UK dual citizenship passport rules explained

Key takeaways If you only need the short version, start here. Question Short answer Does the UK allow dual citizenship? Yes. The UK allows dual nationality, but the other country may not. Can British dual citizens get an ETA? No. British citizens are not eligible for a UK ETA. Which passport should you usually use? Usually a valid British passport, or an Irish passport if you are also Irish. Is there an exception? Yes. Some people who became British after holding settled or pre-settled status can use a linked non-UK document. Can an expired British passport work? Sometimes, but only in limited cases and at the carrier’s discretion.

Does the UK allow dual citizenship? Yes. GOV.UK says the UK allows dual citizenship, which means you can be British and also hold another nationality. There is no separate UK application called “dual citizenship” in most cases. In practice, people usually become dual nationals because they already had another citizenship, or because they later acquired one without losing British citizenship. If you want broader background on routes to nationality, see Expatica’s guide to British citizenship in the UK. A few points matter straight away: The other country may not allow dual nationality, so check its embassy or consulate rules.

The Home Office does not keep a full register of everyone who is British automatically.

Dual nationality can affect travel paperwork, even when your citizenship itself is not in doubt.

You may not be able to get British diplomatic help while in your other country of citizenship.

Which passport should you use to enter the UK? The safest answer is to decide this before you book, not at the airport. In practice, British dual citizens are usually expected to show a document that proves their right of abode before the carrier lets them board. Use this quick route check: If you have a valid British passport, use that. If you are also an Irish citizen and have a valid Irish passport, that can also work. If you are British but do not hold a valid British passport, a certificate of entitlement to the right of abode may be the right route. If you became British after getting settled or pre-settled status, check whether the narrow EU Settlement Scheme exception applies to you. If you have a British or Irish passport For most British dual nationals, a valid British passport is the standard route. It is the clearest way to show carriers and border systems that you do not need immigration permission to travel to the UK. If you also hold Irish citizenship, a valid Irish passport is a distinct route. That reflects the Common Travel Area position, so British-Irish dual citizens are not in the same position as other dual nationals travelling on a foreign passport. If you need a certificate of entitlement A certificate of entitlement right of abode is digital proof that you have the right of abode in the UK. It can be useful if you are British and travelling on a foreign passport, but do not hold a valid British passport. One thing worth knowing is that this is not a backup you use alongside a valid British passport. GOV.UK says you should not apply for it if you already have a valid British passport. Before relying on it, check: whether you are eligible and whether this route fits your status

the current fee, processing time, and where you are applying from

whether your UKVI account will need updating if your passport details change

Can you travel with another passport or an expired British passport? This is where most of the confusion sits. A common question is whether a foreign passport or old British passport will simply do the job, but the answer depends on whether you fall within a specific exception. The basic comparison is: A foreign passport on its own is not the standard route for most British dual citizens.

An ETA is not a workaround if you are British.

Some EUSS-linked dual citizens may be able to use another passport or eligible ID card.

An expired British passport may be accepted only in limited cases, and only if the carrier agrees. The EU Settlement Scheme exception If you got British citizenship after settling in the UK under the EU Settlement Scheme, you may be able to travel using your other valid passport, or an eligible national ID card from the EU, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein, or Switzerland. This is not a broad exception for all dual citizens. Before you travel, check your UKVI account details and make sure the document you plan to use is correctly linked. If the link is wrong or out of date, boarding can still become difficult. Check these points before you go: your settled or pre-settled status still shows correctly

your current passport or ID card is linked to your UKVI account

you actually became British after holding EUSS status Editor Roy Pallas Insider Tip If you naturalised after getting settled status, check your UKVI account before you book, not just before you fly, because an out-of-date linked passport can cause avoidable travel stress. The temporary expired-passport concession GOV.UK says a carrier may allow travel if you have an expired British passport issued in 1989 or later, plus a valid passport from a nationality that can get an ETA. The personal details on both documents must match. This is not a guaranteed route. The carrier decides whether to accept it, so do not assume a past journey means the next one will be fine. Check this before relying on it: your expired British passport was issued in 1989 or later

the personal details match exactly across both passports

your airline or carrier confirms it will exercise discretion in your case

How to check if you may already be British Some people are already British without realising it, especially through birth or parentage. That matters because British citizens cannot rely on ETA rules as if they were non-British travellers. A common question is whether this only affects people born in the UK. It does not. GOV.UK’s citizenship checker also covers people born abroad and people whose parents were British. A simple way to start is: Note where you and your parents were born. Check whether a parent was British, settled, or otherwise qualified at the relevant time. Use the official GOV.UK checker before you book travel. If the answer is unclear, get specialist advice before treating yourself as a non-British visitor. Common situations that catch families out Children born abroad to a British parent may already be British, but the result can depend on dates, the parent’s status, and family circumstances. That is why this article cannot give an individual nationality answer. These are common situations that need early checking: a child born abroad to a British parent

parents assuming one family passport setup covers everyone

a naturalised Briton who never renewed British documents

a person who has always travelled as non-British and never checked status Editor Roy Pallas Insider Tip A child born abroad to a British parent may already be British, so do not assume an ETA is the fix until you have checked nationality status on GOV.UK. If your wider immigration position is still developing, Expatica also has guides on permanent residence in the UK and family visas in the UK.

What to do if you do not have the right document yet If you realise your paperwork is not ready, move from easiest option to hardest. The main aim is to avoid building a trip around a weak exception. A practical order is: Renew or apply for a British passport if that route is open to you. Check whether a certificate of entitlement is more suitable. If the trip is urgent, see whether an emergency travel document may help. Do not assume you can use an ETA instead if you are British. Renewing or applying for a British passport For most British dual nationals, this is the simplest route. It gives carriers the clearest proof and avoids relying on narrow exceptions or discretionary decisions. Before applying, check current passport rules carefully, especially if it is your first British passport, you are applying from overseas, or you need to travel soon. If you are still working through residence or entry status more broadly, Expatica’s guide to UK visas and immigration can help with the bigger picture. Check: whether you are renewing or making a first application

current processing times and fees

whether you are applying from inside or outside the UK Visas & Immigration How to immigrate to the UK Read more Emergency travel documents and urgent trips An emergency travel document can help some British nationals abroad who need to travel urgently and cannot use their passport. It is usually a fallback for urgent situations, not a routine travel plan. What this means in practice is simple: use it when time is genuinely tight and other options will not work, but do not build a normal trip around the assumption that one will be issued quickly or that it will fit every itinerary.