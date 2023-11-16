If you’re looking for secondary schools in Qatar for your expat kids, search our directory to find a list of schools where your children will learn, grow and be challenged.
The International School of London (ISL) is a leading international school based in Qatar. The school provides a welcoming, inclusive education for children of all ages, offering the Primary Years, Middle Years, and Diploma programs of the International Baccalaureate.
Pearson Online Academy is an online school accessible around the world. The school provides professional, accredited K-12 education from a leading name in virtual learning. Wherever you and your family are in the world, see how Pearson Online Academy can help your children learn.
InterHigh is an online school accessible internationally. Since 2005, the platform has provided an interactive online primary, secondary, and sixth-form education embedded in the UK system. For education from trained professionals at your own home, choose InterHigh.
Sherborne School is a leading independent boys’ school with campuses in the UK and Qatar. The Qatari campus has both prep and senior schools, offering an English education for students aged 3–18 years. Sherborne Qatar also plans to open a girls’ school in 2020.
Qatar International School is a leading British school in Doha. The school provides a UK-based education for students from 3–18 years at a purpose-built campus in the Diplomatic Quarter. The school has over 40 years of experience in providing a first-class education in Qatar.
Compass International School Doha is a leading British international school in Qatar. Spread over four campuses across the city, the Nord Anglia Education school offers a UK-based curriculum for students from 3–18 years. Give your child the best start in life at Compass International School.
Blyth Academy is an international school located in the Qatari capital of Doha. The school follows the education system of Alberta, Canada, an internationally-recognized curriculum. Blyth Academy offers a rich and varied education for expat children living in Qatar.
The American School of Doha is an international school in Qatar. The school provides a globally-minded education for students aged 3–18, offering US high school education alongside the IB Diploma. Give your children the best start with the American School of Doha.
ACS International School Doha is a leading educational institute in Qatar. The school provides expert teaching for students aged 3–18 across two state-of-the-art campuses in Doha. ACS offers all three IB programs, alongside the US High School Diploma.
A+ Academy is a unique international boarding school on the high seas. Based on one of the world’s oldest fully-rigged sailing ships, it offers older students the chance to study programs while traveling the world. Give your children an unforgettable education with A+ Academy.
