Table of contents
- Quick answer — can Australians buy property in the UK?
- Do Australians need a visa to buy property in the UK?
- UK home-buying basics Australians should know (terminology + how it differs)
- Step-by-step — how to buy a property in the UK (England/Wales/Northern Ireland)
- What documents do Australians usually need to buy in the UK?
- Can Australians get a mortgage in the UK?
- Taxes and costs to budget for
- Renting out the property
- Risks and tips (especially for Australians buying from abroad)
Quick answer — can Australians buy property in the UK?
✅ Yes. There are generally no legal restrictions preventing Australians from buying UK property
✅ You can buy as a non-resident or after moving to the UK
⚠️ You may face more rigorous identity and proof-of-funds checks as an overseas buyer
Do Australians need a visa to buy property in the UK?
Buying property vs living in the UK
Do you need a visa to buy property in the UK? The short answer is no. Property ownership in the UK is separate from immigration status, so Australians and other non-residents can buy property without a visa.
However, you will need a visa if you want to live in the UK long-term. The type of visa will depend on your reason for moving, for example work, study, or joining family members.
In practical terms, this means you can buy a UK property as a non-resident and rent it out, keep it as an investment, or use it as a holiday home. However, you’ll need the appropriate visa or immigration status if you want to relocate and live in the home.
Does buying property in the UK give residency?
No. The UK does not offer residency or citizenship simply through property ownership. Buying property is not a route to permanent residence, indefinite leave to remain (ILR), or British citizenship.
To qualify for settlement in the UK, you must meet the requirements of an eligible immigration route, which typically include minimum residence periods and other eligibility criteria.
UK home-buying basics Australians should know (terminology + how it differs)
|Term
|Definition
|Australian equivalent
|Freehold vs leasehold (UK)
|Freehold means you own the property and the land it stands on indefinitely. Leasehold means you own the property for a fixed period under a lease but not the land itself.
|Similar concepts exist in Australia, although leasehold properties are less common and are mainly found in specific areas such as the ACT or some retirement villages.
|Exchange of contracts
|The point in the UK buying process when signed contracts are exchanged between buyer and seller, making the transaction legally binding.
|Similar to when contracts become unconditional after any cooling-off period and conditions have been satisfied, although the process varies between states and territories.
|Completion
|The day the purchase money is transferred, ownership officially changes hands, and the buyer receives the keys.
|Known as settlement
|Property chain
|When several linked property sales and purchases depend on each other completing successfully. If one transaction falls through, it can delay or disrupt the entire chain.
|Chains can occur in Australia too, although the term is used less frequently and transactions are often less dependent on long chains.
|Gazumping
|When a seller accepts a higher offer from another buyer after previously agreeing a sale, but before contracts have been exchanged. This is legal in England and Wales.
|Similar practices can occur in some Australian states before contracts become legally binding, although the rules vary by jurisdiction.
Note: Scotland has a different property-buying process from England and Wales. The sale becomes legally binding through a series of formal letters exchanged between the buyer’s and seller’s solicitors, known as “missives”, rather than through an exchange of contracts. See mygov.scot for more information.
Step-by-step — how to buy a property in the UK (England/Wales/Northern Ireland)
Here are the typical steps involved in buying a UK property:
- Set your budget: Work out what you can afford, factoring in the deposit and additional fees (e.g., conveyancing, Stamp Duty charges)
- Get a mortgage in principle: If borrowing, ask a lender or broker to provide a written estimate of what they will lend you
- Find properties and do viewings: Common methods include searching online property portals and contacting estate agents
- Make an offer: Submit your offer to the agent, and the property will be marked as “sold subject to contract” if accepted
- Instruct a solicitor or licensed conveyancer: They will handle the legal and administrative transfer of ownership
- Apply for the mortgage: Upgrade your mortgage in principle to a full formal application, and your lender will conduct a property valuation
- Arrange a survey: Commission a separate independent building survey to identify any structural issues or repairs
- Conveyancing checks and searches: Your conveyancer will carry out local authority, water, and environmental searches to uncover any issues tied to the property
- Exchange contracts: Once all checks are complete, contracts are exchanged through the solicitors, the buyer pays the agreed deposit, and the purchase becomes legally binding.
- Completion: On an agreed date, your solicitor transfers the remaining funds to the seller and you receive the keys
- Post-completion: Your solicitor registers the change of ownership with the relevant land registry
The timeline for the property-buying process in the UK can vary widely, depending on factors such as time spent searching, securing a mortgage, and whether there is a property chain delay. Money Helper notes that it can take 2-3 months on average with an estate agent.
What documents do Australians usually need to buy in the UK?
Documents typically requested when buying property in the UK as an Australian buyer include:
- Passport or valid photo ID
- Proof of address (either Australian or UK, depending on where you live)
- Proof of funds and source of funds (e.g., bank statements, savings records, inheritance documentation, or evidence of a property sale)
- Evidence of income and financial commitments if applying for a mortgage (e.g., payslips, employment contracts, tax returns, and bank statements)
- Certified identity documents if buying remotely (requirements vary and are usually arranged through your solicitor or conveyancer)
Anti-money laundering (AML) checks are mandatory for property purchases in the UK. Estate agents, solicitors, conveyancers, mortgage lenders, and other regulated firms involved in the transaction may all carry out identity and source-of-funds checks. These checks can take time, so it is a good idea to prepare your documents early.
Can Australians get a mortgage in the UK?
Yes, but it can be harder to get a UK mortgage as a non-resident. There are fewer lenders to non-residents and fewer non-resident products on the market. Furthermore, many lenders have stricter requirements if you are not a UK resident. For example, you may need:
- A bigger deposit, for example 25-40% instead of 10-20% commonly asked of residents
- Higher income requirements
- Additional documentation to confirm proof of funds
- Evidence of income stability, which can be harder if you don’t have UK credit history
Some mainstream lenders offer specific UK mortgages for non-residents. For example, HSBC provides non-resident mortgages to applicants with an annual income of at least £75,000 at a loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 75% (meaning you’ll need a deposit of 25%).
Bear in mind that requirements vary across lenders and are subject to change.
Important tip
If your income is in AUD but your mortgage and living costs are in GBP, plan for currency fluctuations: if AUD weakens against GBP, your repayments and UK costs will rise in AUD terms. Wise can help by letting you hold AUD and GBP, convert when you choose, and send GBP with transparent fees.
Taxes and costs to budget for
One-off costs
|Cost item
|What it is
|Notes for Australians
|Solicitor/conveyancer fees
|Legal work, searches, funds transfer
|Fees vary; ask for a quote early
|Survey
|Independent condition report
|Strongly recommended; this is different from the valuation carried out by the mortgage provider
|Mortgage fees (if applicable)
|Fees for arranging and administrating the mortgage
|Varies by lender/product
|Property purchase tax
|SDLT / LTT / LBTT depending on nation
|Non-resident surcharge can apply on SDLT in England and Northern Ireland
|Registration costs
|Title registration with HM Land Registry, Land Register of Scotland, or the Land Registry of Northern Ireland
|Usually handled by solicitor
|Moving/setup costs
|Includes relocation costs, initial furnishing, utilities
|Ensure that you budget sufficiently for this to avoid problems.
Property purchase taxes in the UK (e.g., Stamp Duty)
Buyers of property or land in the UK will usually have to pay a tax on the purchase. How this works, and what you have to pay, depends on which part of the UK you buy your property in.
Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) in England and Northern Ireland
Buyers of properties that cost above £125,000 (or £300,000 for first-time buyers) have to pay SDLT in England and NI. The rate ranges from 2% to 12%, depending on the value of the property.
There is an extra 5% on top of the standard SDLT rate if you buy an additional property that is not your main residence. Furthermore, there is a 2% surcharge on stamp duty land tax for non-UK residents. This is on top of other SDLT rates that may apply (e.g., first-time buyer discount, rates for additional properties).
Note that residency in this instance refers to presence in the UK (at least 183 days in the 12 months before purchase) rather than nationality.
You can use the UK government’s SDLT calculator to work out how much you will pay.
Land Transaction Tax (LTT) in Wales
Wales uses LTT, which replaced SDLT in 2018. You have to pay LTT if you buy a residential property over £225,000. The amount you pay depends on the property’s value, with higher rates applying to additional residential properties such as second homes and buy-to-let investments.
You can use the Welsh government’s LTT calculator to work out how much you need to pay.
Land and Buildings Transaction Tax (LBTT) in Scotland
Scotland’s equivalent property tax is LBTT, which replaced SDLT in 2015. This is payable on property or land over a certain value, with an Additional Dwelling Supplement (ADS) payable on second homes, rental homes, or holiday homes.
You can use Revenue Scotland’s LBTT calculator to work out how much you will pay.
Ongoing costs after purchase
These can include:
- Council tax: A local annual property tax based on the value of the property, usually paid by the residents.
- Utilities: Electricity, gas, water, and telecommunications.
- Service charges or ground rent: Common leasehold properties. Service charges cover the maintenance of communal areas and buildings, while some leaseholds may also require ground rent payments.
- Maintenance costs: Repairs and upkeep.
- Landlord costs: Costs such as insurance, agency fees, and safety/performance certificates (gas, electric, energy efficiency) if renting out.
Renting out the property
You are allowed to rent out a property you buy in the UK. However, you should remember that rental income is taxable. Rules vary according to your residency status and circumstances, but you may have to report the income in both the UK and your home country. It’s a good idea to get tax advice if you are unsure about anything.
You will also have certain responsibilities as a landlord and will have to follow certain regulations, for example the Renters’ Rights Act if you are a landlord in England.
If you are buying property with the intention of renting it out, you may need a buy-to-let mortgage. Conditions for these are slightly different than for residential mortgages.
Finally, check for any local licensing requirements. Certain cities or boroughs have additional rules for different types of property, so check if you need to register or get a license before renting.
Risks and tips (especially for Australians buying from abroad)
Buying property in the UK as an Australian is not without risks. Here are some common pitfalls and what you can do to deal with them or help avoid them:
|⚠️Gazumping: Can happen up until the exchange in England, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
|💡Tip: Have your mortgage and solicitor ready, and ask the seller to take the property off the market once they accept your offer.
|⚠️ Property chain delays: Can delay or collapse the completion.
|💡Tip: Avoid making firm moving arrangements until the exchange of contracts.
|⚠️ Leasehold surprises: These can include short lease terms or high service charges.
|💡Tip: Ask your solicitor to check the lease details early on.
|⚠️ Survey findings: Problems can include damp, subsidence, or roofing issues.
|💡Tip: Consider renegotiating the price or asking the seller to carry out necessary work before you proceed.
|⚠️ Currency risk (AUD→GBP): If the Australian dollar weakens against the British pound when you pay the deposit or near completion, it could work out more expensive for you.
|💡Tip: Monitor exchange rates and consider using tools such as rate alerts or forward contracts to help manage the risk.
|⚠️ AML/source-of-funds checks: These commonly delay timelines.
|💡Tip: Prepare paperwork early.
|⚠️ Scams: These can include fake listings, fraudulent sellers, or criminals intercepting payment instructions.
|💡Tip: Always verify agents and never send money to unknown accounts without solicitor confirmation.
Transferring a deposit from Australia to the UK?
Wise can help you convert and send AUD to GBP with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate—useful for large payments to your solicitor’s client account, and for ongoing UK expenses once you arrive.
FAQ
Do Australians pay extra stamp duty in the UK?
Australians pay the same Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) rates as other buyers, but if you are not a UK resident for SDLT purposes, you may have to pay a non-resident stamp duty 2% surcharge on residential property purchases in England and Northern Ireland. There is no surcharge in Wales or Scotland.
Can Australians get a UK mortgage without UK credit history?
Yes, it is possible, although it can be more difficult and you may have fewer lenders to choose from. Some UK banks and specialist lenders offer mortgages to overseas buyers based on factors such as income, deposit size, employment status, and international credit records rather than UK credit history alone.
How much deposit do non-residents need for a UK mortgage?
It varies by lender, but non-residents typically need a larger deposit than UK residents, often around 25–40% of the property’s value. The exact requirement depends on factors such as your income, country of residence, and the type of property you are buying.
What’s the difference between exchange and completion?
Exchange of contracts is the point at which the buyer and seller become legally committed to the transaction, and the buyer usually pays the deposit. Completion happens later (often days or weeks afterwards), when the remaining funds are transferred and ownership of the property officially changes hands.
Is it better to buy freehold or leasehold?
Neither is universally better – it depends on the property and your circumstances. Freehold generally gives you more control and fewer ongoing obligations, while leasehold properties can be cheaper to buy but may come with service charges, lease restrictions, and lease-extension costs.
Can I rent out my UK property if I live in Australia?
Yes. You can generally rent out a UK property while living in Australia, but you may need to comply with UK landlord regulations and report any rental income to the UK tax authorities. If the property has a mortgage, lease, or local licensing requirements, you should also check that renting it out is permitted.
Useful resources
- GOV.UK — Rates of SDLT for non-UK residents (2% surcharge): https://www.gov.uk/guidance/rates-of-stamp-duty-land-tax-for-non-uk-residents
- MoneyHelper — Buying timeline (England/Wales/Northern Ireland): https://www.moneyhelper.org.uk/en/homes/buying-a-home/money-timeline-when-buying-property-england-wales-n-ireland
- Revenue Scotland — Additional Dwelling Supplement (ADS): https://revenue.scot/taxes/land-buildings-transaction-tax/additional-dwelling-supplement-ads
- GOV.WALES / Welsh Revenue Authority — Higher rates of LTT overview: https://www.gov.wales/higher-rates-land-transaction-tax-overview
- (Optional, lender example) HSBC — Mortgages for non-UK residents: https://www.hsbc.co.uk/mortgages/non-uk-residents/