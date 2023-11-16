Are you looking for a new job in Qatar but don’t know where to start? Give your job hunt a boost with one of these expat-friendly job search sites:
Fiverr is a platform for freelancers and those hiring freelancers. Their freelance community includes writers, designers, video editors, developers, and more. Whether you’re looking for your next client, or someone to help you on your next big project, try out Fiverr today.
Zety Resume Builder is an online resume building platform operating globally. Their easy-to-use tool ensures you can create an attractive, attention-grabbing resume that will open doors for your career. Give your job search a boost with Zety Resume Builder.
Bayt.com is the leading recruitment site operating across the Middle East region. They have thousands of job listings across many sectors, including those with large multinationals. So, whether you’re job hunting in Jordan or career-changing in Kuwait, Bayt.com can help.
Upwork is an online global platform connecting companies and freelancers. Their easy-to-use service allows freelancers to bid for jobs posted online, while their online portal lets communication flow freely for the best results. So, if you’re looking for freelance work, see how Upwork can help.
PeoplePerHour is an online recruitment platform for freelancers. Its pay-by-the-hour service allows businesses to connect with a global network of freelancers for projects big and small. So, whether you’re an established brand or just starting up, discover the services on offer with PeoplePerHour.
