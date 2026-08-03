Long-term care insurance in Germany for expats

Key takeaways Topic What to know What to check next Compulsory cover Long-term care insurance is compulsory in Germany. Check whether it is attached to your public or private health insurance. Link to health insurance Statutory cover usually follows your health insurer automatically. If you need wider context, read Expatica’s guide to getting health insurance in Germany. Care grades Benefits depend on your approved Pflegegrad (care grade). Prepare for the assessment before you apply. Partial cover Statutory support helps with costs, but it does not pay every bill. Ask for a written cost breakdown before choosing care. First step to claim Claims start with your insurer or Pflegekasse (care fund). Apply early, because benefits are not usually backdated. If you think a claim may be needed, start with your insurer or care fund, not with a care home. Statutory cover helps, but it does not remove the need to budget for gaps.

What long-term care insurance is in Germany Germany’s Pflegeversicherung is the compulsory long-term care system that sits alongside health insurance. It forms part of the wider framework of social security in Germany, and it exists in both statutory and private compulsory forms. The key point is that this social long term care insurance Germany system is designed as partial support, not full-cost protection. Official information from the official national health portal of Germany and the Federal Ministry of Health both stress that people may still need to pay some elements of their own costs. Social security in Germany Social security in Germany Read more Statutory, private and supplementary cover Type What it is Main point Statutory cover Compulsory cover linked to statutory health insurance Usually attached automatically Private compulsory cover Compulsory cover for people in private health insurance Core benefits are broadly equivalent Supplementary cover Optional private top-up insurance Meant to reduce the remaining gap

Who pays and who can claim benefits? Employees, employers, pensioners, self-employed residents, students, and families can all be covered by long-term care insurance, but the route depends on health insurance status. The Federal Ministry of Health says contributions are paid by employers and employees in largely equal parts, while private policyholders take out compulsory private care cover through their provider. The benefits available to policy holders depend on an approved care assessment, an assigned care grade, and minimum insurance history rules. Who is automatically covered? Employees and most people in statutory health insurance are normally covered through the same insurer.

Dependants may be included through family insurance in some statutory cases.

People with private health insurance must also have private compulsory long-term care insurance.

Self-employed residents need to check whether their health insurance route places them in the statutory or private compulsory system.

If you have just arrived, are privately insured, or are unsure about family cover, ask your insurer to confirm your status in writing. Who is eligible for benefits? To qualify, you must be recognised as needing care under the legal rules. That usually means your independence is impaired for health reasons, the situation is expected to last at least six months, and you have been assigned a Pflegegradafter assessment. To qualify for long-term care benefits in Germany, you must be officially recognized as needing care under current legal regulations. This generally requires that your independence is impaired due to health reasons for a duration expected to last at least six months, and that you have been assigned a specific care grade, or Pflegegrad, following a formal assessment. Additionally, you must meet the insurance history requirements, which typically stipulate that you have held insurance for at least two years within the last decade, or have been covered under family insurance. When you are ready to proceed, you should apply directly through your insurer’s Pflegekasse or your private provider, ensuring you keep all relevant medical documentation and evidence that illustrates how your daily life is affected. If you are privately insured, it is also advisable to verify any specific exceptions with your insurer, Pflegekasse, or Medicproof.

What does it cover and what will you still pay? Statutory long-term care insurance can support care at home, professional services, respite arrangements, short-term care, and residential care. This is different from full reimbursement, because support depends on the care grade, the setting, and the benefit type. Care setting What insurance can help with What often stays out of pocket What to verify Home care by relatives Care allowance Extra support, lost income, household costs Care grade and allowance rules Home care by professionals Care benefits in kind Costs above the approved amount Provider charges and benefit limits Short-term or respite care Temporary care support Extra accommodation and related costs Eligibility and current yearly rules Residential care Contribution to care costs Food, accommodation, investment costs, part of care costs Full written fee breakdown Home care, care allowance and support services Pflegegeld (care allowance) is cash support when care is organised mainly by relatives or other informal carers.

Pflegesachleistungen (care benefits in kind) are benefits used for professional home care services.

Combination benefits let you mix family care and professional services.

Respite care and short-term care can help when the main carer is unavailable or home care is temporarily not possible. In practice, this means the system can support both family-led care and professional help, but the amount and type of help change with the care grade. The amount of money available does vary based on changes to government policy – check current yearly amounts before making plans. Nursing homes and the out-of-pocket gap Residential care is where many expat families get a shock. Insurance may contribute to the care element, but food, accommodation, investment costs, and part of care costs can still remain with the resident. This means you should treat insurance support as one part of the funding plan, not the whole plan. Before signing anything, ask the care home and the Pflegekasse for a current written breakdown. Cost area Often partly covered? What to ask Care costs Yes How much depends on care grade and current rules? Accommodation and meals Usually no What is the monthly resident share? Investment costs Usually no Are building or regional charges added? Extras Usually no What services are billed separately? When supplementary cover may be worth comparing Optional top-up cover can be worth comparing if you want more protection against future care gaps, especially for home care or nursing home costs. It does not replace compulsory long-term care insurance, and it should be compared carefully against savings, family support, and other priorities. For wider context, see Expatica’s insurance in Germany. Insurance Insurance in Germany Read more You might decide to consider supplementary cover if: You want extra protection against future out-of-pocket costs.

You would prefer to pay higher premiums rather than relying only on savings when a care need arises.

You can compare exclusions, waiting periods, and rising premiums carefully.

How do care grades and the application process work? The process is fairly linear. You apply to the insurer or Pflegekasse, an assessment checks how independent the person is in daily life, a Pflegegrad is assigned, and that decision determines which benefits can be used. If the grade or refusal seems wrong, you can appeal. How care grades are assessed A Pflegegrad is the official care grade used in Germany. Assessors look at how much help a person needs to manage daily life, not just at one diagnosis. They consider areas such as mobility, self-care, cognition and communication, managing illness-related demands, and everyday functioning. Official guidance on care grades makes clear that the same illness can lead to different grades if day-to-day independence differs. How to apply and prepare for the assessment Contact your statutory insurer’s Pflegekasse or your private provider and state that you want to apply for care benefits. Return the form and choose the broad type of support you expect to need. Gather medical letters, hospital reports, medication lists, and notes showing where daily help is needed. Attend the home assessment and describe an average difficult day, not a rare good day. Read the decision letter carefully, including the assigned care grade and approved benefits. Appeal if the claim is refused or the care grade seems too low. Editor Claire Millard Insider tip Keep every letter from your insurer showing your insurance start date and family status, and ask a German-speaking relative, adviser, or interpreter to join the assessment if language could become a barrier.

What expats should check after moving to Germany Expats often know they need health insurance, but do not realise that long-term care cover usually follows that choice. If you are moving in retirement, read Expatica’s retiring in Germany as well, because insurance route and contribution history can matter later. The risk here is assuming the system will sort itself out by itself. If you make a claim soon after arrival, insurance history, family insurance status, and whether you’re on a public or private insurance route can all matter. Newly arrived employees should confirm that long-term care cover is attached to health insurance from day one.

Self-employed residents should confirm whether they are in statutory or private compulsory cover.

Private policyholders should check which provider handles assessment and reimbursement.

Families should ask whether a spouse or child is co-insured or needs separate cover.

Anyone with recent residence abroad should ask how the minimum insurance history rule may affect a near-term claim. Expatica Tip: If you have recently moved and are still sorting German paperwork, ask your health insurer to confirm in writing how your long-term care cover is attached to your policy and whether dependents are co-insured, as this paperwork can save time later.

Managing care costs across borders Some expats support a parent in Germany from abroad, pay euro co-payments from another country, or set money aside in euros for future care costs. If you need to send money to Germany, you can compare Wise international transfers for secure payments which use the mid-market exchange rate with transparent fees. A Wise multi-currency account can also help you hold and manage euros and other currencies between countries. If cross-border admin is becoming a burden, compare your options before setting up recurring payments or keeping large euro balances with a bank in another country. Learn more about Wise Banking Best bank accounts for expats in Germany 2026 Read more

Frequently asked questions about long-term care insurance in Germany Is long-term care insurance mandatory in Germany? Yes. Long-term care cover is compulsory for people with statutory or private health insurance, and is usually attached to the selected health insurance route. What you can claim later still depends on an approved assessment and the other eligibility rules. What is Pflegeversicherung in Germany? Pflegeversicherung means long-term care insurance. It helps with care costs when a person needs long-term support, but it is partial cover rather than full reimbursement, so some costs can still remain with the person receiving care. How much does long-term care insurance pay in Germany? The amount depends on the care grade, the care setting, and whether support is paid as cash, services, or residential care contributions. Rates change, so check current yearly figures through gesund.bund’s application guidance or your insurer before making plans. How do you apply for long-term care benefits in Germany? You apply through your insurer or Pflegekasse, or through your private provider if you are privately insured. After that, there is an assessment, a care grade decision, and then a benefits decision. If needed, you can appeal. Do expats need private long-term care insurance in Germany? Not automatically. Expats do not usually need to choose private compulsory long-term care insurance separately unless their health insurance route requires it. If you are self-employed, privately insured, or newly arrived, verify your exact route directly with your insurer.