Key takeaways Eligibility: Public insurance (GKV) applies to most employees below the salary threshold, while private insurance (PKV) is for high earners, freelancers, and self-employed individuals.

Public insurance (GKV) applies to most employees below the salary threshold, while private insurance (PKV) is for high earners, freelancers, and self-employed individuals. Premiums: GKV is income-based, whereas PKV depends on age, health, tariff, and selected benefits.

GKV is income-based, whereas PKV depends on age, health, tariff, and selected benefits. Family cover: Free for eligible dependents under GKV, while PKV requires a separate paid policy for each family member.

Free for eligible dependents under GKV, while PKV requires a separate paid policy for each family member. Billing: GKV uses direct billing with providers, whereas PKV often requires paying upfront and claiming reimbursement later.

GKV uses direct billing with providers, whereas PKV often requires paying upfront and claiming reimbursement later. Reversibility: Switching back to GKV from PKV is strictly restricted and becomes especially difficult after age 55.

Switching back to GKV from PKV is strictly restricted and becomes especially difficult after age 55. Key risk: PKV carries the risk of rising long-term costs and lock-in, so decisions shouldn’t be based solely on first-year pricing.

How Germany’s two health insurance systems work Germany has two main long-term health insurance systems for residents: GKV and PKV. Temporary expat insurance is a separate category and should not be confused with either one. What GKV means GKV is the statutory public system. Premiums are tied mainly to income, and the system offers a defined core benefits package. In everyday life, many doctors bill the insurer directly, so you usually show your insurance card and receive treatment without paying the full bill upfront. For many expats, the biggest advantage is predictability. If you qualify for family insurance (Familienversicherung), an eligible spouse and children may be covered without an extra premium. What PKV means PKV is private health insurance. Premiums depend on age, health, the policy you choose, and the benefits you want, meaning two people with the same salary can pay very different prices. PKV can offer broader or more tailored cover, but it also brings more admin. You may pay a doctor or hospital bill first and then ask for reimbursement, and in most cases, each family member needs a separate policy. Healthcare Basics The German healthcare system Read more

Who can choose between public and private insurance in Germany? This is where many expats get confused. Not everyone can pick freely and eligibility comes before preference. If you are an employee, your salary is usually the key factor. Freelancers and self-employed professionals often have more flexibility. Families should also check whether private cover is affordable for everyone in the household, not just the main earner. Private health insurance salary threshold and other eligibility rules For 2026, the annual salary threshold for employees is €77,400. Employees below that level are generally required to remain in GKV, while employees above it may be able to choose PKV. Freelancers and self-employed people often have different rules and may have more choice. If you cross the threshold, your Krankenkasse will usually confirm when compulsory insurance ends. In some cases, declaring your exit within two weeks can help make the switch happen promptly. If your pay is close to the threshold, or your contract includes bonuses or changing work hours, verify your status before you do anything. Payroll, your insurer, or an adviser can help confirm whether you are actually eligible to move. What expats, freelancers, and families should check first Before choosing, ask yourself: Is your income above or below the salary threshold?

Are you employed, freelancing, or self-employed?

Do you have a spouse or children who would need cover?

Do you expect to stay in Germany long term?

How important is predictable family pricing?

Would you prefer simpler billing or more tailored benefits? A good rule of thumb: GKV is often the safer default for employees with families or uncertain long-term plans. PKV may be worth exploring if you are eligible, want a custom policy, and understand the long-term trade-offs.

Public vs. private health insurance in Germany: cost, coverage, and flexibility This table shows how the two systems differ in the areas that matter most for expats. How premiums, employer contributions, and family coverage differ Factor GKV PKV What this means Pricing model Income-based Age/health/tariff-based GKV is more predictable; PKV is more individualized Employer contribution Employer contributes toward the premium Employer also contributes, up to the legal limit Employed expats should still compare net monthly cost Family cover Eligible dependents may be covered at no extra premium Dependents usually need separate policies PKV can become expensive for couples and families Contribution ceiling Applies to income-based contributions Not relevant in the same way Higher earners may find GKV contributions capped Upfront payment Usually no Often yes, then reimbursement PKV can create more cash-flow and admin work The main difference is not just price but how the system behaves over time. GKV is generally easier to plan around, while PKV can be attractive for some people but less forgiving if your life situation changes. How access, billing, benefits, and flexibility differ GKV usually feels simpler on a day-to-day basis. You can often go directly to providers, and many standard treatments are handled without you paying first. PKV may give you broader or more flexible benefits, depending on the tariff. But it can also mean more paperwork, more reimbursement claims, and less flexibility later if you want to move back to GKV. A common mistake is focusing only on the first-year PKV premium. That can be misleading if you plan to have children, stay in Germany long term, or want the option to switch back later. Healthcare Basics Guide to getting health insurance in Germany in 2026 Read more

Which option fits your situation best? If you earn below the threshold: GKV is usually your only realistic option as an employee, and it is often the simplest one. If you earn above the threshold: Compare both systems carefully. PKV may look attractive at first, but test the long-term costs, not just the first monthly quote. If you are freelancing or self-employed: Check your eligibility carefully before choosing. PKV may be available, but GKV can still make sense if you want family cover and simpler budgeting. If you have a spouse or children: Compare the total family cost. GKV’s family insurance can be a major advantage. If you plan to stay in Germany for many years: Think about flexibility, age, and the difficulty of returning to GKV later. If you want predictability and less admin: GKV is usually the safer choice. If you want a tailored policy and you are comfortable with the trade-offs:PKV may be worth a quote.

Compare English-language GKV and PKV options with Feather Once you know whether you can choose, you can compare actual policy options. Feather offers an English-language way to explore German public health insurance enrollment and comprehensive private health insurance options online, with digital application support and comparison help. That can be especially useful if you want to understand your options without navigating German bureaucracy alone. Feather can help eligible readers compare and apply, but it is not the underlying insurer for every policy. For public insurance, the provider you end up with may be a German statutory fund such as TK, BARMER, DAK, or AOK. If you want a smoother English-language process, this is a practical next step. Start by comparing your options, then request the policy type that fits your situation best.

Switching between public and private health insurance in Germany Switching is possible, but it is not something to do casually. The rules matter, and timing matters too. How to switch from public to private insurance If you are eligible to leave GKV, you usually need to confirm your status and follow the correct notice process. In many cases, your public insurer must confirm the end of compulsory membership before the switch can proceed. Before you cancel anything, check the start date of your new cover, the notice period, and the documents you need. If anything is unclear, verify the details directly with your Krankenkasse or an adviser. Can you switch back to public health insurance in Germany? Switching back from PKV to GKV is restricted and gets harder as you get older, especially after 55. That is why the decision to go private should be made with the long term in mind. A change in job status or income can sometimes trigger compulsory GKV again, but this is not something to assume will happen automatically. If you are planning to stay in Germany for the long haul, treat the return-to-GKV question as a major part of your decision.