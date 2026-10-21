Mehdi Punjwani

Mehdi is a London-based freelance writer and editor with nearly a decade of experience covering personal finance, insurance, travel and consumer affairs. He has written and edited content for publications and brands including MoneySuperMarket, Forbes Advisor, USAToday Blueprint and MoneyTransfers.com, specialising in making complex financial topics clear, accessible and useful to everyday readers.

His work covers everything from banking and borrowing to pensions, insurance and managing money internationally. He enjoys helping readers understand unfamiliar financial systems and make informed decisions, particularly when living or working abroad. Outside of writing, Mehdi is a keen traveller and nature enthusiast who enjoys hiking, exploring new places and discovering different cultures.