How to overcome the most common expat problems

Overcoming the language barrier Unsurprisingly, learning a new language is usually the biggest problem for expats; especially in the early stages of living abroad. Finding a house, opening a bank account, buying a car, and sorting out health insurance are all mammoth tasks. Now add an unfamiliar foreign language into the mix and suddenly your ‘to do’ list feels ten times more stressful. If you are lucky enough to live in a country where English is widely spoken, the language barrier will, of course, pose less of a challenge. For the rest of us, however, learning the local lingo is really the only solution to overcoming your frustration and integrating. If you prefer a classroom environment, then taking language lessons is a great way to develop your conversational skills with a qualified teacher. If you’re looking for a more flexible way of learning, on the other hand, there are several great language learning apps that can help you learn the local lingo at your own pace. Duolingo, Mindsnacks, and Babbel are just some of the popular apps on the market. These offer a variety of courses in multiple languages, which you can complete in your own time, such as your daily commute to work.

Understanding the local culture Living in an unfamiliar culture will inevitably bring about some degree of culture shock. Whether you are struggling to understand the local sense of humor, adapt to a new work culture, or simply buy groceries at the supermarket, these daily challenges that can bring about feelings of frustration, homesickness, and maybe even regret. However, it is important to remember that everyone experiences negative emotions in the early stages; these are all part of the adjustment process. The good news is that these feelings will eventually pass. And with some effective culture shock management strategies, you’ll be stepping off the rollercoaster of emotions in no time. Embracing your host culture is key to dealing with culture shock. The more you research your destination before you arrive, the better prepared you will be for the challenges ahead. Learning more about the local customs and traditions, for example, will help you bridge your knowledge gap and better understand the country. Taking language lessons, making friends with locals, and connecting with the expat community will also help reduce feelings of loneliness and isolation and improve your wellbeing.

Dealing with the cost of living abroad A high cost of living is one of the main expat problems people face when they move abroad. While indicators such as ECA International’s Cost of Living Survey provide a general outlook of the most expensive cities for expats, it is often difficult to know how tight finances will be until you reach your destination. Factors such as housing, transport, food, clothing, household items, and entertainment all come into play when considering where to live. But wherever you end up moving to, chances are that certain costs will seem significantly higher than at home. And this can create feelings of resentment. So what is the solution? Well, aside from considering moving to a more affordable country, managing your finances and budgeting for living expenses is key. You can also follow some simple finance tips to help reduce your spending and save for the future. This might mean cooking at home instead of eating out, shopping at cheaper supermarkets, or using public transport. Researching the rental prices in different neighborhoods can also save you money in the long run.

Adjusting to the new pace of life Another common expat problem that usually arises once you have moved is adjusting to the new pace of life. Depending on where you have come from, this transition can bring about a variety of emotions. For example, if you move from a bustling ‘city that never sleeps’ in Asia to a quiet town in Europe; where everything closes at 5 pm, you might feel frustrated that things flow a lot slower. On the flip side, you may feel overwhelmed when moving from a laid-back environment to a hectic one. This is where time, patience, and a lot of research can really help you out. Reading up on the way of life, and connecting with the expat community, in a foreign country can help you decide whether it is compatible with your personality, goals, and desired lifestyle. After all, you probably wouldn’t choose to move to London if you dislike crowds, noisy places, and crave nature. Similarly, the idea of moving to a sleepy town in Spain might be unappealing if you’re a night owl who loves going out. Doing your research beforehand will better prepare you for your life ahead, and avoid any surprises further down the line.