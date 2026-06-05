UK Innovator Founder Visa (2026)

Who can apply? Core eligibility requirements To be eligible for a UK Innovator Founder visa, you must: Have an endorsement letter from an approved endorsing body to show that your business is eligible

Be at least 18 years old

Meet the English language requirement of B2 on the CEFR scale (unless you are from an exempt country)

Have had at least £1,270 in your bank account for 28 consecutive days before applying Business idea requirements You need to show that your business idea is: New – you cannot join a business that is already trading

– you cannot join a business that is already trading Innovative – you must have an original business idea different from anything else on the market

– you must have an original business idea different from anything else on the market Viable – you’ll need a realistic business plan and demonstrate that you have the skills to execute the plan

– you’ll need a realistic business plan and demonstrate that you have the skills to execute the plan Scalable – the business should be able to grow, create jobs, and expand beyond the local market Do you need £50,000 to apply? No, the previous £50,000 minimum investment requirement was removed when the Innovator Founder route replaced the old Innovator visa in April 2023. There is no longer a fixed upfront investment threshold for the visa, although endorsing bodies will expect you to show that you have enough funding for your plan and be able to explain where it comes from. Different endorsing bodies may apply their own expectations regarding funding levels and evidence of available capital, so applicants should review the specific criteria of their chosen endorsing body carefully. Professional immigration or legal advice may also be helpful before applying.

Approved endorsing bodies (and what endorsement involves) What is an endorsing body? An endorsing body is a Home Office-approved organization that is responsible for assessing the credibility of your business plan if you apply for a UK Innovator Founder visa. If they approve your application, they issue an endorsement letter that you need to submit with your visa application. Endorsing bodies are also responsible for monitoring your business progress through regular contact point meetings during your visa period. Current endorsing bodies Here are the current Innovator Founder visa endorsing bodies: Endorsing body Notes UK Endorsing Services Can issue endorsements for new applications Innovator International Can issue endorsements for new applications Envestors Limited Can issue endorsements for new applications Global Entrepreneurs Programme (GEP) Typically only endorses founders invited to its programme *Information checked and correct on 20th May 2026 Note: If you encounter an organization that is not on the official UK government list, you should treat it as suspicious and report if necessary. Endorsement costs You will need to pay £1,000 (per person) to apply for endorsement for your visa. You should pay this directly to the endorsing body. If your application is successful, you must meet with your endorsing body for a mandatory contact point meeting at least twice during your three-year visa period. This costs £500 per meeting, which you pay directly to the endorsing body.

Innovator Founder visa UK requirements Required documents checklist You will need to provide the following documents along with your application: Valid passport or ID document

Endorsement letter from your approved endorsing body

Bank statements showing you’ve had at least £1,270 in your account for 28 consecutive days

Proof that you meet the English language (B2) requirements (or evidence of exemption)

Tuberculosis (TB) test results if you are from a country where you have to take the test Any documents not in English or Welsh will require a certified translation. Proof of funds — the £1,270 rule As part of your application, you will need to show that you’ve had at least £1,270 available in your bank account for 28 consecutive days prior to your application submission. The exception is if you’ve been living in the UK for at least one year and are applying from inside the country. Day 28 of this period must be within 31 days of your application date. For example, if you apply on 21 June, your bank statement must show a 28-day period ending between 21 May and 21 June. The bank account should be in your own name and the funds used as evidence cannot include the following: ❌ Overdrafts ❌ Bitcoin savings ❌ Stocks and shares ❌ Pensions ❌ Unregulated banks Dependant maintenance funds You can bring your partner and children with you on a UK Innovator Founder visa. They need to submit their own applications as a partner/child of an Innovator/Founder. In addition to the £1,270 you need to show for yourself, you will also need: £285 for your partner

£315 for one child

£200 for each additional child This money will also need to have been in your account for 28 consecutive days.

What the Innovator Founder visa allows you to do (and not do) You can Set up one or more UK businesses

Work for your business(es) as a director, partnership member, or sole proprietor

Do work outside your business if it’s a job needing at least a Level 3 qualification

Travel abroad and return to the UK while the visa is valid

Bring eligible dependent family members You cannot Access most public funds such as benefits

Work as a professional sportsperson or coach If your application is successful, you will receive a detailed list of what you can and cannot do on your visa. Healthcare You typically have to pay the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) as part of your application. This allows you to access NHS healthcare while your visa is valid. Many services, e.g., GP appointments and hospital treatments, are free. However, you will need to pay towards some services, such as prescriptions, dental care, eye care, and some specialist treatments. You will still have to pay the IHS even if you take out private health insurance.

How to apply for a UK Innovator Founder visa (step-by-step, 2026) Here are the application steps for a UK Innovator Founder visa. Step 0: Get endorsed (the real “gate”) The key initial step is obtaining an endorsement from an approved endorsing body. This involves preparing a business plan. A good Innovator Founder visa business plan will: Demonstrate the key requirements that your business is new, innovative, viable, and scalable

Show evidence of market research to support your goals

Have clear costings and financial projections

Demonstrate your skills and experience as the business founder

Detail where initial required funds are sourced from You will have to pay the endorsement application fee of £1,000. If successful, you will receive an endorsement letter in support of your visa application. This is valid for three months from the issue date. Step 1: Apply online (outside the UK, or switch inside the UK) You need to make your visa application online from outside the UK. If you are extending your visa, or switching from another UK visa, you can apply online from inside the UK. Any dependent family members you are bringing with you should also apply online, either at the same time as you or before traveling to the UK. Step 2: Pay fees (Home Office + IHS) This includes both the visa application fee and the IHS fee. Remember to budget for each applicant if you are bringing dependents. If you are paying from abroad, you will also need to budget for any transaction fees, plus conversion fees if you are paying in a currency other than GBP. Step 3: Prove your identity The process for this depends on which country you’re from and what type of passport you have. You will either: Use the UK Immigration: ID Check app to create/sign into your UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) account and scan your passport/ID

Book an appointment at a Visa Application Center (from outside the UK) or UKVCAS (if applying to extend/switch from inside the UK) to submit your biometric information (fingerprints and photo) Step 4: Upload/submit documents You can upload your documents online as part of the application process. Don’t forget to submit certified translations of any documents not in English or Welsh. Step 5: Wait for a decision and prepare to travel The Innovator Founder visa processing time is typically within 3 weeks (or within 8 weeks if applying inside the UK to extend/switch the visa). The Home Office will contact you if your application will take longer for any reason, for example if your supporting documents need to be verified. It may be possible to pay to get a faster decision. You will usually receive notification of your decision by email. This includes instructions on how to prove your immigration status – usually by digital eVisa. Visas & Immigration Work-related visas in the UK Read more

Costs and budgeting (2026) Official application fees (per person) Current application fees are: £1,357 per person (standard application from outside the UK)

£1,693 per person (extending or switching your visa from inside the UK) Endorsing body fees (paid separately) These fees, paid directly to the endorsing body, are currently: £1,000 endorsement application fee

£500 per mandatory contact point meeting during the visa period (minimum two meetings) Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) IHS fees for the Innovator Founder visa are currently: £1,035 per year (so £3,105 total for a three-year visa)

£776 per year for dependent children aged under 18 (so £2,328 for a three-year visa) If you’re applying for a part-year visa (e.g., 2.5 years), you pay a reduced fee for the final year.

Switching and extending Can you switch to an Innovator Founder from inside the UK? Yes, you can switch to this visa from most long-term UK visas if you meet the standard eligibility requirements. You cannot switch if you are in the UK on a: Visitor visa

Short-term student visa

Parent of a child student visa

Seasonal worker visa

Domestic worker in a private household visa

Stay of detention in an immigration center or prison on immigration grounds

Permit to stay outside the Immigration Rules, e.g., on compassionate grounds You can switch to an Innovator Founder visa from a student visa if one of the following apply: You’ve completed the course you are studying

You’ve been studying a full-time PhD for at least 24 months Can you extend the Innovator Founder visa? Yes, you can extend your visa if you still meet the eligibility requirements. You’ll need a new endorsement for your existing business, or for a new business idea you plan to set up. Innovator Founder visa extensions are typically for three-year periods and there is no limit on the number of extensions. Any dependents who traveled with you will need to extend their own visas separately.

Settlement (ILR) after 3 years — plan early When can you apply for ILR? You can apply for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) after living in the UK for three years on an Innovator Founder visa. ILR/settlement means that you can live in the UK as a permanent resident, and potentially apply for British citizenship further down the line. Your three-year qualifying period should be on the Innovator Founder (or the preceding Innovator) visa as you cannot include time spent in the UK on another visa. You will also have to meet other requirements. If you want to apply for ILR on your visa, you should do so before it expires. The earliest you can apply is 28 days before you complete your qualifying period. ILR requirements You typically need: A new endorsement letter that shows you’ve grown your business and are eligible for ILR

Evidence that your business is registered, currently trading, sustainable, and that you have an active day-to-day role in the management and development of the business

Continuous residence in the UK during your visa (no more than 180 days outside the country in any 12 months)

To pass the Life in the UK test Criteria for getting endorsed for ILR In addition to your business being registered and currently active, you need to have done at least two of the following to get endorsed for ILR: Had £50,000 of investment which you’ve spent on developing the business

Double your number of customers in the last three years, and have higher than average customer numbers for comparable businesses

Applied for intellectual property protection

Made £1 million revenue in the last full accounting year (or £500,000 including £100,000 from overseas exports)

Created 10 full-time jobs (or equivalent) for settled workers that have existed for 12 months (or five of these jobs with an average salary of at least £25,000/year)