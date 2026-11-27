Key takeaways If you already live in Germany with public insurance history, check whether KVdR or voluntary GKV is your likely route.

If you are moving from abroad, first check whether Germany, your home state, or an S1 route is responsible for healthcare.

KVdR is important because it is the pensioner status inside public insurance.

Voluntary GKV can cost more because a wider range of income may be reviewed.

Private or international cover can be relevant, but it is not a universal long-term substitute for German resident coverage.

Long-term care insurance usually follows your main health insurance route and should be checked at the same time.

Are you currently insured in Germany or moving from abroad? Your healthcare options depend primarily on where you are currently insured and how your legal status is classified in Germany. Whether you receive a German state pension, hold cross-border treaty rights via an S1 form, or enter as a self-funded resident all shape which system you can join. If this sounds like you Start here Already living in Germany and insured in GKV Ask your Krankenkasse if you can enter KVdR or stay voluntarily insured in GKV Living in Germany but privately insured Check whether staying in PKV is your realistic route and whether switching rules block a return to GKV Moving from an EU, EEA, Swiss, or some UK-linked pension route Check whether the pension-paying state can issue an S1 and whether a German statutory fund will register it Moving from a non-EU country or with private cover only Check residence requirements and whether private or international cover is accepted for the long term Healthcare Basics The German healthcare system Read more If you already live in Germany and paid into the system The main question is whether you can retire under KVdR, short for Krankenversicherung der Rentner, or whether you stay voluntarily insured in statutory health insurance. Your Krankenkasse, meaning sickness fund, decides the status, and the cost difference often comes from how each route treats income. If you are retiring to Germany from abroad For people retiring to Germany from abroad, the route can look very different. EU, EEA, Swiss, and some UK-linked pensioners may have S1-based rights, while non-EU retirees and people arriving on private cover often need another solution. Your insurance route also sits beside broader Retiring in Germany planning.

How public health insurance works after retirement in Germany Public coverage after retirement still sits inside statutory health insurance, or Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung (GKV). The key retirement split is between ordinary public membership and a special pensioner status called KVdR. Long-term care insurance, or Pflegeversicherung, usually follows the same underlying relationship. Public route What it is What changes in retirement What stays the same KVdR Special pensioner status inside GKV Contributions on the pension are shared with the pension insurer, and extra income rules are usually narrower than for voluntary membership You stay in public cover with normal GKV access and linked long-term care insurance Voluntary GKV Ongoing public membership without KVdR status Contributions can be assessed more broadly, so total cost may be higher You still use the public system and stay in social long-term care insurance What KVdR is and when it may apply KVdR, or Krankenversicherung der Rentner, is pensioner status inside public insurance. It usually matters only if you receive or have applied for a German state pension. On the Deutsche Rentenversicherung rules, you normally also need to meet the 9/10 insurance-history rule in the second half of your working life, while child credits can improve the calculation. Ask the fund to check your record before retirement starts. When voluntary public insurance is the fallback When KVdR eligibility falls through, voluntary public insurance (GKV) usually acts as the backup option. Cost is the primary drawback: the Federal Ministry of Health requires voluntary members to contribute based on all income sources, which can push premiums substantially higher than standard retiree rates. While reaching age 55 is often cited as a key boundary for public coverage, simply being over 55 does not automatically rule you out or guarantee a path back in. Because re-entering the public system after 55 is strictly restricted by law, verify your eligibility with a health fund before assuming a voluntary public route is open to you.

How foreign pensions, S1 rights, and non-EU moves affect coverage Foreign pension income can prove means, and EU coordination rules can shift healthcare responsibility, but the two issues are decided separately. Reader profile Likely document What it does What to verify EU, EEA, or Swiss pensioner with healthcare rights from the home state S1 form Lets a German statutory fund register your healthcare rights while the home state stays responsible Which state issues the form, and whether long-term care also follows Some UK-linked pensioners S1 or a Withdrawal Agreement route Can preserve cross-border rights in certain cases Whether DVKA and the German fund treat your case as eligible Non-EU retiree with a bilateral pension agreement Pension coordination only May help preserve pension entitlement Whether Germany still expects separate resident health insurance Person with only private foreign cover Policy terms May help as a bridge or ongoing private route Residence acceptance, exclusions, and long-term care position When an S1 form may help The S1 comes from the state responsible for your healthcare. Under Your Europe, an eligible pensioner registers the form with a German statutory fund, which then provides care in Germany. However, you will still need to check residence rules and what happens with long-term care. Why EHIC, GHIC, or a pension agreement is not the same as retiree cover EHIC or GHIC is for temporary or medically necessary care during a stay, not settled retiree coverage in Germany. Bilateral pension agreements work differently and can protect pension rights without giving automatic access to German public health insurance.

When private or international insurance may be relevant Private health insurance, or Private Krankenversicherung (PKV), and international expat cover matter most when public access is closed, delayed, or still unclear. They can work as a bridge or a long-term route, but each route has its own rules on residence acceptance, underwriting, pre-existing conditions, reimbursement, and care coverage. This table compares the main retiree routes side by side. Route When it may fit Key limits Long-term care GKV/KVdR Existing residents with qualifying pension and insurance history Not open to everyone, status checked by the fund Social long-term care follows automatically Voluntary GKV People who can remain or enter public insurance but do not qualify for KVdR Broader income review can raise cost Social long-term care follows PKV Retirees already in private insurance or assigned to a private route Premiums depend on age, tariff, and health, and switching back is limited Private long-term care cover is separate but required Eligible international cover New arrivals, mobile retirees, or bridge cases May not satisfy every residence or long-term treatment need Often not equivalent to German social long-term care Comparing insurance options for retirement abroad Before requesting quotes, establish whether your route is German private health insurance or an international policy that meets the requirements for your circumstances. Cover for treatment in Germany does not automatically mean a policy fulfils German residence and compulsory insurance requirements. International insurers you can contact about your options include: Cigna Global, which offers international health insurance for people aged 60 and over, with no upper age limit for applications. Acceptance and cover remain subject to eligibility, medical underwriting, and local availability.

AXA Global Healthcare, which offers international cover for retirees. Ask which application and underwriting options are available for your age and medical history.

Allianz Care, which offers international healthcare plans with different benefit options. Confirm the entry-age limit and whether a suitable policy is available for your residence in Germany.

APRIL International, whose MyHealth International range includes options for people retiring abroad. Ask which benefits, exclusions, and eligibility conditions would apply to you. When comparing offers, check outpatient appointments, regular prescriptions, existing conditions, deductibles, renewal terms, and treatment during visits to your home country. Confirm separately how you will meet any German long-term care insurance obligations. Before buying, obtain written confirmation of the policy’s suitability from the insurer and check the evidence required by the authority handling your residence application.

Costs, contributions, and long-term care insurance Costs are undoubtedly important, but the biggest trap is comparing only the headline premium. As of September 2026, the general GKV contribution rate is 14.6% and the average additional contribution rate is 2.9%. Route 2026 cost logic What to check KVdR 14.6% on the pension, split half and half with the pension insurer, plus half of the fund’s additional contribution Other income, fund extra rate, and child status for care contributions Voluntary GKV The same public rates apply, but a wider set of income can be assessed up to the contribution ceiling Which income counts, and whether a pension-linked subsidy applies Private arrangements Premium depends on age, tariff, health, and benefits, with separate long-term care obligations Underwriting, future increases, and whether the Basistarif is relevant Insurance Long-term care insurance in Germany for expats Read more What income may count and where to verify the rates Under KVdR, the contribution base is often narrower than under voluntary GKV. The Federal Ministry of Health states that voluntary members may also be assessed on other income such as capital income and rental income. Deutsche Rentenversicherung lists long-term care contributions for pensioners at 3.6%, or 4.2% for many childless pensioners, in 2026. Check current rates, ceilings, and your own income treatment with your Krankenkasse before you budget. Budgeting when your pension is paid in another currency If your pension or savings are held in another currency, exchange rates and transfer fees affect how many euros you have available for insurance premiums and other healthcare costs. Wise lets you convert supported currencies at the mid-market exchange rate, with the conversion fee shown upfront. Compare the total euros you would receive before transferring money to your German account.

How to get insured and avoid delays Once you know your likely route, the admin should happen in order: 1 Complete your address registration, called Anmeldung, and keep the Meldebescheinigung, which is your proof of registration. 2 Confirm your pension and insurance status. Ask whether you have German statutory pension evidence, S1 rights, or only a private route. 3 Contact a Krankenkasse or insurer before you move or retire, and ask what they would need to accept your case. 4 Prepare your paperwork, including your passport, proof of address, pension award or application evidence, S1 if relevant, prior insurance records, and any documents needed for a residence permit, called an Aufenthaltserlaubnis. 5 Check what is required for ongoing coverage, residence, long-term care, and any waiting periods or exclusions. If you are unsure, confirm eligibility with the sickness fund or insurer in writing before you cancel existing cover. If you need help exploring your options, you can also contact Feather to ask which policies, if any, are available for your age, insurance history, and residence situation. Ask specifically about the difference between temporary incoming cover and ongoing insurance, including limits on existing conditions and how long the policy can continue.