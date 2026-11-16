Key takeaways Work permission: Americans can usually enter visa-free and apply locally for a residence permit, but must have work authorization before starting employment.

Americans can usually enter visa-free and apply locally for a residence permit, but must have work authorization before starting employment. Skilled work: A qualifying job offer and a recognized or comparable qualification can support a skilled-worker permit or EU Blue Card.

A qualifying job offer and a recognized or comparable qualification can support a skilled-worker permit or EU Blue Card. Finding a job: The Opportunity Card lets eligible applicants look for qualified employment and take limited part-time or trial work.

The Opportunity Card lets eligible applicants look for qualified employment and take limited part-time or trial work. Arrival deadlines: Apply for your residence title during your first 90 days and generally register your address within two weeks of moving into a residence.

Apply for your residence title during your first 90 days and generally register your address within two weeks of moving into a residence. Insurance and payroll: Arrange suitable cover before starting work and check German payroll deductions alongside your continuing US tax obligations.

Step 1: confirm your legal route to work in Germany A US passport generally allows you to enter Germany without a visa, but a longer stay or employment requires the appropriate residence title. A residence permit (Aufenthaltserlaubnis) or EU Blue Card (Blaue Karte EU) can include permission to work, depending on its conditions. If you already have a suitable job offer, a skilled-worker permit or EU Blue Card may be relevant. If you want to find a job first, you may qualify for an Opportunity Card. Visas & Immigration Work-related visas in Germany Read more Compare the main work routes for Americans Route Best for Key requirement When work can legally start Skilled-worker permit Qualified applicants with a job offer Recognized or comparable qualification and qualified employment Once your residence title or visa authorizes the job EU Blue Card Eligible highly qualified hires Suitable qualification or an eligible IT exception, job offer and required salary Once the Blue Card or work-authorising visa is valid Opportunity Card Eligible jobseekers without an offer Recognized qualification or points-based eligibility, plus sufficient funds Limited work of up to 20 hours weekly and qualifying job trials; regular skilled employment requires another authorization Regulated-profession route Healthcare, teaching and other licensed fields Relevant qualification recognition and professional permission Once your immigration and professional permissions allow it The official Opportunity Card guidance confirms that holders can normally take part-time jobs totalling up to 20 hours a week and job trials of up to two weeks per employer. They must obtain the appropriate subsequent permission for regular qualified employment.

Step 2: find a job that can actually lead to work authorization For many German skilled-worker permits, the job must be qualified employment: work normally requiring academic studies or qualified vocational training. However, the position does not always have to be in the same field as your recognized qualification. Regulated professions have separate licensing rules. You can look for vacancies through Make it in Germany’s official job search, the Federal Employment Agency, employers’ websites and commercial job boards such as LinkedIn and StepStone. Working Guide to finding a job in Germany Read more Before accepting an offer, check: Whether the position is employment or a self-employed contracting arrangement

Whether the salary and working conditions satisfy your intended permit route

Whether your qualifications, experience and any professional licence meet the requirements

Where you plan to live and which local immigration authority will handle an application Check recognition and language expectations early Some US qualifications need formal recognition, particularly for regulated professions such as medicine, nursing or teaching. You can check academic comparability through anabin and, if required, request a Statement of Comparability from the Central Office for Foreign Education (ZAB). German-language requirements depend on the job, permit and profession. An English-speaking employer does not remove licensing or language requirements that apply to the role. Nördlingen, Germany (Photo: Tilman2007/Wikimedia Commons)

Step 3: prepare your visa or residence permit application Once you’ve identified the right route, check its official document list. This may include your passport, job offer or contract, qualification evidence, proof of funds where required, health insurance evidence and any employer forms or appointment confirmation. The German mission in the US or your local foreigners authority (Ausländerbehörde) may ask for additional documents. The German Missions’ employment guidance explains the application options. If you’re already in Germany, BAMF-Navi can help you find local immigration services. Check the specific requirements before paying for travel. If you need to start work immediately after arriving, a work-authorising visa issued before departure may be more practical than waiting for a local permit appointment. Decide whether to apply from the US or after arrival US citizens can generally enter Germany visa-free and apply for a residence title locally, usually within the first 90 days. If you move into a German residence, you should generally complete address registration (Anmeldung) within two weeks. You cannot start employment simply because you’ve entered visa-free or submitted an application. If your job begins soon after arrival, consider applying for a work-authorising visa in the US so that your permitted start date is clear. Check the German Missions’ long-stay visa guidance and your local authority’s requirements.

Step 4: set up the essentials before your first workday Several arrival tasks affect residence paperwork, health insurance and payroll. Once you have accommodation, use this checklist: Register your address (Anmeldung) with the local Bürgeramt or Meldebehörde and obtain your registration certificate (Meldebescheinigung). Watch for your German tax identification number (Steueridentifikationsnummer, often called Steuer-ID) for payroll. Give your employer the information needed for onboarding, including bank details, health insurance and any required tax information. Confirm the start date of your health insurance and arrange a way to pay rent and initial expenses. Attend your residence-permit appointment and do not begin work until it is authorized. Before renting, check whether your landlord can provide the Wohnungsgeberbestätigung needed for address registration. This is especially relevant for short stays and sublets. Sort out health insurance for each stage German residents need suitable health insurance, but temporary cover before employment is different from ongoing statutory or comprehensive private insurance. Stage Likely coverage type What to verify Before employment or during an arrival gap Suitable incoming, expat or other accepted temporary cover Residence-authority acceptance, policy dates and exclusions Employee required to join statutory insurance Statutory health insurance (gesetzliche Krankenversicherung, GKV) Enrolment date, chosen fund and payroll contributions Employee eligible for comprehensive private insurance Private health insurance (private Krankenversicherung, PKV) Legal eligibility, policy suitability and switching restrictions Some people compare incoming or international policies offered by Feather, Cigna Global or APRIL International. No provider or policy should be assumed acceptable for every residence application. Temporary incoming cover cannot replace statutory insurance when employment makes GKV compulsory. For more detail, see Expatica’s guide: Health Insurance Basics German health insurance Read more Get paid, transfer money, and cover early costs A German current account (Girokonto) can simplify salary payments, rent and direct debits. Banks such as Deutsche Bank, Commerzbank and Sparkasse have their own identification and account-opening requirements. If you’re transferring savings from the US before your first paycheque, Wise may be an option for eligible customers to hold USD and EUR, convert currencies or make supported international transfers. Wise is not a bank; check its account features and the recipient’s payment requirements before relying on it for rent or salary. Manage your US-to-Germany money with Wise Hold USD, EUR and other supported currencies in an eligible Wise account

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