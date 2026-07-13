Moving to the UK from Australia: visas, costs and setup

Key takeaways Start with your visa, not your flights. Long-term living in the UK usually means choosing the right route first, whether that is Youth Mobility, work, study, ancestry, family, or citizenship-related status.

Long-term living in the UK usually means choosing the right route first, whether that is Youth Mobility, work, study, ancestry, family, or citizenship-related status. Budget for the first month separately. Your biggest costs may come before life feels settled, including visa fees, temporary accommodation, rent upfront, deposits, transport, and basic setup.

Your biggest costs may come before life feels settled, including visa fees, temporary accommodation, rent upfront, deposits, transport, and basic setup. Sort money early. Many Australians can pay in GBP before they can fully bank like a UK resident, so proof of address, account access, and transfer timing matter sooner than expected.

Many Australians can pay in GBP before they can fully bank like a UK resident, so proof of address, account access, and transfer timing matter sooner than expected. Learn the basics of NHS and National Insurance. Healthcare access depends on your status, and if you will work, you may need a National Insurance number for tax and payroll.

Healthcare access depends on your status, and if you will work, you may need a National Insurance number for tax and payroll. Do not leave logistics until the end. Shipping, pets, and driving rules can all be manageable, but only if you check the latest rules before you book.

Choose your visa route first Your move starts with legal status, not housing or flights. Once you know which route fits, it becomes much easier to plan documents, timings, and your first-month budget with fewer surprises. Which UK visa route suits Australians? 1.Youth Mobility Scheme: Often the simplest route for younger Australians who want flexibility to live and work in the UK. As of July 2026, Australians aged 18 to 35 may apply, with an application fee of £340, a healthcare surcharge that is usually £776 per year, and a savings requirement of at least £2,530, so check the live rules on GOV.UK’s Youth Mobility Scheme visa page. 2.Skilled Worker visa: Usually more realistic if you already have a UK job offer from a licensed sponsor and your role meets the route’s salary and eligibility rules. This is often the main route for Australians planning a longer professional move. 3.Student visa: Best if you have a confirmed place with a UK education provider and can show you can support yourself. This route can work well if study is the main reason for moving, not just a way in. 4.UK Ancestry or citizenship-related routes: Worth checking early if you have a UK-born grandparent, British citizenship, or another form of British status. A common mistake is leaving this research too late and paying for a route you may not need. 5.Family visa: This may apply if you are joining a partner or close family member in the UK. Eligibility can depend on relationship evidence, income rules, and where you will live. 6.Right of abode or dual citizenship cases: If you already have British citizenship or another right to live in the UK, your move may be more about document checks than a visa application. If you are unsure where you fit, start with Expatica’s UK visas and immigration guide and its UK work visas guide, then verify the live route rules on GOV.UK before paying any fee. What documents and timelines should you prepare? Give yourself more time than you think you need. A common question is whether you can sort documents after booking flights, but for most long-distance moves that creates avoidable pressure, especially if you need identity checks, appointments, or proof-of-funds evidence. Check your passport validity and whether your visa route has any document-specific timing rules.

Gather proof of funds where relevant, including statements that meet the route’s format and timing requirements.

Prepare job offer, sponsorship, university, or family evidence early, not the week before you apply.

Save accommodation evidence, temporary stay details, and any address documents you may need after arrival.

Use official sources for current requirements and ignore forum advice if it conflicts with GOV.UK or your provider’s live checklist.

Build your UK budget before you book Your first month in the UK may cost much more than your steady monthly life later on. Plan in GBP, and treat London separately from the rest of the UK because rent pressure can change the whole move. What the first month in the UK may cost Think in two buckets, one-off setup costs and ongoing monthly costs. This is different from a holiday budget because you may need cash ready for housing, transport, and admin before your first payslip arrives. Cost area One-off or ongoing What to plan for Why it often catches Australians out Visa and pre-departure costs One-off Application fees, health surcharge, document appointments, flights These are usually due before you start earning in GBP Temporary accommodation One-off or short-term Hotel, short let, or room for your first days or weeks It can be hard to rent immediately without local paperwork Tenancy costs One-off upfront Holding deposit, tenancy deposit, first rent payment Renting often needs cash before you have UK credit history Bills and local taxes Ongoing Council tax, utilities, internet, contents cover Council tax is a local property charge and varies by area Daily setup Ongoing at first Transport, food, SIM, basic home items Small setup costs add up quickly in week one These cost categories are editorial examples to help readers plan their first month. Actual costs can vary by city, visa route, housing situation, and timing. Which UK city fits your budget and goals? Many Australians start with moving to London from Australia in mind because the jobs market is broad and there are large expat communities. That can work well, but the key question is whether London still fits once you factor in rent, commuting, and the need for extra savings in your first few months. If you are not tied to London, other major cities can give you more breathing room. Expatica’s cost of living in the UK guide is a good next step if you want current city-by-city context. London: Highest rent pressure, strong job access, big social scene, and fast transport, but the most expensive landing point.

Highest rent pressure, strong job access, big social scene, and fast transport, but the most expensive landing point. Manchester: Strong jobs market, good transport, and a lower cost base than London for many renters.

Strong jobs market, good transport, and a lower cost base than London for many renters. Birmingham: Central location, broad job access, and often a better value choice if you expect to travel around England.

Central location, broad job access, and often a better value choice if you expect to travel around England. Edinburgh: Attractive for quality of life and professional roles, but rents can still be high and supply can be tight. Many Australians default to London, but living just outside the capital, or choosing another major city for your first six months, can stretch savings much further while you settle. About the UK The cost of living in the UK Read more

Set up money and banking between Australia and the UK Money setup is one of the hardest practical gaps for new arrivals. You need to cover life in GBP, but you may still be proving your address, waiting on payroll, or moving savings out of Australia at the same time. How to open a UK bank account as an Australian To open a bank account in the UK as an Australian, major local banks such as Barclays, HSBC UK, Lloyds, and NatWest may ask for a passport, visa or status evidence, and proof of your UK address. That last part is often the sticking point, because many new arrivals do not yet have a tenancy agreement, utility bill, or council tax letter in their own name. This is where Wise can make the transition easier. You can open a Wise account before you even leave Australia, without needing a UK address, and get a UK account number and sort code along with a multi-currency card that lets you hold and spend in both AUD and GBP. It’s a practical way to have your money and everyday banking ready to go from day one, so you’re not scrambling to sort out payments, rent, or bills while you’re still settling in. One thing worth knowing is that your first account does not have to be your forever account, but it can be if you want. Many people keep Wise long-term for its flexibility and low-cost international transfers, while others use it as a smooth starting point while they build a UK paperwork trail, before moving to a major local bank later for salary, bills, or borrowing. Either way, having Wise sorted before you arrive makes those early weeks far easier. Expatica’s guides to opening a bank account in the UK and mobile banking in the UK can help you compare what providers ask for. Check each provider’s live eligibility page before you apply. Requirements can differ by visa type, nationality, and whether you already live in the UK. Banking Opening a bank account in the UK Read more How to move money between AUD and GBP without avoidable fees The real problem is usually timing. You may need to pay a rent deposit, cover temporary housing, or fund living costs before your first UK payday, and converting a large amount of savings in a rush can leave you with a worse result than a planned move. This is exactly where having Wise set up in advance pays off. Since you can hold and convert currencies such as AUD and GBP, and in some cases get local account details for receiving money, it gives you UK-ready money access before you’re fully set up with a major local bank. Just check current features, fees, and availability for your country, as they can change, and note that the Wise account is not a bank account. If you want to compare it as a bridge option, see Wise Fees & Pricing. Many new arrivals discover that having GBP available quickly matters before they have a full UK banking footprint, especially for deposits, temporary housing, app verification, and everyday spending in the first week. Wise account lets eligible customers hold and manage money in multiple currencies, which can be useful when preparing early UK payments from Australia. Setting up before you land Ahead of the move, eligible customers can use their Wise account to convert AUD to GBP at a time that suits them, rather than scrambling for currency once they’ve landed. This can be especially useful for handling early costs like a rent deposit, temporary accommodation, or general setup expenses in those first few weeks. Go to website A sensible approach is to split tasks. Move only what you need for early costs, keep records for proof of funds, and avoid sending large sums without checking the total fee and exchange rate impact first.

Find housing and land smoothly Housing search and landing admin should be planned together. The goal is not just finding a flat, but arriving with enough structure to reduce friction in your first week. How renting works when you have no UK credit history If you have no UK credit history, landlords or agents may ask for more paperwork than you expect. That can include ID, proof of income, employer letters, references, a guarantor, or more rent upfront if they see you as a higher-risk applicant. This is different from renting in Australia because your problem is not just affordability, it is local proof. If you are still in Australia, temporary accommodation can give you time to view places properly and gather UK documents safely instead of wiring money to a listing you have only seen online. Keep passport, visa, and income documents ready in one folder.

Expect to explain your employment status and when you will start getting paid.

Budget for upfront rent and a deposit, not just the advertised monthly rent.

Verify every agency on a major property portal before paying anything.

Never transfer a holding deposit until you have seen a tenancy agreement and confirmed the agency independently. In fast-moving rental markets, pressure is part of the scam. If you are told to pay immediately to “secure” a property you have not properly checked, slow down. Renting Renting in the UK Read more What to do in your first week after arrival Your first week is about creating proof, access, and routine. Expatica’s guide to settling in the UK during your first week goes deeper, but this is the short version. 1. Get a UK SIM so you can receive verification texts, contact agents, and use banking or transport apps. 2. Organise your address trail, including temporary stay records, tenancy paperwork, or employer documents. 3. If you will work, check whether you need to apply for a National Insurance number or whether one already appears on your eVisa record. 4. Register with a GP when appropriate. In England, GP registration guidance from the NHS says you do not need proof of address, ID, or proof of immigration status to register, although surgeries may ask for extra details to find records. 5. Line up bank, payroll, and transport documents so you are ready when work or tenancy admin starts.

Understand healthcare, work and everyday admin A successful move is not just about crossing the border. It is about understanding how UK systems work once you are here, especially healthcare, tax, and getting paid. How NHS access works for Australians Short visits are different from long stays: Services Australia says the Australia-UK reciprocal healthcare agreement may cover some medically necessary care in the NHS within six months of arrival, but it does not cover everything and private treatment is separate.

Services Australia says the Australia-UK reciprocal healthcare agreement may cover some medically necessary care in the NHS within six months of arrival, but it does not cover everything and private treatment is separate. Longer stays often involve the Immigration Health Surcharge: For many visa routes over six months, you usually need to pay the surcharge as part of the application. Check the live rules on GOV.UK’s Immigration Health Surcharge page.

For many visa routes over six months, you usually need to pay the surcharge as part of the application. Check the live rules on GOV.UK’s Immigration Health Surcharge page. GP registration matters: Registering with a GP means joining a local doctor’s practice, which is usually your first contact for non-emergency care.

Registering with a GP means joining a local doctor’s practice, which is usually your first contact for non-emergency care. Rules can differ across the UK: England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland have related systems, but charges and processes can differ. Private cover such as Cigna may still matter for dental care, faster access, or personal preference. Do not assume that reciprocal healthcare or visa status makes every treatment free in every setting. National Insurance, jobs and getting paid A National Insurance number is a personal reference used for tax and work records. You may need one if you are working, looking for work, or have a job offer, but GOV.UK says you can start work before you receive it if you can prove your right to work in the UK. In practice, working in the UK as an Australian often means managing three things at once, your visa status, your payroll documents, and your bank setup. Salary expectations can vary sharply by city and sector, so a London offer and a Manchester offer may feel very different once rent enters the picture. Check whether your visa route allows the type of work you plan to do.

Ask employers what payroll documents they need before your first payday.

Keep your bank or money account details ready so wages are not delayed.

If you do not yet have a National Insurance number, follow the live GOV.UK process and keep proof of your application.

Expect tax and pension deductions to look different from Australia.

Plan what to ship, store or leave behind Australia to UK moves are long-distance moves, so the trade-off is usually speed, cost, and convenience. This section covers possessions, pets, customs, and driving basics only. What to ship, store or leave behind The best choice depends on how certain your UK plan is. If you are testing life in the UK, travelling light and using temporary accommodation first can reduce cost and regret. If you already know your city, job, and housing path, shipping more may make sense. A common misconception is that shipping everything is cheaper than replacing basics. Sometimes it is, but not if you are paying for storage, temporary housing, or multiple moves after arrival. Expatica’s relocation options for moving to the UK can help you compare routes. Keep originals of key documents, medication information, chargers, and a few weeks of essentials in your hand luggage, not in a shipment. If you are moving household goods, check HMRC guidance on Transfer of residence to the UK before you ship. Pets, customs and driving rules Use this three-part check before you book anything: Pets: Pet rules are specific and can change, so check vaccination, microchip, route, and document rules before you commit.

Pet rules are specific and can change, so check vaccination, microchip, route, and document rules before you commit. Customs: If you are moving your main home, some belongings may qualify for customs relief, but the conditions depend on how long you lived outside the UK, what you are bringing, and when it arrives.

If you are moving your main home, some belongings may qualify for customs relief, but the conditions depend on how long you lived outside the UK, what you are bringing, and when it arrives. Driving: Australians may be able to use an Australian driving licence in the UK for a limited period, but what happens next depends on how long you stay and whether you need to exchange it. Expatica’s guide to driving in the UK is a useful starting point.