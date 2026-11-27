Key takeaways GKV members may be able to cover a spouse and children through Familienversicherung.

A child’s age, study status, disability, and parent insurance mix can change eligibility.

PKV does not offer a like-for-like family co-insurance benefit.

Mixed GKV and PKV households need to check child rules carefully.

Planned 2028 spouse surcharge changes should be rechecked before making any long-term decisions.

How Familienversicherung works in Germany Familienversicherung is a key statutory benefit within the German public healthcare system (GKV). Under this arrangement, a single contributing member can usually extend their coverage to a spouse, registered partner, or dependent children without paying an additional monthly premium. Public health funds like Techniker Krankenkasse (TK) specify that approved dependents receive full, equal access to all medical services under the primary member’s plan. Because this is a built-in entitlement of statutory public insurance, your family is fully covered under one plan rather than needing separate private policies. If you’re arranging cover for the whole household, Feather Insurance can make the paperwork easier. It’s an insurance broker for internationals in Germany, offering online public health insurance applications and support in English. Once your own membership is confirmed, you’ll receive instructions for adding eligible dependents. That makes it a useful starting point if you want help getting your family’s cover organized. Situation Usually eligible? Main check If not GKV member, low-income spouse Often yes Income, work status Own cover needed GKV parent, child Often yes Age, study, mixed-parent rule Own cover needed Main insured in PKV No Familienversicherung Separate policy Compare alternatives Healthcare basics Guide to getting health insurance in Germany in 2026 Read more Who can be covered free of charge? Statutory family insurance can cover these dependents if the legal conditions are met: A spouse or registered partner

Biological or adopted children

Children of insured children

Stepchildren, grandchildren, or foster children in qualifying dependency situations When free co-insurance does not apply While statutory family insurance (Familienversicherung) is generous, eligibility ends as soon as a dependent gains independent coverage or exceeds statutory financial limits. Own compulsory insurance: A spouse or child with their own mandatory cover usually falls outside Familienversicherung Main self-employment: A spouse who is primarily self-employed is usually excluded Income above the limit: The Federal Ministry of Health lists the 2026 family insurance income limit at €603 a month, but your Krankenkasse should confirm how it counts your income. Mixed GKV and the PKV child rule: If the privately insured parent earns above the threshold and more than the GKV parent, the child may need separate cover.

Can your spouse or partner be covered? If you are in GKV and your spouse is not working, or only has limited regular income, statutory family insurance is often the first route to check. That is a common setup for newly arrived expat couples. PKV has no equivalent family benefit. If your spouse has higher regular income, their own compulsory insurance, or main self-employment, they will usually need separate cover. Lives in Germany

Is your spouse or registered partner

Is not mainly self-employed

Is not already required to hold their own compulsory insurance

Stays within the current family insurance income limit Income limits, work status, and the 2028 rule change What counts: Salary, freelance earnings, and investment returns all count toward the monthly limit.

Salary, freelance earnings, and investment returns all count toward the monthly limit. Why timing matters: Eligibility can change as soon as work status changes.

Eligibility can change as soon as work status changes. 2026 limit: The Federal Ministry of Health lists the family insurance limit at €603 a month for 2026.

The Federal Ministry of Health lists the family insurance limit at €603 a month for 2026. 2028 note: A 2.5% surcharge is planned from 2028 for some members with a co-insured spouse or partner. Recheck the final law before budgeting around it.

How children are insured in Germany Most children enter the German healthcare system through free public family co-insurance (Familienversicherung). While this keeps medical care straightforward during childhood, their eligibility shifts as they hit major life milestones such as adulthood, higher education, or entering the workforce. Maintaining coverage depends on tracking specific age limits and submitting regular proof of enrollment to your Krankenkasse. If one parent holds private insurance (PKV) and earns above the statutory threshold, special rules apply that may require a separate paid policy for your child instead. Child’s stage Usual route What to watch Up to 18 Family insurance Parent status Up to 23, not working Often still possible Job changes Up to 25 in education Often still possible Proof of study Editor in Germany Philipp Spitzenpfeil Insider tip Public health funds review family coverage annually once a child turns 18. Keep official school or university enrollment certificates ready to submit immediately so your child’s co-insurance doesn’t lapse. Women’s Healthcare Pregnancy and giving birth in Germany Read more Children’s age limits and student rules Up to 18: Children can usually stay in family insurance.

Children can usually stay in family insurance. Up to 23: This can continue if they are not employed.

This can continue if they are not employed. Up to 25: This can continue in school, unpaid training, university, or eligible voluntary service.

This can continue in school, unpaid training, university, or eligible voluntary service. Special cases: Disabled children can stay covered without an age limit if the disability began during an eligible period. If your child needs a separate student policy, Expatica’s Student health insurance in Germany guide is the most relevant next read. Healthcare Basics Student health insurance in Germany: best options explained Read more Mixed GKV/PKV parents: when a child may not qualify A child cannot always join the GKV-insured parent automatically. For example, if one parent is privately insured on a higher salary and the other is in GKV on a lower salary, the child may need separate insurance. Yes or no: Is one parent privately insured?

Is one parent privately insured? Yes or no: Does that parent earn above the private insurance threshold?

Does that parent earn above the private insurance threshold? Yes or no: Is that income also higher than the GKV parent’s income?

Is that income also higher than the GKV parent’s income? If yes: The child will usually need separate cover.

The child will usually need separate cover. If no: The child may still qualify for Familienversicherung, but confirm before birth, enrollment, or a parent job change.

When private or expat cover may be the better fit When Familienversicherung is not available, families usually compare German private insurance, newcomer expat cover, or international plans. The right route depends on income, self-employment, mobility, and how long you plan to stay in Germany. German private insurance is built for long-term eligible residents. Newcomer or international plans can work as a bridge or for portability, but they do not automatically satisfy every long-term residence, renewal, or work rule in Germany. Family situation Usual comparison start Why it may fit Main caution High earner above the threshold PKV Tailored benefits Separate cost for each person Self-employed expat family PKV or expat cover More route choice Underwriting, switching risk Newly arrived family Newcomer expat plan Useful bridge May not work for every renewal Globally mobile family International plan Portability Check Germany compliance German private health insurance for families Private Krankenversicherung, or PKV, usually means a separate policy for each spouse and child. Total family cost depends on each person’s age, health, deductible, and tariff. That can suit some smaller or higher income households, but the trade-off is long-term. Medical underwriting can affect acceptance or price, and switching back to GKV later can be difficult. International plans for globally mobile expat families If your family expects to move between countries or wants private treatment during visits home, long-term international health insurance is worth exploring. Cigna Global offers hospital cover with optional outpatient benefits for specialist appointments, prescriptions and tests. You can choose a coverage area and add benefits around your family’s needs, making it useful to compare when healthcare across borders is part of your plans. APRIL International offers MyHealth International for people settling abroad, with different benefit levels and optional outpatient, dental and optical cover. Compare the benefits for each family member and the countries where you expect to seek treatment. Before choosing either route, establish which German compulsory insurance requirements apply to your household and how the proposed policy fits them.

What family health insurance costs in Germany Under GKV, the main insured person pays income-based contributions, and eligible family insurance does not add a separate premium. Under PKV or international cover, each person is usually priced separately. The Federal Ministry of Health lists the 2026 general GKV rate at 14.6%, with an average additional contribution of 2.9%, and counts income up to €5,812.50 a month. That gives you a framework, not a final bill, because Krankenkassen sets their own extra rate. Cover type How cost is built Usually strongest for Main budget risk GKV with family insurance Main member pays on income Families with eligible dependents Eligibility can end after a status change PKV Separate premium for each person Smaller, higher income households Total rises fast as family grows International plans Separate premium plus modules Globally mobile families Geography and add-ons change price Public family costs and co-payments In GKV, “no additional premium for eligible dependents” means no second insurance premium for the spouse or child if family insurance applies. Families can still face co-payments, limited dental or vision cover, or optional top-up costs. Pflegeversicherung, long-term care insurance, is tied to your health insurance route, and Expatica’s Long-term care insurance in Germany for expats explains that extra layer. Item What it usually means under GKV Main member premium Based on income up to the contribution ceiling Eligible spouse or child No separate premium if family insurance applies Co-payments Some prescriptions, hospital stays, or therapies can still cost extra Optional extras Supplementary dental or hospital add-ons cost extra Private and international family cost drivers Private insurance: Monthly premiums depend heavily on individual entry age, existing health conditions, chosen deductibles, and specific tariff options. While a base plan might appear economical for a single applicant, overall household expenditure rises significantly when adding individual policies for a spouse or dependent children. International plans: Total costs reflect geographic scope, optional US treatment access, direct settlement services, and supplementary modules like maternity or dental care. Paying for international portability only makes financial sense if your family frequently relocates across borders.