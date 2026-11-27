Key takeaways Most members are tied to their public fund for 12 months before the standard switch route opens.

Once notice is reported, the old membership usually ends on the last day of the second following month. Notice in March usually means a June 1 start with the new fund.

A Zusatzbeitrag increase can open a special termination right, even if the 12-month period is not over.

After some job or insurance-status changes, you may need to choose a new fund within 14 days.

For a normal GKV-to-GKV switch, the new fund usually contacts the old one for you. Tell your employer or benefits office quickly so records stay aligned.

Can you change your health insurance provider in Germany? Yes. People in statutory health insurance, known as GKV, can usually move from one fund to another inside the German healthcare system. Switching from GKV to private health insurance, known as PKV, is a separate route with different eligibility and cancellation rules. Healthcare Basics Public vs. Private Health Insurance in Germany Read more When the 12-month commitment period applies The official Federal Ministry of Health guidance and English-language gesund.bund overview follow the same core route: first the 12-month commitment period, then the normal notice timeline. After that, your old membership usually ends on the last day of the second month after the new fund reports your choice. The date is not driven by the day you filled out the form. Notice reported in March usually ends the old membership on May 31, so the new membership starts on June 1. When you can switch earlier Changing employer does not always mean changing insurer, which is where many readers get tripped up. Earlier-switch routes usually fall into three buckets: Your fund introduces or increases its Zusatzbeitrag, which can trigger a special termination right.

Your insurance status changes, for example because you move between employment and unemployment or cross the annual income threshold that changes how you are insured. In many employee cases, this creates a 14-day choice window.

You joined a Wahltarif, or optional tariff, which can limit flexibility instead of expanding it. Some tariffs bind you for one year or three years.

How to switch your Krankenkasse step by step Within GKV, the new insurer usually handles the formal switch notice with the old one. Compare and choose a new provider Most statutory benefits are set by law, so funds differ mainly on price, service, access, and extras. Use the official GKV-Spitzenverband list to confirm whether a fund is open in your state and to compare current Zusatzbeitrag rates. Factor Why it matters What to verify Where to verify Zusatzbeitrag This affects your monthly cost Current rate and when it last changed GKV-Spitzenverband list and fund website English support It can save time if your case gets complex Service channels, branch help, and written support Fund website or onboarding team Digital tools Good apps can reduce admin friction App features, document upload, eAU support Fund website or app store Bonus and extras A higher-cost fund may still offer better value Preventive care, travel vaccines, courses, bonuses Fund statutes and benefit pages Availability Not every fund is open everywhere Whether the fund is open in your state or nationwide GKV-Spitzenverband list What to verify before you apply: Will a lower Zusatzbeitrag save you enough each month to matter?

Do I want English-language help if there is a billing or treatment issue?

Will I use the extra benefits, or am I paying for perks I do not need?

Do I need a local branch, or is digital-only service enough? Apply with the new insurer To change public health insurance providers in Germany, you usually join the new Krankenkasse by sending a membership application. That application normally triggers the switch process, so a separate cancellation letter is generally not needed for a GKV-to-GKV change. Funds commonly ask for your ID, current address, employment details, and current insurance information. They may also ask for a recent registration certificate, known as a Meldebescheinigung, especially after a move or payroll change. If you want English-language help comparing public options and completing statutory enrollment, Feather can support eligible expats through the process. It can help with forms and provider choice, but switching deadlines still come from the law and the fund itself. Tell your employer and protect ongoing care The paperwork is often simple. Ongoing care is where people most often need to slow down and double-check. Employer or payroll: Tell your employer quickly, ideally within two weeks, so deductions and records move to the new fund correctly.

Tell your employer quickly, ideally within two weeks, so deductions and records move to the new fund correctly. Federal Employment Agency or job center: If you receive benefits, confirm which office needs your new insurer details.

If you receive benefits, confirm which office needs your new insurer details. Ongoing treatment: Approved therapy that has not started yet may need a fresh application with the new fund.

Approved therapy that has not started yet may need a fresh application with the new fund. Medical aids and prescriptions: Loaned aids may need to be returned or reissued, and an equivalent medicine may be reimbursed instead of the exact brand you had before.

What to compare before you switch Switching for a lower monthly contribution can make sense, but the cheapest fund is not always the best fit. A slightly higher Zusatzbeitrag may still be worth it if the app works better, the support is clearer, or the extras match how you actually use care. Compare day-to-day trade-offs, not just headline price. Funds such as TK, Barmer, DAK-Gesundheit, AOK, hkk, and HEK may look similar on core cover, but the experience around communication, digital admin, and bonuses can feel quite different. Comparison point Lower-cost focus When a higher-cost option may be worth it Best for Zusatzbeitrag Lower monthly deductions Better service may justify a slightly higher rate Budget-led switches Digital tools Basic app may be enough Faster uploads and cleaner admin can save time Busy workers and mobile users English support May be limited Clearer support can matter when something goes wrong Newer arrivals and non-German speakers Bonus programs Smaller rewards or fewer perks Better extras can offset some of the price gap People who use preventive care Extra benefits Core cover stays the same Travel vaccines or special courses may matter to you Readers with specific care priorities If you want a second pair of eyes on public options, Feather can walk eligible expats through the comparison and enrollment steps in English.

What happens after you switch? If the change is handled correctly, you should not lose coverage during the switch. Your new fund will issue a new health card and usually a new app or online account, while your core statutory cover stays broadly the same. A few details may still change. Bonus programs often restart, treatment approved but not yet started may need reconfirmation, and medical aids or reimbursed medicines may be handled differently by the new fund. If the timeline looks wrong or the two funds tell you different things, ask the new fund first because it is driving the enrollment process. If the answer still does not line up, contact the Unabhängige Patientenberatung Deutschland or your local consumer advice center before the switch date. Rules, contribution rates, and income thresholds can change, so verify current details with official sources or your insurer before you act. Photo: Willie B. Thomas/Getty Images