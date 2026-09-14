Student health insurance in Germany: best options explained

Key takeaways EU, UK & exchange students: Recognised home coverage (like an EHIC or GHIC) often works, but a German public health fund must still issue a digital M10 status notification to your university.

Recognised home coverage (like an EHIC or GHIC) often works, but a German public health fund must still issue a digital M10 status notification to your university. Degree students under 30: Statutory student health insurance (Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung) is the standard route, offering affordable, comprehensive coverage from day one.

Statutory student health insurance (Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung) is the standard route, offering affordable, comprehensive coverage from day one. Language & studienkolleg students: Private incoming or international student plans usually fit best, provided they meet specific visa and university enrollment requirements.

Private incoming or international student plans usually fit best, provided they meet specific visa and university enrollment requirements. Students aged 30 and over: Statutory student rates no longer apply, requiring a choice between regular public insurance, private medical coverage, or international plans.

Statutory student rates no longer apply, requiring a choice between regular public insurance, private medical coverage, or international plans. Working students & interns: Taking on part-time jobs, working student roles, or paid internships can change your insurance status and trigger different contribution rules.

How student health insurance works in Germany In Germany, holding health insurance is a mandatory part of daily life, but the rules apply differently depending on your student status. Understanding these distinctions early prevents bureaucratic headaches when you arrive. Most international students end up choosing between statutory public insurance, private medical plans, or temporary international cover. However, a cheap policy isn’t automatically a smart choice. If your insurance isn’t officially recognised by German authorities, your university will not complete your enrolment, no matter how comprehensive the medical benefits seem on paper. Visa: Proof with the right dates

Proof with the right dates Enrolment: Versicherungsbescheinigung or M10/exemption from a German statutory fund

Versicherungsbescheinigung or M10/exemption from a German statutory fund Treatment: Direct billing or pay-first reimbursement

Which option fits your student type? Nationality, age, and course type change the answer, so no single route suits everyone. Situation Usually points to Verify first Recognised EU, EEA, or UK cover EHIC/GHIC or exemption route Enrolment confirmation and work rules Under-30 degree student Statutory student fund Visa timing and fund start date Language or preparatory student Private or international cover Enrolment acceptance and exclusions Over-30 student or extended course Regular statutory, private, or international cover Total monthly cost and switching limits EU, EEA, UK, and exchange students If you are from the EU, EEA, or UK, EHIC, GHIC, or other recognised home-country cover may be enough, especially for an exchange or shorter stay. But many universities still want a German statutory fund to confirm your status or issue an exemption, and paid work, internships, or a longer stay can change the answer. Insider Tip: Even if your EHIC or GHIC is valid, your university may still need a German fund to confirm your status before enrolment closes. Example: Marta, an Erasmus student from Spain, may use her EHIC for care but still need German enrolment confirmation. Non-EU students, over-30s, and preparatory-course students Non-EU students usually need German-recognised cover for the visa stage. Under-30 degree students often compare statutory funds first, while over-30 students or language-course and Studienkolleg students may need private or broader international cover instead. That difference is one reason health insurance for a German student visa is not the same question as day-to-day healthcare after arrival. One caution is not to assume that a low-cost plan accepted for one category will suit another. Rahul, 24, starting a bachelor’s may find statutory cover simpler, while Lina, 32, starting a master’s may need to compare regular statutory, private, or international alternatives earlier. For over-30 cases, your local Studierendenwerk may also know about student-focused options or support.

Statutory student health insurance Public statutory coverage (Gesetzliche Krankenversicherung or GKV) is the standard, most reliable route for degree-seeking students under 30 who lack recognised home insurance. Core benefits are regulated by law across all public providers, and compulsory long-term care insurance (Pflegeversicherung) is automatically added to your monthly bill. Costs are heavily subsidised for students. For example, Techniker Krankenkasse (TK) sets total monthly contributions at €141.16 for students under 23, rising to €146.29 for those aged 23 and over without children. While major funds like TK, BARMER, and AOK offer similar core medical coverage, they differ slightly in English customer support, administrative speed, and small supplementary rate add-ons. Fund Admin angle Check TK English pages and digital confirmation Latest total, start date, university confirmation BARMER English support and online sign-up Contribution, documents, processing AOK Large public network Regional process and language support Other public funds Similar core benefits Supplement rate and M10 handling Check whether the student tariff applies to your course

Confirm the full monthly total including Pflegeversicherung

Ask how enrolment proof is sent

Check what changes if you work or turn 30

Private and international health insurance options Private and international cover can be relevant, but they are not the same. A German private student policy may fit local exemptions, while expat or international plans may fit mobility, visa use, or non-standard study routes. Coverage varies more than with statutory cover, so compare exclusions, waiting periods, reimbursement rules, support language, and whether the policy is accepted for your exact student status. Provider Likely fit Type Check Support Feather Insurance Germany-based comparison of public, private, and expat routes Expat platform Which product suits your student category English-first and digital Expat Insure Wider international comparison Comparison service Underwriter, visa wording, claims Adviser-led support Allianz Worldwide Care Eligible students wanting flexible international cover International insurance Length, network, Germany acceptance Global provider Cigna Global Eligible students wanting modular cover International insurance Options, direct billing, exclusions Student and expat routes APRIL International Eligible students wanting short-term or long-term study cover International student insurance Certificate language, waiting periods, reimbursement Student-specific plans Some low-cost incoming or travel-style plans may suit some students but not others, so confirm enrolment acceptance and latest pricing directly with the insurer and your university. One thing worth knowing is that private and international plans often use reimbursement more heavily, so cash flow can matter if you need to pay first and claim later.

Visa, enrolment, and the M10 process For a Germany student visa, the exact insurance needed depends on nationality, study type, and when your cover starts. Official guidance from DAAD and Make it in Germany shows that some students need visa-stage proof, while others mainly need recognised cover confirmed by the time they enrol. Universities usually care about whether your status is recognised and whether the confirmation arrives in time. In general terms, the M10 notification is an electronic notice from a statutory fund to the university, while an exemption route applies when recognised home-country or private cover is used. TK says it can forward enrolment confirmation directly to the university, and over-30 students can still send a notification even if they cannot claim an exemption. The document many students ask about is the insurance certificate for enrolment, and timing is crucial because universities can block enrolment until the status message arrives. For document lists, check the German embassy or consulate and the Federal Foreign Office route for your country. Ask your university or International Office what proof your status needs

If you want statutory cover, join a Krankenkasse and request the confirmation

If you rely on recognised or private cover, contact a German statutory fund early

Keep your policy certificate, admission letter, passport, and start date details ready Insider Tip: Start the status confirmation process before your enrolment slot opens, because delays are common. If you plan to stay after graduation, the next step may later connect with health insurance for a Germany job seeker visa. Healthcare Basics Health insurance for a Germany job seeker visa Read more

How to compare providers and avoid costly mistakes While high costs are always a valid concern, the risk is buying a plan that looks cheap and then fails at enrolment, reimbursement, or later switching. If you are comparing the cheapest health insurance in Germany for students, check what the price includes, how claims work, and whether extra costs sit outside the headline number. Private cover cannot always be reversed later, or at least not easily. That is why acceptance, flexibility, waiting periods, and work plans matter as much as the first monthly quote. Check recognition for your exact student type

Look at total cost and reimbursement rules

Ask about switching limits

Read exclusions and waiting periods

Check what part-time work changes