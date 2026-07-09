Moving to the UK from the USA: practical guide

Key takeaways Most Americans need a visa for a long move, and the best route depends on work, study, or family ties.

Budget for visa fees, the Immigration Health Surcharge, flights, temporary housing, deposits, and your first month of living costs.

In England, landlords must check your right to rent, and newcomers without UK credit history may need extra paperwork.

Registering with a GP, sorting council tax, and building proof of address are some of the first admin hurdles.

You’ll usually have NHS access via the Immigration Health Surcharge, but some expats also take private health insurance (for example, Cigna) for extra flexibility.

Many Americans still file US taxes after moving, so keep records for both countries from day one.

Can a US citizen move to the UK? Yes, but in most cases a US citizen cannot simply move and stay long term without permission. For most relocation plans, the real question is not can a US citizen move to the UK, but which visa fits your reason for going. Work, family, and study are the routes most Americans compare first. A common question is whether wanting to live in Britain is enough by itself, but the Home Office looks at eligibility, sponsorship, and documents, not enthusiasm. Common visa routes for Americans The main routes worth checking are: Skilled Worker for people with a job offer from an approved UK sponsor. You need a certificate of sponsorship and must meet the salary and role rules on the GOV.UK visa checker.

for people with a job offer from an approved UK sponsor. You need a certificate of sponsorship and must meet the salary and role rules on the GOV.UK visa checker. Family visa for spouses, partners, children, parents, or adult dependent relatives in eligible cases. This suits Americans joining close family already settled in the UK.

for spouses, partners, children, parents, or adult dependent relatives in eligible cases. This suits Americans joining close family already settled in the UK. Student visa for people with an offer from a licensed student sponsor and enough money for fees and living costs. It can work well if study is your main reason for the move.

for people with an offer from a licensed student sponsor and enough money for fees and living costs. It can work well if study is your main reason for the move. High Potential Individual or Global Talent for some recent graduates or people with recognised achievements, although they are more niche.

for some recent graduates or people with recognised achievements, although they are more niche. Other specialist routes exist, but most Americans start with these options because they match the most common reasons for relocating. If you are not sure, start with the GOV.UK tool and then read the route page in full. What documents and timelines should you plan for? Check your passport validity and whether your visa route has any specific evidence rules.

Gather sponsorship letters, course offers, or relationship evidence, depending on the route.

Save bank statements or proof of funds if your application requires it.

Line up certified translations if any key documents are not in English.

Think about where you will stay on arrival, because addresses and bookings may be requested later.

Leave extra time for biometrics, follow-up questions, and seasonal delays, and check current processing times on GOV.UK rather than relying on old forum posts.

What does moving from the USA to the UK cost? The cost of living in UK vs USA is only part of the story. When Americans budget well, they separate one-off relocation costs from the monthly budget they will need once they are settled. City choice matters more than many people expect. London can absorb savings quickly, while Manchester, Birmingham, or smaller towns may give you more breathing room on rent and transport. Upfront moving and visa costs A practical budget usually includes visa fees, the Immigration Health Surcharge, flights, temporary accommodation, shipping, rental deposit, first month’s rent, and basic setup costs such as SIM cards or household items. Use the current fee pages on GOV.UK before you pay anything, because immigration costs change and some routes have different charges or surcharge rules. Cost type What it covers How to budget Where to verify Visa application Route specific application fee Check exact fee before applying GOV.UK fee page Immigration Health Surcharge NHS access during eligible stay Add full visa period, paid upfront GOV.UK surcharge checker Flights and temporary stay Travel and short term housing Price for season and city Airline and booking sites Deposit and first rent Cash needed to secure housing Assume several weeks’ rent plus first month Tenancy listing and agent terms This table is a planning checklist, not a live fee table. Check current visa, surcharge, tenancy, and travel costs on the relevant official or provider pages before budgeting. Monthly living costs in the UK Monthly costs vary most on rent, then on transport and groceries. Council tax is also easy to miss if you are renting a whole property rather than a room, and utilities can change a lot with season and home size. A common question is whether Britain is cheaper overall than America. In practice, healthcare exposure can be lower, but housing in high-demand areas, especially London, can still be a major shock. If you are comparing a US salary offer with a UK one, convert the whole package, not just the headline pay, and include pension, tax, commuting, and childcare. To sanity-check the numbers, run your expected UK salary through Expatica’s UK salary tax calculator to see take-home pay after Income Tax and National Insurance. Category London example Regional city example Comment Rent for one bedroom Higher Lower Biggest budget swing Transport Very route dependent Often cheaper City layout matters Groceries Slightly higher Slightly lower Lifestyle changes total Utilities Similar but home dependent Similar but home dependent Old housing can cost more to heat Council tax Varies by borough and property Varies by council and band Check local bill early These comparisons are general planning benchmarks rather than live cost data. Check current housing, transport, utility, and council tax costs for your chosen area before budgeting. About the UK The cost of living in the UK Read more

How do you find housing and set up essentials? Housing is usually the biggest first-arrival challenge because it affects everything else, from your GP registration to your proof of address. If you are living in the UK as an American without local credit history, expect some extra friction even when you have the right visa. Treat renting, healthcare, and household admin as one setup job, not three separate ones. The sooner you start building documents with your UK address on them, the easier later tasks become. It also helps to research Where to live in the UK: the best places for expats before you commit to a lease. Renting, deposits, and right to rent checks Most private rentals involve an application, referencing, a holding deposit, and then a tenancy deposit plus the first rent payment. In England, you must prove your right to rent before a landlord or agent can complete the tenancy, but those checks do not apply in Wales, Scotland, or Northern Ireland. Renting Renting in the UK Read more Landlords and agents often ask for ID, visa status, proof of income, employer details, and sometimes previous landlord references. Without UK credit history, they may ask for more rent upfront or a guarantor instead. Passport and visa or digital status share code

Proof of income, job offer, or US bank statements

UK contact details and planned move-in date

Funds for holding deposit, tenancy deposit, and first rent

Copies of every document you hand over NHS registration, mobile plans, and council tax Once you have an address, move quickly on the basics. Register with a GP. In England, everyone can register with a GP surgery for free, and NHS guidance says you do not need ID, proof of address, or proof of immigration status to register, although surgeries may ask for extra details for record matching. Start with the NHS guide on registering with a GP. Learn what the NHS covers. GP care is the usual first stop, but prescriptions and some dental services can still involve charges, and the rules differ across the UK nations. Consider private cover if you want it. If you want private hospitals, faster specialist access, or cover that travels with you, it can be worth looking at private health insurance alongside the NHS—many expats use providers like Cigna. Set up a UK SIM. Pay-as-you-go plans can be easier at first if you do not yet have the documents or credit profile for a longer contract. Put utilities in the right name. Electricity, gas, broadband, and water bills can help you build proof of address for later admin. Check council tax early. This local household tax varies by property and council, and students or certain single occupants may get discounts. One thing worth knowing is that prescriptions are free in Scotland, Wales, and Northern Ireland, but charges usually apply in England.

How do you manage money between the US and UK? This is where many relocation plans become more complicated than expected. You may need to pay a UK landlord in pounds while your salary, savings, or sale proceeds are still in US dollars. The key question is not only how to send money, but how to hold, convert, and spend it without unnecessary friction. Compare how you will receive money, what exchange costs you will face, and whether your everyday payment setup still works after arrival. Opening a UK bank account as a new arrival Major local banks such as Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, and NatWest may ask for photo ID, proof of immigration status, proof of address, and sometimes income details. The problem for new arrivals is that proof of address often depends on having housing and bills in place first. Some newcomers start with app-based options for everyday spending while they build their paperwork for other products. A common question is whether a lack of UK credit history blocks you completely. It usually does not, but it can narrow your choices at first and slow down access to overdrafts, credit cards, or some rental checks. Always check provider eligibility and document lists on the bank’s own page before you apply. Passport and visa or eVisa record

UK address evidence when available

Employer or study documents if requested

Provider-specific account opening rules Banking Opening a bank account in the UK Read more Using a Wise account for cross-border money management If you need to move money between USD and GBP, a Wise account can be a practical early tool. It lets eligible customers hold and manage multiple currencies, see fees upfront on the Wise pricing page, and use GBP account details where available, while remembering that Wise is not a bank. This does not mean it replaces every UK banking need, but it can help while you are still moving funds, paying relocation costs, and waiting for other paperwork to catch up. Features, availability, and fees can vary by route and usage. Hold USD and GBP in one place

Convert when you need pounds for rent or daily spending

Send money with the fee shown before you confirm

Receive GBP with account details where available Wise account for moving to the UK Moving to the UK from the USA? With Wise, eligible customers can hold USD and GBP, convert funds, and organise early costs such as rent, deposits, and everyday payments. Wise is not a bank, and fees, features, and availability can vary by route and usage. Go to website Wise can help eligible customers manage USD and GBP while planning early UK costs.

What tax rules should Americans know? Tax is one area where moving abroad does not create a clean break. Once you live and work in the UK you may have UK tax obligations, but many Americans still have US filing duties as well. That overlap is why record-keeping matters from the start. Keep payslips, bank statements, year-end tax forms, and transfer records so you are not rebuilding the paper trail later. For a fuller primer, see Expatica’s guide to the UK tax system. UK tax basics and HMRC The UK tax year runs from 6 April to 5 April.

HMRC, HM Revenue and Customs, is the main tax authority you will deal with.

Employees usually pay income tax and National Insurance through payroll, while self-employed people often use Self Assessment.

One thing worth knowing is that income tax bands differ in Scotland, even though HMRC still runs the overall system.

National Insurance is not the same as US Social Security, but it is another payroll deduction you need to understand from your first payslip. For current thresholds, use HMRC’s Income Tax rates. US tax filing, FBAR, and shared records Many Americans continue to file a US tax return after moving because US tax rules follow citizens abroad. Foreign accounts can also trigger separate reporting, including FBAR, so it pays to know early which forms may apply to you. Do not jump straight into tax planning based on internet myths. If you will have salary, investments, rental income, or large balances across both countries, a qualified cross-border adviser is worth speaking to. Keep US and UK year-end statements together

Track foreign accounts and maximum balances

Save records of transfers, exchange costs, and tax withheld

Check filing deadlines well before tax season