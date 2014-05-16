The best places for expats to retire in Switzerland Switzerland has a lot to offer retirees who have sufficient funds to enjoy its services. But despite being one of the more expensive countries to live in the world, some Swiss regions are cheaper than others. You can read our guide on the best cities in Switzerland for expats for more insight. But here are some of the most popular cantons where retirees choose to settle. Canton of Vaud If you want to live in a picturesque part of Switzerland, but not too far from a big city, then Vaud is a great choice for retiring in Switzerland. Located in the French-speaking part of Switzerland, the city of Lausanne sits on the coast of Lake Geneva with all the convenience of Geneva just a 45-minute drive away; yet still offers the peace and tranquillity of rural life. Canton of Zurich If finances aren’t an issue, then the city of Zurich and its surrounding regions deliver an outstanding quality of life, which, according to the most recent Mercer Quality of Living City Ranking, is surpassed only by Vienna. Boasting some of the best healthcare and cultural attractions in the country, Zurich is also accompanied by a moderate climate with cool winters and warm summers; making it highly appealing to expats. Canton of Zug Although it is one of the smallest cantons in Switzerland, Zug delivers breathtaking natural scenery and some of the lowest tax rates in the country, making it the ideal place for retirees planning for an affordable and quiet retirement. Canton of Appenzell Ausserrhoden Another small canton that is bursting with opportunities is Appenzell Ausserrhoden. Surrounded by mountains and lakes, affordable housing, low crime rates, and great healthcare, this is a top choice for those looking to retire in Switzerland. Of course, there are many beautiful places to live in Switzerland, which each offer their own unique qualities and charm, depending on the kind of lifestyle you are looking to enjoy in the country.

Services, organizations, and clubs for older expats in Switzerland Luckily for expats, there are plenty of English-speaking communities in Switzerland that can help you adjust to Swiss life, whatever your age. The American International Club of Zurich, for instance, is a wonderful organization that helps members integrate into their new community. They host regular networking events and offer many opportunities for members to volunteer in their local community. The Swiss Rotary Club is another wonderful option that can help expats foster new friendships by attending weekly meetings and building international relationships. Of course, it can take time to find your place and integrate with the locals, so one of the best options is to get involved with local groups that share your interests. Meetup and expat groups on Facebook are also great resources. There are also numerous expat groups throughout Switzerland that focus on everything from learning languages to visiting the theatre.

Wills and inheritance in Switzerland If you retire in Switzerland and pass away there, you may be subject to inheritance tax. However, this is generally tax-free to spouses and your children. Individuals from countries with bilateral agreements with Switzerland, on the other hand, may have to pay inheritance tax in their home countries instead. Expatica’s guide to Read more about inheritance tax in Switzerland Read more You should also check which inheritance laws apply to your assets. Usually, if you have a will that has been drawn up in your country of citizenship – even if it covers assets in Switzerland and worldwide – the Swiss authorities will defer to the law of the country of nationality. There are exceptions, however, so seeking legal advice from a professional when drawing up your will is always a good idea.

Healthcare for pensioners in Switzerland Switzerland has world-class healthcare, which is an attractive selling point for expats retiring in Switzerland. However, this comes at the expense of compulsory Swiss health insurance, which all official Swiss residents must get. Typically, foreign nationals must prove that they have valid accident and health insurance when applying for a Swiss residency permit. After your residency is approved, you have three months to purchase compulsory health insurance and accident insurance upon entering Switzerland. After registering for Swiss health insurance, you will need to make monthly payments. Your insurance stipulates your annual deductible amount. Swiss health insurance also includes a retention fee, whereby the individual must contribute 10% towards the insurer’s cost. This caps at CHF 700 for adults and CHF 350 for children per year. Individuals also need to pay hospital contributions of around CHF 15 per day. Expatica’s guide to Get quick expat health insurance quotes Read more It is worth noting that the price of Swiss health insurance can vary widely; especially if you choose to purchase supplementary health insurance that may cover you for treatments that aren’t included in the basic health insurance. In addition to health insurance, all Swiss residents must have accident insurance to cover medical costs in the eventuality of an occupational or non-occupational accident. While employees typically get coverage from their employer, non-working individuals must take out a personal insurance policy and pay a monthly premium; or add it as a supplement to a private insurance plan.