Master’s degree in Spain: costs, visas and entry rules

Higher Education
Planning a master’s degree in Spain means you decide whether you want to study a máster universitario (state-recognized master’s programs) or a título propio (a university-specific course). You also need to look at the tuition model, admission rules, visa timing and what language you plan to study in.
This guide helps you compare programs and avoid common application and budgeting mistakes. If you need the bigger picture first, you can read more about studying in Spain.
This article is for general information only, not legal, immigration, or academic recognition advice. Fees, deadlines, admissions, and visa rules shift often, so confirm the latest details before you apply.
Spain has more than one master’s path, and that first distinction shapes recognition, cost, and your next steps.
A máster universitario, also called a máster oficial, is the state-recognized master’s route. These programs go through formal quality processes, and you can check recognized degrees and institutions in QEDU and RUCT, the official Spanish government’s sources.
A título propio is a university-specific qualification created by the institution. It can be practical and well regarded, but isn’t the same as an official master’s for every purpose. If you may need doctoral access, public sector eligibility, or easier recognition later, the official route is usually lower-risk.
Some university-specific programs may qualify for a study stay, but immigration eligibility should be confirmed for the specific program with the university and Spanish immigration authorities.
Check before you apply:
ECTS stands for the European Credit Transfer and Accumulation System, a workload system used across European higher education. In Spain, most master’s programs carry 60 to 120 ECTS, which usually means one to two academic years and a tight study schedule.
Classes may be in English, Spanish, or both, but the thesis, internship, and admin language may differ. In some parts of Spain, some daily admin may also involve a regional language. Check the program page for teaching, thesis, and internship language before you apply.
Fit matters more than reputation. Compare degree status, city, language, format, and the outcome you want.
Look at the program before the brand. Check whether the institution is public or private, whether the curriculum matches your goal, and whether on-campus, hybrid, or online study fits your routine.
City trade-offs matter too. Madrid and Barcelona may offer more English-taught options, while Valencia or Granada can be easier on your budget. You may accept lower tuition and rent in Granada, or pay more in Barcelona for a wider English-language choice.
An English-taught master’s can make sense if your field has strong options, you want a faster entry into study, or you expect to work internationally afterwards. A Spanish-taught program usually gives you a wider course pool and can make internships, networking, and daily life easier.
Many applicants assume a master’s in Spain in English means every part of the experience will be in English. Some universities publish dedicated English-program lists, such as UAB’s English-taught master’s and graduate programs, but you still need the handbook. If your Spanish needs work, learning Spanish in Spain or before you move can help.
Author
Jason Loewenthal
Some programs still expect Spanish for internships, local bureaucracy, or supervisor meetings, so check before paying an application fee.
Master’s admissions in Spain are usually run by each university rather than one central portal. Use this section as a planning framework, then verify the exact documents and deadlines on every program page.
Most universities will ask for a bachelor’s degree, transcripts, passport, and evidence that you meet the program’s academic level. Depending on the course, you may also need a CV, statement of purpose, references, and proof of language ability.
Some universities can assess your degree directly for admission, while full formal recognition may matter more for regulated professions or later equivalency questions. If that issue applies to you, see how to get your qualifications recognized in Spain and ENIC-NARIC Spain.
Next step: check each shortlisted university’s admissions page and your Spanish consulate’s current document list before you pay an application fee.
Cost is one of the hardest parts to generalize in Spain. The number you pay can shift with the autonomous community, the institution type, and whether you’re an EU/EEA or Swiss national, a resident, or a non-EU applicant.
Public university tuition is often lower, but don’t assume it will be cheap in every case. Spanish universities frequently price master’s study by credit, which means your total cost depends on both the program length and your fee category. Private institutions and some university-specific programs may cost much more.
Build the full program budget, not just the first credit price you see. You should always check the official fee page for your course and student category.
Scholarships exist, but eligibility can be narrow and deadlines early. Start with the Spanish Ministry’s master’s scholarships and aid page, then check university funding.
Practical note: In Madrid and Barcelona, housing can move faster than university admin. Read up about renting a home in Spain and the cost of living in Spain to help you budget.
EU/EEA and Swiss nationals don’t normally need a student visa for Spain but they may still need to complete registration formalities after arrival if staying for more than three months. Non-EU students usually need a visa if they intend to study in Spain for longer than 90 days. Check the current process for student visas in Spain and confirm the information with the relevant authorities.
Leave extra time for visa appointments, health insurance paperwork, and residence slots. For many students, post-arrival admin becomes the real pressure point. You should check the current guidance from your consulate about how long you can expect the process to take.
One thing to watch: Visa approval is only part of the process. If your stay is long enough, post-arrival steps such as getting your TIE appointment can become the real time pressure point.
After graduation, the big questions are work, PhD access, and recognition abroad.
Spain does have post-study routes in some cases, but nothing is automatic. If long-term flexibility matters, an official master’s usually gives you more room to move.
FAQ
Yes, you can find a master’s in Spain in English, but availability depends on the field, university, and city. Some programs still expect Spanish for internships, admin, or daily life, so check the handbook.
There’s no single national price for tuition fees for master’s in Spain. Costs vary by public versus private institution, region, and student status, so check the official fee page for your program.
If you’re an EU/EEA or Swiss national, you don’t normally need a Spanish student visa. If you’re a non-EU national planning studies lasting more than 90 days, you’ll generally need authorization for a study stay. If applying from outside Spain, this normally involves a student visa. Check the current rules and your consulate’s procedure before applying.
Some students can work part-time while studying, as long as the work fits their status and doesn’t interfere with the course. Work rules can change, so verify the current limits before you accept a job or internship.
Recognition depends on the degree type, the country where you want to use it, and sometimes the profession involved. Official master’s degrees are usually the safer route for recognition or PhD progression, but no Spanish qualification is automatically accepted everywhere.
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