Buy-to-let mortgages in the UK: how to apply (2026)

What is a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK? A buy-to-let mortgage is a specialist type of mortgage for buying property to rent to tenants rather than live in yourself. It differs from standard mortgages as it normally requires a larger deposit and involves higher fees. Buy-to-let mortgages in the UK are commonly interest-only mortgages, where your monthly payments only cover the interest on the loan. Interest-only mortgages have lower monthly payments but you still owe the amount initially borrowed at the end of the term, meaning that you have to repay through property sale, remortgaging, or personal savings. If you take out a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK, you generally can’t live in the property yourself unless your lender gives you permission or you switch to a residential mortgage. Buy-to-let vs residential mortgage in the UK Feature Buy-to-let mortgage (BTL) Residential mortgage Purpose Buy a property to rent out to tenants Buy a property to live in as your home Deposit Often higher (commonly ~25%+ depending on lender, property, and borrower profile) Often lower than BTL (can be available at higher LTVs for eligible borrowers) How affordability is assessed Lender typically focuses on expected rent and a rental coverage / “stress test” (e.g., interest coverage ratio) Lender focuses on your personal affordability: income vs outgoings, plus credit history and stress testing Common repayment type Interest-only is common (capital repaid later via sale/savings/remortgage) Capital repayment is common (you repay interest + capital monthly), though interest-only exists Regulation note Many BTL mortgages are not regulated like residential mortgages; however, consumer/regulated buy-to-let can apply in some situations (e.g., accidental landlords) Usually a regulated mortgage product, with consumer protections and affordability rules *Information checked and correct on 19th May 2026 What is a “consumer” (regulated) buy-to-let mortgage? A consumer/regulated buy-to-let mortgage in the UK is a type of BTL intended for “accidental landlords”, for example those who have inherited a property or previously lived there. To qualify for a consumer BTL mortgage, you cannot be a professional landlord. In other words, you didn’t buy the property to rent it out and you generally earn your income from means other than renting properties. Consumer BTL mortgages differ from standard BTL mortgages as they are regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). If you take out a consumer BTL, you have similar consumer protections as with a residential mortgage. You can find more information on the FCA website or through an FCA-regulated mortgage broker.

Who can get a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK? UK residents vs non-residents Both residents and non-residents can get mortgages in the UK. However, requirements are generally more stringent for non-residents and those who have only lived in the UK for a short time. Expats wanting a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK may find fewer lenders and products available if they don’t have a UK credit history or bank account. Lenders may ask non-resident applicants for a larger deposit, additional documentation, and proof of a higher minimum income. Some lenders (e.g., HSBC) also restrict BTL mortgages to UK residents only. Common lender criteria These include: Age limits: Lenders often have a maximum age at the end of the mortgage term, usually around 75. Some have higher age limits, for example the maximum age is 85 with Santander.

Lenders often have a maximum age at the end of the mortgage term, usually around 75. Some have higher age limits, for example the maximum age is 85 with Santander. Good credit history: Each lender has its own criteria, but having a good UK credit footprint (e.g., regular bill/loan repayments, maintaining bank/credit accounts) helps.

Each lender has its own criteria, but having a good UK credit footprint (e.g., regular bill/loan repayments, maintaining bank/credit accounts) helps. Minimum deposit: The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for BTL mortgages is typically 60–75%, meaning you’ll have to pay a 25–40% deposit. The amount depends on the borrower profile and property type. Nationwide offers LTVs of up to 80%, or 65% on mortgages with no age limit.

The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for BTL mortgages is typically 60–75%, meaning you’ll have to pay a 25–40% deposit. The amount depends on the borrower profile and property type. Nationwide offers LTVs of up to 80%, or 65% on mortgages with no age limit. Income threshold: You may need proof of a minimum income separate from rental earnings. For example, HSBC has a minimum income requirement of £25,000/year.

You may need proof of a minimum income separate from rental earnings. For example, HSBC has a minimum income requirement of £25,000/year. Rental income: Lenders often require the rental earnings to exceed the monthly repayments by at least 125% (see “stress test” below).

Lenders often require the rental earnings to exceed the monthly repayments by at least 125% (see “stress test” below). Property type: Some lenders don’t offer BTL mortgages for HMOs or holiday lets.

Some lenders don’t offer BTL mortgages for HMOs or holiday lets. Home ownership: Some lenders stipulate that you own the home that you live in, either outright or with a mortgage.

Buy-to-let mortgage requirements in the UK (documents checklist) Here is a list of the most common documents that you will need to provide when applying for a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK. Exact requirements vary by lender. A broker should be able to confirm the list. Valid ID (e.g., passport)

Proof of current address

Proof of income (e.g., payslips, employment contract, tax returns)

Bank statements (typically the last 3–6 months)

Evidence of deposit source (needed to pass anti-money laundering checks)

Details of any existing debts or financial commitments

Property details and evidence of expected rent yield (agent estimate or current market prices)

UK visa/residency status (if required) Bear in mind that non-residents and international residents may need to provide additional documents. You may also need to get documentation translated into English if the original is in a foreign language. Buying & Selling Mortgages in the UK Read more

How much can you borrow on a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK? The rental “stress test” and Interest Coverage Ratio (ICR) BTL mortgages are different from residential mortgages as lenders assess affordability by looking at expected rental income from the property rather than your personal income. They will usually want to check that rental yield exceeds mortgage interest by a sufficient margin. Most lenders apply a rental “stress test” using two key measures: Stress interest rate: An assumed interest rate (often around 5–8%) used to calculate hypothetical mortgage interest costs.

An assumed interest rate (often around 5–8%) used to calculate hypothetical mortgage interest costs. Interest Coverage Ratio (ICR): The percentage by which rental income must exceed the mortgage interest payments. Most lenders require rental income to cover interest by at least 125%–145%. Nowadays, lenders also factor in tax treatment when calculating ICR requirements. Higher-rate taxpayers often face stricter stress tests, while limited company/SPV applications may sometimes qualify for lower ICR requirements depending on the lender. Here’s an example to illustrate how “stress tests” work: Mortgage amount £300,000 Stressed interest rate (5%) £15,000 annual interest ICR requirement (125%) £18,750 required annual rent Required monthly rent £1,562.50 In this example, the lender assumes annual mortgage interest of £15,000 and requires rental income equal to 125% of that amount. This means the property would need to generate at least £18,750 per year (£1,562.50 per month) in rent to qualify. How much deposit do you need? The buy-to-let mortgage deposit in the UK is typically between 25–40% of the property value, although you can find some lenders that will offer mortgages with a 20% deposit if you meet certain criteria. Various factors influence the deposit amount, including: Rental income/stress test results: If the projected rental income doesn’t meet stress test requirements, you may need to pay a bigger deposit.

If the projected rental income doesn’t meet stress test requirements, you may need to pay a bigger deposit. Property type: Higher-risk properties such as HMOs and holiday lets may require a bigger deposit.

Higher-risk properties such as HMOs and holiday lets may require a bigger deposit. Personal income: If you have no or low guaranteed income, you will usually need to pay a larger deposit.

If you have no or low guaranteed income, you will usually need to pay a larger deposit. Credit history: If you have a low credit score in the UK, deposit requirements may be higher.

If you have a low credit score in the UK, deposit requirements may be higher. Landlord experience: Some lenders may ask for larger deposits from first-time landlords.

Some lenders may ask for larger deposits from first-time landlords. Interest rate environment: If mortgage rates rise, deposit requirements are generally greater. Do you need a minimum salary for a buy-to-let mortgage? This varies between lenders. As eligibility is primarily around expected rental income, many mortgage providers don’t apply a minimum salary requirement (although your income may affect the deposit amount needed). However, some lenders want evidence of income separate from rent. For example, HSBC has a minimum annual income requirement of £25,000.

Types of buy-to-let mortgages in the UK Interest-only buy-to-let This is the most common type of buy-to-let mortgage in the UK. With this mortgage, you only have to pay the interest that accumulates on the mortgage. This means lower monthly payments, but you need to pay back the initial loan amount at the end of the mortgage term (usually through selling the property, remortgaging, or personal savings). There are financial risks associated with interest-only buy-to-let mortgages in the UK, namely interest rate rises and house prices falling. Higher interest rates can increase monthly payments, while falling house prices may reduce equity or make it harder to sell or remortgage the property. Repayment buy-to-let Repayment mortgages are less common for buy-to-let properties but some lenders do offer them. They operate similarly to standard residential mortgages. You pay back a portion of the original loan as well as interest. This means higher monthly payments – and thus higher affordability requirements to qualify for a loan – but your outstanding loan (and interest amount) reduces over time. Fixed-rate vs tracker/variable Whether you take out an interest-only or repayment mortgage, interest rates can be either fixed rate or variable. The difference between the two is: Fixed-rate: The lender gives you a set interest rate for a period of time (e.g., 2, 5, or 10 years).

The lender gives you a set interest rate for a period of time (e.g., 2, 5, or 10 years). Variable-rate: This rate fluctuates according to the current market, meaning that your monthly payments can go up or down depending on the economic climate. Fixed-rate mortgages give you more stability as you know what your monthly repayments will be. However, they can be disadvantageous if interest rates suddenly drop, as you are tied into your fixed deal. There are different types of variable-rate mortgage. These include standard variable rate (SVR) mortgages which use a lender-applied rate, and tracker mortgages which use an economic indicator such as the Bank of England base rate. Variable-rate mortgages may also change month-to-month or alter periodically, for example every three months. Specialist buy-to-let These can include: HMO mortgages: For properties classed as houses in multiple occupation (HMO) where people from more than one household share facilities.

For properties classed as houses in multiple occupation (HMO) where people from more than one household share facilities. Holiday let mortgages: For properties typically let out short-term for holidaymakers.

For properties typically let out short-term for holidaymakers. Portfolio landlord mortgages: Single mortgages that cover multiple (usually four or more) properties.

Single mortgages that cover multiple (usually four or more) properties. Limited company/SPV mortgages: Where the mortgage applicant is a company or other special purpose vehicle (SPV) rather than an individual.

Costs and taxes to budget for (beyond the interest rate) Upfront buying costs Here is a rough breakdown of upfront fees when getting a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK: Fee type Typical range Mortgage arrangement fee 1–5% of the loan amount Mortgage broker fee (if used) Up to £1,000 Valuation fee £100–£500+ (depending on property value) Conveyancing/legal fees £800–£2,000 Property survey (if used) £300–1,500 Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) Progressive rates of up to 12% on properties above £125,000 in England and Northern Ireland, plus stamp duty buy-to-let higher rates (5% surcharge) on additional properties Non-resident SDLT surcharge Additional charge of 2% for non-UK residents *Information checked and correct on 19th May 2026 Note that SDLT only applies in England and Northern Ireland. Different systems operate in Scotland (Land and Buildings Transaction Tax – LBTT) and Wales (Land Transaction Tax – LTT). Ongoing landlord costs In addition to upfront costs and monthly mortgage payments, ongoing fees can include: Letting agent/management fees – usually around 8–20% of monthly rent, if you use an agent

Repairs and maintenance

Void periods – loss of income when the property is empty

Building insurance – often required by mortgage lenders

Landlord insurance – optional insurance covering liability, loss of rental income, etc.

Safety certificates and compliance – Gas Safety Certificate, electrical certificates, smoke/CO detectors, etc.

Licensing fees – if you buy property in an area where landlords need a license to operate Use Wise to manage your cross-border mortgage needs If you’re sending a property deposit or completion funds to the UK from abroad, Wise lets you convert and transfer money in GBP with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. (Always compare total costs and transfer times before sending large amounts.) Go to website

How to apply for a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK (step-by-step, 2026) Step 1 — Check your numbers first (deposit + rent + ICR) Before making an application, run the numbers to check that your application is likely to be successful. Do you have a sufficient deposit (20–40%), will your project rental income meet stress-tests, and can you cope with potential problems (e.g., void periods or rate rises)? Step 2 — Decide whether to use a mortgage broker Mortgage brokers can help applicants (especially international buyers and non-residents) access potential lenders, as well as assist with meeting lender criteria and providing necessary documentation. However, you will need to add the broker fee to your budget. If you decide to use a broker, be sure to check that they are FCA registered. Step 3 — Get an Agreement in Principle (AIP) if available An AIP, or mortgage in principle (MIP), is an official written estimate of how much a provider is willing to lend you. Although this isn’t an official mortgage offer, it gives you a good idea of what sort of offer you can expect. Not all mortgage lenders provide this, and the process varies by lender and profile, but it can be a useful step in your buy-to-let mortgage planning. You can search for suitable properties to buy in the UK through estate agents or online portals such as Rightmove or Zoopla. If you find somewhere you would like to purchase, it’s a good idea to get an official rental estimate from a letting agent. This will help you when it comes to getting a BTL mortgage. Step 5 — Submit full application + valuation Once you’ve found a property and chosen your mortgage type (e.g., fixed- or variable-rate), you will need to submit your full application to the lender. This is where you will need to provide the necessary documentation to prove your eligibility, including evidence of deposit funds and proof of deposit source. At this point, the lender will arrange the property valuation, check the rental valuation, and evaluate your creditworthiness to ensure that your application meets all necessary criteria. Step 6 — Mortgage offer → conveyancing → completion If you are successful, your formal mortgage offer will outline the mortgage terms, fees, and interest rates. This should include information on what you need to do if you wish to change the terms of your mortgage, and any additional charges if you repay your mortgage early. On the completion day, you will pay your deposit and the mortgage funds are released. The ownership of the property will officially transfer into your name and you will get the keys. You can now begin your search for suitable tenants. A buy-to-let mortgage application typically takes 2–6 weeks to go through, although this can be a few weeks longer for non-resident mortgages or complex cases.

After completion: landlord basics Here are a few key considerations before you start renting out your new property: Insurance: It’s likely that your mortgage provider will require you to get building insurance as a minimum. You may also want to consider landlord insurance to cover risks such as liability and unpaid rent.

It’s likely that your mortgage provider will require you to get building insurance as a minimum. You may also want to consider landlord insurance to cover risks such as liability and unpaid rent. Tenancy paperwork: You’ll need a tenancy agreement, deposit protection scheme coverage, and the latest “How to Rent” guide (in England). An inventory/check-in report is also recommended. Requirements vary between England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.

You’ll need a tenancy agreement, deposit protection scheme coverage, and the latest “How to Rent” guide (in England). An inventory/check-in report is also recommended. Requirements vary between England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland. Certificates and reports: These commonly include an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), Gas Safety Certificate, and Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR). Smoke and carbon monoxide requirements may also apply.

These commonly include an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), Gas Safety Certificate, and Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR). Smoke and carbon monoxide requirements may also apply. Managing agent: If you do not want to manage the property yourself, you can appoint a letting or managing agent. This can be particularly useful if you live overseas or own multiple properties, although it will add to your costs.