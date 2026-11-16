Key takeaways Entry and work: British citizens can usually visit Germany without a visa for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, but this does not automatically permit employment

British citizens can usually visit Germany without a visa for up to 90 days in any 180-day period, but this does not automatically permit employment Residence applications: British citizens can generally apply for an appropriate work-authorising residence permit after arriving, within the first 90 days, or obtain a national employment visa before travelling

British citizens can generally apply for an appropriate work-authorising residence permit after arriving, within the first 90 days, or obtain a national employment visa before travelling Pre-Brexit residents: People lawfully resident in Germany before 1 January 2021 who meet the Withdrawal Agreement conditions may have protected work and residence rights

People lawfully resident in Germany before 1 January 2021 who meet the Withdrawal Agreement conditions may have protected work and residence rights Arrival administration: Register your address (Anmeldung) within two weeks of moving in, and arrange suitable health insurance and employment paperwork

Register your address (Anmeldung) within two weeks of moving in, and arrange suitable health insurance and employment paperwork UK contributions: Most people working in Germany pay into the German social security system, although some temporary or cross-border workers remain covered by UK National Insurance rules

Do UK citizens need a visa or work permit to work in Germany? Yes, most UK citizens moving to Germany for employment after Brexit need a visa or residence permit that allows them to work. British citizens can normally enter for a short visit without a visa, but permission to enter and permission to work are different things. See Expatica’s guide for the wider permit options: Visas & Immigration German work visas Read more British citizens can generally apply for a residence permit after entering Germany without a visa, provided they apply during the first 90 days. You cannot begin normal employment until your residence title explicitly permits it. Alternatively, you can obtain a suitable national employment visa (D-Visum) before travelling, allowing you to work in accordance with its conditions. Situation Can you enter without a visa? Can you start work immediately? What establishes your right New British citizen moving for a job Generally, yes No, not without work authorisation Employment visa or work-authorising residence permit UK national protected by the Withdrawal Agreement Separate protected status Generally, yes, within the protected rights Aufenthaltsdokument-GB or other evidence of protected rights UK citizen who also has EU, EEA or Swiss citizenship EU/EEA/Swiss free movement rules apply Generally, yes Qualifying passport and applicable registration This information was last checked on 28/10/2026

Which route fits your situation? The right route depends on whether you already have a German job offer, are looking for work, or have protected pre-Brexit residence rights. Situation Likely route What to remember You have a German job offer Skilled worker residence permit, EU Blue Card or another employment route A contract alone does not authorise work You want to find a job after arriving Short visa-free job search, or an Opportunity Card if eligible for a longer search Visitor status does not authorise regular employment You lived legally in Germany before 2021 Withdrawal Agreement rights, if the conditions continue to be met Keep evidence of your protected status If you already have a job offer With a signed offer, you can check whether to apply for a national employment visa from the UK or for a residence permit after arrival. Applying in the UK may be useful if you need to start work promptly: an employment-authorising visa can allow work from its stated validity date. The best route depends on your qualifications, job and salary. If you want to move first and look for work You can generally visit Germany to attend interviews during a visa-free stay, but this doesn’t allow you to take up ordinary employment. For a longer job search, some applicants may qualify for Germany’s Opportunity Card, subject to qualification, language and financial requirements. An issued Opportunity Card permits certain work while searching, including part-time employment of up to 20 hours a week and qualifying job trials of up to two weeks per employer. It does not automatically authorise unrestricted permanent employment; you’ll usually need an appropriate residence title when you secure a job. If you were living in Germany before 1 January 2021 If you were legally resident in Germany before 1 January 2021 and have continued to meet the relevant conditions, your residence and employment rights may be protected by the Withdrawal Agreement. You generally don’t need a new work visa solely because of Brexit. Your Aufenthaltsdokument-GB provides proof of these rights and is particularly important when travelling. If you don’t have the document or your circumstances have changed, contact your local foreigners’ authority (Ausländerbehörde) and consult GOV.UK’s guidance on living in Germany.

What you need before you can start work You need an appropriate work-authorising residence title, and some jobs or immigration routes also require evidence of recognised qualifications. Insurance and other documents may be required before the relevant visa or permit is issued. Qualification recognition and regulated professions Some professions, including medicine, nursing and teaching, are regulated in Germany and generally require formal recognition or professional authorisation. For non-regulated occupations, recognition isn’t usually needed simply to practise the job, but it can still be necessary for a particular skilled-worker immigration route. Start with Recognition in Germany to check the occupation, and use anabin or a qualification comparability assessment where relevant. Do not assume that an employer accepting your UK qualification is enough to satisfy the visa criteria. Documents and salary requirements Your German mission or local foreigners’ authority will set the final document list. Common requirements include: Valid passport and completed application

Job offer or employment contract, plus an employer’s declaration where required

CV and proof of qualifications or professional experience

Evidence of recognition or comparability where applicable

Proof of suitable health insurance

Biometric photograph and any further route-specific documents Some routes have annual salary thresholds, and others require Federal Employment Agency approval. Use the current Make it in Germany visa guidance for the route and year in which you apply. Manage your money seamlessly in Germany with Wise Hold and convert GBP and EUR at low fees

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How the process works from the UK to your first day on the job For most new arrivals, the process follows four stages. The key deadlines are address registration within two weeks of moving into accommodation and a local residence application within the first 90 days if you entered without a visa to apply in Germany. Stage Key actions Why it’s important Before travelling Select your route; gather employer, qualification and insurance documents Helps avoid a delayed start After moving in Register your address (Anmeldung) at the Bürgeramt within two weeks Establishes your registered address Within the first 90 days Submit your residence application to the Ausländerbehörde if applying locally Establishes the basis for longer residence and work authorisation Once work is authorised Confirm health insurance, tax ID and social security payroll details Allows the employer to complete employment administration Before you leave the UK Confirm the employment route, collect your passport, offer and qualification records, and ask your employer which supporting declaration they must provide. Check whether applying for a visa in the UK is preferable to waiting for a residence permit after arrival. During your first 90 days in Germany Register your address (Anmeldung) at the local residents’ office (Bürgeramt) within two weeks of moving in. You’ll normally need a landlord’s confirmation (Wohnungsgeberbestätigung). If you are applying after arrival, contact the Ausländerbehörde early and follow its procedure to submit your application within the first 90 days, rather than relying on an appointment request alone. Once your permission to work is in place Check the work conditions on your visa or residence permit before starting. Your employer will need your tax identification number (Steueridentifikationsnummer), health insurer details and information for social insurance registration. If you used interim health cover, confirm when your ongoing insurance begins so there is no unintended gap.

Where can UK citizens find jobs in Germany? UK citizens can search through official vacancies, commercial job platforms and employers’ own careers pages. English-speaking roles exist in technology, research and multinational organisations, but German language skills widen your opportunities and make local administration easier. German Federal Employment Agency listings via Make it in Germany

LinkedIn, StepStone and Indeed Germany

Specialist recruiters for technical or regulated professions

Direct applications to companies in your chosen industry or location Expatica’s guide to finding work in Germany covers applications, recruitment and the local labour market.