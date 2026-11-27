Key takeaways Visiting Germany: Choose medical cover for your stay and, if required, your Schengen visa. A visitor policy is not automatically suitable for relocation.

Choose medical cover for your stay and, if required, your Schengen visa. A visitor policy is not automatically suitable for relocation. Arriving before work or study starts: Establish when your regular insurance begins, then arrange suitable cover for the arrival gap.

Establish when your regular insurance begins, then arrange suitable cover for the arrival gap. Studying, taking a language course, seeking work, or freelancing: Match your health policy directly to your specific residency path, as visa requirements vary depending on how you enter the country.

Match your health policy directly to your specific residency path, as visa requirements vary depending on how you enter the country. Comparing prices: Look at deductibles, minimum charges, exclusions, and cancellation terms alongside the monthly premium.

Look at deductibles, minimum charges, exclusions, and cancellation terms alongside the monthly premium. Moving to public insurance: Temporary cover does not create eligibility. Confirm your next insurance route and start date before ending the existing policy.

What short-term health insurance means in Germany Temporary healthcare in Germany spans several distinct policy types, each built for a different stage of relocation. New arrivals typically rely on incoming insurance (Incoming-Versicherung) or specialized expat cover to bridge the initial gap before they can register for permanent statutory public health insurance (Gesetzliche Krankenversicherungor GKV) or comprehensive private coverage (Private Krankenversicherung or PKV). International health policies also fit into this space, though their benefits and residence suitability vary by product.

Does temporary insurance meet German visa requirements The distinction that matters is whether you need insurance for a short visit, the gap before regular cover starts, or the whole period of a national visa. The Federal Foreign Office’s national visa guidance explains requirements by residence purpose. Short visits and Schengen visas For a Schengen visa, medical insurance must cover the full stay throughout the Schengen area, with at least €30,000 in cover. Check that it includes the required emergency treatment, hospital care, and medical repatriation. Arrival before statutory insurance begins For national visas, incoming or travel insurance can bridge the gap before statutory cover starts. Submit confirmation of the future statutory cover alongside the temporary policy. The policy must remain valid despite your planned relocation with the Foreign Office generally specifying three months of arrival cover. Cover for the whole visa period If you plan to rely on private insurance throughout the visa period, emergency-only travel cover is generally insufficient. Requirements depend on your residence purpose and can include outpatient and inpatient treatment, existing conditions, and pregnancy benefits. A long maximum policy term does not prove compliance. Before paying, send the insurer your visa category and intended dates. Ask for the policy terms and certificate showing the required benefits, then compare them with your German mission’s checklist. For permit applications or renewals in Germany, use the requirements of your local Ausländerbehörde.

Which temporary insurance route fits your situation Visitors If you are coming to Germany for a vacation or to visit family, a standard travel medical policy is usually all you need. Just confirm that your coverage explicitly extends to Germany and any other European countries on your itinerary. Keep in mind, however, that a policy designed for a short vacation won’t satisfy the stricter health insurance requirements if you later decide to stay and register as a resident. Employees arriving before their job starts This is the arrival gap. Someone arriving in August for a September job may need temporary cover for those first weeks. Ask the employer and health insurer to confirm the first insured day, rather than assuming that cover begins when the first salary is paid. Make it in Germany also stresses continuous cover between arrival and regular insurance. Degree students Full-time university students must clear their health insurance status before completing enrollment. Public health funds streamline this by transmitting an electronic proof of coverage directly to your university. While temporary travel or incoming insurance works well for arriving a few weeks early, you will need to activate formal student health coverage before your academic term begins. Choosing private student insurance over the public system requires careful planning. Taking a formal exemption from statutory insurance binds you to private coverage throughout your studies, meaning you cannot switch back to public insurance until you start a qualifying regular job after graduation. Visas & Immigration German student visas and permits Read more Language students and job seekers Neither language study nor job hunting grants access to statutory public health insurance, meaning both pathways require private incoming cover. When applying for a language visa or Opportunity Card (Chancenkarte), ensure your insurance policy covers the full length of your intended stay from day one. Embassy authorities evaluate your application based on your current visa status, so relying on a future job offer or study place to cover your arrival period will lead to rejected paperwork. Freelancers Becoming a Freiberufler in Germany does not automatically give you access to public health insurance. Before buying temporary cover, ask a statutory fund whether you qualify for voluntary membership or establish an appropriate private route. Your previous insurance history and residence circumstances matter. The temporary policy must fit the self-employment application, including its required duration and benefits.

How long temporary health insurance can last The limit depends on the product. A visitor policy may cover one trip, while some incoming policies run for several years. Check whether the maximum is counted from your arrival date or the policy start date, and whether you can extend after arrival. For example, Feather’s temporary expat product has a maximum 5 year term measured from arrival in Germany. APRIL’s MyTravel Cover has an initial term of up to 12 months, with further cover subject to its conditions. Neither duration tells you whether a policy fits your particular visa or renewal. If your job, course, or residence plans change, contact the insurer before relying on the existing policy for the new situation.

What short-term plans cover and exclude Temporary policies vary, but many focus on new illnesses, accidents, and urgent care. Use this as a checklist when reading the benefits schedule. Treatment or benefit What to establish Doctor visits and prescriptions Whether ordinary outpatient treatment is included or only emergencies, and which limits apply Hospital treatment Whether you need prior approval and whether the insurer can pay the hospital directly Existing or chronic conditions Whether treatment, medication, and follow-up are covered or excluded Pregnancy and mental health Which benefits are included and whether waiting periods apply Dental treatment and preventive care Whether the policy covers only urgent pain relief or includes broader treatment An exclusion may affect both your access to care and the policy’s suitability for your residence route. Buying insurance after symptoms begin will not usually make those symptoms a new covered condition. Waiting periods can create further limits even after the policy has started. Many plans use reimbursement: you pay the bill, submit the required documents, and claim eligible costs back. Direct billing may be available for some hospital treatment, but it should not be assumed for every appointment.

How much short-term health insurance costs in Germany There is no single price for temporary cover. Age, destination, benefits, policy length, and deductibles can all affect what you pay. Compare quotes for the same dates and needs. For example, Feather’s published monthly premiums, checked in October 2026, are: Applicant age Basic cover per month Premium cover per month 0–17 €72 €96 18–64 €72 €134 65–74 €258 €408 These are prices for Feather’s temporary expat plans, not a market average or a quote for other products. Its pricing FAQ states a one-month minimum charge, with an exception for qualifying switches to public or private insurance arranged through Feather. Costs beyond the premium A deductible is the part of an eligible bill you pay yourself. Check whether it applies to each event, visit, or the year. Benefit caps and percentage reimbursements can leave further costs with you. If you only need two weeks of cover, ask for the total charge for those dates. Daily pricing, monthly billing, and minimum terms can produce different totals. Also establish whether unused premiums are refundable when regular cover begins. A new insurance policy does not automatically cancel the old one.

Temporary insurance products to compare Start with products that match your purpose and eligibility. Compare the same details for each, including the term, waiting periods, deductible, claims process, cancellation, and the certificate needed for your visa. Feather expat health insurance Feather offers temporary Basic and Premium plans for newly arrived expats, providing coverage for up to five years. Before applying, verify your exact arrival date and residence status against their eligibility guidelines. Its 31-day waiting period can be waived when the policy starts within 31 days of arrival or continues equivalent or broader prior insurance without a gap. If you rely on a waiver, hold onto your travel tickets or proof of prior insurance, and keep in mind that pre-existing conditions remain strictly excluded. Treatment relies on medical reimbursement, meaning you pay healthcare providers upfront and submit invoices online afterward. Each claim carries a €25 deductible per event. Be sure to examine your plan tier’s benefit limits and Feather’s billing and refund guidance so you know exactly how cancellation rules apply when you step up to full resident coverage. Get a Quote APRIL International MyTravel Cover Designed for short-term international stays, APRIL’s MyTravel Cover splits its offerings into an Emergency package and a broader Comfort package. The Emergency package covers only acute injuries and urgent illnesses, whereas the Comfort package incorporates general outpatient healthcare. Acceptance depends on checking your age, destination, home country, and purpose of stay. The plan can be issued for up to 12 months at a time. Note that applying after you have already left home enforces a 15-day waiting period under 2026 policy terms. Early cancellation is also strictly regulated. Ending the policy early requires proving a permanent return to your home country after a minimum three-month period, meaning activating a local German health policy won’t guarantee a pro-rata refund. You can submit outpatient bills through the Easy Claim mobile app or request direct payment settlement for hospital admissions. Review the schedule of benefits closely for out-of-pocket maximums, keeping in mind that basic emergency-only tiers tend to fall short of what German immigration offices require for resident visas. Get a Quote Longer-term international insurance If you need ongoing international cover, compare that separately from an arrival policy. Cigna Global Health Options, for example, offers Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers, with optional outpatient and dental modules. Premiums, deductibles, underwriting, waiting periods, and cancellation depend on your chosen contract, and direct billing is also available in some circumstances. Ask for written confirmation of eligibility and suitability for German residence, including any separate long-term care insurance requirement. An international brand or wide-ranging hospital benefit alone does not establish that a particular configuration meets your needs. Get a Quote

How to apply and avoid a gap in cover Follow this checklist to reduce mistakes: 1 Establish which insurance requirement applies to your visit, visa, or residence route. 2 Confirm the start date of any future statutory or private cover. Obtain written confirmation if you will use it in a visa application. 3 Choose temporary cover with dates and benefits that fit the intervening period or full required stay. 4 Enter accurate arrival, address, and personal details. Keep any documents needed to support eligibility or a waiting-period waiver. 5 Save the policy terms, benefits schedule, certificate, payment confirmation, and assistance number. 6 Set a reminder to arrange the next policy and cancellation before the temporary term ends. Anmeldung is local address registration, and the Meldebescheinigung is the certificate issued afterward. Ask the insurer what address details it needs at purchase and what you should update after registration. Cultural Integration 10 things to do during your first week in Germany Read more

When and how to switch to resident health insurance Changes in status Starting a job, beginning a degree, or changing your residence purpose can change your insurance obligations. Establish the new route with the relevant insurer before the change takes effect. If you qualify for public cover, the GKV-Spitzenverband list identifies statutory funds. Temporary insurance does not create a right to join GKV later. For the broader public and private options, see our guide to health insurance in Germany below. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Germany in 2026 Read more Changes in your care needs Needing routine treatment or ongoing medication is a separate reason to review benefits. It does not itself establish eligibility for a different insurance route, and an existing condition may affect a new private application. Ask what treatment will be covered before changing policies.