’t assume it will be cheap in every case. Spanish universities frequently price master’s study by credit, which means your total cost depends on both the program length and your fee category. Private institutions and some university-specific programs may cost much more.

Build the full program budget, not just the first credit price you see. You should always check the official fee page for your course and student category.

Funding options and student budgeting

Scholarships exist, but eligibility can be narrow and deadlines early. Start with the Spanish Ministry’s master’s scholarships and aid page, then check university funding.

  • Tuition and admin fees
  • Housing deposit and first rent
  • Health insurance, if required
  • Translations, apostilles, and document copies
  • Transport, books, and an emergency buffer

Practical note: In Madrid and Barcelona, housing can move faster than university admin. Read up about renting a home in Spain and the cost of living in Spain to help you budget.

Student visas, residence, and working while you study

EU/EEA and Swiss nationals don’t normally need a student visa for Spain but they may still need to complete registration formalities after arrival if staying for more than three months. Non-EU students usually need a visa if they intend to study in Spain for longer than 90 days. Check the current process for student visas in Spain and confirm the information with the relevant authorities.

Student visa, TIE, NIE, and part-time work

  1. Before travel: Non-EU students applying for a study stay need admission to a qualifying, recognized higher-education programme and must meet the applicable enrolment/payment and immigration requirements.
  2. After arrival: If your authorized stay exceeds six months, you must generally apply for a TIE (Foreigner Identity Card) within one month of entering Spain. The NIE is your foreigner identification number and not the same thing as the TIE.
  3. Local setup: You may also need the padrón, the local municipal register, for later paperwork and services.
  4. Working while you study: Part-time work is generally allowed for up to 30 hours per week, but it mustn’t interfere with the course. Check current rules with both the university and the consulate.

Leave extra time for visa appointments, health insurance paperwork, and residence slots. For many students, post-arrival admin becomes the real pressure point. You should check the current guidance from your consulate about how long you can expect the process to take.

One thing to watch: Visa approval is only part of the process. If your stay is long enough, post-arrival steps such as getting your TIE appointment can become the real time pressure point.

What happens after graduation?

After graduation, the big questions are work, PhD access, and recognition abroad.

Spain does have post-study routes in some cases, but nothing is automatic. If long-term flexibility matters, an official master’s usually gives you more room to move. 

FAQ

FAQs

Can I do a master's degree in Spain in English?

Yes, you can find a master’s in Spain in English, but availability depends on the field, university, and city. Some programs still expect Spanish for internships, admin, or daily life, so check the handbook.

How much does a master's degree in Spain cost?

There’s no single national price for tuition fees for master’s in Spain. Costs vary by public versus private institution, region, and student status, so check the official fee page for your program.

Do I need a student visa for a master's in Spain?

If you’re an EU/EEA or Swiss national, you don’t normally need a Spanish student visa. If you’re a non-EU national planning studies lasting more than 90 days, you’ll generally need authorization for a study stay. If applying from outside Spain, this normally involves a student visa. Check the current rules and your consulate’s procedure before applying.

Can I work while studying for a master's in Spain?

Some students can work part-time while studying, as long as the work fits their status and doesn’t interfere with the course. Work rules can change, so verify the current limits before you accept a job or internship.

Are Spanish master's degrees recognized abroad?

Recognition depends on the degree type, the country where you want to use it, and sometimes the profession involved. Official master’s degrees are usually the safer route for recognition or PhD progression, but no Spanish qualification is automatically accepted everywhere.

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Jason Loewenthal

About the author

Jason is an author at Expatica. He grew up between South London and Northern NSW and has lived in four continents, so he has first-hand experience of navigating different countries. He’s previously written for sites such as Finder.

More articles by Jason Loewenthal
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