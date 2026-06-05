Buy-to-let mortgages in the UK: how to apply (2026)

Table of contents
- What is a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK?
- Who can get a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK?
- Buy-to-let mortgage requirements in the UK (documents checklist)
- How much can you borrow on a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK?
- Types of buy-to-let mortgages in the UK
- Costs and taxes to budget for (beyond the interest rate)
- How to apply for a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK (step-by-step, 2026)
- After completion: landlord basics
- Risks and “reality checks” for international buyers
Buy-to-let mortgages in the UK are designed for people buying a property to rent out rather than live in. For international residents who are able to buy property, they can be a long-term investment option that may help build wealth and generate rental income.
Expats and other international buyers can apply for buy-to-let mortgages in the UK, although eligibility rules are often stricter than for standard residential mortgages. Lenders usually assess rental affordability, residency status, and credit history. They also carry out “stress tests” to check that expected rental income would still cover mortgage payments if interest rates increase. International buyers may also need a larger deposit and could face additional taxes or fees.
What is a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK?
A buy-to-let mortgage is a specialist type of mortgage for buying property to rent to tenants rather than live in yourself. It differs from standard mortgages as it normally requires a larger deposit and involves higher fees.
Buy-to-let mortgages in the UK are commonly interest-only mortgages, where your monthly payments only cover the interest on the loan. Interest-only mortgages have lower monthly payments but you still owe the amount initially borrowed at the end of the term, meaning that you have to repay through property sale, remortgaging, or personal savings.
If you take out a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK, you generally can’t live in the property yourself unless your lender gives you permission or you switch to a residential mortgage.
Buy-to-let vs residential mortgage in the UK
|Feature
|Buy-to-let mortgage (BTL)
|Residential mortgage
|Purpose
|Buy a property to rent out to tenants
|Buy a property to live in as your home
|Deposit
|Often higher (commonly ~25%+ depending on lender, property, and borrower profile)
|Often lower than BTL (can be available at higher LTVs for eligible borrowers)
|How affordability is assessed
|Lender typically focuses on expected rent and a rental coverage / “stress test” (e.g., interest coverage ratio)
|Lender focuses on your personal affordability: income vs outgoings, plus credit history and stress testing
|Common repayment type
|Interest-only is common (capital repaid later via sale/savings/remortgage)
|Capital repayment is common (you repay interest + capital monthly), though interest-only exists
|Regulation note
|Many BTL mortgages are not regulated like residential mortgages; however, consumer/regulated buy-to-let can apply in some situations (e.g., accidental landlords)
|Usually a regulated mortgage product, with consumer protections and affordability rules
What is a “consumer” (regulated) buy-to-let mortgage?
A consumer/regulated buy-to-let mortgage in the UK is a type of BTL intended for “accidental landlords”, for example those who have inherited a property or previously lived there. To qualify for a consumer BTL mortgage, you cannot be a professional landlord. In other words, you didn’t buy the property to rent it out and you generally earn your income from means other than renting properties.
Consumer BTL mortgages differ from standard BTL mortgages as they are regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). If you take out a consumer BTL, you have similar consumer protections as with a residential mortgage.
You can find more information on the FCA website or through an FCA-regulated mortgage broker.
Who can get a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK?
UK residents vs non-residents
Both residents and non-residents can get mortgages in the UK. However, requirements are generally more stringent for non-residents and those who have only lived in the UK for a short time. Expats wanting a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK may find fewer lenders and products available if they don’t have a UK credit history or bank account.
Lenders may ask non-resident applicants for a larger deposit, additional documentation, and proof of a higher minimum income. Some lenders (e.g., HSBC) also restrict BTL mortgages to UK residents only.
Common lender criteria
These include:
- Age limits: Lenders often have a maximum age at the end of the mortgage term, usually around 75. Some have higher age limits, for example the maximum age is 85 with Santander.
- Good credit history: Each lender has its own criteria, but having a good UK credit footprint (e.g., regular bill/loan repayments, maintaining bank/credit accounts) helps.
- Minimum deposit: The loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for BTL mortgages is typically 60–75%, meaning you’ll have to pay a 25–40% deposit. The amount depends on the borrower profile and property type. Nationwide offers LTVs of up to 80%, or 65% on mortgages with no age limit.
- Income threshold: You may need proof of a minimum income separate from rental earnings. For example, HSBC has a minimum income requirement of £25,000/year.
- Rental income: Lenders often require the rental earnings to exceed the monthly repayments by at least 125% (see “stress test” below).
- Property type: Some lenders don’t offer BTL mortgages for HMOs or holiday lets.
- Home ownership: Some lenders stipulate that you own the home that you live in, either outright or with a mortgage.
Buy-to-let mortgage requirements in the UK (documents checklist)
Here is a list of the most common documents that you will need to provide when applying for a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK. Exact requirements vary by lender. A broker should be able to confirm the list.
- Valid ID (e.g., passport)
- Proof of current address
- Proof of income (e.g., payslips, employment contract, tax returns)
- Bank statements (typically the last 3–6 months)
- Evidence of deposit source (needed to pass anti-money laundering checks)
- Details of any existing debts or financial commitments
- Property details and evidence of expected rent yield (agent estimate or current market prices)
- UK visa/residency status (if required)
Bear in mind that non-residents and international residents may need to provide additional documents. You may also need to get documentation translated into English if the original is in a foreign language.
How much can you borrow on a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK?
The rental “stress test” and Interest Coverage Ratio (ICR)
BTL mortgages are different from residential mortgages as lenders assess affordability by looking at expected rental income from the property rather than your personal income. They will usually want to check that rental yield exceeds mortgage interest by a sufficient margin. Most lenders apply a rental “stress test” using two key measures:
- Stress interest rate: An assumed interest rate (often around 5–8%) used to calculate hypothetical mortgage interest costs.
- Interest Coverage Ratio (ICR): The percentage by which rental income must exceed the mortgage interest payments. Most lenders require rental income to cover interest by at least 125%–145%.
Nowadays, lenders also factor in tax treatment when calculating ICR requirements. Higher-rate taxpayers often face stricter stress tests, while limited company/SPV applications may sometimes qualify for lower ICR requirements depending on the lender.
Here’s an example to illustrate how “stress tests” work:
|Mortgage amount
|£300,000
|Stressed interest rate (5%)
|£15,000 annual interest
|ICR requirement (125%)
|£18,750 required annual rent
|Required monthly rent
|£1,562.50
In this example, the lender assumes annual mortgage interest of £15,000 and requires rental income equal to 125% of that amount. This means the property would need to generate at least £18,750 per year (£1,562.50 per month) in rent to qualify.
How much deposit do you need?
The buy-to-let mortgage deposit in the UK is typically between 25–40% of the property value, although you can find some lenders that will offer mortgages with a 20% deposit if you meet certain criteria.
Various factors influence the deposit amount, including:
- Rental income/stress test results: If the projected rental income doesn’t meet stress test requirements, you may need to pay a bigger deposit.
- Property type: Higher-risk properties such as HMOs and holiday lets may require a bigger deposit.
- Personal income: If you have no or low guaranteed income, you will usually need to pay a larger deposit.
- Credit history: If you have a low credit score in the UK, deposit requirements may be higher.
- Landlord experience: Some lenders may ask for larger deposits from first-time landlords.
- Interest rate environment: If mortgage rates rise, deposit requirements are generally greater.
Do you need a minimum salary for a buy-to-let mortgage?
This varies between lenders. As eligibility is primarily around expected rental income, many mortgage providers don’t apply a minimum salary requirement (although your income may affect the deposit amount needed). However, some lenders want evidence of income separate from rent. For example, HSBC has a minimum annual income requirement of £25,000.
Types of buy-to-let mortgages in the UK
Interest-only buy-to-let
This is the most common type of buy-to-let mortgage in the UK. With this mortgage, you only have to pay the interest that accumulates on the mortgage. This means lower monthly payments, but you need to pay back the initial loan amount at the end of the mortgage term (usually through selling the property, remortgaging, or personal savings).
There are financial risks associated with interest-only buy-to-let mortgages in the UK, namely interest rate rises and house prices falling. Higher interest rates can increase monthly payments, while falling house prices may reduce equity or make it harder to sell or remortgage the property.
Repayment buy-to-let
Repayment mortgages are less common for buy-to-let properties but some lenders do offer them. They operate similarly to standard residential mortgages. You pay back a portion of the original loan as well as interest. This means higher monthly payments – and thus higher affordability requirements to qualify for a loan – but your outstanding loan (and interest amount) reduces over time.
Fixed-rate vs tracker/variable
Whether you take out an interest-only or repayment mortgage, interest rates can be either fixed rate or variable. The difference between the two is:
- Fixed-rate: The lender gives you a set interest rate for a period of time (e.g., 2, 5, or 10 years).
- Variable-rate: This rate fluctuates according to the current market, meaning that your monthly payments can go up or down depending on the economic climate.
Fixed-rate mortgages give you more stability as you know what your monthly repayments will be. However, they can be disadvantageous if interest rates suddenly drop, as you are tied into your fixed deal.
There are different types of variable-rate mortgage. These include standard variable rate (SVR) mortgages which use a lender-applied rate, and tracker mortgages which use an economic indicator such as the Bank of England base rate. Variable-rate mortgages may also change month-to-month or alter periodically, for example every three months.
Specialist buy-to-let
These can include:
- HMO mortgages: For properties classed as houses in multiple occupation (HMO) where people from more than one household share facilities.
- Holiday let mortgages: For properties typically let out short-term for holidaymakers.
- Portfolio landlord mortgages: Single mortgages that cover multiple (usually four or more) properties.
- Limited company/SPV mortgages: Where the mortgage applicant is a company or other special purpose vehicle (SPV) rather than an individual.
Costs and taxes to budget for (beyond the interest rate)
Upfront buying costs
Here is a rough breakdown of upfront fees when getting a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK:
|Fee type
|Typical range
|Mortgage arrangement fee
|1–5% of the loan amount
|Mortgage broker fee (if used)
|Up to £1,000
|Valuation fee
|£100–£500+ (depending on property value)
|Conveyancing/legal fees
|£800–£2,000
|Property survey (if used)
|£300–1,500
|Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT)
|Progressive rates of up to 12% on properties above £125,000 in England and Northern Ireland, plus stamp duty buy-to-let higher rates (5% surcharge) on additional properties
|Non-resident SDLT surcharge
|Additional charge of 2% for non-UK residents
Note that SDLT only applies in England and Northern Ireland. Different systems operate in Scotland (Land and Buildings Transaction Tax – LBTT) and Wales (Land Transaction Tax – LTT).
Ongoing landlord costs
In addition to upfront costs and monthly mortgage payments, ongoing fees can include:
- Letting agent/management fees – usually around 8–20% of monthly rent, if you use an agent
- Repairs and maintenance
- Void periods – loss of income when the property is empty
- Building insurance – often required by mortgage lenders
- Landlord insurance – optional insurance covering liability, loss of rental income, etc.
- Safety certificates and compliance – Gas Safety Certificate, electrical certificates, smoke/CO detectors, etc.
- Licensing fees – if you buy property in an area where landlords need a license to operate
Use Wise to manage your cross-border mortgage needs
If you’re sending a property deposit or completion funds to the UK from abroad, Wise lets you convert and transfer money in GBP with transparent fees and the mid-market exchange rate. (Always compare total costs and transfer times before sending large amounts.)
How to apply for a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK (step-by-step, 2026)
Step 1 — Check your numbers first (deposit + rent + ICR)
Before making an application, run the numbers to check that your application is likely to be successful. Do you have a sufficient deposit (20–40%), will your project rental income meet stress-tests, and can you cope with potential problems (e.g., void periods or rate rises)?
Step 2 — Decide whether to use a mortgage broker
Mortgage brokers can help applicants (especially international buyers and non-residents) access potential lenders, as well as assist with meeting lender criteria and providing necessary documentation. However, you will need to add the broker fee to your budget. If you decide to use a broker, be sure to check that they are FCA registered.
Step 3 — Get an Agreement in Principle (AIP) if available
An AIP, or mortgage in principle (MIP), is an official written estimate of how much a provider is willing to lend you. Although this isn’t an official mortgage offer, it gives you a good idea of what sort of offer you can expect.
Not all mortgage lenders provide this, and the process varies by lender and profile, but it can be a useful step in your buy-to-let mortgage planning.
Step 4 — Find a property and validate rental demand
You can search for suitable properties to buy in the UK through estate agents or online portals such as Rightmove or Zoopla. If you find somewhere you would like to purchase, it’s a good idea to get an official rental estimate from a letting agent. This will help you when it comes to getting a BTL mortgage.
Step 5 — Submit full application + valuation
Once you’ve found a property and chosen your mortgage type (e.g., fixed- or variable-rate), you will need to submit your full application to the lender. This is where you will need to provide the necessary documentation to prove your eligibility, including evidence of deposit funds and proof of deposit source.
At this point, the lender will arrange the property valuation, check the rental valuation, and evaluate your creditworthiness to ensure that your application meets all necessary criteria.
Step 6 — Mortgage offer → conveyancing → completion
If you are successful, your formal mortgage offer will outline the mortgage terms, fees, and interest rates. This should include information on what you need to do if you wish to change the terms of your mortgage, and any additional charges if you repay your mortgage early.
On the completion day, you will pay your deposit and the mortgage funds are released. The ownership of the property will officially transfer into your name and you will get the keys. You can now begin your search for suitable tenants.
A buy-to-let mortgage application typically takes 2–6 weeks to go through, although this can be a few weeks longer for non-resident mortgages or complex cases.
After completion: landlord basics
Here are a few key considerations before you start renting out your new property:
- Insurance: It’s likely that your mortgage provider will require you to get building insurance as a minimum. You may also want to consider landlord insurance to cover risks such as liability and unpaid rent.
- Tenancy paperwork: You’ll need a tenancy agreement, deposit protection scheme coverage, and the latest “How to Rent” guide (in England). An inventory/check-in report is also recommended. Requirements vary between England, Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland.
- Certificates and reports: These commonly include an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC), Gas Safety Certificate, and Electrical Installation Condition Report (EICR). Smoke and carbon monoxide requirements may also apply.
- Managing agent: If you do not want to manage the property yourself, you can appoint a letting or managing agent. This can be particularly useful if you live overseas or own multiple properties, although it will add to your costs.
Risks and “reality checks” for international buyers
Here are a few things to be mindful of as a UK landlord:
⚠️ Rising interest rates increasing your mortgage costs (especially with interest-only mortgages)
⚠️ Void periods and non-paying tenants
⚠️ Maintenance and unexpected repair costs
⚠️ Tax complexity for non-resident landlords
⚠️ Currency risk if your income is not in GBP
⚠️ Regulatory changes (keep up-to-date with landlord requirements)
FAQ
What deposit do I need for a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK?
Most UK buy-to-let mortgages require a deposit of at least 20–25% of the property’s value, although some lenders may ask for 30–40%, particularly for first-time landlords or overseas buyers. In general, the larger your deposit, the better the mortgage rates and borrowing options available.
How much rent do I need to get a buy-to-let mortgage?
Most UK lenders require the expected rental income to cover around 125–145% of the mortgage interest payments, known as the “interest coverage ratio” (ICR). Lenders also apply a “stress interest rate” — typically higher than the actual mortgage rate — to check that the rental income would still cover repayments if interest rates rise.
Can foreigners get a buy-to-let mortgage in the UK?
Yes — foreigners can get buy-to-let mortgages in the UK, although the process is usually more restrictive than for UK residents. Lenders often require larger deposits (typically 25% or more), proof of overseas income, and may limit applications based on nationality or country of residence.
Can a non-UK resident get a buy-to-let mortgage?
Yes — non-UK residents can get buy-to-let mortgages in the UK, although the range of lenders is usually smaller and the criteria can be stricter. Many lenders require a larger deposit (often 25–40%), proof of overseas income, and may apply additional checks based on your country of residence and currency exposure.
Are buy-to-let mortgages interest-only?
Many UK buy-to-let mortgages are interest-only, meaning your monthly payments cover only the interest and not the loan balance itself. However, repayment buy-to-let mortgages are also available, where you gradually pay off both the interest and the capital over the mortgage term.
Do I need a minimum salary for a buy-to-let mortgage?
Some UK lenders require a minimum personal income for a buy-to-let mortgage — commonly around £20,000–£25,000 per year — while others focus mainly on the expected rental income from the property. The exact criteria vary by lender, and some specialist lenders may accept applicants with lower incomes or non-traditional sources of earnings.
How much stamp duty do you pay on buy-to-let in the UK?
Buy-to-let properties in England and Northern Ireland are usually subject to a higher rate of Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT) because they count as an additional property purchase. In most cases, you pay the standard residential SDLT rates plus a 5% surcharge on each portion of the purchase price. Non-residents pay an additional 2%. Rates are different in Wales and Scotland. Check the UK government website for details.
What is a regulated (consumer) buy-to-let mortgage?
A regulated (or “consumer”) buy-to-let mortgage applies when you rent out a property that was not originally purchased as a business investment — for example, if you inherited a property or previously lived in it yourself before letting it out. These mortgages are regulated by the FCA, meaning lenders must follow stricter consumer protection rules than for standard business buy-to-let mortgages.
Useful resources
(accessed 19th May 2026)
- MoneyHelper — Buy-to-let mortgages explained
- GOV.UK — Higher rates of SDLT (additional properties)
- FCA register – check that advisers and brokers are registered
- Expatica guide on Mortgages in the UK