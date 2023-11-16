Country Flag

Moving to Qatar? Make your first few days in your new home easier by checking into one of these expat-friendly hotels and apartment complexes:

Bidroom

Bidroom is a membership-based online platform for hotel bookings. Their unique service lets hotels accept bookings without commission who, in turn, give perks for members. Travel smarter and join an innovative online booking community with Bidroom.
Hotels.com

Hotels.com is an online booking platform. The site has thousands of accommodation listings located around the world. From hotels and hostels to luxury villas and short-stay apartments, there is something for every taste. So, make your move that little bit easier with Hotels.com.

Booking.com

Booking.com is an online global marketplace for hotels and short-term rentals. Their easy-to-use platform connects users with accommodation in over 220 countries worldwide, from hotel rooms to whole houses. So, wherever you’re relocating, see if Booking.com can help make the move a little easier.

HouseTrip

HouseTrip is an online holiday rental platform operating throughout the world. Powered by the experts at TripAdvisor, it offers vacationers the chance to find their new home-from-home across Europe. From Amsterdam to the Algarve, find your dream holiday let with HouseTrip.

